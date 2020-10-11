2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

Round Nine – Fox Raceway National – Pala, CA October 10th

Images Jeff Kardas

Video Highlights

In the face of the unprecedented uncertainty that surrounded the 2020 season the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, completed a successful nine-round campaign and crowned a pair of champions on Saturday afternoon with a historic final race from Southern California’s Fox Raceway. Not only did the MX vs ATV All Out Fox Raceway National see the title fights in both the 450 Class and 250 Class come down to the final gate drop, from which a pair of first-time champions emerged, but the event’s overall winners both stood atop the podium for the first time in their respective careers.

The 450 Class Championship was captured by Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Zach Osborne, who became the oldest champion in American motocross history at the age of 31, while the 250 Class Championship went to Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis, who became the first Frenchman to win a championship in the history of the division.

The battle for the top step of the podium at the Fox Raceway National saw Team Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton prevail with his first 450 Class victory, while GEICO Honda rookie Jett Lawrence broke through for his first career win in the 250 Class.

450MX Moto 1

As the field jockeyed for position to start the opening 450 Class moto it was Osborne who emerged with the MotoSport.com Holeshot over Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Marvin Musquin and Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo.

Both Musquin and Cianciarulo were then able to get around the Husqvarna rider and drop him to third. Cianciarulo went on the attack and put heavy pressure on Musquin for the lead. After withstanding the challenge for a couple laps Musquin bobbled slightly, which was enough to allow Cianciarulo to grab control of the moto.

As he gave chase from second Musquin carried too much speed into one of the track’s downhills and went off track, which caused him to lose several positions, ultimately dropping from second to fifth. Osborne moved into second, with Sexton and Tomac right behind in third and fourth, respectively. A persistent Sexton was then able to get the better of Osborne for second and a short time later Tomac got by for third. Osborne continued to fall back and gave up fourth to Team Honda HRC’s Christian Craig.

As Cianciarulo built a lead of more than five seconds out front his teammate went to work on Sexton for second. Tomac was patient and followed for several laps, but when Sexton left an opening Tomac was able to take advantage and grab the position. A short time later Craig was able to make the pass around his teammate for third.

A determined Tomac began to chip away at his deficit to his teammate and soon was just a few bike lengths behind Cianciarulo as they continued to navigate through lapped traffic. The Kawasaki duo put on a show for the fans, swapping lanes and trading momentum before Tomac finally made the pass happen with two laps to go.

Cianciarulo picked up the pace on the final lap in hopes of reclaiming the top spot, but Tomac responded and carried on to his third moto win of the season by 3.4 seconds. Sexton got back by his team-mate to finish third, with Craig fourth and Osborne a distant fifth. Cianciarulo’s runner-up finish prevented Osborne from wrapping up the title early, and instead gave the Kawasaki rider six valuable points.

450MX Moto 1 Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Eli Tomac KAW KX450 18 Laps 2 Adam Cianciarulo KAW KX450 +03.416 3 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE +08.121 4 Christian Craig HON CRF450R +09.275 5 Zachary Osborne HQV FC450 RE +36.806 6 Marvin Musquin KTM 450 SX-F FE +39.308 7 Justin Bogle KTM 450 SX-F FE +53.551 8 Broc Tickle YAM YZ 450F +1:02.103 9 Max Anstie SUZ RMZ 450 +1:15.106 10 Jake Masterpool HQV FC450 +1:59.379 11 Justin Hoeft HQV FC450 RE +2:12.080 12 Coty Schock HON CRF450R 17 Laps 13 Isaac Teasdale SUZ RMZ 450 +10.935 14 Matthew Hubert KAW KX450 +16.788 15 Justin Rodbell KAW KX 450F +23.150 16 Robbie Wageman YAM YZ 450F +24.755 17 McClellan Hile KTM 450 SX-F FE +27.383 18 Carlen Gardner HON CRF450R +28.018 19 Richard Taylor YAM YZ 450F +45.732 20 Cade Clason KAW KX 450F +57.617 21 Tristan Lane KTM 450 SX-F +1:10.640 22 Scott Meshey HQV FC450 RE +1:24.434 23 Connor Olson HQV FC450 RE +1:31.218 24 Adam Enticknap SUZ RMZ 450 +1:55.788 25 Alex Ray KAW KX450 16 Laps 26 Corbin Hayes HQV FC450 +1:30.980 27 Bryson Gardner HON CRF450R +1:41.381 28 Carter Stephenson YAM YZ 450F +1:44.185 29 Joshua Berchem KTM 450 SX-F +1:48.299 30 Ryan Peters KAW KX450 +1:52.159 31 Dominic DeSimone HON CRF450R +2:07.592 32 Austin Root HQV FC450 +2:21.466 33 John Citrola HON CRF450R +2:54.524 34 Griffin Dexter HQV FC450 FE +2:57.401 35 Rene Garcia KTM 450 SX-F +3:29.813 36 Justin Rando YAM YZ 450F 15 Laps 37 Tyler Bowers KAW KX 450F 9 Laps 38 Jeremy Smith KAW KX450 +10.149 39 Nick Schmidt HQV FC450 +1:41.293 40 Blake Hoag KTM 450 SX-F 7 Laps

