Tomac Triumphs at Ironman

Images by Jeff Kardas

The motorsports mecca of the greater Indianapolis area welcomed the third round of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, from Crawfordsville’s Ironman Raceway. The Guaranteed Rate Ironman National featured partly cloudy skies and moderate temperatures, resulting in the most competitive afternoon of the championship thus far.

After a thrilling battle in the 450 Class reigning three-time champion Eli Tomac rebounded from the worst outing of his career one week ago to take his first overall victory of the season for Monster Energy Kawasaki.

In the 250 Class, GEICO Honda’s Jeremy Martin made it back-to-back wins to tighten up the early season title fight.

Up next the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will celebrate Labor Day weekend with its first-ever doubleheader from Michigan’s legendary RedBud MX, which will host the fourth and fifth rounds of the 2020 season. The Circle K RedBud I National will begin the holiday festivities on Friday, September 4. The second half of the doubleheader will take place on Labor Day, Monday, September 7, for the Circle K RedBud II National.

450

The opening 450 Class moto saw a pair of familiar rivals out front early as Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Marvin Musquin secured the MotoSport.com Holeshot just ahead of Tomac’s Kawasaki, with point leader Zach Osborne in third aboard his Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing machine.

The top three asserted themselves at the front of the pack, while the rookies of Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo and Team Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton gave pursuit to build a close fight amongst the top five. This group continued to trade momentum through the middle portion of the moto and at one point were collectively separated by just a handful of seconds. As the race wore on, the running order began to spread out, with Musquin and Tomac pulling away. Behind them, Osborne made a costly misjudgement trying to pass a lapped rider, resulting in contact that forced the point leader off his bike. That allowed both Cianciarulo and Sexton to get by, while Osborne continued in fifth. He then almost crashed again a short time later, which caused him to lose fifth to Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS rider Blake Baggett.

Musquin withstood one final push from Tomac to capture his first moto win since suffering a knee injury at this same track one year ago, taking the checkered flag by 2.2 seconds over the champ. Cianciarulo finished in third, just ahead of Sexton, while Baggett rounded out the top five. Osborne lost another position late to finish a season-worst seventh.

When the gate dropped on the second and deciding moto it was Osborne who prevailed to take the MotoSport.com Holeshot ahead of Cianciarulo, while Tomac and Musquin gave chase right behind them. Musquin and Tomac battled for third briefly, but Tomac got the upper hand to secure the position. With a clear track Osborne looked to pull away, but Cianciarulo responded to the torrid pace of the opening laps.

With Tomac closing in from third Cianciarulo put the pressure on Osborne for the lead and successfully made the pass stick, leaving Osborne to fight with the reigning champion. Meanwhile, Musquin lost additional ground after getting passed by Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Justin Barcia for fourth.

The top four maintained their positions throughout the middle of the moto, but with 10 minutes remaining this group had closed in on one another and were separated by just a couple seconds. As they encountered lapped traffic Osborne was slowed, which allowed both Tomac and Barcia to get around and drop the point leader off the podium. The lead trio still sat within less than two seconds of one another and Tomac went on the attack, successfully taking the lead away from his teammate. Barcia followed through into second, and then Osborne dropped Cianciarulo off the podium by moving up to third.

The closing stages of the moto turned into a compelling head-to-head battle between Tomac and Barcia, and while Barcia appeared to be faster in some areas of the track, Tomac excelled in different areas as well to keep the Yamaha at bay. In the end, Tomac charged to the finish line to take his first moto win of the season by 1.1 seconds over Barcia, while Osborne finished in a distant third.

By virtue of his 2-1 moto results Tomac was able to secure his 45th-career victory just one week after finishing a career-worst 16th overall. The win puts him in sole possession of fourth on the all-time wins list. Musquin finished in second (1-6), while Cianciarulo rounded out the overall podium in third (3-4). Osborne’s strong second moto helped him finish fifth overall (7-3).

“I just had a better feel . The track came to us all day. We had good starts in both motos and that pace was insane there in Moto 2,” explained Tomac. “I had pressure from Barcia for a while there and we were really pushing it at the end. He kept me honest, but I was able to keep it going and get us a win. We’ve got some good tracks for us coming up and hopefully we can keep putting work in to make up some ground in the championship.”

Osborne’s strong finish to the afternoon helped minimize the ground he lost in the championship standings. He now holds a 13-point lead over Musquin, while Barcia sits 26 points behind in third. Tomac vaulted from seventh to fourth, and now faces a 27-point deficit behind Osborne.

