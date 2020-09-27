2020 MotoGP Round Nine – Catalunya

Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) bounced back in serious style in the Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya, the Frenchman picking his way to the front to pull away initially before just holding off a charge from Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Joan Mir.

Mir took yet another podium and his Team Suzuki Ecstar team-mate Alex Rins sliced through from P13 to third to make it two Suzukis on the podium for the first time since 2007.

A drama ripped through the title fight just behind, with Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) down and out early on after he got collected by Johann Zarco (Esponsorama Racing) in a domino effect Turn 1 shuffle.

Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) dropped down to P15 before recovering to ninth at the flag and remains in third place on the championship standings despite a somewhat frustrating race for the Spaniard.

MotoGP Race Report

Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) was lightning off the line and grabbed the holeshot, with Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) propelling himself from fourth to second as Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) and Quartararo dropped a couple of places.

The huge drama then hit Turn 2: Danilo Petrucci (Ducati Team) almost went down – and pulled off an amazing save – but it was just in front of Johann Zarco (Esponsorama Racing).

Petrux clipped Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing). and, reacting, Zarco tucked the front.

On the outside of the dominoes lay Dovizioso, and the (former) Championship leader and Zarco were down and out.

Back up at the front it was a little less dramatic as Rossi got the better of first Quartararo and then Miller, before the Australian then ran wide which allowed Quartararo through too, making it a Yamaha 1-2-3 at the end of the opening lap.

Mir was holding off team-mate Rins for P5 as both Suzukis had made good starts, Rins especially so, whereas Viñales got an awful start and had been shuffled down to P15.

It didn’t take long for the top five to start pulling clear of the chasing pack, with Pol Espargaro getting the better of Rins for P6 and Mir then last man half in touch with the front in the early stages. The gap to the number 36 was a second on Lap 3 and up to two a couple of laps later though, with the top five all equally split on the road.

Quartararo had Rossi firmly in his sights, however, and the 21-year-old homed in on the ‘Doctor’, making a pass stick at Turn 1 to make it a Petronas 1-2. Miller was sticking with the three Yamahas in fourth as Mir dropped back slightly, but it was early, early doors… and much was yet to come.

By Lap 8, Quartararo was hounding team-mate and race leader Morbidelli, with Rossi and Miller waiting in the wings.

‘El Diablo’ then snatched the lead into Turn 1 at the beginning of Lap 9, and a fastest lap of the race came in for the number 20. Morbidelli and Rossi were keeping him honest though and set slightly quicker lap times on Lap 10, with nothing to choose between the YZR-M1 trio. Miller was 0.7 seconds off the podium at that point, with Mir 1.2 behind Miller.

With 14 to go, there was just 0.8 covering the leading three, but Morbidelli was then nearly down at Turn 1 a lap later. The Italian was out of shape into the braking zone and ran wide, then nearly tucked the front, just saving it.

Rossi was through on his protégé with the number 21 slotting back into third, and Miller now also seeming to struggle in the fight to keep Mir at bay. Quartararo was just 0.7 ahead of the number 46 up front too, although that then went up to 0.9s on the 15th lap of 24, with the tension palpable in Barcelona.

On Lap 16, that tension broke with more drama at Turn 2. On for his second podium of the season and 200th premier class rostrum on his 350th premier class start, Rossi slid out of contention as he tipped into the left-hander. Rider ok, but a big chance gone.

That left Quartararo with a three-second lead over his team-mate, which seemed like some solid breathing room. But after a Turn 10 mistake from Miller, Mir was up to third and smelt blood as that now foreboding late-race pace for the Suzuki man was coming to the fore again. With seven to go, Mir was just half a second off Morbidelli.

Suzuki late race pace was coming on strong for Rins, too. With five to go, the number 42 was all over the back of Miller in the fight for fourth, with Mir unable to get within striking distance of Morbidelli for the time being. Quartararo seemed safe in P1, his lead up to 3.3, but Rins then pounced on Miller at Turn 10; the two Suzukis on a charge.

Quartararo’s lead was 2.8 with four to go and at the end of Lap 21, the gap was down to just 2.5 – Mir seven-tenths quicker than the race leader, and the lead Suzuki man now right on Morbidelli. Onto the penultimate lap, Mir struck for second, and that wasn’t the last of Morbidelli’s worries as Rins homed in as well.

