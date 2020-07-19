2020 MotoGP Jerez Sunday Guide

MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo has qualified on pole position for the second successive time in MotoGP at Jerez, setting a new all-time lap record at the track.

With his seventh pole position, Quartararo moves above Christian Sarron as the French rider with the most pole positions in the premier class of Grand Prix racing.

If Fabio Quartararo wins the race in Spain (21 years and 90 days old), he will be the eigthth youngest rider to win a premier class Grand Prix race, ahead of Valentino Rossi (21 years and 144 days old) at the 2000 British GP.

If Quartararo wins, it will be 20 years and 304 days since compatriot Regis Laconi won the most recent premier class race for France at Valencia in 1999.

This is the fourth successive pole position for a Yamaha rider in MotoGP, which is the longest sequence of pole positions for Yamaha since 2010 (five times in a row from Silverstone to Laguna Seca with Jorge Lorenzo).

Over their last 18 previous pole positions, the Yamaha rider who got pole failed to win the MotoGP race; the last rider who did it was Maverick Viñales in Le Mans in 2017.

Viñales, who finished third last year in Jerez, has qualified in second place, which is his best qualifying result since Malaysia last year, when he was on his way to winning the race. He will be aiming to reach the milestone of 2000 points scored in Grand Prix racing and become the 16th rider to do so. He has 1985.

Marc Marquez has qualified in third place as last year in Jerez. Since he stepped up to MotoGP in 2013, he has always been on the podium at Jerez, including three wins (two over the last two years). He will be aiming to stand on the podium for the 17th successive time to equal Mick Doohan (Australia/1994 – Japan/1995).

Francesco Bagnaia has qualified in fourth place as the highest-placed Ducati rider, which is his best qualifying result in MotoGP. He will be aiming to stand on the podium for the first time in the class and to become the first Ducati rider to do so at Jerez since Jorge Lorenzo, who was third back in 2017.

Jack Miller has qualified in fifth place, which the third successive time he has qualified within the top six. In addition, this is his best qualifying result in Jerez in the class.

Cal Crutchlow, who was on pole in 2018, has qualified in sixth as the second Honda rider, which is his best qualifying since Malaysia last year.

After passing through Q1, Pol Espargaro has qualified in seventh as the highest-placed KTM rider, which the best qualifying result the Austrian manufacturer in Jerez.

Andrea Dovizioso has qualified eighth place. In his 12 previous appearances at Jerez, Dovizioso never started from the front row neither stood on the podium; his best qualifying position and result across the line both being fourth.

The most successful rider in the premier class at Jerez with seven wins, Valentino Rossi has qualified in 11th. This is the second successive time he failed to qualify within the top 10 at the track.

Joan Mir has qualified 12th for the second successive time at Jerez. Last year he crashed out.

MotoGP Combined Qualifying

Pos Rider Bike Q Time/Gap 1 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA Q2 1m36.705 2 Maverick VIÑALES YAMAHA Q2 +0.139 3 Marc MARQUEZ HONDA Q2 +0.157 4 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI Q2 +0.250 5 Jack MILLER DUCATI Q2 +0.748 6 Cal CRUTCHLOW HONDA Q2 +0.749 7 Pol ESPARGARO KTM Q2 +0.788 8 Andrea DOVIZIOSO DUCATI Q2 +0.830 9 Alex RINS SUZUKI Q2 +0.931 10 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA Q2 +0.969 11 Valentino ROSSI YAMAHA Q2 +1.036 12 Joan MIR SUZUKI Q2 +1.079 13 Brad BINDER KTM Q1 (*) 0.333 14 Danilo PETRUCCI DUCATI Q1 (*) 0.360 15 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA Q1 (*) 0.371 16 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA Q1 (*) 0.877 17 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM Q1 (*) 0.901 18 Bradley SMITH APRILIA Q1 (*) 0.903 19 Tito RABAT DUCATI Q1 (*) 0.966 20 Johann ZARCO DUCATI Q1 (*) 1.043 21 Alex MARQUEZ HONDA Q1 (*) 1.193 22 Iker LECUONA KTM Q1 (*) 1.449

Moto2

Jorge Martin has qualified on pole position for the first time since he stepped up in Moto2 last year. He became the 10th rider who has qualified in both Moto2 and Moto3.

