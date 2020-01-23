2020 MotoGP Calendar

2020 MotoGP Calendar

MotoGP Logo
Date Grand prix Circuit
08 March Qatar* Losail International Circuit
22 March Thailand Chang International Circuit
05 April Americas Circuit of the Americas
19 April Republica Argentina Termas de Rio Hondo
03 May Spain Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto
17 May France Le Mans
31 May Italy Autodromo del Mugello
07 June Catalunya Barcelona – Catalunya
21 June Germany Sachsenring
28 June Netherlands TT Circuit Assen
12 July Finland** KymiRing
09 August Czech Republic Automotodrom Brno
16 August Austria Red Bull Ring-Spielberg
30 August Great Britain Silverstone
13 September San Marino Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli
04 October Aragón MotorLand Aragón
18 October Japan Twin Ring Motegi
25 October Australia Phillip Island
01 November Malaysia Sepang International Circuit
15 November Comunitat Valenciana Comunitat Valenciana-Ricardo Tormo

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR