2020 mi-bike Australian Superbike

Rounds 2-3 – Wakefield Park

Kawasaki Superbike

The track temperature at Wakefield Park had just surpassed 50-degrees when Superbike competitors hit the track for qualifying this afternoon in what is round two of the 2020 Mi-Bike Australian Superbike Championship.

Some controversy had unfolded earlier in the day when Glenn Allerton was disqualified from the Timed Practice results for a machine eligibility issue. That forced the three-time champ to contest Q1 before progressing through to Q2. The issue was related to a swingarm dampening device that was ruled illegal by M.A. stewards, but not before a serious argument from NextGen BMW’s Shane Kinderis.

Wayne Maxwell put in a 57.355 with five-minutes remaining in the session, then immediately backed it up with a 57.358 and then a 57.438. Some consistency…

Troy Herfoss then pulled his finger out and dropped in a 57.421. He then slowed for a lap before putting his head down again to be on course for pole before losing a heap of time in the last sector, presumably pulling out of the lap.

The Penrite Honda man then went for it again, under at the second split, and then took pole as the chequered flag came out, crossing the stripe at 57.331 to deny Wayne Maxwell that crucial point for pole position.

Cru Halliday joins them on the front row while Glenn Allerton heads the second row alongside Mike Jones and Bryan Staring.

Aiden Wagner heads the third row beside Josh Waters and Glenn Scott while Jed Metcher rounded out the top ten, despite crashing for the second time this weekend.

Cru Halliday’s 57.138 qualifying lap record of 2019 was not broken today.

Race one gets underway on Saturday at 1105 while race two is scheduled for 1415. The weather forecast looks potentially daunting with a 70 per cent chance of 20-40 mm of rain tomorrow, and that rain is scheduled to start around 1400. Could make things interesting….

There are 101 points still up for grabs this weekend and any mistakes will be costly but come Sunday afternoon we will crown the 2020 Australian Superbike Champion.

Kawasaki Superbike Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Lap 1 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR 57.331 2 Wayne MAXWELL Ducati V4R 57.355 3 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R1M 57.640 4 Glenn ALLERTON BMW S RR 57.713 5 Mike JONES Ducati V4R 57.744 6 Bryan STARING Kawasaki ZX10R 57.913 7 Aiden WAGNER Yamaha YZF-R1M 58.027 8 Josh WATERS Suzuki GSXRR 58.261 9 Glenn SCOTT Kawasaki ZX10R 58.919 10 Jed METCHER Yamaha YZF-R1M 58.943 11 Arthur SISSIS Suzuki GSXRR 59.087 12 Lachlan EPIS Suzuki GSXRR 59.355 13 Brendan McINTYRE Suzuki GSXRR 1m00.068 14 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha R1 1m00.177 15 Giuseppe SCARCELLA Ducati Panigale 1m00.612 16 Michael EDWARDS Yamaah YZF-R1M 1m00.772 17 Chandler COOPER Honda CBR 1m00.967 18 Nathan SPITERI Suzuki GSXRR 1m02.207

2020 mi-bike Australian Superbike Championship Points

Pos Name Machine Total 1 Wayne MAXWELL Ducati V4R 76 2 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha 60 3 Josh WATERS Suzuki 51 4 Bryan STARING Kawasaki 49 5 Troy HERFOSS Honda 49 6 Daniel FALZON Yamaha 41 7 Arthur SISSIS Suzuki 37 8 Mike JONES Ducati 35 9 Jed METCHER Suzuki 33 10 Glenn ALLERTON BMW 31 11 Linden MAGEE BMW 25 12 Matt WALTERS Kawasaki 24 13 Max CROKER Suzuki 23 14 Aiden WAGNER Yamaha 22 15 Sloan FROST Suzuki 21 16 Beau BEATON Ducati 17 17 Glenn SCOTT Kawasaki 16 18 Brendan McINTYRE Suzuki 14 19 Josh HAYES Yamaha 11 20 Matthew TOOLEY Yamaha 5 21 Giuseppe SCARCELLA Ducati 5 22 Dean HASLER BMW 4 23 Nathan SPITERI Suzuki 1

Motorsports TV Supersport

Despite putting in more than a dozen laps in the second and final Supersport qualifying session Tom Toparis didn’t manage to better his morning marker of 59.071.

