2020 MotoGP Jerez Sunday Guide
MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo has qualified on pole position for the second successive time in MotoGP at Jerez, setting a new all-time lap record at the track.
With his seventh pole position, Quartararo moves above Christian Sarron as the French rider with the most pole positions in the premier class of Grand Prix racing.
If Fabio Quartararo wins the race in Spain (21 years and 90 days old), he will be the eigthth youngest rider to win a premier class Grand Prix race, ahead of Valentino Rossi (21 years and 144 days old) at the 2000 British GP.
If Quartararo wins, it will be 20 years and 304 days since compatriot Regis Laconi won the most recent premier class race for France at Valencia in 1999.
This is the fourth successive pole position for a Yamaha rider in MotoGP, which is the longest sequence of pole positions for Yamaha since 2010 (five times in a row from Silverstone to Laguna Seca with Jorge Lorenzo).
Over their last 18 previous pole positions, the Yamaha rider who got pole failed to win the MotoGP race; the last rider who did it was Maverick Viñales in Le Mans in 2017.
Viñales, who finished third last year in Jerez, has qualified in second place, which is his best qualifying result since Malaysia last year, when he was on his way to winning the race. He will be aiming to reach the milestone of 2000 points scored in Grand Prix racing and become the 16th rider to do so. He has 1985.
Marc Marquez has qualified in third place as last year in Jerez. Since he stepped up to MotoGP in 2013, he has always been on the podium at Jerez, including three wins (two over the last two years). He will be aiming to stand on the podium for the 17th successive time to equal Mick Doohan (Australia/1994 – Japan/1995).
Francesco Bagnaia has qualified in fourth place as the highest-placed Ducati rider, which is his best qualifying result in MotoGP. He will be aiming to stand on the podium for the first time in the class and to become the first Ducati rider to do so at Jerez since Jorge Lorenzo, who was third back in 2017.
Jack Miller has qualified in fifth place, which the third successive time he has qualified within the top six. In addition, this is his best qualifying result in Jerez in the class.
Cal Crutchlow, who was on pole in 2018, has qualified in sixth as the second Honda rider, which is his best qualifying since Malaysia last year.
After passing through Q1, Pol Espargaro has qualified in seventh as the highest-placed KTM rider, which the best qualifying result the Austrian manufacturer in Jerez.
Andrea Dovizioso has qualified eighth place. In his 12 previous appearances at Jerez, Dovizioso never started from the front row neither stood on the podium; his best qualifying position and result across the line both being fourth.
The most successful rider in the premier class at Jerez with seven wins, Valentino Rossi has qualified in 11th. This is the second successive time he failed to qualify within the top 10 at the track.
Joan Mir has qualified 12th for the second successive time at Jerez. Last year he crashed out.
MotoGP Combined Qualifying
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Q
|Time/Gap
|1
|Fabio QUARTARARO
|YAMAHA
|Q2
|1m36.705
|2
|Maverick VIÑALES
|YAMAHA
|Q2
|+0.139
|3
|Marc MARQUEZ
|HONDA
|Q2
|+0.157
|4
|Francesco BAGNAIA
|DUCATI
|Q2
|+0.250
|5
|Jack MILLER
|DUCATI
|Q2
|+0.748
|6
|Cal CRUTCHLOW
|HONDA
|Q2
|+0.749
|7
|Pol ESPARGARO
|KTM
|Q2
|+0.788
|8
|Andrea DOVIZIOSO
|DUCATI
|Q2
|+0.830
|9
|Alex RINS
|SUZUKI
|Q2
|+0.931
|10
|Franco MORBIDELLI
|YAMAHA
|Q2
|+0.969
|11
|Valentino ROSSI
|YAMAHA
|Q2
|+1.036
|12
|Joan MIR
|SUZUKI
|Q2
|+1.079
|13
|Brad BINDER
|KTM
|Q1
|(*) 0.333
|14
|Danilo PETRUCCI
|DUCATI
|Q1
|(*) 0.360
|15
|Takaaki NAKAGAMI
|HONDA
|Q1
|(*) 0.371
|16
|Aleix ESPARGARO
|APRILIA
|Q1
|(*) 0.877
|17
|Miguel OLIVEIRA
|KTM
|Q1
|(*) 0.901
|18
|Bradley SMITH
|APRILIA
|Q1
|(*) 0.903
|19
|Tito RABAT
|DUCATI
|Q1
|(*) 0.966
|20
|Johann ZARCO
|DUCATI
|Q1
|(*) 1.043
|21
|Alex MARQUEZ
|HONDA
|Q1
|(*) 1.193
|22
|Iker LECUONA
|KTM
|Q1
|(*) 1.449
Moto2
Jorge Martin has qualified on pole position for the first time since he stepped up in Moto2 last year. He became the 10th rider who has qualified in both Moto2 and Moto3.
Kalex riders have won the last eight Moto2 races that have been held in Jerez.
