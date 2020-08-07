2020 MotoGP Round Three – Brno – Preview Quotes

We have collated here for you the pre-race quotes from almost the entire MotoGP field but unfortunately we are missing a quote from our own Jack Miller. We will seek to rectify this for future rounds but for now check out what the rest of the MotoGP are thinking ahead of this weekend’s Monster Energy Grand Prix České republiky.

Fabio Quartararo

“I think Jerez is a track that was better for us, but like I said last year the Yamaha is going well in every track. It’s true this track has a lot of straights, uphill, but a lot of corners so at the end our bike is turning really well. We miss a bit of power but we can’t have everything. We will do out best, the same mentality, we will work really hard to see what our potential is for Sunday and tomorrow and Saturday we’ll be working on the pace. Honestly, after race wins, you always celebrate with your friends but it was quite strange. But when I arrived home, I saw nobody and always with the mask. I went back to see my family but I couldn’t even kiss my mum so I was a bit scared, especially after an F1 driver had the virus. I was a bit stressed honestly so we didn’t do something special, but stayed safe and always with the mask. Now we’re here and we can fully focus on racing.”

Franco Morbidelli

“My expectations for Brno are high, especially as it’s a circuit that I really like. In fact, I think it’s one of the best on the calendar! It’s a very old-style track as it’s long, wide, technical and fast. Looking at the level that we had in Jerez, we are expecting good things this weekend. I’ve also had some good results there in the past. Of course, this year we’ve got to be better and improve our record there. I think we will have some good battles and I’m looking forward to going there, with the aim of finishing in the top-five.”

Massimo Meregalli – Yamaha MotoGP Team Director

“After the heat in Jerez and the excitement of the first two race weekends, we have recharged our batteries, so we are now ready to fight again. We have three back-to-back races coming up, one held in Brno and two in Spielberg. This means we have to be focused, because these early stages of the championship are decisive, and we have to squeeze out the maximum potential. The upcoming GP is especially important to us, because the Czech round is sponsored by Monster Energy. We have been enjoying our partnership with them a lot, so the team would like nothing better than to celebrate this collaboration with some further top results. It will be a full-on three weeks, so it’s crucial that we immediately get into shape and feature at the front starting from Friday morning.”

Maverick Vinales

“Our objective was to be on the podium, so we achieved our maximum in Jerez. Now we’re going to tracks I really like; I love the layout of both Brno and Austria. We have a great opportunity, so we need to keep pushing and hopefully we’ll find something more for this race and get to the maximum again.” And is he worried about the Yamaha engine usage so far? “No. We’re quite confident and comfortable. We know what our potential is, so we’re quite calm. We need to make it work as best we can, and that’s it. We need to keep going and, especially, we need to be as fast as we were in Jerez.”

Valentino Rossi

“It’s an important weekend because I’ve always liked Brno. Last race in Jerez, we changed something that gave me a better feeling and I enjoyed the whole weekend. To be back on the podium after a long time and a difficult period was a great feeling. So, it’s important to understand if I can also be strong here because the track is great, I’ve always liked it, but in previous years with the Yamaha we’ve always struggled a bit. It’s important to know our potential at another track, with different conditions, and also for the next races after this. In the summer of last year, I understood that I needed something different, so we changed the chief mechanic and we bet on a younger guy from Moto2 with no MotoGP experience. I liked a lot his approach because he was working in my team with Moto2. I feel very good, he can teach me a lot and he has a different way of working on the bike. We needed fresh ideas, and now we need time to work on our relationship and for him to understand what I need. But over these next races we will understand if we’re in a good way.”

Andrea Dovizioso

“I can’t be too happy about my riding in Jerez in the first two races, but in the end the Championship points are not so bad. Happy to be in Brno. I think it can be a better track for us, but it will be important to fix my weak points. We studied a lot this week to try and be ready for this weekend.. We will see during the practice, because just being on the bike you can feel if you have made some changes. Let’s see how the track is because its normally very difficult for the map and the grip. There is a new tyre so we will work in a different way. And let’s see the Yamaha. I expect them very competitive here, but I’m really interested to see if they are strong like in Jerez. For sure, there is an opportunity for everybody. But, you know, every year has a different story and the first two races say that the two Yamaha riders are stronger than everybody else. But, whether it’s just in Jerez in the really hot temperatures. The season is still really long with a lot tracks and different temperatures. Let’s see.”

