2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship
Round Nine – Fox Raceway National – Pala, CA October 10th
In the face of the unprecedented uncertainty that surrounded the 2020 season the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, completed a successful nine-round campaign and crowned a pair of champions on Saturday afternoon with a historic final race from Southern California’s Fox Raceway. Not only did the MX vs ATV All Out Fox Raceway National see the title fights in both the 450 Class and 250 Class come down to the final gate drop, from which a pair of first-time champions emerged, but the event’s overall winners both stood atop the podium for the first time in their respective careers.
The 450 Class Championship was captured by Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Zach Osborne, who became the oldest champion in American motocross history at the age of 31, while the 250 Class Championship went to Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis, who became the first Frenchman to win a championship in the history of the division.
The battle for the top step of the podium at the Fox Raceway National saw Team Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton prevail with his first 450 Class victory, while GEICO Honda rookie Jett Lawrence broke through for his first career win in the 250 Class.
450MX Moto 1
As the field jockeyed for position to start the opening 450 Class moto it was Osborne who emerged with the MotoSport.com Holeshot over Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Marvin Musquin and Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo.
Both Musquin and Cianciarulo were then able to get around the Husqvarna rider and drop him to third. Cianciarulo went on the attack and put heavy pressure on Musquin for the lead. After withstanding the challenge for a couple laps Musquin bobbled slightly, which was enough to allow Cianciarulo to grab control of the moto.
As he gave chase from second Musquin carried too much speed into one of the track’s downhills and went off track, which caused him to lose several positions, ultimately dropping from second to fifth. Osborne moved into second, with Sexton and Tomac right behind in third and fourth, respectively. A persistent Sexton was then able to get the better of Osborne for second and a short time later Tomac got by for third. Osborne continued to fall back and gave up fourth to Team Honda HRC’s Christian Craig.
As Cianciarulo built a lead of more than five seconds out front his teammate went to work on Sexton for second. Tomac was patient and followed for several laps, but when Sexton left an opening Tomac was able to take advantage and grab the position. A short time later Craig was able to make the pass around his teammate for third.
A determined Tomac began to chip away at his deficit to his teammate and soon was just a few bike lengths behind Cianciarulo as they continued to navigate through lapped traffic. The Kawasaki duo put on a show for the fans, swapping lanes and trading momentum before Tomac finally made the pass happen with two laps to go.
Cianciarulo picked up the pace on the final lap in hopes of reclaiming the top spot, but Tomac responded and carried on to his third moto win of the season by 3.4 seconds. Sexton got back by his team-mate to finish third, with Craig fourth and Osborne a distant fifth. Cianciarulo’s runner-up finish prevented Osborne from wrapping up the title early, and instead gave the Kawasaki rider six valuable points.
450MX Moto 1 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Eli Tomac
|KAW KX450
|18 Laps
|2
|Adam Cianciarulo
|KAW KX450
|+03.416
|3
|Chase Sexton
|HON CRF450R WE
|+08.121
|4
|Christian Craig
|HON CRF450R
|+09.275
|5
|Zachary Osborne
|HQV FC450 RE
|+36.806
|6
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+39.308
|7
|Justin Bogle
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+53.551
|8
|Broc Tickle
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1:02.103
|9
|Max Anstie
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+1:15.106
|10
|Jake Masterpool
|HQV FC450
|+1:59.379
|11
|Justin Hoeft
|HQV FC450 RE
|+2:12.080
|12
|Coty Schock
|HON CRF450R
|17 Laps
|13
|Isaac Teasdale
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+10.935
|14
|Matthew Hubert
|KAW KX450
|+16.788
|15
|Justin Rodbell
|KAW KX 450F
|+23.150
|16
|Robbie Wageman
|YAM YZ 450F
|+24.755
|17
|McClellan Hile
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+27.383
|18
|Carlen Gardner
|HON CRF450R
|+28.018
|19
|Richard Taylor
|YAM YZ 450F
|+45.732
|20
|Cade Clason
|KAW KX 450F
|+57.617
|21
|Tristan Lane
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1:10.640
|22
|Scott Meshey
|HQV FC450 RE
|+1:24.434
|23
|Connor Olson
|HQV FC450 RE
|+1:31.218
|24
|Adam Enticknap
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+1:55.788
|25
|Alex Ray
|KAW KX450
|16 Laps
|26
|Corbin Hayes
|HQV FC450
|+1:30.980
|27
|Bryson Gardner
|HON CRF450R
|+1:41.381
|28
|Carter Stephenson
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1:44.185
|29
|Joshua Berchem
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1:48.299
|30
|Ryan Peters
|KAW KX450
|+1:52.159
|31
|Dominic DeSimone
|HON CRF450R
|+2:07.592
|32
|Austin Root
|HQV FC450
|+2:21.466
|33
|John Citrola
|HON CRF450R
|+2:54.524
|34
|Griffin Dexter
|HQV FC450 FE
|+2:57.401
|35
|Rene Garcia
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+3:29.813
|36
|Justin Rando
|YAM YZ 450F
|15 Laps
|37
|Tyler Bowers
|KAW KX 450F
|9 Laps
|38
|Jeremy Smith
|KAW KX450
|+10.149
|39
|Nick Schmidt
|HQV FC450
|+1:41.293
|40
|Blake Hoag
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7 Laps
450MX Moto 2
The atmosphere was intense for the final gate drop of the season and as the field charged down the start straight and through the first couple turns it was Cianciarulo who came away with the MotoSport.com Holeshot over the Hondas of Craig and Sexton, while Osborne emerged in the top five. With the clear track Cianciaurlo put his head down and dropped the hammer, looking to build a lead and maximize his point total in pursuit of Osborne.