“The first moto was just really bad for me. I made some mistakes and it was just a mess, really,” said Osborne. “It was a disappointment, but we bounced back in the second moto. I didn’t have the pace to run up front with those guys, but still put in on the box and still have the red plate . We’ll look forward to RedBud.”

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

Ironman Raceway – Crawfordsville, Indiana

August 29, 2020 – 450 Class Overall Results

Pos Rider Motos Bike 1 Eli Tomac 2 – 1 Kawasaki 2 Marvin Musquin 1 – 6 KTM 3 Adam Cianciarulo 3 – 4 Kawasaki 4 Justin Barcia 6 – 2 Yamaha 5 Zach Osborne 7 – 3 Husqvarna 6 Chase Sexton 4 – 5 Honda 7 Blake Baggett 5 – 7 KTM 8 Dean Wilson 8 – 8 Husqvarna 9 Broc Tickle 9 – 10 Yamaha 10 Christian Craig 11 – 12 Honda 11 Fredrik Noren 10 – 13 Suzuki 12 Henry Miller 12 – 14 KTM 13 John Short 13 – 16 Honda 14 Joey Savatgy 40 – 9 Suzuki 15 Benny Bloss 37 – 11 Husqvarna 16 Jake Masterpool 16 – 17 Husqvarna 17 Coty Schock 15 – 18 Honda 18 Max Anstie 14 – 37 Suzuki 19 Justin Bogle 34 – 15 KTM 20 Ben LaMay 17 – 38 KTM 21 Jeremy Smith 18 – 22 Honda 22 Tyler Bowers 38 – 19 Kawasaki 23 Grant Harlan 19 – 21 Honda 24 Justin Rodbell 21 – 20 Kawasaki 25 Jared Lesher 20 – 24 KTM 26 Tristan Lewis 26 – 23 Yamaha 27 Mcclellan Hile 22 – 28 KTM 28 Bryce Backaus 25 – 27 Yamaha 29 Scott Meshey 24 – 29 Husqvarna 30 Alex Ray 23 – 34 Kawasaki 31 Dalton Dyer 32 – 26 Kawasaki 32 Carson Tickle 27 – 31 Honda 33 Matthew Hubert 35 – 25 Honda 34 Adam Enticknap 33 – 30 Suzuki 35 Christopher Prebula 28 – 35 KTM 36 Tristan Lane 31 – 33 KTM 37 Luke Neese 30 – 36 Honda 38 Luke Renzland 39 – 39 Husqvarna 39 Chase Felong 29 – DNS Husqvarna 40 Timothy Crosby DNS – 32 Kawasaki 41 Jason Anderson 36 – DNS Husqvarna

450 Class Points Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Zach Osborne 122 2 Marvin Musquin 109 3 Justin Barcia 96 4 Eli Tomac 95 5 Adam Cianciarulo 89 6 Blake Baggett 81 7 Chase Sexton 78 8 Broc Tickle 71 9 Christian Craig 59 10 Dean Wilson 58 11 Jason Anderson 58 12 Max Anstie 54 13 Joey Savatgy 48 14 Fredrik Noren 37 15 Henry Miller 37 16 Cooper Webb 29 17 Jake Masterpool 28 18 Coty Schock 23 19 Benny Bloss 21 20 Justin Bogle 21 21 Justin Rodbell 19 22 Jeremy Smith 16 23 John Short 13 24 Tyler Bowers 11 25 Luke Renzland 11 26 Matthew Hubert 9 27 Chase Felong 8 28 Justin Hoeft 7 29 Ben LaMay 6 30 Jeffrey Walker 4 31 Jared Lesher 3 32 Cory Carsten 3 33 Grant Harlan 2

250

The first 250 Class moto saw point leader Dylan Ferrandis grab the MotoSport.com Holeshot aboard his Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing machine, just edging out Martin. With the clear track Ferrandis was able to sprint out to an early lead over his Honda counterpart, while the field jockeyed for position behind them. Ferrandis quickly built a multi-second advantage over Martin, who soon was forced to contend with Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/KTM’s Brandon Hartranft from third. Martin responded and soon asserted himself into the runner-up spot, while Hartranft solidified his hold of third.

Out front Ferrandis continued to add to his advantage and eventually opened up a margin of more than 20 seconds on the rest of the field. He went wire-to-wire to earn his third moto win of the season in dominant fashion, crossing the finish line 26 seconds over Martin, followed by Hartranft in third. GEICO Honda’s Jett Lawrence finished in fourth, while Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire completed the top five.

As the field emerged from the first turn to start Moto 2 it was Martin who surged to the head of the pack to secure the MotoSport.com Holeshot ahead of Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Justin Cooper. Behind them Ferrandis was on the ground after an incident with his Star Yamaha teammate Shane McElrath, with the Frenchman finally returning to action in dead last.