However, that time remained good enough for the local young star to claim pole position and the important point that comes with it.

Broc Pearson will start from second on the grid while series leader Oli Bayliss will round out the front row.

That pole position trims Bayliss’ points lead down to five but with 101 points up for grabs in this double-header finale it’s anyone’s game.

Not that it is only that trio in with a chance…? Max Stauffer and Tom Edwards both look very fast and then we have the likes of Aidan Hayes, Jack Hyde, Joel Taylor and Jack Passfield that are all capable of springing a surprise. Like we said earlier, despite the relative lack of entries, a slim 12 riders, the Supersport category is really wide open…

Motorsport TV Australian Supersport Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Lap 1 Tom TOPARIS Yamaha YZF-R6 59.071 2 Broc PEARSON Yamaha YZF-R6 59.295 3 Oli BAYLISS Yamaha YZF-R6 59.678 4 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R6 59.743 5 Tom EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R6 59.996 6 Aidan HAYES Yamaha YZF-R6 1m00.402 7 Jack HYDE Yamaha YZF-R6 1m00.461 8 Joel TAYLOR Yamaha YZF-R6 1m00.620 9 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha YZF-R6 1m00.675 10 Scott NICHOLSON Suzuki GSXR 1m01.512 11 Noel MAHON Kawasaki ZX6R 1m04.006 12 Patrick LI Yamaha YZF-R6 1m04.065

Motorsport TV Australian Supersport Championship Standings

Pos Name Bike Total 1 Oli BAYLISS Yamaha 71 2 Tom TOPARIS Yamaha 66 3 Nic LIMINTON Yamaha 50 4 Tom EDWARDS Yamaha 49 5 Max STAUFFER Yamaha 47 6 Jack HYDE Yamaha 46 7 Broc PEARSON Yamaha 37 8 Ted COLLINS Suzuki 37 9 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha 34 10 Aidan HAYES Yamaha 31 11 Dallas SKEER Suzuki 29 12 Ty LYNCH Yamaha 27 13 Rhys BELLING Yamaha 26 14 Luke MITCHELL Yamaha 22 15 Ryan TAYLOR Yamaha 21 16 Chris QUINN Yamaha 17 17 Brodie MALOUF Yamaha 10 18 Darren McGRATH Kawasaki 10 19 Mitch KUHNE Yamaha 9 20 Andrew EDSER Kawasaki 5 21 Patrick LI Yamaha 4 22 Stephany KAPILAWI-JAMES Yamaha 2

YMI Supersport 300

Carter Thompson started from pole position alongside Ben Baker and Harry Khouri and it was the same trio on the podium after the opening bout for the YMI Supersport category today at Wakefield Park.

The first attempt at running the race ended prematurely after Joseph Marinello hit a false neutral at the fish hook and ended up t-boning Zak Pettendy. The latter of those two copped quite a whack and was taken to the medical centra for treatment.

The re-started race was shortened from ten to eight laps and Carter Thompson took a clear victory ahead of Khouri and Baker.

John Lytras fourth ahead of Archie McDonald but it was sixth placed Luke Power that set the fastest lap of the race.

YMI Supersport 300 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Carter THOMPSON Yamaha R3 321 8m52.459 2 Harry KHOURI Kawasaki EX 400 +1.818 3 Ben BAKER Yamaha R3 321 +1.959 4 John LYTRAS Yamaha R3 321 +2.103 5 Archie McDONALD Yamaha R3 321 +2.220 6 Luke POWER Kawasaki EX 400 +2.880 7 Glenn NELSON Yamaha R3 321 +13.232 8 Tom DRANE Yamaha YZF-R3 +16.804 9 Peter NERLICH Kawasaki EX 400 +17.278 10 Laura BROWN Yamaha R3 321 +17.566 11 Zylas BUNTING Kawasaki EX 400 +18.224 12 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha R3 321 +26.162 13 James JACOBS Kawasaki EX 400 +26.576 14 Jake FARNSWORTH Kawasaki EX 400 +26.840 15 Jacob HATCH Yamaha R3 321 +27.031 16 Clay CLEGG Yamaha R3 300 +27.291 17 Matthew RINDEL Yamaha R3 321 +29.676 18 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha R3 321 +40.010 DNF Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha R3 321 8 Laps