As the top three settled in at the front of the field the focus shifted on Osborne. He gave up fifth to Tomac, who started deep in the top 10, and went on to drop back a couple more positions before the end of the moto. Despite not being a factor in the battle for the podium, Osborne was still well in control of his championship destiny.
Back up front, Sexton made a push just past the halfway point and was able to storm past Craig for second, which carried him onto Cianciarulo’s rear fender. The top three were separated by less than two seconds with about 12 minutes left in the moto, nearly 20 seconds clear of the rest of the field. With just under seven minutes remaining Cianciarulo’s Kawasaki took off awkwardly from a jump and caused him to crash, handing the lead to Sexton and second to Craig. Cianciarulo remounted quickly to hold on to third.
Sexton never looked back and was able to take his first career moto win by 5.2 seconds over Craig for a 1-2 sweep for Factory Honda, while Cianciarulo salvaged third. Tomac was fourth, while Osborne soldiered home in seventh.
450MX Moto 2 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Chase Sexton
|HON CRF450R WE
|18 Laps
|2
|Christian Craig
|HON CRF450R
|+05.202
|3
|Adam Cianciarulo
|KAW KX450
|+18.037
|4
|Eli Tomac
|KAW KX450
|+20.606
|5
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+40.740
|6
|Max Anstie
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+1:04.777
|7
|Zachary Osborne
|HQV FC450 RE
|+1:09.962
|8
|Justin Bogle
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+1:17.430
|9
|Broc Tickle
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1:27.434
|10
|Coty Schock
|HON CRF450R
|+1:43.885
|11
|Isaac Teasdale
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+1:57.229
|12
|Justin Rodbell
|KAW KX 450F
|+2:05.052
|13
|Jake Masterpool
|HQV FC450
|17 Laps
|14
|Matthew Hubert
|KAW KX450
|+09.140
|15
|Robbie Wageman
|YAM YZ 450F
|+14.637
|16
|Tyler Bowers
|KAW KX 450F
|+23.534
|17
|Justin Hoeft
|HQV FC450 RE
|+36.015
|18
|Alex Ray
|KAW KX450
|+41.463
|19
|Tristan Lane
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+46.207
|20
|Jeremy Smith
|KAW KX450
|+53.282
|21
|Nick Schmidt
|HQV FC450
|+1:18.778
|22
|Cade Clason
|KAW KX 450F
|+1:25.010
|23
|Scott Meshey
|HQV FC450 RE
|+1:29.676
|24
|McClellan Hile
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+1:38.931
|25
|Carlen Gardner
|HON CRF450R
|+2:03.461
|26
|Adam Enticknap
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+2:08.497
|27
|Justin Rando
|YAM YZ 450F
|16 Laps
|28
|Blake Hoag
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+05.152
|29
|Ryan Peters
|KAW KX450
|+20.169
|30
|John Citrola
|HON CRF450R
|+25.556
|31
|Carter Stephenson
|YAM YZ 450F
|+29.755
|32
|Joshua Berchem
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+31.764
|33
|Corbin Hayes
|HQV FC450
|+49.112
|34
|Rene Garcia
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1:12.627
|35
|Griffin Dexter
|HQV FC450 FE
|+1:22.367
|36
|Dominic DeSimone
|HON CRF450R
|+1:50.363
|37
|Bryson Gardner
|HON CRF450R
|14 Laps
|38
|Connor Olson
|HQV FC450 RE
|5 Laps
|39
|Richard Taylor
|YAM YZ 450F
|4 Laps
|40
|Austin Root
|HQV FC450
|DNF
450MX Overall
Sexton’s second-moto win was enough to vault him to the top of the overall classification and end his first season of premier class competition with the first victory of his career (3-1), making him the 70th different rider in history to win a 450 Class race. Tomac ended his three-year title reign with a runner-up finish (1-4), while Cianciarulo rounded out the podium in third (2-3).