Polesitter last year at Jerez, Jorge Navarro has qualified in second place as the highest-placed Speed Up rider. This is Navarro’s best qualifying result since he was on pole position last year in Valencia. On his six previous front row starts, he went on to finish four times on the podium but still aiming for his maiden win in Moto2.
After missing the race in Qatar, Sam Lowes, who won at Jerez in Moto2 back in 2016, has qualified in third place. This is Lowes’ first front row start since he was second at Brno last year (he crashed out of that race).
Luca Marini has qualified in fourth place, which the third successive time he has qualified within the top six. His best result at Jerez in Moto2 is a fifth-place finish in 2015.
Marini’s team-mate, Marco Bezzecchi, has qualified in fifth place, which is his best qualifying result since he stepped in Moto2 last year.
Aron Canet has qualified in sixth as the top rookie and second place non-Kalex rider; this is his best qualifying result in his rookie season. In 2017, in Moto3, he won his very first race of his GP career in Jerez.
Championship leader Tetsuta Nagashima has qualified in eighth (his best qualifying result since he was second in Malaysia last year) and will be aiming to become the first Japanese rider to take back-to-back intermediate class win since MotoGP Legend Daijiro Kato in 2001 on his way to clinching the title.
Last two year’s winner in Jerez, Lorenzo Baldassarri has qualified in 10th. Baldassarri could become the first rider to win more than twice in the intermediate category at Jerez.
Moto2 Combined Qualifying
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Q
|Time/Gap
|1
|Jorge MARTIN
|KALEX
|Q2
|1m41.384
|2
|Jorge NAVARRO
|SPEED UP
|Q2
|+0.181
|3
|Sam LOWES
|KALEX
|Q2
|+0.300
|4
|Luca MARINI
|KALEX
|Q2
|+0.323
|5
|Marco BEZZECCHI
|KALEX
|Q2
|+0.338
|6
|Aron CANET
|SPEED UP
|Q2
|+0.466
|7
|Marcel SCHROTTER
|KALEX
|Q2
|+0.485
|8
|Tetsuta NAGASHIMA
|KALEX
|Q2
|+0.505
|9
|Xavi VIERGE
|KALEX
|Q2
|+0.595
|10
|Lorenzo BALDASSARRI
|KALEX
|Q2
|+0.626
|11
|Enea BASTIANINI
|KALEX
|Q2
|+0.698
|12
|Remy GARDNER
|KALEX
|Q2
|+0.778
|13
|Edgar PONS
|KALEX
|Q2
|+0.915
|14
|Hector GARZO
|KALEX
|Q2
|+0.980
|15
|Hafizh SYAHRIN
|SPEED UP
|Q2
|+1.021
|16
|Joe ROBERTS
|KALEX
|Q2
|+1.037
|17
|Jake DIXON
|KALEX
|Q2
|+1.136
|18
|Fabio DI GIANNANTONI
|SPEED UP
|Q2
|+1.734
|19
|Thomas LUTHI
|KALEX
|Q1
|(*) 0.254
|20
|Nicolo BULEGA
|KALEX
|Q1
|(*) 0.270
|21
|Simone CORSI
|MV AGUSTA
|Q1
|(*) 0.385
|22
|Bo BENDSNEYDER
|NTS
|Q1
|(*) 0.409
|23
|Stefano MANZI
|MV AGUSTA
|Q1
|(*) 0.413
|24
|Augusto FERNANDEZ
|KALEX
|Q1
|(*) 0.437
|25
|Marcos RAMIREZ
|KALEX
|Q1
|(*) 0.531
|26
|Somkiat CHANTRA
|KALEX
|Q1
|(*) 0.568
|27
|Lorenzo DALLA PORTA
|KALEX
|Q1
|(*) 0.829
|28
|Andi Farid IZDIHAR
|KALEX
|Q1
|(*) 1.548
|29
|Jesko RAFFIN
|NTS
|Q1
|(*) 2.054
|30
|Kasma DANIEL
|KALEX
|Q1
|(*) 2.254
Moto3
Tatsuki Suzuki has qualified on pole position for the third time in his GP career along with San Marino last year, when he went on to his only Moto3 race so far, and Qatar earlier this season. He will be aiming to become the first rider to win from pole position in Jerez in Moto3.
This is the fifth pole position for a Japanese rider since the introduction of Moto3 back in 2012. With his pole position, Tatsuki Suzuki become the first Japanese rider to take back-to-back pole positions in the lightweight category since Youichi Ui in 2001 (France/Italy).
This is the fourth successive pole position for a Honda rider at Jerez. The last non-Honda rider to qualify on pole is Nicolo Bulega (which was also his first) in 2016 (KTM).
Since 2014, the winner of the Moto3 race in Jerez has alternated between a KTM and a Honda rider. Last year, Niccolo Antonelli won the race on a Honda…
Highest-placed KTM rider in qualifying: Andrea Migno in second, which is his best qualifying result since he was on pole position last year in Valencia on his way to finishing second. Migno will be aiming to win his first GP race since Italy back in 2017.
John McPhee has qualified in third place, which is his best qualifying result since he was third fastest qualifier in Malaysia last year.
