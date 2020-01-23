Home Motorcycle Racing MotoGP Jack Miller Motorcycle RacingMotoGPMotorcycle News 2020 MotoGP Calendar officially finalised 2020 MotoGP Schedule By Motorcycle News - January 24, 2020 Share Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest ReddIt Email Telegram 2020 MotoGP Calendar 2020 MotoGP Calendar Date Grand prix Circuit 08 March Qatar* Losail International Circuit 22 March Thailand Chang International Circuit 05 April Americas Circuit of the Americas 19 April Republica Argentina Termas de Rio Hondo 03 May Spain Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto 17 May France Le Mans 31 May Italy Autodromo del Mugello 07 June Catalunya Barcelona – Catalunya 21 June Germany Sachsenring 28 June Netherlands TT Circuit Assen 12 July Finland** KymiRing 09 August Czech Republic Automotodrom Brno 16 August Austria Red Bull Ring-Spielberg 30 August Great Britain Silverstone 13 September San Marino Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli 04 October Aragón MotorLand Aragón 18 October Japan Twin Ring Motegi 25 October Australia Phillip Island 01 November Malaysia Sepang International Circuit 15 November Comunitat Valenciana Comunitat Valenciana-Ricardo Tormo RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Motorcycle News Rea tops WorldSBK testing in Jerez MotoGP 2020 MotoGP Calendar officially finalised MXGP Mitch Evans ready to rock MXGP with HRC Road Racing Wet opening day at Jerez sees Haslam and Honda on top WSBK January 23, 2020 WorldSBK testing gets underway at Jerez today WSBK January 22, 2020 Boris looks through his warped crystal ball at MotoGP 2020 MotoGP January 20, 2020 Full World Superbike | WorldSSP | SS300 Entry Lists WSBK January 22, 2020 Rea tops WorldSBK testing in Jerez Motorcycle News January 24, 2020 Load more