“It’s unreal . It feels a little bit like a dream,” said Sexton. “Since I was young I always wanted to be a 450cc race winner and 450cc champion. That was a great race. Christian and I were riding really well, then Adam made that mistake and we were there to take advantage of it. We put so much hard work in trying to get this and we saved the best for last.”
Osborne finished sixth overall (5-7) to wrap up the championship. Osborne’s title triumph comes on the heels of a breakout season in which his first career win at the opening round propelled him to a class-leading four victories and six podium finishes. In addition to being the oldest champion in American motocross history, Osborne is the 25th different rider to capture a 450 Class championship and became the 12th rider to win a national championship in each of Pro Motocross’ two divisions. The Virginia native also gave Husqvarna its first premier class title, three years after giving the manufacturer its first 250 Class championship during the 2017 season.
Zach Osborne
“I considered actually retiring in March after I broke my back and my wife gave me a pep talk and we decided against it, went to Salt Lake and that went well and it just carried into this outdoor season. I came out swinging and was able to take home a national championship which is something I never ever dreamed of doing, I felt it was way out of my league – so dream big is the moral of the story and don’t ever give up. Find people that believe in you even when you don’t and keep pressing on. It’s such a relief to win this today. What an incredible day. Thank you to everyone who has been behind me.”
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager, Steve Westfall
“We couldn’t be more proud of Zach and everything he’s accomplished this season despite the ups and downs we’ve been dealt in 2020. He has shown a tremendous amount of heart, determination and grit to get to where he is today. Congratulations to Zach, the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team and everyone behind this program, there isn’t a more deserving group.”
450MX Overall Results
|Pos
|Rider
|M1
|M2
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|3
|1
|45
|2
|Eli Tomac
|1
|4
|43
|3
|Adam Cianciarulo
|2
|3
|42
|4
|Christian Craig
|4
|2
|40
|5
|Marvin Musquin
|6
|5
|31
|6
|Zachary Osborne
|5
|7
|30
|7
|Max Anstie
|9
|6
|27
|8
|Justin Bogle
|7
|8
|27
|9
|Broc Tickle
|8
|9
|25
|10
|Coty Schock
|12
|10
|20
|11
|Jake Masterpool
|10
|13
|19
|12
|Isaac Teasdale
|13
|11
|18
|13
|Justin Rodbell
|15
|12
|15
|14
|Matthew Hubert
|14
|14
|14
|15
|Justin Hoeft
|11
|17
|14
|16
|Robbie Wageman
|16
|15
|11
|17
|Tyler Bowers
|37
|16
|5
|18
|McClellan Hile
|17
|24
|4
|19
|Alex Ray
|25
|18
|3
|20
|Carlen Gardner
|18
|25
|3
|21
|Tristan Lane
|21
|19
|2
|22
|Richard Taylor
|19
|39
|2
|23
|Jeremy Smith
|38
|20
|1
|24
|Cade Clason
|20
|22
|1
|25
|Scott Meshey
|22
|23
|0
|26
|Adam Enticknap
|24
|26
|0
|27
|Ryan Peters
|30
|29
|0
|28
|Carter Stephenson
|28
|31
|0
|29
|Corbin Hayes
|26
|33
|0
|30
|Nick Schmidt
|39
|21
|0
|31
|Joshua Berchem
|29
|32
|0
|32
|Connor Olson
|23
|38
|0
|33
|Justin Rando
|36
|27
|0
|34
|John Citrola
|33
|30
|0
|35
|Bryson Gardner
|27
|37
|0
|36
|Dominic DeSimone
|31
|36
|0
|37
|Blake Hoag
|40
|28
|0
|38
|Rene Garcia
|35
|34
|0
|39
|Griffin Dexter
|34
|35
|0
|40
|Austin Root
|32
|40
|0
450MX Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Zachary Osborne
|HQV FC450 RE
|355
|2
|Adam Cianciarulo
|KAW KX450
|343
|3
|Eli Tomac
|KAW KX450
|321
|4
