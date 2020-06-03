2020 Ixon Winter Motorcycle range
Advertorial
Riding through the city on your daily commute, touring, or passing through can attract a lot attention. There’s often a lot of hustle and bustle and it can often feel restrictive rolling to a stop one red light after another. As you filter through the traffic however, you remember one thing – you’re wearing one of Ixon’s state-of-the-art jackets! Not only are you wearing fully CE approved, innovative motorcycle gear, but also an icon of what it means to be an Urban rider. You now understand what it means to “Ride Your Way.” The Ixon Urban range is not only for protection, it’s the ultimate choice for the quintessential rider that is guaranteed to turn heads every time.
Ixon Camden | RRP $319.95
- High zipped collar
- Knitted cuffs & bottom with cord tightening + stopper
- Several pockets external and internal (incl. waterproof wallet pocket)
- Waterproof & very breathable with Drymesh 5/5 membrane
- Retractable reflective stripes
- CE Approved
Ixon Brixton| RRP $399.95
- High collar & embossed shoulders
- Cuffs & biceps adjustable with press stud
- Removeable hood adjustable at collar and in depth
- Thermal lining flap with magnetic press-stud and finger holes
- Several zipped pockets external pockets and internal pockets (incl waterproof wallet pocket)
- Trouser connector loop
- Quick warming and waterproof removeable lining with breathable Drymesh 5/5 membrane adjoined.
- CE Approved
Ixon Soho | RRP $429.95
- Soft shell material
- Warm & quilted front under main fastening
- Classic Collar
- Neoprene cuff with tightening strap
- 4 external waterproof pockets, 5 internal pockets, 1 waterproof wallet pocket
- Supple and integrated rubbers on shoulders
- CE Approved
