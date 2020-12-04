2020 mi-bike Australian Superbike
Rounds 2-3 – Wakefield Park
Kawasaki Superbike
The track temperature at Wakefield Park had just surpassed 50-degrees when Superbike competitors hit the track for qualifying this afternoon in what is round two of the 2020 Mi-Bike Australian Superbike Championship.
Some controversy had unfolded earlier in the day when Glenn Allerton was disqualified from the Timed Practice results for a machine eligibility issue. That forced the three-time champ to contest Q1 before progressing through to Q2. The issue was related to a swingarm dampening device that was ruled illegal by M.A. stewards, but not before a serious argument from NextGen BMW’s Shane Kinderis.
Wayne Maxwell put in a 57.355 with five-minutes remaining in the session, then immediately backed it up with a 57.358 and then a 57.438. Some consistency…
Troy Herfoss then pulled his finger out and dropped in a 57.421. He then slowed for a lap before putting his head down again to be on course for pole before losing a heap of time in the last sector, presumably pulling out of the lap.
The Penrite Honda man then went for it again, under at the second split, and then took pole as the chequered flag came out, crossing the stripe at 57.331 to deny Wayne Maxwell that crucial point for pole position.
Cru Halliday joins them on the front row while Glenn Allerton heads the second row alongside Mike Jones and Bryan Staring.
Aiden Wagner heads the third row beside Josh Waters and Glenn Scott while Jed Metcher rounded out the top ten, despite crashing for the second time this weekend.
Cru Halliday’s 57.138 qualifying lap record of 2019 was not broken today.
Race one gets underway on Saturday at 1105 while race two is scheduled for 1415. The weather forecast looks potentially daunting with a 70 per cent chance of 20-40 mm of rain tomorrow, and that rain is scheduled to start around 1400. Could make things interesting….
There are 101 points still up for grabs this weekend and any mistakes will be costly but come Sunday afternoon we will crown the 2020 Australian Superbike Champion.
Kawasaki Superbike Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Lap
|1
|Troy HERFOSS
|Honda CBR
|57.331
|2
|Wayne MAXWELL
|Ducati V4R
|57.355
|3
|Cru HALLIDAY
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|57.640
|4
|Glenn ALLERTON
|BMW S RR
|57.713
|5
|Mike JONES
|Ducati V4R
|57.744
|6
|Bryan STARING
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|57.913
|7
|Aiden WAGNER
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|58.027
|8
|Josh WATERS
|Suzuki GSXRR
|58.261
|9
|Glenn SCOTT
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|58.919
|10
|Jed METCHER
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|58.943
|11
|Arthur SISSIS
|Suzuki GSXRR
|59.087
|12
|Lachlan EPIS
|Suzuki GSXRR
|59.355
|13
|Brendan McINTYRE
|Suzuki GSXRR
|1m00.068
|14
|Luke JHONSTON
|Yamaha R1
|1m00.177
|15
|Giuseppe SCARCELLA
|Ducati Panigale
|1m00.612
|16
|Michael EDWARDS
|Yamaah YZF-R1M
|1m00.772
|17
|Chandler COOPER
|Honda CBR
|1m00.967
|18
|Nathan SPITERI
|Suzuki GSXRR
|1m02.207
2020 mi-bike Australian Superbike Championship Points
Motorsports TV Supersport
Despite putting in more than a dozen laps in the second and final Supersport qualifying session Tom Toparis didn’t manage to better his morning marker of 59.071.
However, that time remained good enough for the local young star to claim pole position and the important point that comes with it.
Broc Pearson will start from second on the grid while series leader Oli Bayliss will round out the front row.
That pole position trims Bayliss’ points lead down to five but with 101 points up for grabs in this double-header finale it’s anyone’s game.