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|314
|5
|Chase Sexton
|HON CRF450R WE
|290
|6
|Christian Craig
|HON CRF450R
|235
|7
|Justin Barcia
|YAM YZ 450F
|234
|8
|Blake Baggett
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|232
|9
|Max Anstie
|SUZ RMZ 450
|193
|10
|Broc Tickle
|YAM YZ 450F
|170
|11
|Joseph Savatgy
|SUZ RMZ 450
|147
|12
|Fredrik Noren
|SUZ RMZ 450
|125
|13
|Justin Bogle
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|120
|14
|Jake Masterpool
|HQV FC450
|101
|15
|Dean Wilson
|HQV FC450 RE
|97
|16
|Justin Rodbell
|KAW KX 450F
|84
|17
|Benny Bloss
|HQV FC450
|68
|18
|Henry Miller
|KTM 450 SX-F
|59
|19
|Jason Anderson
|HQV FC450 RE
|58
|20
|Coty Schock
|HON CRF450R
|51
|21
|Isaac Teasdale
|SUZ RMZ 450
|47
|22
|John Short
|HON CRF450R
|34
|23
|Tyler Bowers
|KAW KX 450F
|33
|24
|Ben LaMay
|KTM 450 SX-F
|32
|25
|Justin Hoeft
|HQV FC450 RE
|31
|26
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|29
|27
|Grant Harlan
|HON CRF450R WE
|29
|28
|Matthew Hubert
|KAW KX450
|25
|29
|Jeremy Smith
|KAW KX450
|23
|30
|Kyle Chisholm
|YAM YZ 450F
|15
|31
|Robbie Wageman
|YAM YZ 450F
|15
|32
|Luke Renzland
|HQV FC450
|11
|33
|Alex Ray
|KAW KX450
|10
|34
|Chase Felong
|HQV FC450 RE
|8
|35
|McClellan Hile
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|7
|36
|Tristan Lane
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7
|37
|Felix Lopez
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|38
|Jeffrey Walker
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|4
|39
|Richard Taylor
|YAM YZ 450F
|4
|40
|Cory Carsten
|SUZ RMZ 450
|3
|41
|Carlen Gardner
|HON CRF450R
|3
|42
|Jared Lesher
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|43
|Bryce Backaus
|YAM YZ 450F
|2
|44
|Cade Clason
|KAW KX 450F
|1
|45
|Dalton Dyer
|KAW KX 450F
|0
|46
|Austin Root
|HQV FC450
|0
|47
|Nick Schmidt
|HQV FC450
|0
|48
|Scott Meshey
|HQV FC450 RE
|0
|49
|Christopher Prebula
|KTM 450 SX-F
|0
|50
|Tristan Lewis
|YAM YZ 450F
|0
|51
|Jerry Lorenz III
|YAM YZ 450F
|0
|52
|Carson Tickle
|HON CRF450R
|0
250MX Moto 1
The first gate drop of the day for the 250 Class began with Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Justin Cooper capturing the MotoSport.com Holeshot ahead of Lawrence and Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Shane McElrath. Ferrandis was able to fight his way into the top four and soon charged up to third, while GEICO Honda’s Jeremy Martin, Ferrandis’ primary championship rival, followed into fourth.
Out front a battle unfolded for the lead between newfound rivals Cooper and Lawrence. The Australian was able to close in on Cooper’s rear fender on one half of the track, but the Yamaha would respond and pull away on the other half.
After several laps of trying Lawrence pulled the trigger and made the pass happen just before the halfway point of the moto. Behind the lead pair both Ferrandis and Martin were also pushing hard and with less than 10 minutes to go the top four were separated by just a few seconds. Ferrandis was able to take advantage of a slight miscue by Cooper to take control of second and quickly closed in on Lawrence for the lead.
Ferrandis applied heavy pressure on Lawrence, but the rookie didn’t flinch.
The Aussie was able to put some distance on Ferrandis in the closing laps to take his first career moto win by 3.5 seconds, with Cooper in third, Martin fourth, and McElrath fifth. Lawrence’s win also benefited his teammate, Martin, as it prevented Ferrandis from clinching the title before the final moto.