450MX Moto 2

The atmosphere was intense for the final gate drop of the season and as the field charged down the start straight and through the first couple turns it was Cianciarulo who came away with the MotoSport.com Holeshot over the Hondas of Craig and Sexton, while Osborne emerged in the top five. With the clear track Cianciaurlo put his head down and dropped the hammer, looking to build a lead and maximize his point total in pursuit of Osborne.

As the top three settled in at the front of the field the focus shifted on Osborne. He gave up fifth to Tomac, who started deep in the top 10, and went on to drop back a couple more positions before the end of the moto. Despite not being a factor in the battle for the podium, Osborne was still well in control of his championship destiny.

Back up front, Sexton made a push just past the halfway point and was able to storm past Craig for second, which carried him onto Cianciarulo’s rear fender. The top three were separated by less than two seconds with about 12 minutes left in the moto, nearly 20 seconds clear of the rest of the field. With just under seven minutes remaining Cianciarulo’s Kawasaki took off awkwardly from a jump and caused him to crash, handing the lead to Sexton and second to Craig. Cianciarulo remounted quickly to hold on to third.

Sexton never looked back and was able to take his first career moto win by 5.2 seconds over Craig for a 1-2 sweep for Factory Honda, while Cianciarulo salvaged third. Tomac was fourth, while Osborne soldiered home in seventh.

450MX Moto 2 Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE 18 Laps 2 Christian Craig HON CRF450R +05.202 3 Adam Cianciarulo KAW KX450 +18.037 4 Eli Tomac KAW KX450 +20.606 5 Marvin Musquin KTM 450 SX-F FE +40.740 6 Max Anstie SUZ RMZ 450 +1:04.777 7 Zachary Osborne HQV FC450 RE +1:09.962 8 Justin Bogle KTM 450 SX-F FE +1:17.430 9 Broc Tickle YAM YZ 450F +1:27.434 10 Coty Schock HON CRF450R +1:43.885 11 Isaac Teasdale SUZ RMZ 450 +1:57.229 12 Justin Rodbell KAW KX 450F +2:05.052 13 Jake Masterpool HQV FC450 17 Laps 14 Matthew Hubert KAW KX450 +09.140 15 Robbie Wageman YAM YZ 450F +14.637 16 Tyler Bowers KAW KX 450F +23.534 17 Justin Hoeft HQV FC450 RE +36.015 18 Alex Ray KAW KX450 +41.463 19 Tristan Lane KTM 450 SX-F +46.207 20 Jeremy Smith KAW KX450 +53.282 21 Nick Schmidt HQV FC450 +1:18.778 22 Cade Clason KAW KX 450F +1:25.010 23 Scott Meshey HQV FC450 RE +1:29.676 24 McClellan Hile KTM 450 SX-F FE +1:38.931 25 Carlen Gardner HON CRF450R +2:03.461 26 Adam Enticknap SUZ RMZ 450 +2:08.497 27 Justin Rando YAM YZ 450F 16 Laps 28 Blake Hoag KTM 450 SX-F +05.152 29 Ryan Peters KAW KX450 +20.169 30 John Citrola HON CRF450R +25.556 31 Carter Stephenson YAM YZ 450F +29.755 32 Joshua Berchem KTM 450 SX-F +31.764 33 Corbin Hayes HQV FC450 +49.112 34 Rene Garcia KTM 450 SX-F +1:12.627 35 Griffin Dexter HQV FC450 FE +1:22.367 36 Dominic DeSimone HON CRF450R +1:50.363 37 Bryson Gardner HON CRF450R 14 Laps 38 Connor Olson HQV FC450 RE 5 Laps 39 Richard Taylor YAM YZ 450F 4 Laps 40 Austin Root HQV FC450 DNF

450MX Overall

Sexton’s second-moto win was enough to vault him to the top of the overall classification and end his first season of premier class competition with the first victory of his career (3-1), making him the 70th different rider in history to win a 450 Class race. Tomac ended his three-year title reign with a runner-up finish (1-4), while Cianciarulo rounded out the podium in third (2-3).

“It’s unreal . It feels a little bit like a dream,” said Sexton. “Since I was young I always wanted to be a 450cc race winner and 450cc champion. That was a great race. Christian and I were riding really well, then Adam made that mistake and we were there to take advantage of it. We put so much hard work in trying to get this and we saved the best for last.”

Osborne finished sixth overall (5-7) to wrap up the championship. Osborne’s title triumph comes on the heels of a breakout season in which his first career win at the opening round propelled him to a class-leading four victories and six podium finishes. In addition to being the oldest champion in American motocross history, Osborne is the 25th different rider to capture a 450 Class championship and became the 12th rider to win a national championship in each of Pro Motocross’ two divisions. The Virginia native also gave Husqvarna its first premier class title, three years after giving the manufacturer its first 250 Class championship during the 2017 season.

Zach Osborne

“I considered actually retiring in March after I broke my back and my wife gave me a pep talk and we decided against it, went to Salt Lake and that went well and it just carried into this outdoor season. I came out swinging and was able to take home a national championship which is something I never ever dreamed of doing, I felt it was way out of my league – so dream big is the moral of the story and don’t ever give up. Find people that believe in you even when you don’t and keep pressing on. It’s such a relief to win this today. What an incredible day. Thank you to everyone who has been behind me.”

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager, Steve Westfall

“We couldn’t be more proud of Zach and everything he’s accomplished this season despite the ups and downs we’ve been dealt in 2020. He has shown a tremendous amount of heart, determination and grit to get to where he is today. Congratulations to Zach, the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team and everyone behind this program, there isn’t a more deserving group.”

450MX Overall Results

Pos Rider M1 M2 Points 1 Chase Sexton 3 1 45 2 Eli Tomac 1 4 43 3 Adam Cianciarulo 2 3 42 4 Christian Craig 4 2 40 5 Marvin Musquin 6 5 31 6 Zachary Osborne 5 7 30 7 Max Anstie 9 6 27 8 Justin Bogle 7 8 27 9 Broc Tickle 8 9 25 10 Coty Schock 12 10 20 11 Jake Masterpool 10 13 19 12 Isaac Teasdale 13 11 18 13 Justin Rodbell 15 12 15 14 Matthew Hubert 14 14 14 15 Justin Hoeft 11 17 14 16 Robbie Wageman 16 15 11 17 Tyler Bowers 37 16 5 18 McClellan Hile 17 24 4 19 Alex Ray 25 18 3 20 Carlen Gardner 18 25 3 21 Tristan Lane 21 19 2 22 Richard Taylor 19 39 2 23 Jeremy Smith 38 20 1 24 Cade Clason 20 22 1 25 Scott Meshey 22 23 0 26 Adam Enticknap 24 26 0 27 Ryan Peters 30 29 0 28 Carter Stephenson 28 31 0 29 Corbin Hayes 26 33 0 30 Nick Schmidt 39 21 0 31 Joshua Berchem 29 32 0 32 Connor Olson 23 38 0 33 Justin Rando 36 27 0 34 John Citrola 33 30 0 35 Bryson Gardner 27 37 0 36 Dominic DeSimone 31 36 0 37 Blake Hoag 40 28 0 38 Rene Garcia 35 34 0 39 Griffin Dexter 34 35 0 40 Austin Root 32 40 0