The Suzukis were swarming and Mir immediately pulled clear of Morbidelli, with Rins then up the inside of the Petronas SRT #21 at Turn 10 as well, making it two Suzukis in the top three for the first time since Misano 2007.

Was that all she wrote? Quartararo’s lead was 1.8, but Mir was flying. Halfway round the last lap the Mayorcan was just 1.4 off, and the tenths kept evaporating from Quartararo’s advantage. In the final sector, it was almost equidistant from the Frenchman to Mir to Rins, and the number 20 seemed to almost be looking over his shoulder. Having pushed so hard so early, there wasn’t enough grip left for pushing late to make up much ground…

Round the final corner though, the Frenchman stood firm. An emotional victory ultimately just a second ahead of Mir sees him take back the Championship lead, and get back on the top step for the first time since Jerez.

Fabio Quartararo – P1

“Honestly it was a difficult race, I made a great start then I was fourth, Jack made a mistake and I knew that was the perfect time to overtake! When I took the lead, and Franco stayed some laps behind, our pace was really fast and I think at that moment it was way too fast to keep the tyre fresh to the end. At the end I was three seconds slower but it’s not because I was in control! I was pushing at my maximum, and unfortunately it’s difficult to understand because the two guys here were much faster than me at the end but I think it was so important to make the first half of the race in the best conditions. We can be happy with our job today after five races of tough times. We learned many things but today it’s good to be back on the podium!”

Mir took yet another rostrum to move him up to second overall – just eight-points behind Quartararo. What would one more lap have meant between the two now at the top?

Rins, meanwhile, gained an impressive ten places to take third and his first podium since his stunning win at Silverstone last year, making it a real milestone day for Suzuki with both Hamamatsu machines on the podium for the first time in 13 years.

Morbidelli slipped to P4 after the Suzuki late charge, but he’s now just seven behind Dovizioso on the standings.

Miller managed to hold off team-mate Bagnaia on the last lap to claim a top five, making it strong rides for both Pramac Racing riders in Barcelona after Ducati looked to be on the back foot on Friday.

Nakagami was just a tenth behind the two as the Japanese rider keeps up his run of finishing in the top 10 in every race this season – the only rider to do so – with Petrucci eighth for his second best result of 2020.

Viñales’ difficult day at the office after the ground lost at Turn 1 saw the number 12 only able to push back through to ninth, although that is some points at least. The Yamaha rider is now 18 adrift of Quartararo heading to the French GP though, and he’ll want to hit back quickly at a venue he’s reigned before.

Battered and bruised Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda Castrol) gritted his teeth for a great top 10 ride, the Brit less than a second away from Viñales.

Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) was the top Austrian machine in P11 for some more solid points towards Rookie of the Year. Team-mate Pol Espargaro crashed out, as did Red Bull KTM Tech 3’s Miguel Oliveira.

Oliveira’s teammate Iker Lecuona was P14, behind Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) and an unexpectedly tough race for Alex Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) as the rookie took P13. Tito Rabat (Esponsorama Racing) completed the points.

That’s it for a dramatic, pivotal and, at times, chaotic Catalan GP. It’s advantage Quartararo as we head for his home turf at Le Mans, and the Sarthe venue has hosted plenty of Yamaha glory before.

MotoGP Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Fabio QUARTARARO Yamaha 40m33.176 2 Joan MIR Suzuki +0.928 3 Alex RINS Suzuki +1.898 4 Franco MORBIDELLI Yamaha +2.846 5 Jack MILLER Ducati +3.391 6 Francesco BAGNAIA Ducati +3.518 7 Takaaki NAKAGAMI Honda +3.671 8 Danilo PETRUCCI Ducati +6.117 9 Maverick VIÑALES Yamaha +13.607 10 Cal CRUTCHLOW Honda +14.483 11 Brad BINDER KTM +14.927 12 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia +15.647 13 Alex MARQUEZ Honda +17.327 14 Iker LECUONA KTM +27.066 15 Tito RABAT Ducati +27.282 16 Bradley SMITH Aprilia +28.736 17 Stefan BRADL Honda +32.643 Not Classified DNF Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM 6 Laps DNF Valentino ROSSI Yamaha 9 Laps DNF Pol ESPARGARO KTM 12 Laps Not Finished 1st Lap DNF Johann ZARCO Ducati 0 Lap DNF Andrea DOVIZIOSO Ducati 0 Lap