Not that it is only that trio in with a chance…? Max Stauffer and Tom Edwards both look very fast and then we have the likes of Aidan Hayes, Jack Hyde, Joel Taylor and Jack Passfield that are all capable of springing a surprise. Like we said earlier, despite the relative lack of entries, a slim 12 riders, the Supersport category is really wide open…
Motorsport TV Australian Supersport Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Lap
|1
|Tom TOPARIS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|59.071
|2
|Broc PEARSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|59.295
|3
|Oli BAYLISS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|59.678
|4
|Max STAUFFER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|59.743
|5
|Tom EDWARDS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|59.996
|6
|Aidan HAYES
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m00.402
|7
|Jack HYDE
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m00.461
|8
|Joel TAYLOR
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m00.620
|9
|Jack PASSFIELD
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m00.675
|10
|Scott NICHOLSON
|Suzuki GSXR
|1m01.512
|11
|Noel MAHON
|Kawasaki ZX6R
|1m04.006
|12
|Patrick LI
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m04.065
Motorsport TV Australian Supersport Championship Standings
|Pos
|Name
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Oli BAYLISS
|Yamaha
|71
|2
|Tom TOPARIS
|Yamaha
|66
|3
|Nic LIMINTON
|Yamaha
|50
|4
|Tom EDWARDS
|Yamaha
|49
|5
|Max STAUFFER
|Yamaha
|47
|6
|Jack HYDE
|Yamaha
|46
|7
|Broc PEARSON
|Yamaha
|37
|8
|Ted COLLINS
|Suzuki
|37
|9
|Jack PASSFIELD
|Yamaha
|34
|10
|Aidan HAYES
|Yamaha
|31
|11
|Dallas SKEER
|Suzuki
|29
|12
|Ty LYNCH
|Yamaha
|27
|13
|Rhys BELLING
|Yamaha
|26
|14
|Luke MITCHELL
|Yamaha
|22
|15
|Ryan TAYLOR
|Yamaha
|21
|16
|Chris QUINN
|Yamaha
|17
|17
|Brodie MALOUF
|Yamaha
|10
|18
|Darren McGRATH
|Kawasaki
|10
|19
|Mitch KUHNE
|Yamaha
|9
|20
|Andrew EDSER
|Kawasaki
|5
|21
|Patrick LI
|Yamaha
|4
|22
|Stephany KAPILAWI-JAMES
|Yamaha
|2
YMI Supersport 300
Carter Thompson started from pole position alongside Ben Baker and Harry Khouri and it was the same trio on the podium after the opening bout for the YMI Supersport category today at Wakefield Park.
The first attempt at running the race ended prematurely after Joseph Marinello hit a false neutral at the fish hook and ended up t-boning Zak Pettendy. The latter of those two copped quite a whack and was taken to the medical centra for treatment.
The re-started race was shortened from ten to eight laps and Carter Thompson took a clear victory ahead of Khouri and Baker.
John Lytras fourth ahead of Archie McDonald but it was sixth placed Luke Power that set the fastest lap of the race.
YMI Supersport 300 Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Carter THOMPSON
|Yamaha R3 321
|8m52.459
|2
|Harry KHOURI
|Kawasaki EX 400
|+1.818
|3
|Ben BAKER
|Yamaha R3 321
|+1.959
|4
|John LYTRAS
|Yamaha R3 321
|+2.103
|5
|Archie McDONALD
|Yamaha R3 321
|+2.220
|6
|Luke POWER
|Kawasaki EX 400
|+2.880
|7
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha R3 321
|+13.232
|8
|Tom DRANE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+16.804
|9
|Peter NERLICH
|Kawasaki EX 400
|+17.278
|10
|Laura BROWN
|Yamaha R3 321
|+17.566
|11
|Zylas BUNTING
|Kawasaki EX 400
|+18.224
|12