Danilo Petrucci

“After Jerez, these three GPs will be key to figuring out if we can be competitive on all circuits. I can’t wait for the next race in Brno to eliminate the unpleasant feeling left by the crash in Jerez. All the information we collected in the first two races will help us to start this weekend with some clear aspects. Physically I feel good, and I am confident that I can get a good result“.

Takaaki Nakagami

“In Jerez it was special conditions. Really hot, the second race on the Sunday was my worst conditions. I was always behind and it was difficult to breathe. We’ve improved a lot from the first race, now it’s a different story and a different track. Not the same conditions as Jerez, I think Sunday will be hot but not like in Jerez. Nothing special, we’re working hard, the same as always. Marc is not here so I feel a lot of pressure from HRC but that is nice, I’m enjoying this moment so hopefully it’s a good weekend for us. Of course when I saw the data compared to Marc, I always saw some… I can find some special riding from Marc. But absolutely not easy to copy. From HRC side they have helped a lot during the weekend, we checked Marc’s data from the first race and one thing I found that on braking he has a completely different way to stop the bike. I tried all sessions, it’s not easy to understand but I feel that when I saw the lap times it was always better. When I’m riding, I feel a lot more confidence and it’s easier to stop the bike. This is a lot of help during the race, Jerez, 25 laps, it was difficult to not make any mistakes. It was a lot of help. It’s difficult to explain but he has special riding under braking. It was tough and not easy, but we have to adapt all season. Now I have found the best way on braking, we’ll keep going like this and we will see on this track.”

Cal Crutchlow

“I’m really looking forward to getting back to racing at Brno, the start of three weekends back to back. Obviously after the disappointment of the injury at Jerez and then not having great result, I’m fully fired up to getting a good result at Brno and starting the three races competitive. The wrist feels good after a week off, so hopefully it will be better at Brno than it was at Jerez. I will work hard with the team and Honda to see if we can get a good result on Sunday.”

Alex Marquez

“This will be just the fifth circuit I have ridden a MotoGP bike at, but it is one I have always enjoyed riding and it has suited my style a lot in the past. We gathered a lot of good information from the two weekends in Jerez so now we can apply what we have learned to a new circuit. Every session I learn more about MotoGP and my bike, I am looking forward to riding in Brno and starting three races in three weekends, it will be intense but I am looking forward to it. I hope Marc can recover well and quickly!”

Stefan Bradl

“First of all I want to wish Marc a speedy recovery, what he did in Jerez was incredible and he showed that he has the true spirit of a champion. I am looking forward to riding the Honda RC213V again, due to the global pandemic we have not been able to test as we would normally so it will take some time to adjust to the bike and MotoGP again but I have ridden the superbike a few times so I know my fitness is good. It’s a challenge I’m looking forward to, competing with the Repsol Honda Team is always a great honour and I am pleased to help Honda. Let’s see how the weekend goes.”

Davide Brivio – Suzuki Team Manager

“Our riders did well at the last race, especially considering the difficult circumstances with Alex’s injury, and they both scored useful points. We arrive here in the Czech Republic hoping that Alex and Joan will be able to fight again for strong positions and have a good race weekend. We feel confident with our bike and it’s a track that both riders like, so let’s see what is possible.”

Joan Mir

“I’m so happy about the fifth position in Jerez. The most important thing after the first race was to finish. I had this on my mind during all the weekend. I think that here we can be a little bit more competitive. The weekend looks like it will be much colder than in Jerez. So, looking forward to it, so let’s see if we can improve our qualifying sessions I think that is our.. we are missing a little bit in that point. But I think if we improve in that area we can fight to be in front.” Mir also spoke about the crash he had last year in the Brno test. “This track doesn’t bring me good memories, like you said, but it’s always been a track that I enjoyed a lot. Riding here is so nice, but like you said I had a big injury last year, but anyway it’s best not to think about that, it’s better to think about the good feelings I have had here in the past and for sure let’s see if we can bring a good result on Sunday to help us forget last year!”