MotoGP World Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Fabio QUARTARARO Yamaha 108 2 Joan MIR Suzuki 100 3 Maverick VIÑALES Yamaha 90 4 Andrea DOVIZIOSO Ducati 84 5 Franco MORBIDELLI Yamaha 77 6 Jack MILLER Ducati 75 7 Takaaki NAKAGAMI Honda 72 8 Alex RINS Suzuki 60 9 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM 59 10 Brad BINDER KTM 58 11 Valentino ROSSI Yamaha 58 12 Pol ESPARGARO KTM 57 13 Francesco BAGNAIA Ducati 39 14 Danilo PETRUCCI Ducati 39 15 Johann ZARCO Ducati 36 16 Alex MARQUEZ Honda 27 17 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia 22 18 Iker LECUONA KTM 17 19 Cal CRUTCHLOW Honda 13 20 Bradley SMITH Aprilia 11 21 Tito RABAT Ducati 8

Moto2

Sky Racing Team VR46’s Luca Marini produced some Montmelo magic to see off the hard-charging Sam Lowes (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) in the closing stages of the Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya, taking what could turn out to be a vital victory in his quest to be crowned Moto2™ World Champion in 2020. Lowes was forced to settle for second, with the podium completed by Fabio Di Giannantonio (HDR Heidrun Speed Up) as the Italian was back on the rostrum for the first time this year,

Marini would take the holeshot from pole position, with Di Giannantonio diving past his teammate Jorge Navarro (HDR Heidrun Speed Up) to take second into the opening corner. Enea Bastianini (Italtrans Racing Team), meanwhile, was already inside the top five and trying to help his own Championship cause after starting from tenth on the grid, left with some Sunday work to do.

At the end of Lap 1, Lowes attacked Bastianini to take fifth, with the Italian slipping further back four corners later when Joe Roberts (Tennor American Racing) found a way through as well. At the front, meanwhile, the leading trio were already showing that they had the pace to break away with a gap starting to form from Navarro back to Marco Bezzecchi (Sky Racing Team VR46) in fourth.

A lap later Lowes was aggressive again as he lunged past Bezzecchi, but he couldn’t get the bike stopped and allowed the Italian back through. The Brit got the job done moments later though, putting in the fastest lap of the race as he started to close in on the three men ahead. It didn’t take long for the six-wheeler at the front to become an eight-wheeler, and once on the scene Lowes caught and then passed Navarro in one fell swoop to take third.

The front trio were locked together, but Marini seemed a threat to breakaway and Lowes was next looking for a way through on ‘Diggia’. The Brit then got totally out of shape into Turn 10 trying to get past, keeping it together but sending the pair of them wide. Was this the chance for Marini to bolt at the front? The Italian had just over a second in hand as they came across the line to complete Lap 8, but Lowes was unperturbed and he then dispatched the Speed Up ahead before setting another fastest lap. That put him within a second, but Marini remained in his rhythm…

Lowes was too though. Churning through the deficit to tag back onto the Sky Racing Team VR46 machine in the lead, the Brit looking threatening as he hovered in Marini’s shadow. By seven to go, Lowes decided the time was now as an inch-perfect attack into the opening corner saw him take the lead. Marini wouldn’t allow him to escape, however, and as the laps ticked by, the Italian continued to apply the pressure.

Marini waited for the penultimate lap to pounce, and pounce he did. A carbon copy of the move that saw him lose the lead then saw the Italian regain it at Turn 1 as he sliced back through, hammer down immediately as the last few kilometers ticked on. Lowes tried to stay with him, but the Brit was then too hot into Turn 6 and lost ground, left watching Marini escape just enough to secure the win.

Luca Marini

“It was a very good weekend because starting from Friday the feeling was great with the bike, it wasn’t easy and I didn’t expect it because compared to Misano it’s a totally different track but we made the right changes on the bike for here. The race was nice, with the low temperatures it was easy to push every lap, I also tried to manage the rear tyre a bit because I knew that was important, we worked a lot on the engine braking all weekend to try and save the tyre. Sam was so fast, I was worried when he overtook me because I was struggling a bit with the rear tyre, but when he overtook me I tried to push a litlte bit more, fortunately I had something more at the end and I could overtake him again. It was important for me to win this race because the feeling on the bike was very good and when I didn’t win in Misano I was a bit angry because there the feeling was great too, and I said… here I need to win!”

