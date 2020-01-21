2020 Triumph Tiger 1200 Desert and Alpine Special Editions
If Triumph’s new Tiger 1200 has already piqued your interest then these two special editions of the model might entice you even more towards Triumph’s adventurous big triple.
The Tiger 1200 Desert Edition and Alpine Edition both feature Triumph Shift Assist and a lightweight titanium Arrow silencer along with special edition branding cues on the machines.
Where the two special editions differ, apart from their differing Sandstorm and Snowdonia White paint schemes, is that the Desert Edition also features spoked rims that are tubeless ready.
While the white Alpine Edition sports 10-spoke alloys in identical 19/17″ sizings as the Desert Edition.
Essentially the Desert Edition is modelled off the mid-specification XCx and the Alpine Edition based on the alloy rimmed XRx model.
Both are powered by the latest generation 1215 cc triple that musters 139 horsepower at 9350 rpm along with 122 Nm of torque at 7600 rpm that transfers through to a shaft drive system.
Full TFT instrumentation along with cornering ABS and traction control systems programmed into riding modes along with cruise control makes for a high specification list.
The Desert Edition has five riding modes with an Off-Road Pro selection added to the Rain, Road, Off-Road and Sport of the Alpine Edition.
Add to that all LED lighting, illuminated buttons, keyless ignition, heated grips, multiple power sockets and an electrically adjustable windscreen.
WP semi-active suspension is also fitted to both special edition models and the Brembo Monobloc brakes are standard across the entire Tiger 1200 line-up.
2020 Triumph Tiger 1200
Desert and Alpine Special Edition Specifications
|Tiger 1200 Alpine Edition / Tiger 1200 Desert Edition *
|Engine Type
|Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder
|Capacity
|1,215 cc
|Bore/Stroke
|85 x 71.4 mm
|Compression Ratio
|11.0:1
|Maximum Power
|141PS / 139 bhp (104kW) @ 9,350rpm
|Maximum Torque
|122 Nm @ 7,600rpm
|Fuel system
|Ride by Wire, fuel injection
|Exhaust
|3 into 1 header system, Arrow titanium silencer with carbon fibre end cap, side mounted
|Final drive
|Shaft drive
|Clutch
|Wet, multi-plate hydraulically operated, torque assist
|Gearbox
|6-speed
|Frame
|Tubular steel trellis frame
|Swingarm
|Single-sided, cast aluminium alloy with shaft drive
|Front Wheel
|Cast aluminium alloy 10-spoke 19 x 3.0 in
|Rear Wheel
|Cast aluminium alloy 10-spoke 17 x 4.5 in
|Front Wheel
|32 spoke, aluminium rim, for tubeless tyres 19 x 3.0 in * (Desert Edition)
|Rear Wheel
|32 spoke, aluminium rim, for tubeless tyres 17 x 4.5 in * (Desert Edition)
|Front Tyre
|120/70 R19
|Rear Tyre
|170/60 R17
|Front Suspension
|WP 48 mm upside down forks, electronically adjustable damping, 190 mm travel
|Rear Suspension
|WP monoshock, electronically adjustable semi active damping with automatic preload adjustment, 193 mm wheel travel
|Front Brake
|Twin 305 mm floating discs, radially mounted monobloc Brembo 4-piston calipers, switchable ABS
|Rear Brake
|Single 282 mm disc, Nissin 2-piston sliding caliper, switchable ABS
|Width (Handlebars)
|830 mm
|Height Without Mirrors
|1,470 mm
|Seat Height
|835 – 855 mm
|Wheelbase
|1,520 mm
|Rake
|23.2 º
|Trail
|99.9 mm
|Dry Weight
|242 Kg / 246 Kg * (Desert Edition)
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|20 L
|Instruments
|TFT multifunctional instrument pack with digital speedometer, trip computer, digital tachometer, gear position indicator, fuel gauge, service indicator, ambient temperature, clock and Riding Modes.
|Fuel Consumption
|5.2 l/100 km (54.3 MPG)
|CO2 Emissions
|122 g/km