Alex Rins

“Since leaving Jerez I have continued with intensive treatment and physiotherapy, and I’m feeling stronger with my shoulder every day. It’s always different when you’re riding the bike, but I hope to be feeling much better than I did at the Andalucia Grand Prix. Brno is a physically demanding circuit but it’s one I like, and I managed a good result last year so I’m feeling ready to give my best.”

Aleix Espargaro

“The two races in Jerez did not end the way we had expected. The advantage of the long break is that I’m fully charged with positive energy, so I can’t wait to get back on the track. I am confident in the potential of this new bike. The feeling is good, but we still haven’t been able to put it all together. The situation at the start of the year obviously didn’t help us, but I will keep pushing anyway and I won’t leave any avenue unexplored.”

Bradley Smith

“On paper, Brno seems not to be the best track for Aprilia, but with this new bike it’s hard to make any kind of prediction. We’ll find decidedly different conditions than Jerez. In any case, the experience gained in the first two races will certainly be helpful. The thing that the new RS-GP seems to be lacking the most is time on the track. We were unable to turn as many laps as we would have needed to because of COVID and that forces us to continue development during the races.”

Miguel Oliveira

“I’m obviously very excited to come back to racing in such a short time. After the result we got the second last weekend, I feel like it’s redemption time and I’m just very looking forward to ride in Brno, which is a track that I like. Last year, I had great feelings there, we scored points in the race. I feel like it’s a good track for us and it’s also great three rounds we’ll have back-to-back, that I think going to suit our bike. I’m just really keen to start with a good result in Brno and give the team, what we should got the Sunday before.”

Iker Lecuona

“I know that I need to focus a lot on myself for Brno in order to enjoy riding the bike even more and also the work within our team. First of all, of course I need to finish the race this time, which is super important, but at the same time, I also have to continue to work hard and to learn. During the two weeks in Jerez, I already improved a lot, so I hope I can build on my performance there and follow up on our good way to progress further.”

Hervé Poncharal – Red Bull KTM Tech3 Team Manager

“After the disappointment of the Gran Premio Red Bull de Andalucía, where we didn’t score any points with our two riders, it’s really good to know, we have three races coming very soon. Clearly, the setback in Spain was huge. The expectation after Miguel’s weekend and superb Qualifying performance was very high and to give up without fighting is a tough thing to swallow. The positive point is, we saw that the four KTM RC16 were very competitive, not only Miguel’s Qualifying was outstanding, but also the few laps Brad Binder did in the race showed the great level of our machine. We just hope we can duplicate the same performance in Czech Republic and Austria in order to confirm the potential of rider and machine. Last year, Brno was the last time we were riding the 2019 spec machine, we got the evolution one from the following round, so it’s difficult to have a real base to make any prognostics, but Miguel was quite fast and happy with the behavior of his bike at this track, so I believe we have a realistic possibility to be strong there. The atmosphere and the feeling inside the KTM MotoGP department is very positive. Anyway, we try to put Miguel’s and Iker’s Spanish DNF behind us and carry on scoring important points in the championship. Our two riders are in good shape, feel great and just can’t wait to be back on track. The Red Bull KTM Tech3 team is definitely ready for the next three races and eager to start Friday’s FP1!”

Monster Energy Grand Prix České Republiky Schedule

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

SUNDAY FRIDAY Time Class Session 1700 Moto3 FP1 1755 MotoGP FP1 1855 Moto2 FP1 2115 Moto3 FP2 2210 MotoGP FP2 2310 Moto2 FP2 SATURDAY Time Class Session 1700 Moto3 FP3 1755 MotoGP FP3 1855 Moto2 FP3 2035 Moto3 Q1 2100 Moto3 Q2 2130 MotoGP FP4 2210 MotoGP Q1 2235 MotoGP Q2 2310 Moto2 Q1 2335 Moto2 Q2 SUNDAY Time Class Session 1640 Moto3 WUP 1710 Moto2 WUP 1740 MotoGP WUP 1900 Moto3 RACE 2020 Moto2 RACE 2200 MotoGP RACE

MotoGP Championship Points Standings