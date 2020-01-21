2020 Triumph Tiger 1200 Desert and Alpine Special Editions

If Triumph’s new Tiger 1200 has already piqued your interest then these two special editions of the model might entice you even more towards Triumph’s adventurous big triple.

Triumph Tiger Alpine Desert Duo
2020 Triumph Tiger 1200 Desert and Alpine Special Editions

The Tiger 1200 Desert Edition and Alpine Edition both feature Triumph Shift Assist and a lightweight titanium Arrow silencer along with special edition branding cues on the machines.

Triumph Tiger Alpine Arrow
2020 Triumph Tiger 1200 Desert and Alpine Special Editions

Where the two special editions differ, apart from their differing Sandstorm and Snowdonia White paint schemes, is that the Desert Edition also features spoked rims that are tubeless ready.

Triumph Tiger Desert
2020 Triumph Tiger 1200 Desert Edition

While the white Alpine Edition sports 10-spoke alloys in identical 19/17″ sizings as the Desert Edition.

Triumph Tiger Alpine
2020 Triumph Tiger 1200 Alpine Edition

Essentially the Desert Edition is modelled off the mid-specification XCx and the Alpine Edition based on the alloy rimmed XRx model.

Triumph Tiger Alpine
2020 Triumph Tiger 1200 Alpine Edition

Both are powered by the latest generation 1215 cc triple that musters 139 horsepower at 9350 rpm along with 122 Nm of torque at 7600 rpm that transfers through to a shaft drive system.

Triumph Tiger Alpine Engine
2020 Triumph Tiger 1200 Alpine Edition

Full TFT instrumentation along with cornering ABS and traction control systems programmed into riding modes along with cruise control makes for a high specification list.

Triumph Tiger Desert TFT
2020 Triumph Tiger 1200 Desert Edition

The Desert Edition has five riding modes with an Off-Road Pro selection added to the Rain, Road, Off-Road and Sport of the Alpine Edition.

Triumph Tiger Desert
2020 Triumph Tiger 1200 Desert Edition

Add to that all LED lighting, illuminated buttons, keyless ignition, heated grips, multiple power sockets and an electrically adjustable windscreen.

Triumph Tiger Desert Screen
2020 Triumph Tiger 1200 Desert Edition

WP semi-active suspension is also fitted to both special edition models and the Brembo Monobloc brakes are standard across the entire Tiger 1200 line-up.

Triumph Tiger Desert TSAS
2020 Triumph Tiger 1200 Desert and Alpine Special Editions feature TSAS

2020 Triumph Tiger 1200
Desert and Alpine Special Edition Specifications

Tiger 1200 Alpine Edition / Tiger 1200 Desert Edition *
Engine Type Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder
Capacity 1,215 cc
Bore/Stroke 85 x 71.4 mm
Compression Ratio 11.0:1
Maximum Power 141PS / 139 bhp (104kW) @ 9,350rpm
Maximum Torque 122 Nm @ 7,600rpm
Fuel system Ride by Wire, fuel injection
Exhaust 3 into 1 header system, Arrow titanium silencer with carbon fibre end cap, side mounted
Final drive Shaft drive
Clutch Wet, multi-plate hydraulically operated, torque assist
Gearbox  6-speed
Frame Tubular steel trellis frame
Swingarm Single-sided, cast aluminium alloy with shaft drive
Front Wheel Cast aluminium alloy 10-spoke 19 x 3.0 in
Rear Wheel Cast aluminium alloy 10-spoke 17 x 4.5 in
Front Wheel 32 spoke, aluminium rim, for tubeless tyres 19 x 3.0 in * (Desert Edition)
Rear Wheel 32 spoke, aluminium rim, for tubeless tyres 17 x 4.5 in  * (Desert Edition)
Front Tyre 120/70 R19
Rear Tyre 170/60 R17
Front Suspension WP 48 mm upside down forks, electronically adjustable damping, 190 mm travel 
Rear Suspension WP monoshock, electronically adjustable semi active damping with automatic preload adjustment, 193 mm wheel travel
Front Brake Twin 305 mm floating discs, radially mounted monobloc Brembo 4-piston calipers, switchable ABS
Rear Brake Single 282 mm disc, Nissin 2-piston sliding caliper, switchable ABS
Width (Handlebars) 830 mm
Height Without Mirrors 1,470 mm
Seat Height 835 – 855 mm
Wheelbase 1,520 mm
Rake 23.2 º
Trail 99.9 mm
Dry Weight 242 Kg / 246 Kg * (Desert Edition)
Fuel Tank Capacity 20 L
Instruments TFT multi­functional instrument pack with digital speedometer, trip computer, digital tachometer, gear position indicator, fuel gauge, service indicator, ambient temperature, clock and Riding Modes.
Fuel Consumption 5.2 l/100 km (54.3 MPG)
CO2 Emissions 122 g/km
Triumph Tiger Alpine Desert Duo

2020 Triumph Tiger 1200 Desert and Alpine Special Editions

