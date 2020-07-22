2020 MotoGP Round Two – Jerez

Gran Premio Red Bull de Andalucía

At the Spanish GP, Fabio Quartararo became the first Yamaha rider to win the MotoGP race after qualifying on pole since Maverick Viñales at Le Mans 2017.

At the Spanish GP, Maverick Viñales became the 16th rider to reach the milestone of 2000 points scored in Grand Prix racing. With his second-place finish, he scored his 2005th point since the beginning of his career.

With Quartararo and Viñales, this is the first Yamaha 1-2 in MotoGP since the 2017 French GP in Le Mans with Maverick Viñales and Johann Zarco.

Andrea Dovizioso finished third at the Spanish GP, which is his first podium on his 13 visits at Jerez in the premier class.

At the Andalucia GP, Ducati will be aiming to become the fifth manufacturer to reach the milestone of 50 premier class wins with Honda (309), Yamaha (230), MV Agusta (139) and Suzuki (93).

With Pol Espargaro in sixth and Miguel Oliveira in eighth, this is the second time there are two KTM riders within the top 10 in MotoGP along with Valencia 2018 when Pol Espargaro was third and Bradley Smith was eighth in wet-weather conditions.

This is the first time since the Portuguese GP held in Jerez back in 1988 that there are no Honda riders on the podium in the premier class at the track.

This is the first time that Marc Marquez failed to score any points in the opening race of the year since he stepped up to MotoGP in 2013 and the first time he failed to score any points since Austin last yea,r when he crashed out while leading the race, which ends a streak of 16 successive podiums.

With Alex Rins missing the Spanish GP and Joan Mir crashing out, this is the first time there were no Suzuki riders across the line since Valencia 2014, when the Japanese manufacturer prepared its return in MotoGP with a wildcard for Randy De Puniet (he retired from that race).

Marc Marquez crashed out and Valentino Rossi retired from the race at the Spanish GP, making this the first time no premier class World Champion scored any points since the French GP in 2006.

Two of the three rookies in MotoGP this year have previously won a Grand Prix race at Jerez in the smaller classes: Alex Marquez (Moto2, 2017), who was the best rookie across the line last week in 12th, and Brad Binder (Moto3, 2016).

Quartararo fourth French premier class winner

On his 20th start in MotoGP, at the 2020 Spanish GP, Fabio Quartararo became the first French rider to win a premier class race since Régis Laconi in Valencia back in 1999 (20 years and 304 days ago).

Quartararo became the fourth French rider to win in the premier class along with Pierre Monneret (Reims/1954), Christian Sarron (Hockenheim/1985) and Régis Laconi (Valencia/1999), with one win each.

Quartararo became the second French rider to win the opening race of the season along with Pierre Monneret at the 1954 French GP, both also qualified on pole position.

With Quartararo’s win at the Spanish GP, France became the eighth different nation to win in MotoGP since its introduction in 2002, along with Spain (152), Italy (109), Australia (41), United States (4), Brazil (3), Japan (3) and Great Britain (3).

With his win at the Spanish GP, Fabio Quartararo became the first Yamaha rider from an Independent Team to win in MotoGP since its introduction in 2002. Actually, he is the first non Honda rider from an Independent Team to win in MotoGP.

In the premier class, the win for Quartararo is the first for a Yamaha rider from an Independent Team since Garry McCoy in Valencia back in 2000.

Fabio Quartararo is leading the MotoGP Riders classification, becoming the first Independent Team rider to do so since Cal Crutchlow after the 2018 Argentinian GP.

In Andalucia, aged 21 years 97 days old, Quartararo will be aiming become the second youngest rider to win back-to-back races in the premier class behind Marc Marquez (20 years 154 days old, Germany/USA/2013).

Aged 21 years and 90 days old, Fabio Quartararo became the eighth youngest rider to win a premier class race ahead of Valentino Rossi (21 years and 144 days old).

Youngest premier class GP winners

Marc Marquez – 20 years, 63 days (Circuit of the Americas 2013) Freddie Spencer – 20 years, 196 days (Spa-Francorchamps 1982) Norifumi Abe – 20 years, 227 days (Suzuka 1996) Dani Pedrosa – 20 years, 227 days (Shanghai International Circuit 2006) Randy Mamola – 20 years, 239 days (Spa-Francorchamps 1980) Jorge Lorenzo – 20 years, 345 days (Circuito do Estoril 2008) Mike Hailwood – 21 years, 75 days (Isle of Man 1965) Fabio Quartararo – 21 years, 90 days (Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto 2020) Valentino Rossi – 21 years, 144 days (Donington Park 2000) Casey Stoner – 21 years, 145 days (Losail International Circuit 2007)

MotoGP in Spain

The Andalusian GP is the ninth different GP event to be held in Spain along with the Aragon GP, Catalan GP, Europe GP, FIM GP, Madrid GP, Portugal GP, Spanish GP and Valencia GP. The 1987 and 1988 Portuguese GP were also in Jarama and Jerez, respectively.

This is the first back-to-back GP event on the same track in the same season in the history of GP racing, although it happened once in two successive seasons: the last of GP of 1954 and the first of 1955, with the Spanish GP held in Montjuïc.

There have been eight different MotoGP winners at Jerez since the introduction of the class in 2002: Valentino Rossi (6 wins), Marc Marquez (3), Jorge Lorenzo (3), Dani Pedrosa (3), Fabio Quartararo (1), Casey Stoner (1), Loris Capirossi (1) and Sete Gibernau (1).

Most successful riders by wins at Jerez

Valentino Rossi – Nine wins (6 x MotoGP – 1 x 500 – 1 x 250 – 1 x 125) Jorge Lorenzo – Five wins (3 x MotoGP – 2 x 250) Dani Pedrosa – Four wins (3 x MotoGP – 1 x 250)

Mick Doohan – Four wins (4 x 500)

Alex Criville – Four wins (3 x 500 – 1 x 125)

Gran Premio Red Bull de Andalucía Schedule

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

SUNDAY FRIDAY Time Class Session 1700 Moto3 FP1 1755 MotoGP FP1 1855 Moto2 FP1 1950 MotoE FP1 2115 Moto3 FP2 2210 MotoGP FP2 2310 Moto2 FP2 0005 (Sat) MotoE FP2 SATURDAY Time Class Session 1700 Moto3 FP3 1755 MotoGP FP3 1855 Moto2 FP3 1950 MotoE FP3 2035 Moto3 Q1 2100 Moto3 Q2 2130 MotoGP FP4 2210 MotoGP Q1 2235 MotoGP Q2 2310 Moto2 Q1 2335 Moto2 Q2 0005 (Sun) MotoE EPole SUNDAY Time Class Session 1620 Moto3 WUP 1650 Moto2 WUP 1720 MotoGP WUP 1805 MotoE RACE 1900 Moto3 RACE 2020 Moto2 RACE 2200 MotoGP RACE