450MX Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Zachary Osborne HQV FC450 RE 355 2 Adam Cianciarulo KAW KX450 343 3 Eli Tomac KAW KX450 321 4 Marvin Musquin KTM 450 SX-F FE 314 5 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE 290 6 Christian Craig HON CRF450R 235 7 Justin Barcia YAM YZ 450F 234 8 Blake Baggett KTM 450 SX-F FE 232 9 Max Anstie SUZ RMZ 450 193 10 Broc Tickle YAM YZ 450F 170 11 Joseph Savatgy SUZ RMZ 450 147 12 Fredrik Noren SUZ RMZ 450 125 13 Justin Bogle KTM 450 SX-F FE 120 14 Jake Masterpool HQV FC450 101 15 Dean Wilson HQV FC450 RE 97 16 Justin Rodbell KAW KX 450F 84 17 Benny Bloss HQV FC450 68 18 Henry Miller KTM 450 SX-F 59 19 Jason Anderson HQV FC450 RE 58 20 Coty Schock HON CRF450R 51 21 Isaac Teasdale SUZ RMZ 450 47 22 John Short HON CRF450R 34 23 Tyler Bowers KAW KX 450F 33 24 Ben LaMay KTM 450 SX-F 32 25 Justin Hoeft HQV FC450 RE 31 26 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE 29 27 Grant Harlan HON CRF450R WE 29 28 Matthew Hubert KAW KX450 25 29 Jeremy Smith KAW KX450 23 30 Kyle Chisholm YAM YZ 450F 15 31 Robbie Wageman YAM YZ 450F 15 32 Luke Renzland HQV FC450 11 33 Alex Ray KAW KX450 10 34 Chase Felong HQV FC450 RE 8 35 McClellan Hile KTM 450 SX-F FE 7 36 Tristan Lane KTM 450 SX-F 7 37 Felix Lopez KTM 450 SX-F 5 38 Jeffrey Walker KTM 450 SX-F FE 4 39 Richard Taylor YAM YZ 450F 4 40 Cory Carsten SUZ RMZ 450 3 41 Carlen Gardner HON CRF450R 3 42 Jared Lesher KTM 450 SX-F 3 43 Bryce Backaus YAM YZ 450F 2 44 Cade Clason KAW KX 450F 1 45 Dalton Dyer KAW KX 450F 0 46 Austin Root HQV FC450 0 47 Nick Schmidt HQV FC450 0 48 Scott Meshey HQV FC450 RE 0 49 Christopher Prebula KTM 450 SX-F 0 50 Tristan Lewis YAM YZ 450F 0 51 Jerry Lorenz III YAM YZ 450F 0 52 Carson Tickle HON CRF450R 0

250MX Moto 1

The first gate drop of the day for the 250 Class began with Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Justin Cooper capturing the MotoSport.com Holeshot ahead of Lawrence and Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Shane McElrath. Ferrandis was able to fight his way into the top four and soon charged up to third, while GEICO Honda’s Jeremy Martin, Ferrandis’ primary championship rival, followed into fourth.

Out front a battle unfolded for the lead between newfound rivals Cooper and Lawrence. The Australian was able to close in on Cooper’s rear fender on one half of the track, but the Yamaha would respond and pull away on the other half.

After several laps of trying Lawrence pulled the trigger and made the pass happen just before the halfway point of the moto. Behind the lead pair both Ferrandis and Martin were also pushing hard and with less than 10 minutes to go the top four were separated by just a few seconds. Ferrandis was able to take advantage of a slight miscue by Cooper to take control of second and quickly closed in on Lawrence for the lead.

Ferrandis applied heavy pressure on Lawrence, but the rookie didn’t flinch.

The Aussie was able to put some distance on Ferrandis in the closing laps to take his first career moto win by 3.5 seconds, with Cooper in third, Martin fourth, and McElrath fifth. Lawrence’s win also benefited his teammate, Martin, as it prevented Ferrandis from clinching the title before the final moto.