YMI Supersport 300 Qualifying Results

Pos NBike Rider Lap 1 Carter THOMPSON Yamaha R3 321 1m05.710 2 Ben BAKER Yamaha R3 321 1m05.815 3 Harry KHOURI Kawasaki EX 400 1m05.829 4 Luke POWER Kawasaki EX 400 1m06.028 5 Archie McDONALD Yamaha R3 321 1m06.165 6 John LYTRAS Yamaha R3 321 1m06.208 7 Glenn NELSON Yamaha R3 321 1m06.418 8 Peter NERLICH Kawasaki EX 400 1m06.423 9 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha R3 321 1m06.451 10 Jacob HATCH Yamaha R3 321 1m06.932 11 Zylas BUNTING Kawasaki EX 400 1m06.972 12 Tom DRANE Yamaha YZF-R3 1n07.060 13 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha R3 321 1m07.135 14 Joseph MARINIELLO Kawasaki EX 400 1m07.203 15 Laura BROWN Yamaha R3 321 1m07.315 16 Zak PETTENDY Yamaha R3 321 1m07.395 17 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha R3 321 1m08.156 18 Matthew RINDE Yamaha R3 321 1m08.192 19 Jake FARNSWORTH Kawasaki EX 400 1m08.252 20 Clay CLEGG Yamaha R3 300 1m08.403 21 James JACOBS Kawasaki EX 400 1m08.643 22 Jamie PORT Yamaha R3 321 1m09.761 23 Tony SIMS Kawasaki EX 300 1m13.105

YMI Supersport 300 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Machine WSBK Pole Race 1 Total 1 Harry KHOURI Kawasaki 76 20 96 2 Archie McDONALD Yamaha 49 16 65 3 Luke POWER Kawasaki 44 15 59 4 Ben BAKER Yamaha 34 18 52 5 John LYTRAS Yamaha 33 17 50 6 Jacob HATCH Yamaha 37 6 43 7 Laura BROWN Yamaha 31 11 42 8 Peter NERLICH Kawasaki 29 12 41 9 Caleb GILMORE Yamaha 40 40 10 Luke JHONSTON Kawasaki 38 38 11 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha 37 37 12 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha 26 9 35 13 Zylas BUNTING Kawasaki 21 10 31 14 Carter THOMPSON Yamaha 1 25 26 15 Filippo ROVELLI Kawasaki 25 25 16 Angus GRENFELL Yamaha 23 23 17 Yannis SHAW Kawasaki 20 20 18 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha 9 7 16 19 Matthew RINDEL Yamaha 12 4 16 20 Ryan SMITH Yamaha 15 15 21 Glenn NELSON Yamaha 14 14 22 Tom DRANE Yamaha 1 13 14 23 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha 13 13 24 Kyle O’CONNELL Yamaha 12 12 25 Jake SENIOR Kawasaki 10 10 26 James JACOBS Kawasaki 8 8 27 Mitchell SIMPSON Yamaha 7 7 28 Clay CLEGG Yamaha 5 5 29 Joseph MARINIELLO Kawasaki 5 5 30 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha 3 3 31 Luca DURNING Yamaha 1 1 32 Zachary JOHNSON Yamaha 1 1

Oceania Junior Cup

Marianos Nikolis ran away with the OJC Cup honours today, a new qualifying record for pole position, and a fastest lap of the race on his way to a clear 3.7-second victory over Tom Drane while Cameron Swain rounded out the podium.