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha R3 321
|+26.162
|13
|James JACOBS
|Kawasaki EX 400
|+26.576
|14
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Kawasaki EX 400
|+26.840
|15
|Jacob HATCH
|Yamaha R3 321
|+27.031
|16
|Clay CLEGG
|Yamaha R3 300
|+27.291
|17
|Matthew RINDEL
|Yamaha R3 321
|+29.676
|18
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha R3 321
|+40.010
|DNF
|Reece OUGHTRED
|Yamaha R3 321
|8 Laps
YMI Supersport 300 Qualifying Results
|Pos
|NBike
|Rider
|Lap
|1
|Carter THOMPSON
|Yamaha R3 321
|1m05.710
|2
|Ben BAKER
|Yamaha R3 321
|1m05.815
|3
|Harry KHOURI
|Kawasaki EX 400
|1m05.829
|4
|Luke POWER
|Kawasaki EX 400
|1m06.028
|5
|Archie McDONALD
|Yamaha R3 321
|1m06.165
|6
|John LYTRAS
|Yamaha R3 321
|1m06.208
|7
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha R3 321
|1m06.418
|8
|Peter NERLICH
|Kawasaki EX 400
|1m06.423
|9
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha R3 321
|1m06.451
|10
|Jacob HATCH
|Yamaha R3 321
|1m06.932
|11
|Zylas BUNTING
|Kawasaki EX 400
|1m06.972
|12
|Tom DRANE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1n07.060
|13
|Reece OUGHTRED
|Yamaha R3 321
|1m07.135
|14
|Joseph MARINIELLO
|Kawasaki EX 400
|1m07.203
|15
|Laura BROWN
|Yamaha R3 321
|1m07.315
|16
|Zak PETTENDY
|Yamaha R3 321
|1m07.395
|17
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha R3 321
|1m08.156
|18
|Matthew RINDE
|Yamaha R3 321
|1m08.192
|19
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Kawasaki EX 400
|1m08.252
|20
|Clay CLEGG
|Yamaha R3 300
|1m08.403
|21
|James JACOBS
|Kawasaki EX 400
|1m08.643
|22
|Jamie PORT
|Yamaha R3 321
|1m09.761
|23
|Tony SIMS
|Kawasaki EX 300
|1m13.105
YMI Supersport 300 Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Machine
|WSBK
|Pole
|Race 1
|Total
|1
|Harry KHOURI
|Kawasaki
|76
|20
|96
|2
|Archie McDONALD
|Yamaha
|49
|16
|65
|3
|Luke POWER
|Kawasaki
|44
|15
|59
|4
|Ben BAKER
|Yamaha
|34
|18
|52
|5
|John LYTRAS
|Yamaha
|33
|17
|50
|6
|Jacob HATCH
|Yamaha
|37
|6
|43
|7
|Laura BROWN
|Yamaha
|31
|11
|42
|8
|Peter NERLICH
|Kawasaki
|29
|12
|41
|9
|Caleb GILMORE
|Yamaha
|40
|40
|10
|Luke JHONSTON
|Kawasaki
|38
|38
|11
|Reece OUGHTRED
|Yamaha
|37
|37
|12
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha
|26
|9
|35
|13
|Zylas BUNTING
|Kawasaki
|21
|10
|31
|14
|Carter THOMPSON
|Yamaha
|1
|25
|26
|15
|Filippo ROVELLI
|Kawasaki
|25
|25
|16
|Angus GRENFELL
|Yamaha
|23
|23
|17
|Yannis SHAW
|Kawasaki
|20
|20
|18
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Yamaha
|9
|7
|16
|19
|Matthew RINDEL
|Yamaha
|12
|4
|16
|20
|Ryan SMITH
|Yamaha
|15
|15
|21
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha
|14
|14
|22
|Tom DRANE
|Yamaha
|1
|13
|14
|23
|Olly SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|13
|13
|24
|Kyle O’CONNELL
|Yamaha
|12
|12
|25
|Jake SENIOR
|Kawasaki
|10
|10
|26
|James JACOBS
|Kawasaki
|8
|8
|27
|Mitchell SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|7
|7
|28
|Clay CLEGG
|Yamaha
|5
|5
|29
|Joseph MARINIELLO
|Kawasaki
|5
|5
|30
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha
|3
|3
|31
|Luca DURNING
|Yamaha
|1
|1
|32
|Zachary JOHNSON
|Yamaha
|1
|1
Oceania Junior Cup
Marianos Nikolis ran away with the OJC Cup honours today, a new qualifying record for pole position, and a fastest lap of the race on his way to a clear 3.7-second victory over Tom Drane while Cameron Swain rounded out the podium.