250MX Moto 1 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|18 Laps
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|YAM YZ 250F
|+03.584
|3
|Justin Cooper
|YAM YZ 250F
|+05.001
|4
|Jeremy Martin
|HON CRF250R
|+11.635
|5
|Shane McElrath
|YAM YZ 250F
|+51.649
|6
|Mitchell Harrison
|KAW KX 250
|+1:00.985
|7
|Brandon Hartranft
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+1:02.065
|8
|Jarrett Frye
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1:02.898
|9
|Jo Shimoda
|HON CRF250R
|+1:06.024
|10
|Cameron Mcadoo
|KAW KX 250
|+1:08.110
|11
|Carson Mumford
|HON CRF250R
|+1:09.892
|12
|Nathanael Thrasher
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1:42.457
|13
|Nick Gaines
|YAM YZ 250F
|+2:04.494
|14
|Jerry Robin
|HQV FC250
|17 Laps
|15
|Dilan Schwartz
|SUZ RMZ 250
|+07.607
|16
|Derek Kelley
|HQV FC250
|+11.116
|17
|Joseph Crown
|YAM YZ 250F
|+20.760
|18
|Gage Schehr
|HQV FC250
|+26.342
|19
|Jesse Flock
|HQV FC250
|+26.393
|20
|Joshua Varize
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+35.677
|21
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+41.825
|22
|Gared Steinke
|KAW KX 250
|+58.330
|23
|Preston Kilroy
|SUZ RMZ 250
|+1:09.058
|24
|Brayden Lessler
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1:14.411
|25
|Geran Stapleton
|HON CRF250R
|+1:25.159
|26
|Kyle Greeson
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1:28.278
|27
|Jeremy Ryan
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1:36.656
|28
|Kai Aiello
|HQV FC250
|+1:50.054
|29
|Tre Fierro
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1:54.396
|30
|Blake Ashley
|YAM YZ 250F
|16 Laps
|31
|Otto Berton
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+00.896
|32
|Chad Saultz
|YAM YZ 250F
|+10.294
|33
|Mason Wharton
|KAW KX 250
|+33.923
|34
|Curren Thurman
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+46.116
|35
|Jordan Jarvis
|KAW KX 250
|+1:01.878
|36
|Luc Santos
|HQV FC250
|+1:03.554
|37
|Tyler Ducray
|KTM 250 SX-F
|15 Laps
|38
|Jeremy McCool
|HON CRF250R
|14 Laps
|39
|Mitchell Falk
|YAM YZ 250F
|6 Laps
|40
|Braden Spangle
|HON CRF250R
|+3:02.004
250MX Moto 2
As the field completed its sighting lap for the final moto of the season Cooper was faced with heartbreaking adversity when an apparent problem with his motorcycle prevented him from lining up on the gate. The field took off without him and began with McElrath securing the MotoSport.com Holeshot just ahead of Martin, with Ferrandis just a few positions behind. Martin put the pressure on McElrath for the top spot early and successfully moved into the lead with Lawrence giving chase from third. Behind the battle up front Ferrandis crashed and dropped to ninth, while back up front Lawrence got around McElrath for second. A short time later GEICO Honda’s Jo Shimoda made the pass on McElrath for third.
As the leaders settled into their positions all eyes focused on Ferrandis and his attempt to rebound from the early misfortune. The Frenchman was able to make up a few spots quickly, but as the moto wore on he was considerably more patient, looking to avoid any additional conflict. He eventually made his way back into the top five, putting him comfortably in control of securing the championship.
Out front, Martin did what he needed to do and put the pressure on Ferrandis. The Honda rider dominated the last race of the season and cruised home to his fifth moto win of the season by 18.3 seconds over Lawrence, with Shimoda wrapping up a GEICO Honda sweep of the moto podium in third.