With Ferrandis forced to battle his way through the field of 40 riders the window of opportunity opened for Martin to take advantage. The Honda rider was able to put some space between he and Cooper early on and continued to build that lead into a multi-second advantage, with Hartranft once again asserting himself in third. As Martin continued to lead the way out front, Ferrandis was making an impressive climb up the running order. He needed just one lap to break into the top 20, and continued to charge his way into the top 10 before the halfway point of the moto. The Frenchman’s determined comeback didn’t end there. He continually picked off riders, one-by-one, and eventually fought his way back into podium position.

Martin went unchallenged en route to his second moto win of the season, taking the checkered flag 5.7 seconds over Cooper, while Ferrandis made the most of a moto that started with him in the worst possible position by finishing third.

Martin’s Moto 2 triumph gave him 2-1 finishes for the afternoon, which was enough to put him atop the overall standings for the second week in a row, and the 16th time in his career. Ferrandis’ impressive performance helped him secure the runner-up spot (1-3), while Hartranft earned the first overall podium finish of his career in third (3-4).

“Last week was a special moment , but I didn’t win a moto. It made it more special to get a good start and ride my own race to get a moto win,” said Martin. “Dylan was on it today, but I knew I needed to get a good start and that would put me in a position to win. I know Dylan didn’t get the start he wanted , but my GEICO Honda was working really well in these conditions and I’m just happy to be back on top of the podium. It’s going to be a fun battle .”

By virtue of his damage control in the final moto Ferrandis maintained his hold of the point lead, losing just two points to Martin. The top two are now separated by four points.

“I just ride as fast as I can and pass the most riders I can. I have nothing to lose,” said Ferrandis. “I wish there was more laps, but it is what it is. It’s a disappointment to lose out on the second moto, but this is racing and sometimes things like that happen. We’ll just keep fighting and try again next week.”

Jett Lawrence took fifth overall for the round after carding 4-5 results while older brother Hunter was unhappy with his efforts after taking 16th overall on the back of a 15-14 scorecard.

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

Ironman Raceway – Crawfordsville, Indiana

August 29, 2020 – 250 Class Overall Results

Pos Rider Motos Bike 1 Jeremy Martin 2 – 1 Honda 2 Dylan Ferrandis 1 – 3 Yamaha 3 Brandon Hartranft 3 – 4 KTM 4 Justin Cooper 8 – 2 Yamaha 5 Jett Lawrence 4 – 5 Honda 6 Alex Martin 7 – 6 Suzuki 7 Shane McElrath 6 – 10 Yamaha 8 Jo Shimoda 12 – 7 Honda 9 Mitchell Harrison 11 – 8 Kawasaki 10 Carson Mumford 13 – 9 Honda 11 Derek Drake 10 – 12 KTM 12 R.J. Hampshire 5 – 17 Husqvarna 13 Cameron McAdoo 9 – 15 Kawasaki 14 Stilez Robertson 16 – 13 Husqvarna 15 Gonzalez 15 – 14 Yamaha 16 Hunter Lawrence 19 – 11 Honda 17 Hardy Munoz 14 – 20 Husqvarna 18 Jerry Robin 18 – 18 Husqvarna 19 Hoey Crown 38 – 16 Yamaha 20 Pierce Brown 17 – 32 KTM 21 Derek Kelley 20 – 19 Husqvarna 22 Joshua Varize 23 – 21 KTM 23 Kevin Moranz 24 – 22 KTM 24 Jace Kessler 21 – 26 Husqvarna 25 Cody Williams 26 – 24 Husqvarna 26 Vincent Luhovey 28 – 27 KTM 250 27 Lance Kobusch 22 – 33 KTM 250 28 Marcus Phelps 25 – 31 KTM 250 29 Ryder Floyd 35 – 23 Honda 30 Nathen Laporte 29 – 30 Honda 31 Colton Eigenmann 32 – 28 Suzuki 32 Jake Pinhancos 30 – 34 KTM 33 Maxwell Sanford 37 – 29 Yamaha 34 Chase Lorenz 27 – 39 Honda 35 Dennis Gritzmacher 33 – 35 KTM 36 Nick Gaines 34 – 38 Yamaha 37 Mathias Jorgensen 39 – 36 Kawasaki 38 Gared Steinke 36 – 40 Kawasaki 39 Austin Root 40 – 37 Husqvarna 40 Zack Williams DNS – 25 KTM 41 Bryton Carroll 31 – DNS Yamaha

250 Class Points Standings