250MX Moto 1 Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R 18 Laps 2 Dylan Ferrandis YAM YZ 250F +03.584 3 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F +05.001 4 Jeremy Martin HON CRF250R +11.635 5 Shane McElrath YAM YZ 250F +51.649 6 Mitchell Harrison KAW KX 250 +1:00.985 7 Brandon Hartranft KTM 250 SX-F FE +1:02.065 8 Jarrett Frye YAM YZ 250F +1:02.898 9 Jo Shimoda HON CRF250R +1:06.024 10 Cameron Mcadoo KAW KX 250 +1:08.110 11 Carson Mumford HON CRF250R +1:09.892 12 Nathanael Thrasher YAM YZ 250F +1:42.457 13 Nick Gaines YAM YZ 250F +2:04.494 14 Jerry Robin HQV FC250 17 Laps 15 Dilan Schwartz SUZ RMZ 250 +07.607 16 Derek Kelley HQV FC250 +11.116 17 Joseph Crown YAM YZ 250F +20.760 18 Gage Schehr HQV FC250 +26.342 19 Jesse Flock HQV FC250 +26.393 20 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F +35.677 21 Kevin Moranz KTM 250 SX-F +41.825 22 Gared Steinke KAW KX 250 +58.330 23 Preston Kilroy SUZ RMZ 250 +1:09.058 24 Brayden Lessler KTM 250 SX-F +1:14.411 25 Geran Stapleton HON CRF250R +1:25.159 26 Kyle Greeson KTM 250 SX-F +1:28.278 27 Jeremy Ryan KTM 250 SX-F +1:36.656 28 Kai Aiello HQV FC250 +1:50.054 29 Tre Fierro KTM 250 SX-F +1:54.396 30 Blake Ashley YAM YZ 250F 16 Laps 31 Otto Berton KTM 250 SX-F +00.896 32 Chad Saultz YAM YZ 250F +10.294 33 Mason Wharton KAW KX 250 +33.923 34 Curren Thurman KTM 250 SX-F +46.116 35 Jordan Jarvis KAW KX 250 +1:01.878 36 Luc Santos HQV FC250 +1:03.554 37 Tyler Ducray KTM 250 SX-F 15 Laps 38 Jeremy McCool HON CRF250R 14 Laps 39 Mitchell Falk YAM YZ 250F 6 Laps 40 Braden Spangle HON CRF250R +3:02.004

250MX Moto 2

As the field completed its sighting lap for the final moto of the season Cooper was faced with heartbreaking adversity when an apparent problem with his motorcycle prevented him from lining up on the gate. The field took off without him and began with McElrath securing the MotoSport.com Holeshot just ahead of Martin, with Ferrandis just a few positions behind. Martin put the pressure on McElrath for the top spot early and successfully moved into the lead with Lawrence giving chase from third. Behind the battle up front Ferrandis crashed and dropped to ninth, while back up front Lawrence got around McElrath for second. A short time later GEICO Honda’s Jo Shimoda made the pass on McElrath for third.

As the leaders settled into their positions all eyes focused on Ferrandis and his attempt to rebound from the early misfortune. The Frenchman was able to make up a few spots quickly, but as the moto wore on he was considerably more patient, looking to avoid any additional conflict. He eventually made his way back into the top five, putting him comfortably in control of securing the championship.

Out front, Martin did what he needed to do and put the pressure on Ferrandis. The Honda rider dominated the last race of the season and cruised home to his fifth moto win of the season by 18.3 seconds over Lawrence, with Shimoda wrapping up a GEICO Honda sweep of the moto podium in third.

250MX Moto 2 Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jeremy Martin HON CRF250R 18 Laps 2 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R +18.337 3 Jo Shimoda HON CRF250R +20.690 4 Shane McElrath YAM YZ 250F +22.563 5 Dylan Ferrandis YAM YZ 250F +37.007 6 Jarrett Frye YAM YZ 250F +42.875 7 Brandon Hartranft KTM 250 SX-F FE +48.776 8 Carson Mumford HON CRF250R +52.416 9 Mitchell Harrison KAW KX 250 +55.496 10 Nathanael Thrasher YAM YZ 250F +1:07.452 11 Cameron Mcadoo KAW KX 250 +1:17.250 12 Joseph Crown YAM YZ 250F +1:32.396 13 Dilan Schwartz SUZ RMZ 250 +1:55.936 14 Derek Kelley HQV FC250 17 Laps 15 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F +29.660 16 Jesse Flock HQV FC250 +46.709 17 Brayden Lessler KTM 250 SX-F +1:03.226 18 Gared Steinke KAW KX 250 +1:06.575 19 Geran Stapleton HON CRF250R +1:29.543 20 Curren Thurman KTM 250 SX-F +1:31.407 21 Kyle Greeson KTM 250 SX-F +1:37.912 22 Kai Aiello HQV FC250 +1:48.476 23 Jeremy Ryan KTM 250 SX-F +1:50.652 24 Tre Fierro KTM 250 SX-F +1:53.752 25 Chad Saultz YAM YZ 250F +2:52.576 26 Blake Ashley YAM YZ 250F 16 Laps 27 Jordan Jarvis KAW KX 250 +06.260 28 Braden Spangle HON CRF250R +1:02.326 29 Otto Berton KTM 250 SX-F +1:10.905 30 Luc Santos HQV FC250 +1:13.804 31 Cale Kuchnicki KTM 250 SX-F +1:27.376 32 Brandon Sussman YAM YZ 250F +1:46.727 33 Mason Wharton KAW KX 250 +1:49.273 34 Gage Schehr HQV FC250 14 Laps 35 Tyler Ducray KTM 250 SX-F 12 Laps 36 Jerry Robin HQV FC250 5 Laps 37 Kevin Moranz KTM 250 SX-F +1:31.493 38 Nick Gaines YAM YZ 250F 3 Laps 39 Jeremy McCool HON CRF250R +34.176 40 Preston Kilroy SUZ RMZ 250 2 Laps