That third win of the year for Marini could prove to be his most pivotal yet, as his World Championship lead stretches out to twenty points. Lowes’ four-year wait for an intermediate class win continues, but another podium finish made for some solid points to gain ground on Bezzecchi in the title fight. Di Giannantonio, meanwhile, managed to keep himself in some clear air to take his first podium of the season after what’s been a difficult start to the year.

The good news continued for HDR Heidrun Speed Up in fourth. After a near race-long battle with Joe Roberts, Navarro finally got the better of the American on the final lap to take fourth place. Roberts completed the top five, with Bastianini forced to settle for sixth as his Championship hopes got a slight dent, and the same could be said for Bezzecchi as he came across the line in seventh, ending a run of three podium finishes.

Inde Aspar Team Moto2’s Aron Canet was up there challenging for one before a late mistake saw him drop back to eighth, with Marcos Ramirez (Tennor American Racing) and Marcel Schrötter (Liqui Moly Intact GP) rounding out the top ten.

Augusto Fernandez (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) crashed out of contention for a solid finish, as did Xavi Vierge (EG 0,0 Marc VDS). Jake Dixon (Petronas Sprinta Racing) was also forced out of the top six fight with a mechanical problem, the Brit on song but short on luck in Barcelona, as was the returning Jorge Martin (Red Bull KTM Ajo) as he retired from the race.

Remy Gardner managed to avoid the usual lap one chaos to finish sixteenth at the flag, despite receiving a long lap penalty for exceeding track limits and having to race with a faulty tyre.

Remy Gardner – P16

“It was decent opening day and a decent qualifying session. I was still riding a bit nervous and didn’t get the best from my lap but P10 was ok although with the penalty it meant the sixth row. I think penalty was highly uncalled for if I am being honest and totally not fair. Yes, I crashed under yellow flags, but I saw the flags on my first lap when the tyre probably wasn’t up to temperature. I know the rule and I closed the gas but as soon as I did the front dived and it folded on me. That’s why I crashed. Not because I didn’t respect the rules. We have the data, but Race Direction didn’t seem to care. There was nothing I could do about it other than accept it and focus on the race but from lap one we had a rear tyre problem. It was completely blistered at the end. We found out that others had a similar problem in practice but that doesn’t make it an easier pill to swallow. It was like riding on ice and it sucks when you give it 100% all weekend and a tyre company lets you down when it matters. It was something out of our control and we have to just focus on the next one. I think we could have been in the top ten, the only consolation is that we leave the weekend with no further injury. I am sore but we dug deep, and I will rest now to be in even better shape for France.”

Moto2 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Luca MARINI Kalex 38m11.103 2 Sam LOWES Kalex +0.981 3 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO Speed Up +4.399 4 Jorge NAVARRO Speed Up +5.608 5 Joe ROBERTS Kalex +5.797 6 Enea BASTIANINI Kalex +6.08 7 Marco BEZZECCHI Kalex +8.552 8 Aron CANET Speed Up +9.928 9 Marcos RAMIREZ Kalex +14.874 10 Marcel SCHROTTER Kalex +15.058 11 Thomas LUTHI Kalex +17.687 12 Tetsuta NAGASHIMA Kalex +18.91 13 Hector GARZO Kalex +19.017 14 Edgar PONS Kalex +19.315 15 Simone CORSI MV Agusta +20.404 16 Remy GARDNER Kalex +24.358 17 Bo BENDSNEYDER NTS +27.561 18 Hafizh SYAHRIN Speed Up +36.014 19 Andi Farid IZDIHAR Kalex 36.101 20 Kasma DANIEL Kalex +37.659 21 Piotr BIESIEKIRSKI NTS +1m00.256 Not Classified DNF Lorenzo BALDASSARRI Kalex 1 Lap DNF Augusto FERNANDEZ Kalex 2 Laps DNF Somkiat CHANTRA Kalex 2 Laps DNF Jorge MARTIN Kalex 8 Laps DNF Xavi VIERGE Kalex 15 Laps DNF Jake DIXON Kalex 17 Laps DNF Nicolò BULEGA Kalex 19 Laps DNF Lorenzo DALLA PORTA Kalex 20 Laps DNF Stefano MANZI MV Agusta 20 Laps

