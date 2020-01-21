2020 Triumph Tiger 1200 Desert and Alpine Special Editions

If Triumph’s new Tiger 1200 has already piqued your interest then these two special editions of the model might entice you even more towards Triumph’s adventurous big triple.

The Tiger 1200 Desert Edition and Alpine Edition both feature Triumph Shift Assist and a lightweight titanium Arrow silencer along with special edition branding cues on the machines.

Where the two special editions differ, apart from their differing Sandstorm and Snowdonia White paint schemes, is that the Desert Edition also features spoked rims that are tubeless ready.

While the white Alpine Edition sports 10-spoke alloys in identical 19/17″ sizings as the Desert Edition.

Essentially the Desert Edition is modelled off the mid-specification XCx and the Alpine Edition based on the alloy rimmed XRx model.

Both are powered by the latest generation 1215 cc triple that musters 139 horsepower at 9350 rpm along with 122 Nm of torque at 7600 rpm that transfers through to a shaft drive system.

Full TFT instrumentation along with cornering ABS and traction control systems programmed into riding modes along with cruise control makes for a high specification list.

The Desert Edition has five riding modes with an Off-Road Pro selection added to the Rain, Road, Off-Road and Sport of the Alpine Edition.

Add to that all LED lighting, illuminated buttons, keyless ignition, heated grips, multiple power sockets and an electrically adjustable windscreen.

WP semi-active suspension is also fitted to both special edition models and the Brembo Monobloc brakes are standard across the entire Tiger 1200 line-up.

2020 Triumph Tiger 1200

Desert and Alpine Special Edition Specifications