Raul Fernandez, who was second on the grid in Qatar this year, has qualified in fourth place. Over his two previous visits at Jerez in Moto3, he always failed to score any points.
Third-placed KTM rider, Celestino Vietti has qualified in fifth place. He crossed the line in third place last year at Jerez, which was the second of his fourth podiums so far in his GP career, all of them being third places.
Jeremy Alcoba has qualified in sixth, which is his best qualifying result in his GP career; he retired from the Moto3 in 2018 (his only previous appearance in the class at the track).
Championship leader Albert Arenas has qualified in seventh, his best qualifying result in Moto3 at Jerez. He will be aiming to take his first back-to-back win.
After passing through Q1, Romano Fenati has qualified in eighth. Having won in 2012 and 2014, he will be aiming to become the first Moto3 rider to win more than twice at a same track.
Antonelli, who missed the race in Qatar, has qualified in 12th. He will be aiming to take back-to-back win in Jerez.
Moto3 Combined Qualifying
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Q
|Time/Gap
|1
|Tatsuki SUZUKI
|HONDA
|Q2
|1m45.465
|2
|Andrea MIGNO
|KTM
|Q2
|+0.195
|3
|John MCPHEE
|HONDA
|Q2
|+0.307
|4
|Raul FERNANDEZ
|KTM
|Q2
|+0.501
|5
|Celestino VIETTI
|KTM
|Q2
|+0.611
|6
|Jeremy ALCOBA
|HONDA
|Q2
|+0.626
|7
|Albert ARENAS
|KTM
|Q2
|+0.696
|8
|Romano FENATI
|HUSQVARNA
|Q2
|+0.773
|9
|Gabriel RODRIGO
|HONDA
|Q2
|+0.800
|10
|Tony ARBOLINO
|HONDA
|Q2
|+0.877
|11
|Jaume MASIA
|HONDA
|Q2
|+0.934
|12
|Niccolò ANTONELLI
|HONDA
|Q2
|+0.967
|13
|Kaito TOBA
|KTM
|Q2
|+1.089
|14
|Filip SALAC
|HONDA
|Q2
|+1.109
|15
|Ai OGURA
|HONDA
|Q2
|+1.115
|16
|Stefano NEPA
|KTM
|Q2
|+1.132
|17
|Ayumu SASAKI
|KTM
|Q2
|+1.456
|18
|Deniz ÖNCÜ
|KTM
|Q2
|+1.844
|19
|Dennis FOGGIA
|HONDA
|Q1
|(*) 0.393
|20
|Yuki KUNII
|HONDA
|Q1
|(*) 0.779
|21
|Darryn BINDER
|KTM
|Q1
|(*) 0.839
|22
|Davide PIZZOLI
|KTM
|Q1
|(*) 0.923
|23
|Carlos TATAY
|KTM
|Q1
|(*) 1.018
|24
|Riccardo ROSSI
|KTM
|Q1
|(*) 1.131
|25
|Ryusei YAMANAKA
|HONDA
|Q1
|(*) 1.476
|26
|Maximilian KOFLER
|KTM
|Q1
|(*) 1.814
|27
|Alonso LOPEZ
|HUSQVARNA
|Q1
|(*) 1.946
|28
|Jason DUPASQUIER
|KTM
|Q1
|(*) 1.962
|29
|Barry BALTUS
|KTM
|Q1
|(*) 2.200
|30
|Khairul Idham PAWI
|HONDA
|Q1
|(*) 2.303
|31
|Sergio GARCIA
|HONDA
|FP1
|0.994
MotoE Combined Qualifying
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Eric Granado
|Energica
|1m48.620
|2
|Lukas Tulovic
|Energica
|1m48.811
|3
|Dominique Aegerter
|Energica
|1m48.876
|4
|Matteo Ferrari
|Energica
|1m48.945
|5
|Alejando Medina
|Energica
|1m48.966
|6
|Xaiver Simeon
|Energica
|1m49.070
|7
|Alex De Angelis
|Energica
|1m49.131
|8
|Jordi Torres
|Energica
|1m49.293
|9
|Niki Tuuli
|Energica
|1m49.372
|10
|Mattia Casadei
|Energica
|1m49.374
|11
|Mike Di Meglio
|Energica
|1m49.650
|12
|Xavi Cardelus
|Energica
|1m449.710
|13
|Josh Hook
|Energica
|1m49.722
|14
|Maria Herrera
|Energica
|1m49.743
|15
|Tommaso Marcon
|Energica
|1m50.110
|16
|Jakub Kornfeil
|Energica
|1m51.012
|17
|Niccolo Canepa
|Energica
2020 Jerez MotoGP Race Schedule (AEST)
|Time
|Class
|Session
|1620
|Moto3
|WUP
|1650
|Moto2
|WUP
|1720
|MotoGP
|WUP
|1805
|MotoE
|RACE
|1900
|Moto3
|RACE
|2020
|Moto2
|RACE
|2200
|MotoGP
|RACE