Moto2 World Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Luca MARINI Kalex 150 2 Enea BASTIANINI Kalex 130 3 Marco BEZZECCHI Kalex 114 4 Sam LOWES Kalex 103 5 Jorge MARTIN Kalex 79 6 Tetsuta NAGASHIMA Kalex 72 7 Aron CANET Speed Up 61 8 Xavi VIERGE Kalex 59 9 Thomas LUTHI Kalex 57 10 Joe ROBERTS Kalex 56 11 Marcel SCHROTTER Kalex 54 12 Remy GARDNER Kalex 41 13 Jorge NAVARRO Speed Up 41 14 Lorenzo BALDASSARRI Kalex 39 15 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO Speed Up 36 16 Augusto FERNANDEZ Kalex 36 17 Jake DIXON Kalex 22 18 Hector GARZO Kalex 21 19 Hafizh SYAHRIN Speed Up 17 20 Nicolò BULEGA Kalex 17 21 Stefano MANZI MV Agusta 16 22 Marcos RAMIREZ Kalex 12 23 Simone CORSI MV Agusta 8 24 Bo BENDSNEYDER NTS 5 25 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA Kalex 5 26 Dominique AEGERTER NTS 4 27 Somkiat CHANTRA Kalex 3 28 Edgar PONS Kalex 2

Moto3

Darryn Binder (CIP – Green Power) is a Grand Prix winner! The South African came out on top in another classic Moto3 melee in Barcelona, escaping the clutches of Tony Arbolino (Rivacold Snipers Team) and Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) on the last lap to take his first victory. There was drama for the title fight further back though as John McPhee (Petronas Sprinta Racing) crashed out and collected former Championship leader Albert Arenas (Gaviota Aspar Tea, Moto3) and the ‘former’ gives a clue there as to what happened: Ai Ogura (Honda Team Asia), although only taking P11 faced with an open goal, is the new man in the lead.

Polesitter Arbolino launched perfectly as the lights went out and despite a huge run down into Turn 1, the Italian held off the fast-starting Gabriel Rodrigo (Kömmerling Gresini Moto3) and Arenas for the holeshot. Ogura made a storming start from P24 on Lap 1 too, up to P14 in what felt like the blink of an eye.

Arbolino led the opening couple of laps but it was slipstream city down the front straight and Arenas, Binder and McPhee were all up there fighting for the lead or close to it. On the long run down into Turn 1 for Lap 5, the top 19 were split by just 2.3 seconds.

Next time around was when the drama hit for the World Championship. Heading into Turn 4, McPhee was up the inside of Arenas as the pair sat P2 and P3, but the British rider then tucked the front as he was in slightly too hot… going down and collecting Arenas. Suddenly, it was an open goal for many and none more so than Ogura, who was immediately told via his pit board that both of his closest Championship rivals were out.

That left Arbolino leading Binder as a lead group of six formed, with Rodrigo, Sergio Garcia (Estrella Galicia 0,0), Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) and Raul Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) ahead of the second group by a second. That gap was quickly being bridged by Foggia and Filip Salač (Rivacold Snipers Team) though as the duo were over half a second quicker than the guys ahead. Ogura was at the back of that group too, progress somewhat stalled.

Sure enough, it became a freight train once again. It was a 22-wheel fight as Binder retook the lead into Turn 1, with the South African, Masia and Foggia seeming to take turns. By five to go it was a Leopard 1-2 at the front ahead of Arbolino, Garcia and Rodrigo, and with two to go, Foggia was looking very strong at the front. Masia had dropped to fifth after Binder made a move stick at Turn 4, before the Spaniard then also got crossed up into the Turn 4 braking zone, just about keeping it on the asphalt but podium hopes gone…

Over the line for the final lap, it was Foggia who led and, crucially, the Italian also led into Turn 1. The first passing opportunity had been and gone for second-placed Binder, but opportunity knocked at Turn 5 and the South African was up the inside. A clean, slick move as Foggia lost two places in one corner, Arbolino also slicing through. Turn 10 then reared its head and we’ve seen drama there before, but Binder was solid and held P1. That meant, unless Arbolino could channel his inner 2009 Valentino Rossi, the race was pretty much done. Ultimately, Binder was fast through the final sector and kept it pinned to perfection, crossing the line ahead for his first Grand Prix win. Arbolino thought about a final corner move but was forced to settle for second and a third podium of the season, with Foggia losing out on a potential second win but the Italian happy to return to the podium for the first time since the Czech GP.