Kalex riders have won the last eight Moto2 races that have been held in Jerez.

Polesitter last year at Jerez, Jorge Navarro has qualified in second place as the highest-placed Speed Up rider. This is Navarro’s best qualifying result since he was on pole position last year in Valencia. On his six previous front row starts, he went on to finish four times on the podium but still aiming for his maiden win in Moto2.

After missing the race in Qatar, Sam Lowes, who won at Jerez in Moto2 back in 2016, has qualified in third place. This is Lowes’ first front row start since he was second at Brno last year (he crashed out of that race).

Luca Marini has qualified in fourth place, which the third successive time he has qualified within the top six. His best result at Jerez in Moto2 is a fifth-place finish in 2015.

Marini’s team-mate, Marco Bezzecchi, has qualified in fifth place, which is his best qualifying result since he stepped in Moto2 last year.

Aron Canet has qualified in sixth as the top rookie and second place non-Kalex rider; this is his best qualifying result in his rookie season. In 2017, in Moto3, he won his very first race of his GP career in Jerez.

Championship leader Tetsuta Nagashima has qualified in eighth (his best qualifying result since he was second in Malaysia last year) and will be aiming to become the first Japanese rider to take back-to-back intermediate class win since MotoGP Legend Daijiro Kato in 2001 on his way to clinching the title.

Last two year’s winner in Jerez, Lorenzo Baldassarri has qualified in 10th. Baldassarri could become the first rider to win more than twice in the intermediate category at Jerez.

Moto2 Combined Qualifying

Pos Rider Bike Q Time/Gap 1 Jorge MARTIN KALEX Q2 1m41.384 2 Jorge NAVARRO SPEED UP Q2 +0.181 3 Sam LOWES KALEX Q2 +0.300 4 Luca MARINI KALEX Q2 +0.323 5 Marco BEZZECCHI KALEX Q2 +0.338 6 Aron CANET SPEED UP Q2 +0.466 7 Marcel SCHROTTER KALEX Q2 +0.485 8 Tetsuta NAGASHIMA KALEX Q2 +0.505 9 Xavi VIERGE KALEX Q2 +0.595 10 Lorenzo BALDASSARRI KALEX Q2 +0.626 11 Enea BASTIANINI KALEX Q2 +0.698 12 Remy GARDNER KALEX Q2 +0.778 13 Edgar PONS KALEX Q2 +0.915 14 Hector GARZO KALEX Q2 +0.980 15 Hafizh SYAHRIN SPEED UP Q2 +1.021 16 Joe ROBERTS KALEX Q2 +1.037 17 Jake DIXON KALEX Q2 +1.136 18 Fabio DI GIANNANTONI SPEED UP Q2 +1.734 19 Thomas LUTHI KALEX Q1 (*) 0.254 20 Nicolo BULEGA KALEX Q1 (*) 0.270 21 Simone CORSI MV AGUSTA Q1 (*) 0.385 22 Bo BENDSNEYDER NTS Q1 (*) 0.409 23 Stefano MANZI MV AGUSTA Q1 (*) 0.413 24 Augusto FERNANDEZ KALEX Q1 (*) 0.437 25 Marcos RAMIREZ KALEX Q1 (*) 0.531 26 Somkiat CHANTRA KALEX Q1 (*) 0.568 27 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA KALEX Q1 (*) 0.829 28 Andi Farid IZDIHAR KALEX Q1 (*) 1.548 29 Jesko RAFFIN NTS Q1 (*) 2.054 30 Kasma DANIEL KALEX Q1 (*) 2.254

Moto3

Tatsuki Suzuki has qualified on pole position for the third time in his GP career along with San Marino last year, when he went on to his only Moto3 race so far, and Qatar earlier this season. He will be aiming to become the first rider to win from pole position in Jerez in Moto3.

This is the fifth pole position for a Japanese rider since the introduction of Moto3 back in 2012. With his pole position, Tatsuki Suzuki become the first Japanese rider to take back-to-back pole positions in the lightweight category since Youichi Ui in 2001 (France/Italy).

This is the fourth successive pole position for a Honda rider at Jerez. The last non-Honda rider to qualify on pole is Nicolo Bulega (which was also his first) in 2016 (KTM).