Oceania Junior Cup Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Marianos NIKOLIS Yamaha YZF-R15 7m41.775 2 Tom DRANE Yamaha YZF-R15 +3.689 3 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha YZF-R15 +9.332 4 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R15 +9.343 5 Nate O’NEILL Yamaha YZF-R15 +9.693 6 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R15 +9.798 7 Angus GRENFELL Yamaha YZF-R15 +9.909 8 Varis FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R15 +9.960 9 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R15 +10.040 10 Clay CLEGG Yamaha YZF-R15 +20.470 11 Levi RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R15 +20.481 12 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R15 +20.518 13 Lucas QUINN Yamaha YZF-R15 +20.885 14 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R15 +21.054 15 Toby JAMES Yamaha YZF-R15 +21.434 16 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha YZF-R15 +23.240 17 James WEAVER Yamaha YZF-R15 +33.843 18 Casey MIDDLETON Yamaha YZF-R15 +34.184 DNF Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R15 5 Laps

Oceania Junior Cup Championship Standings

Pos Name WSBK Race 1 Total 1 Lucas QUINN 75 8 83 2 Marianos NIKOLIS 49 25 74 3 Tom DRANE 46 20 66 4 Cameron DUNKER 48 17 65 5 Cameron SWAIN 45 18 63 6 Angus GRENFELL 39 14 53 7 Nate O’NEILL 33 16 49 8 Clay CLEGG 38 11 49 9 Varis FLEMING 35 13 48 10 Lincoln KNIGHT 41 5 46 11 Hayden NELSON 45 45 12 Jai RUSSO 29 15 44 13 Henry SNELL 35 9 44 14 Levi RUSSO 15 10 25 15 Casey MIDDLETON 20 3 23 16 Jamie PORT 18 18 17 Brodie GAWITH 10 7 17 18 Toby JAMES 10 6 16 19 James WEAVER 12 4 16 20 Glenn NELSON 12 12

Oceania Junior Cup Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Lap 1 Marianos NIKOLIS Yamaha YZF-R15 1m15.651 2 Tom DRANE Yamaha YZF-R15 1m16.507 3 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R15 1m16.511 4 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R15 1m17.171 5 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha YZF-R15 1m17.324 6 Nate O’NEILL Yamaha YZF-R15 1m17.389 7 Angus GRENFEL Yamaha YZF-R15 1m17.444 8 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R15 1m17.526 9 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R15 1m17.687 10 Levi RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R15 1m17.756 11 Varis FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R15 1m17.885 12 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R15 1m17.974 13 Clay CLEGG Yamaha YZF-R15 1m18.105 14 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R15 1m18.223 15 Jamie PORT Yamaha YZF-R15 1m18.330 16 Lucas QUINN Yamaha YZF-R15 1m18.780 17 Toby JAMES Yamaha YZF-R15 1m18.889 18 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha YZF-R15 1m19.171 19 James WEAVER Yamaha YZF-R15 1m21.061 20 Casey MIDDLETON Yamaha YZF-R15 1m21.566

YMF R3 Cup

Carter Thompson started from pole position alongside Ben Baker and Archie McDonald.

Archie McDonald chased Thompson hard throughout but Carter held on to take the win by 0.252s while Ben Baker rounded out the podium ahead of John Lytras.

YMF R3 Cup Race One Results

Pos Name Machine Time/Gap 1 Carter THOMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 8m53.376 2 Archie McDONALD Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.252 3 Ben BAKER Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.579 4 John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.890 5 Tom DRANE Yamaha YZF-R3 +8.685 6 Jacob HATCH Yamaha YZF-R3 +9.040 7 Luke POWER Yamaha YZF-R3 +9.135 8 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha YZF-R3 +11.578 9 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha YZF-R3 +14.572 10 Angus GRENFELL Yamaha YZF-R3 +14.632 11 Laura BROWN Yamaha YZF-R3 +15.675 12 Matthew RINDEL Yamaha YZF-R3 +20.853 13 Glenn NELSON Yamaha R3 321 +21.968 14 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha R3 321 +30.983 15 Nate O’NEILL Yamaha YZF-R3 +31.390 16 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha YZF-R3 +36.482 17 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha YZF-R3 +47.512

Yamaha YMF R3 Championships Standings

TBC

YMF R3 Cup Qualifying Results