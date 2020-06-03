2020 Ixon Winter Motorcycle range

Riding through the city on your daily commute, touring, or passing through can attract a lot attention. There’s often a lot of hustle and bustle and it can often feel restrictive rolling to a stop one red light after another. As you filter through the traffic however, you remember one thing – you’re wearing one of Ixon’s state-of-the-art jackets! Not only are you wearing fully CE approved, innovative motorcycle gear, but also an icon of what it means to be an Urban rider. You now understand what it means to “Ride Your Way.” The Ixon Urban range is not only for protection, it’s the ultimate choice for the quintessential rider that is guaranteed to turn heads every time.

Ixon Camden | RRP $319.95

High zipped collar

Knitted cuffs & bottom with cord tightening + stopper

Several pockets external and internal (incl. waterproof wallet pocket)

Waterproof & very breathable with Drymesh 5/5 membrane

Retractable reflective stripes

CE Approved

Ixon Brixton| RRP $399.95

High collar & embossed shoulders

Cuffs & biceps adjustable with press stud

Removeable hood adjustable at collar and in depth

Thermal lining flap with magnetic press-stud and finger holes

Several zipped pockets external pockets and internal pockets (incl waterproof wallet pocket)

Trouser connector loop

Quick warming and waterproof removeable lining with breathable Drymesh 5/5 membrane adjoined.

CE Approved

Ixon Soho | RRP $429.95

Soft shell material

Warm & quilted front under main fastening

Classic Collar

Neoprene cuff with tightening strap

4 external waterproof pockets, 5 internal pockets, 1 waterproof wallet pocket

Supple and integrated rubbers on shoulders

CE Approved

