2020 Suzuki GSX-R1000

The MY20 iteration of Suzuki’s GSX-R1000 is now available from Australian dealerships.

Breathtaking acceleration is provided by the most powerful production GSX-R engine ever built. The engine utilises advanced technologies developed from Suzuki’s racing efforts such as Suzuki Racing Variable-Valve Timing, Finger-Follower Valve Train, Top Feed Injectors and Exhaust Tuning Butterfly Valves.

This combinations reaches its crescendo at 13,2000 rpm where it puts 202 horsepower to the back wheel. Torque peaks at 117.6 Nm at 10,800 rpm.

Having all that power and torque is useless if it can’t be efficaciously transferred to the tarmac, fortunately Suzuki is renowned for building some of the very best motorcycle chassis. The lightweight twin-spar aluminium perimeter frame is a quiet, yet important achiever that offers incredible feel, quick response and agility increasing rider confidence both on the road and on the racetrack.

Radial-mount Brembo monobloc calipers matched with hybrid floating/T-drive 320mm Brembo discs take care of stopping duties.

The Motion Track Traction Control System also benefits from IMU input and offers 10 levels of adjustability, increasing rider confidence by allowing the selection of appropriate intervention to match the road conditions and rider ability.

Further control and personalisation is available to the rider via the three-mode Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (S-DMS) system, letting the rider to tailor the engine’s power delivery and response to their preferred setting.

For MY20, the bi-directional quickshift system, previously only available as a genuine accessory, is now standard fitment on the GSX-R1000. The advanced system allows the rider to smoothly upshift and downshift without the need for using the clutch or throttle.

Another new addition is adopting Bridgestone’s latest Battlax Racing Street RS11 tyres, featuring improved wear resistance and high cornering performance.

The MY20 Suzuki GSX-R1000 is now available from Australian dealerships in the Team Suzuki Ecstar MotoGP inspired Metallic Triton Blue colour scheme for a manufacturer’s recommended price of $23,990 Ride Away with 12 months registration and backed by Suzuki’s 24-month unlimited kilometre warranty. Click through to Suzukimotorcycles.com.au for more