2020 mi-bike Australian Superbike

Round Two – Wakefield Park

Motorsport TV Supersport Race One

Defending champ Tom Toparis scored the holeshot and led birthday boy Broc Pearson around the first complex of right-handers with Tommy Edwards right on their tail. Edwards and Stauffer then both squeezed past Pearson to relegate him to fourth place just ahead of Oli Bayliss.

Tom Toparis set a new race lap record of 59.346 on lap two to stretch away from his pursuers. Max Stauffer then moved past Edwards for second place and lowered the lap record further to 59.205, pulling a few-tenths back on Toparis. Pearson worked his way past Edwards to move back up to third place while Oli Bayliss was only now getting down to business and looking for a way past Edwards.

Broc Pearson then lowered the lap record to 51.156 as both himself and Stauffer continued to inch their way forward towards Toparis. All three of them were under the previous race lap record on that fourth lap.

Max Stauffer then lowered the race lap record again, a 59.050 equalling the qualifying lap record set by Cru Halliday here two years ago. The gap between Stauffer and Toparis was down to half-a-second as the race broached the half-way mark.

Toparis though proved to have the late race pace and could continue to reel off 59.2s while Stauffer and Pearson started to drift back towards 59.4s and 59.5s, still under the previous lap record but not good enough to run with Toparis.

With three laps to run the local lad had extended his buffer out to 1.3-seconds as Broc Pearson moved up to second place and Stauffer started to struggle to maintain his early pace. Oli Bayliss was six-seconds further back in fourth place with a few bike lengths over Tom Edwards.

At the last lap board Toparis had 1.5-seconds over Pearson, who in turn had a full-second over Stauffer.

Toparis then backed it off on the final lap but still took victory by 1.6-seconds over Pearson while Max Stauffer rounded out the podium.

Oli Bayliss took fourth place and thus loses the championship lead to Toparis, who now leads the series on 91-points from Bayliss on 88-points. Max Stauffer moved up equal third in the standings with Tom Edwards.

Race two is scheduled to take place at 1310 this afternoon.

Supersport Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Tom TOPARIS Yamaha YZF-R6 13m55.859 2 Broc PEARSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.617 3 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R6 +2.848 4 Oli BAYLISS Yamaha YZF-R6 +9.372 5 Tom EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R6 +11.387 6 Aidan HAYES Yamaha YZF-R6 +17.371 7 Scott NICHOLSON Suzuki GSXR +24.890 8 Noel MAHON Kawasaki ZX6R +1 Lap 9 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha YZF-R6 +2 Laps DNF Jack HYDE Yamaha YZF-R6 1 Lap

Supersport Championship Points Standings