250MX Overall

Lawrence capped off his rookie season, in which he earned Rookie of the Year honors, with his first career win and podium finish (1-2), while Martin helped secure a 1-2 sweep of the team in second (4-1). Ferrandis clinched the title in third (2-5).

“It means the world . I’ve worked my butt off to get where I am today,” said Lawrence, who at 17 years old became the 86th different winner in 250 Class history and just the second Australian to stand atop the podium. “I’m just excited to be up here. I’m glad I could finish it out with a bang.”

One year after securing the runner-up spot in the championship standings Ferrandis continued his upward progression with his most successful season to date. Each of his three wins in 2020 came via 1-1 sweeps of the motos, and his eight podium finishes established a new career best, despite running an abbreviated season. While a total of five different Frenchmen have earned victories over the course of the 47 years the class has existed, Ferrandis is the first to also bring home a title. It makes him the 32nd different champion in 250 Class history and signified the fifth championship for the Star Yamaha effort over the past seven seasons.

“It was a crazy moto. I made a mistake and crashed and had to come back through the field,” expressed Ferrandis, who ended the year with a 13-point margin in the final standings. “I just want to thank everyone at Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha. They put so much work into this. I’ve been dreaming of holding up this plate for a long time now. It’s been a hard and a long journey, but I’m just so happy. As an athlete in any sport we all want to win. We all work hard. For me, it took me some time to get here, but now all you want is more. You can’t dream of anything else but winning.”

250MX Overall Results

Pos Rider M1 M2 Points 1 Jett Lawrence 1 2 47 2 Jeremy Martin 4 1 43 3 Dylan Ferrandis 2 5 38 4 Shane McElrath 5 4 34 5 Jo Shimoda 9 3 32 6 Jarrett Frye 8 6 28 7 Brandon Hartranft 7 7 28 8 Mitchell Harrison 6 9 27 9 Carson Mumford 11 8 23 10 Cameron Mcadoo 10 11 21 11 Justin Cooper 3 20 12 Nathanael Thrasher 12 10 20 13 Dilan Schwartz 15 13 14 14 Joseph Crown 17 12 13 15 Derek Kelley 16 14 12 16 Nick Gaines 13 38 8 17 Joshua Varize 20 15 7 18 Jesse Flock 19 16 7 19 Jerry Robin 14 36 7 20 Brayden Lessler 24 17 4 21 Gared Steinke 22 18 3 22 Gage Schehr 18 34 3 23 Geran Stapleton 25 19 2 24 Kyle Greeson 26 21 0 25 Curren Thurman 34 20 1 26 Kai Aiello 28 22 0 27 Jeremy Ryan 27 23 0 28 Tre Fierro 29 24 0 29 Blake Ashley 30 26 0 30 Chad Saultz 32 25 0 31 Kevin Moranz 21 37 0 32 Otto Berton 31 29 0 33 Jordan Jarvis 35 27 0 34 Preston Kilroy 23 40 0 35 Luc Santos 36 30 0 36 Mason Wharton 33 33 0 37 Braden Spangle 40 28 0 38 Tyler Ducray 37 35 0 39 Jeremy McCool 38 39 0 40 Cale Kuchnicki 31 0 41 Brandon Sussman 32 0 42 Mitchell Falk 39 0

250MX Championship Standings