Oceania Junior Cup Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Marianos NIKOLIS
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|7m41.775
|2
|Tom DRANE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+3.689
|3
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+9.332
|4
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+9.343
|5
|Nate O’NEILL
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+9.693
|6
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+9.798
|7
|Angus GRENFELL
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+9.909
|8
|Varis FLEMING
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+9.960
|9
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+10.040
|10
|Clay CLEGG
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+20.470
|11
|Levi RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+20.481
|12
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+20.518
|13
|Lucas QUINN
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+20.885
|14
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+21.054
|15
|Toby JAMES
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+21.434
|16
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+23.240
|17
|James WEAVER
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+33.843
|18
|Casey MIDDLETON
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+34.184
|DNF
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|5 Laps
Oceania Junior Cup Championship Standings
|Pos
|Name
|WSBK
|Race 1
|Total
|1
|Lucas QUINN
|75
|8
|83
|2
|Marianos NIKOLIS
|49
|25
|74
|3
|Tom DRANE
|46
|20
|66
|4
|Cameron DUNKER
|48
|17
|65
|5
|Cameron SWAIN
|45
|18
|63
|6
|Angus GRENFELL
|39
|14
|53
|7
|Nate O’NEILL
|33
|16
|49
|8
|Clay CLEGG
|38
|11
|49
|9
|Varis FLEMING
|35
|13
|48
|10
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|41
|5
|46
|11
|Hayden NELSON
|45
|45
|12
|Jai RUSSO
|29
|15
|44
|13
|Henry SNELL
|35
|9
|44
|14
|Levi RUSSO
|15
|10
|25
|15
|Casey MIDDLETON
|20
|3
|23
|16
|Jamie PORT
|18
|18
|17
|Brodie GAWITH
|10
|7
|17
|18
|Toby JAMES
|10
|6
|16
|19
|James WEAVER
|12
|4
|16
|20
|Glenn NELSON
|12
|12
Oceania Junior Cup Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Lap
|1
|Marianos NIKOLIS
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m15.651
|2
|Tom DRANE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m16.507
|3
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m16.511
|4
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m17.171
|5
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m17.324
|6
|Nate O’NEILL
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m17.389
|7
|Angus GRENFEL
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m17.444
|8
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m17.526
|9
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m17.687
|10
|Levi RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m17.756
|11
|Varis FLEMING
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m17.885
|12
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m17.974
|13
|Clay CLEGG
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m18.105
|14
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m18.223
|15
|Jamie PORT
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m18.330
|16
|Lucas QUINN
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m18.780
|17
|Toby JAMES
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m18.889
|18
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m19.171
|19
|James WEAVER
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m21.061
|20
|Casey MIDDLETON
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m21.566
YMF R3 Cup
Carter Thompson started from pole position alongside Ben Baker and Archie McDonald.
Archie McDonald chased Thompson hard throughout but Carter held on to take the win by 0.252s while Ben Baker rounded out the podium ahead of John Lytras.
YMF R3 Cup Race One Results
|Pos
|Name
|Machine
|Time/Gap
|1
|Carter THOMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|8m53.376
|2
|Archie McDONALD
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.252
|3
|Ben BAKER
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.579
|4
|John LYTRAS
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.890
|5
|Tom DRANE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+8.685
|6
|Jacob HATCH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+9.040
|7
|Luke POWER
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+9.135
|8
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+11.578
|9
|Reece OUGHTRED
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+14.572
|10
|Angus GRENFELL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+14.632
|11
|Laura BROWN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+15.675
|12
|Matthew RINDEL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+20.853
|13
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha R3 321
|+21.968
|14
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha R3 321
|+30.983
|15
|Nate O’NEILL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+31.390
|16
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+36.482
|17
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+47.512
Yamaha YMF R3 Championships Standings
TBC
YMF R3 Cup Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Lap
|1
|Carter THOMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m05.800
|2
|Ben BAKER
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m05.821
|3
|Archie McDONALD
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m06.091
|4
|John LYTRAS
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m06.223
|5
|Jacob HATCH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m06.351
|6
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha R3 321
|1m06.408
|7
|Tom DRANE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m06.517
|8
|Luke POWER
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m06.674
|9
|Laura BROWN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m06.685
|10
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m06.734
|11
|Reece OUGHTRED
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m06.939
|12
|Angus GRENFELL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m07.134
|13
|Zak PETTENDY
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m07.582
|14
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha R3 321
|1m07.995
|15
|Matthew RINDEL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m08.087
|16
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m08.133
|17
|Nate O’NEILL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m10.017
|18
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m10.842