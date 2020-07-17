MotoGP FP1

Jack Miller dropped in a 1m37.942 on his fifth lap in FP1 to go top of time-sheets to push initial pace-setter with a 1n37.988 on his fourth lap.

Vinales looked consistently fast through the opening sector of the track and put in a long string of very fast laps on his second run.

Marc Marquez had been third for much of the session but then dropped in a fast, but very loose, 1m37.350 to set a new benchmark with five-minutes left in the session.

Vinales was in the pits getting new rubber while Jack Miller and Cal Crutchlow were on flyers and at the line it was Crutchlow that moved up to P2 with a 1m37.438 with Miller P3 on 1m37.487. Vinales joined the circuit again with three-minutes left on the clock.

In the last three minutes the times started tumbling across the board. Dovizioso went third quickest and Mir fourth, pushing Miller back to P5. With one-minute remaining Vinales had been pushed all the way back to P12 but then a 1m37.374 with 30-seconds left in the session promoted him back up to P2, relegating those aforementioned riders a position. Vinales then was up through the second sector on his final lap, but lost a tenth in the third sector and failed to improve thus Marquez top of the charts in FP1.

Fabio Quartararo had to sit out the opening 20-minutes of the 45-minute FP1 session as a penalty for riding a modified R1 at Paul Ricard last month, a penalty that the young Frenchman had appealed but that appeal was rejected overnight. That 20-minutes were costly as Quartararo finished FP1 in P17, but that was still less than eight-tenths behind Marquez’ P1 benchmark, things are tight at the top…

The all time lap record at Jerez is held by Fabio Quartararo which landed him on pole position in 2019 with a 1m36.880s on his Petronas Yamaha. The best race lap was recorded by race winner Marc Marquez that same weekend at 1m38.051s on the Repsol Honda. The top 12 in this P1 session were all under that race lap record.

The highest MotoGP top speed recorded was 295.9 km/h by Andrea Iannone in 2015 on a Ducati. The quickest time during Wednesday’s test session was a 1m37.793 by Maverick Vinales.

MotoGP FP1 Times

Marc Marquez 1m37.350 Maverick Vinales 1m37.374 Cal Crutchlow 1m37.438 Andrea Dovizioso 1m37.471 Joan Mir 1m37.481 Jack Miller 1m37.487 Alex Rins 1m37.569 Pol Espargaro 1m37.712 Iker Lecuona 1m37.714 Brad Binder 1m37.923 Johann Zarco 1m37.940 Franco Morbidelli 1m37.982 Valentino Rossi 1m38.118 Taka Nakagami 1m38.129 Aleix Espargaro 1m38.209 Alex Marquez 1m38.212 Fabio Quartararo 1m38.245 Pecco Bagnaia 1m38.316 Tito Rabat 1m38.337 Miguel Oliveira 1m38.506 Danilo Petrucci 1m38.507 Bradley Smith 1m38.730

2020 Jerez MotoGP Schedule (AEST)