250MX Moto 2 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jeremy Martin
|HON CRF250R
|18 Laps
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|+18.337
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|HON CRF250R
|+20.690
|4
|Shane McElrath
|YAM YZ 250F
|+22.563
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|YAM YZ 250F
|+37.007
|6
|Jarrett Frye
|YAM YZ 250F
|+42.875
|7
|Brandon Hartranft
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+48.776
|8
|Carson Mumford
|HON CRF250R
|+52.416
|9
|Mitchell Harrison
|KAW KX 250
|+55.496
|10
|Nathanael Thrasher
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1:07.452
|11
|Cameron Mcadoo
|KAW KX 250
|+1:17.250
|12
|Joseph Crown
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1:32.396
|13
|Dilan Schwartz
|SUZ RMZ 250
|+1:55.936
|14
|Derek Kelley
|HQV FC250
|17 Laps
|15
|Joshua Varize
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+29.660
|16
|Jesse Flock
|HQV FC250
|+46.709
|17
|Brayden Lessler
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1:03.226
|18
|Gared Steinke
|KAW KX 250
|+1:06.575
|19
|Geran Stapleton
|HON CRF250R
|+1:29.543
|20
|Curren Thurman
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1:31.407
|21
|Kyle Greeson
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1:37.912
|22
|Kai Aiello
|HQV FC250
|+1:48.476
|23
|Jeremy Ryan
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1:50.652
|24
|Tre Fierro
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1:53.752
|25
|Chad Saultz
|YAM YZ 250F
|+2:52.576
|26
|Blake Ashley
|YAM YZ 250F
|16 Laps
|27
|Jordan Jarvis
|KAW KX 250
|+06.260
|28
|Braden Spangle
|HON CRF250R
|+1:02.326
|29
|Otto Berton
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1:10.905
|30
|Luc Santos
|HQV FC250
|+1:13.804
|31
|Cale Kuchnicki
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1:27.376
|32
|Brandon Sussman
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1:46.727
|33
|Mason Wharton
|KAW KX 250
|+1:49.273
|34
|Gage Schehr
|HQV FC250
|14 Laps
|35
|Tyler Ducray
|KTM 250 SX-F
|12 Laps
|36
|Jerry Robin
|HQV FC250
|5 Laps
|37
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1:31.493
|38
|Nick Gaines
|YAM YZ 250F
|3 Laps
|39
|Jeremy McCool
|HON CRF250R
|+34.176
|40
|Preston Kilroy
|SUZ RMZ 250
|2 Laps
250MX Overall
Lawrence capped off his rookie season, in which he earned Rookie of the Year honors, with his first career win and podium finish (1-2), while Martin helped secure a 1-2 sweep of the team in second (4-1). Ferrandis clinched the title in third (2-5).
“It means the world . I’ve worked my butt off to get where I am today,” said Lawrence, who at 17 years old became the 86th different winner in 250 Class history and just the second Australian to stand atop the podium. “I’m just excited to be up here. I’m glad I could finish it out with a bang.”
One year after securing the runner-up spot in the championship standings Ferrandis continued his upward progression with his most successful season to date. Each of his three wins in 2020 came via 1-1 sweeps of the motos, and his eight podium finishes established a new career best, despite running an abbreviated season. While a total of five different Frenchmen have earned victories over the course of the 47 years the class has existed, Ferrandis is the first to also bring home a title. It makes him the 32nd different champion in 250 Class history and signified the fifth championship for the Star Yamaha effort over the past seven seasons.
“It was a crazy moto. I made a mistake and crashed and had to come back through the field,” expressed Ferrandis, who ended the year with a 13-point margin in the final standings. “I just want to thank everyone at Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha. They put so much work into this. I’ve been dreaming of holding up this plate for a long time now. It’s been a hard and a long journey, but I’m just so happy. As an athlete in any sport we all want to win. We all work hard. For me, it took me some time to get here, but now all you want is more. You can’t dream of anything else but winning.”
250MX Overall Results
|Pos
|Rider
|M1
|M2
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|1
|2
|47
|2
|Jeremy Martin
|4
|1
|43
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|2
|5
|38
|4
|Shane McElrath
|5
|4
|34
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|9
|3
|32
|6
|Jarrett Frye
|8
|6
|28
|7
|Brandon Hartranft
|7
|7
|28
|8
|Mitchell Harrison
|6
|9
|27
|9
|Carson Mumford
|11
|8
|23
|10
|Cameron Mcadoo
|10
|11
|21
|11
|Justin Cooper
|3
|20
|12
|Nathanael Thrasher
|12
|10
|20
|13
|Dilan Schwartz
|15
|13
|14
|14
|Joseph Crown
|17
|12
|13
|15
|Derek Kelley
|16
|14
|12
|16
|Nick Gaines
|13
|38
|8
|17
|Joshua Varize
|20
|15
|7
|18
|Jesse Flock
|19
|16
|7
|19
|Jerry Robin
|14
|36
|7
|20
|Brayden Lessler
|24
|17
|4
|21
|Gared Steinke
|22
|18
|3
|22
|Gage Schehr
|18
|34
|3
|23
|Geran Stapleton
|25
|19
|2
|24
|Kyle Greeson
|26
|21
|0
|25
|Curren Thurman
|34
|20
|1
|26
|Kai Aiello
|28
|22
|0
|27
|Jeremy Ryan
|27
|23
|0
|28
|Tre Fierro
|29
|24
|0
|29
|Blake Ashley
|30
|26
|0
|30
|Chad Saultz
|32
|25
|0
|31
|Kevin Moranz
|21
|37
|0
|32
|Otto Berton
|31
|29
|0
|33
|Jordan Jarvis
|35
|27
|0
|34
|Preston Kilroy
|23
|40
|0
|35
|Luc Santos
|36
|30
|0
|36
|Mason Wharton
|33
|33
|0
|37
|Braden Spangle
|40
|28
|0
|38
|Tyler Ducray
|37
|35
|0
|39
|Jeremy McCool
|38
|39
|0
|40
|Cale Kuchnicki
|31
|0
|41
|Brandon Sussman
|32
|0
|42
|Mitchell Falk
|39
|0
250MX Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|YAM YZ 250F
|390
|2
|Jeremy Martin
|HON CRF250R
|377
|3
|Shane McElrath
|YAM YZ 250F
|288
|4
|Jett Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|277
|5
|Justin Cooper
|YAM YZ 250F
|271
|6
|Alex Martin
|SUZ RMZ 250
|242
|7
|RJ Hampshire
|HQV FC250
|217
|8
|Mitchell Harrison
|KAW KX 250
|190
|9
|Cameron Mcadoo
|KAW KX 250
|186
|10
|Brandon Hartranft
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|176
|11
|Jo Shimoda
|HON CRF250R
|173
|12
|Carson Mumford
|HON CRF250R
|157
|13
|Hunter Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|122
|14
|Derek Drake
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|107
|15
|Jarrett Frye
|YAM YZ 250F
|83
|16
|Mason Gonzales
|YAM YZ 250F
|75
|17
|Stilez Robertson
|HQV FC250
|70
|18
|Nick Gaines
|YAM YZ 250F
|70
|19
|Ty Masterpool
|YAM YZ 250F
|54
|20
|Joseph Crown
|YAM YZ 250F
|45
|21
|Jerry Robin
|HQV FC250
|40
|22
|Pierce Brown
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|36
|23
|Dilan Schwartz
|SUZ RMZ 250
|36
|24
|Nathanael Thrasher
|YAM YZ 250F
|35
|25
|Hardy Munoz
|HQV FC250
|33
|26
|Derek Kelley
|HQV FC250
|31
|27
|Darian Sanayei
|KAW KX 250
|24
|28
|Jalek Swoll
|HQV FC250
|19
|29
|Joshua Varize
|KTM 250 SX-F
|19
|30
|Jesse Flock
|HQV FC250
|19
|31
|Lance Kobusch
|KTM 250 SX-F
|18
|32
|Gared Steinke
|KAW KX 250
|14
|33
|Ezra Hastings
|HQV FC250
|14
|34
|Mitchell Falk
|YAM YZ 250F
|14
|35
|Austin Root
|HQV FC250
|9
|36
|Preston Kilroy
|SUZ RMZ 250
|8
|37
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 250 SX-F
|7
|38
|Zack Williams
|KTM 250 SX-F
|6
|39
|Jordan Bailey
|HQV FC250
|6
|40
|Maxwell Sanford
|YAM YZ 250F
|4
|41
|Brayden Lessler
|KTM 250 SX-F
|4
|42
|Mathias Jorgensen
|KAW KX 250
|4
|43
|Gage Schehr
|HQV FC250
|3
|44
|Curren Thurman
|KTM 250 SX-F
|3
|45
|Geran Stapleton
|HON CRF250R
|2
|46
|Ryder Floyd
|HON CRF250R
|0
|47
|Colton Eigenmann
|SUZ RMZ 250
|0
|48
|Chase Lorenz
|HON CRF250R
|0
|49
|Kyle Greeson
|KTM 250 SX-F
|0
|50
|Jace Kessler
|HQV FC250
|0
|51
|Vincent Luhovey
|KTM 250 SX-F
|0
|52
|Kai Aiello
|HQV FC250
|0