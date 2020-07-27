2020 Suzuki Address 110 arrives with extended warranty

Suzuki have announced that their popular Address 110 scooter is now available in Australian dealerships, with the 2020 model arriving in two colour schemes now backed by a two-year unlimited kilometre warranty, up from 12 months.

Suzuki’s Address 110 features a large 20.6 L underseat storage compartment which can accommodate a full-face helmet, gloves and a rain jacket, with two sturdy helmet hooks on each side allowing for helmet storage when parked.

Two storage pockets on either side of the front cowl add another 1100 ml of storage space, along with a convenient centre bag hook, ensuring you can securely hide away a phone or wallet while riding, and hang your shopping bags out of the way.

Helping on the security side of things, the key hole to the storage compartments is covered by a lid that is accessed using the main ignition keyhole, eliminating the hassle of removing your key to open the seat compartment.

A large-capacity 5.2 L fuel tank and efficient 113 cc air-cooled SOHC fuel-injected engine ensure great fuel economy and turn and go performance via CVT, with a 255 km riding range possible between fill-ups, or almost 50 km/L.

The Address 110 also has an inviting 755 mm seat height and weighs in at just 97 kgs, ensuring light and easy handling and an ultra manageable package, with a single disc front brake, and drum rear.

The MY20 Suzuki Address 110 scooter is available now for a manufacturer’s recommended price from $3,590 Ride Away with 12 months registration and backed by Suzuki’s 24-month unlimited kilometre warranty. A wide variety of accessories is also available, including 30L top box, heated grips for these cold winter days, MotoGP bodywork kit and much more.

For more information check out suzukimotorcycles.com.au (link) or drop into your local Suzuki Motorcycle dealership.