Since 2014, the winner of the Moto3 race in Jerez has alternated between a KTM and a Honda rider. Last year, Niccolo Antonelli won the race on a Honda…

Highest-placed KTM rider in qualifying: Andrea Migno in second, which is his best qualifying result since he was on pole position last year in Valencia on his way to finishing second. Migno will be aiming to win his first GP race since Italy back in 2017.

John McPhee has qualified in third place, which is his best qualifying result since he was third fastest qualifier in Malaysia last year.

Raul Fernandez, who was second on the grid in Qatar this year, has qualified in fourth place. Over his two previous visits at Jerez in Moto3, he always failed to score any points.

Third-placed KTM rider, Celestino Vietti has qualified in fifth place. He crossed the line in third place last year at Jerez, which was the second of his fourth podiums so far in his GP career, all of them being third places.

Jeremy Alcoba has qualified in sixth, which is his best qualifying result in his GP career; he retired from the Moto3 in 2018 (his only previous appearance in the class at the track).

Championship leader Albert Arenas has qualified in seventh, his best qualifying result in Moto3 at Jerez. He will be aiming to take his first back-to-back win.

After passing through Q1, Romano Fenati has qualified in eighth. Having won in 2012 and 2014, he will be aiming to become the first Moto3 rider to win more than twice at a same track.

Antonelli, who missed the race in Qatar, has qualified in 12th. He will be aiming to take back-to-back win in Jerez.

Moto3 Combined Qualifying

Pos Rider Bike Q Time/Gap 1 Tatsuki SUZUKI HONDA Q2 1m45.465 2 Andrea MIGNO KTM Q2 +0.195 3 John MCPHEE HONDA Q2 +0.307 4 Raul FERNANDEZ KTM Q2 +0.501 5 Celestino VIETTI KTM Q2 +0.611 6 Jeremy ALCOBA HONDA Q2 +0.626 7 Albert ARENAS KTM Q2 +0.696 8 Romano FENATI HUSQVARNA Q2 +0.773 9 Gabriel RODRIGO HONDA Q2 +0.800 10 Tony ARBOLINO HONDA Q2 +0.877 11 Jaume MASIA HONDA Q2 +0.934 12 Niccolò ANTONELLI HONDA Q2 +0.967 13 Kaito TOBA KTM Q2 +1.089 14 Filip SALAC HONDA Q2 +1.109 15 Ai OGURA HONDA Q2 +1.115 16 Stefano NEPA KTM Q2 +1.132 17 Ayumu SASAKI KTM Q2 +1.456 18 Deniz ÖNCÜ KTM Q2 +1.844 19 Dennis FOGGIA HONDA Q1 (*) 0.393 20 Yuki KUNII HONDA Q1 (*) 0.779 21 Darryn BINDER KTM Q1 (*) 0.839 22 Davide PIZZOLI KTM Q1 (*) 0.923 23 Carlos TATAY KTM Q1 (*) 1.018 24 Riccardo ROSSI KTM Q1 (*) 1.131 25 Ryusei YAMANAKA HONDA Q1 (*) 1.476 26 Maximilian KOFLER KTM Q1 (*) 1.814 27 Alonso LOPEZ HUSQVARNA Q1 (*) 1.946 28 Jason DUPASQUIER KTM Q1 (*) 1.962 29 Barry BALTUS KTM Q1 (*) 2.200 30 Khairul Idham PAWI HONDA Q1 (*) 2.303 31 Sergio GARCIA HONDA FP1 0.994

MotoE Combined Qualifying

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Eric Granado Energica 1m48.620 2 Lukas Tulovic Energica 1m48.811 3 Dominique Aegerter Energica 1m48.876 4 Matteo Ferrari Energica 1m48.945 5 Alejando Medina Energica 1m48.966 6 Xaiver Simeon Energica 1m49.070 7 Alex De Angelis Energica 1m49.131 8 Jordi Torres Energica 1m49.293 9 Niki Tuuli Energica 1m49.372 10 Mattia Casadei Energica 1m49.374 11 Mike Di Meglio Energica 1m49.650 12 Xavi Cardelus Energica 1m449.710 13 Josh Hook Energica 1m49.722 14 Maria Herrera Energica 1m49.743 15 Tommaso Marcon Energica 1m50.110 16 Jakub Kornfeil Energica 1m51.012 17 Niccolo Canepa Energica

2020 Jerez MotoGP Race Schedule (AEST)