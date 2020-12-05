2020 mi-bike Australian Superbike

Round Two – Wakefield Park

Motorsport TV Supersport Race Two

Defending champ Tom Toparis won the opening Superspot bout despite determined early charges from Max Stauffer and Broc Pearson while a fast-starting Tommy Edwards was also in the mix early on. Oli Bayliss took a while to fire in the opening bout and lost the series lead to Toparis this morning, the local favourite now leading the series on 91-points from Bayliss on 88-points.

Max Stauffer had moved up equal third in the standings with Tom Edwards and both of those riders showed some brilliant early pace before fading later on. They would have been searching for more tyre durability from their set-ups in their preparations for the second and final Supersport bout of the day.

Broc Pearson had a few clutch bites off the line which cost him at the start, no such problems for Toparis though and Oli Bayliss was off to a much better start this time around and immediately started challenging Toparis for the lead. Broc Pearson was up to third, Max Stauffer fourth and Tom Edwards fifth.

Birthday boy Broc Pearson was quickest on lap two and closed right on to the tail of Bayliss and Toparis. Stauffer and Edwards had not lost touch and had their heads down to try and stay with that leading trio.

Pearson made a huge move on Bayliss under brakes late on lap three and took second placed momentarily from Bayliss but ran a little wide which allowed Oli back through. That did allow Toparis some breathing space though as the tussle behind him played out. Pearson got Bayliss on the next lap, then to add further insult Max Stauffer slipped past and pushed Bayliss back to fourth place.

Max Stauffer then started to look for a way past Pearson but the Queenslander responded and managed to stretch a few bike lengths away from Stauffer.

Pearson then reeled in Toparis over the next couple of laps and with six laps to run was under half-a-second behind the championship leader. Over the course of the next few laps though Pearson was overhauled by Stauffer and pushed back to third place.

Stauffer then closed in on Toparis and then made a huge move at the final turn to try and take the win but had to stand it up and pull out of it, that allowed Pearson to sweep back through for second place while Max recovered to take the final step on the rostrum.

Oli Bayliss a few seconds further behind in fourth place with Tom Edwards came home fifth.

There may have only been ten starters in that Supersport race but there was still plenty of action to keep us entertained.

Toparis extends his championship lead over Bayliss to 11-points, 116 plays 105. Max Stauffer in third with 83-points, Edwards next on 81-points then Pearson in fifth on 77-points.

Supersport Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Lap 1 Tom TOPARIS Yamaha YZF-R6 / 2 Broc PEARSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +0.442 3 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R6 +2.607 4 Oli BAYLISS Yamaha YZF-R6 +5.153 5 Tom EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R6 +8.719 6 Scott NICHOLSON Suzuki GSXR +26.048 7 Jack HYDE Yamaha YZF-R6 +26.369 8 Noel MAHON Kawasaki ZX6R +1 Lap 9 Aidan HAYES Yamaha YZF-R6 +1 Lap 10 Patrick LI Yamaha YZF-R6 +44.104

Supersport Championship Points Standings