Garcia took P4 and his best result of the season, and right behind him there was another Spaniard picking up their best result of the year so far: Alonso Lopez (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team). It was a great ride from the Husqvarna rider to finish just three tenths from victory in his first top 10 of the campaign, which was also best finish since his podium in Thailand last year.

Romano Fenati (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team) backed up his Emilia Romagna GP victory with a solid P6, the Italian benefitting from two last lap penalties imposed on Masia and Celestino Vietti (Sky Racing Team VR46). The two exceeded track limits at Turn 9 and were each handed a one-place penalty, seeing Fenati finish ahead of both and making it P7 for Masia, P8 for Vietti. Niccolo Antonelli (SIC58 Squadra Corse) and Rodrigo completed the top 10, with Ogura having to settle for P11 but making some small gains… and taking over as Championship leader.

The Japanese rider now leads the way by three points heading to Le Mans, with 28 points separating Ogura from fifth place Vietti heading to the second of three triple-headers. Thankfully, McPhee and Arenas were both ok – although somewhat miffed – after the Turn 4 crash, and it’s game on in the lightweight class!

Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech3) and Jose Julian Garcia (SIC58 Squadra Corse) crashed together at Turn 4, riders ok, with Carlos Tatay (Reale Avintia Moto3) and Andrea Migno (SKY Racing Team VR46) forced to retire. Davide Pizzoli (BOE Skull Rider Facile Energy) also crashed – rider ok.

Darryn Binder

“I’m super happy, this weekend I’ve felt strong all weekend and I managed to qualify semi decent for a change so I didn’t have as much work to do in the race. It proved in my favour because in Misano I got to the front but I ended up making a mistake in both races. But today I got to the front and was still able to be strong at the end. I’m so happy to finally win my first race. Too stoked!”

Moto3 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Darryn BINDER KTM 38m32.507 2 Tony ARBOLINO Honda +0.103 3 Dennis FOGGIA Honda +0.157 4 Sergio GARCIA Honda +0.232 5 Alonso LOPEZ Husqvarna +0.386 6 Romano FENATI Husqvarna +1.436 7 Jaume MASIA Honda +1.218 8 Celestino VIETTI KTM +1.293 9 Niccolò ANTONELLI Honda +1.928 10 Gabriel RODRIGO Honda +1.932 11 Ai OGURA Honda +2.012 12 Filip SALAC Honda +2.536 13 Raul FERNANDEZ KTM +3.572 14 Stefano NEPA KTM +4.8 15 Ryusei YAMANAKA Honda +5.042 16 Barry BALTUS KTM +5.656 17 Ayumu SASAKI KTM +6.729 18 Kaito TOBA KTM +13.556 19 Jeremy ALCOBA Honda +14.205 20 Riccardo ROSSI KTM +14.437 21 Yuki KUNII Honda +23.202 22 Jason DUPASQUIER KTM +25.032 23 Maximilian KOFLER KTM +35.469 24 Khairul Idham PAWI Honda +35.496 Not Classified DNF Andrea MIGNO KTM 3 Laps DNF Carlos TATAY KTM 4 Laps DNF Davide PIZZOLI KTM 10 Laps DNF Deniz ÖNCÜ KTM 13 Laps DNF Jose Julian GARCIA Honda 13 Laps DNF John MCPHEE Honda 16 Laps DNF Albert ARENAS KTM 16 Laps

Moto3 World Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Ai OGURA Honda 122 2 Albert ARENAS KTM 119 3 John MCPHEE Honda 98 4 Tony ARBOLINO Honda 95 5 Celestino VIETTI KTM 94 6 Tatsuki SUZUKI Honda 75 7 Jaume MASIA Honda 70 8 Gabriel RODRIGO Honda 69 9 Raul FERNANDEZ KTM 64 10 Darryn BINDER KTM 62 11 Dennis FOGGIA Honda 60 12 Romano FENATI Husqvarna 57 13 Jeremy ALCOBA Honda 46 14 Andrea MIGNO KTM 36 15 Niccolò ANTONELLI Honda 33 16 Sergio GARCIA Honda 32 17 Stefano NEPA KTM 25 18 Deniz ÖNCÜ KTM 22 19 Kaito TOBA KTM 19 20 Alonso LOPEZ Husqvarna 16 21 Filip SALAC Honda 16 22 Ryusei YAMANAKA Honda 13 23 Ayumu SASAKI KTM 10 24 Carlos TATAY KTM 4 25 Riccardo ROSSI KTM 3

2020 MotoGP Calendar