2020 WorldSBK – Round Three – Portimao

Saturday Wrap

Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) claimed a dominant five-second victory to reassert himself in the Championship fight at Portimao overnight.

It was the perfect way to bounce back from Rea’s worst race finish in six years when he finished sixth at Jerez in Race 2 by taking a commanding victory from pole position, with no one able to match the Northern Irishman throughout the 20-lap race. Rea was initially challenged by Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha) but a stunning lap time on Lap 4, half a second quicker than Razgatlioglu, saw him pull away from the Turk.

Razgatlioglu finished a comfortable second, five seconds behind Rea but almost two seconds clear of his Pata Yamaha team-mate Michael van der Mark as Yamaha secured two spots on the podium; showing impressive pace in both Tissot Superpole and Race 1 to cement their status as front runners in WorldSBK.

Alex Lowes (KRT) finished in fourth place after starting the race in third, having battled his way back through the field in an epic battle with Loris Baz (Ten Kate Yamaha), Scott Redding (Aruba Ducati) and, initially, van der Mark. While van der Mark was able to escape after passing Baz and Lowes at Turn 2 on Turn 10, the rest continued their epic battle. Van der Mark also dramatically lost pace when he had a false neutral on his bike, losing around six tenths before fighting back for a podium.

Redding had initially made his way from eighth to fight for a podium but lost pace in the latter stages in the race, as he fell back to Lowes on Lap 15 before Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Team GoEleven) passed him on Lap 18 at Turn 1 before Baz followed him through at Turn 3. It meant Rinaldi finished fifth, continuing his impressive recent pace, ahead of Baz as the two Independent riders claimed a top six finish. Redding finished in seventh place, just holding off the challenge from Tom Sykes (BMW Motorrad); Sykes claiming a top 10 finish after starting fourth.

Alvaro Bautista (Team HRC) finished in ninth place after showing some late-race pace to apply the pressure to Sykes and Redding, but the Spanish rider was unable to gain enough. Eugene Laverty (BMW Motorrad) claimed a top 10 finish as BMW scored a top 10 finish with both riders. Chaz Davies (Aruba Ducati) finished in 11th place, holding off the challenge from Leon Haslam (Team HRC) by one tenth as they crossed the line.

Xavi Fores (Kawasaki Puccetti) finishing in 13th place onboard his Kawasaki, holding off a late-race challenge from Garrett Gerloff (GRT Yamaha); the pair having a drag race to the line with Spanish rider Fores holding on by just 0.042s. Gerloff’s team-mate, Federico Caricasulo, claimed the final point paying position in the race with 15th.

Sandro Cortese (OutDo Kawasaki TPR) was the only rider who crashed during the race, as he fell on the last lap at Turn 11, but Cortese is conscious following the accident. The German was transferred to Faro hospital following the incident where he will undergo surgery to stabilize a fractured vertebrae, with Cortese currently showing no signs of neurological impairment. He also suffered from a fracture of the right tibial bone.

Jonathan Rea – P1

“A great weekend so far. We arrived focused on the race and we knew it was going to be a hot 20 laps. The work we have been doing in the summer in the ‘pre-season’ before the restart has been really good, especially in the heat. I was able to understand the level of tyre drop and adjust my position on the bike accordingly. I really enjoyed the race because when the gap on the pit board is increasing, it is a lot of fun. Thanks to all the Kawasaki Racing Team because I think we got the best out of the Ninja ZX-10RR today. We learned a lot for tomorrow as I think this is the first time I did 20 laps in succession this weekend. Just at the end of the race there are still some things we can try to improve for tomorrow. All-in-all, a really positive day.”

Toprak Razgatlioglu – P2

“We tried for a win today, but it wasn’t possible as Jonny was so fast. I tried for a good position, I followed Jonny for maybe four or five laps but after that he went. I started sliding too much, so finished in second position. I’m happy and tomorrow we try a different setup for a better position.”

Michael van der Mark – P3

“I’m really happy with this podium. If I look back at the race, I was really comfortable with the bike. My bike went in neutral, so I went off track, and I had some moments at Turn 9 so it wasn’t easy. I’m happy to get back on the podium, and it’s great to have Toprak on the podium as well. I think we just need to make some small changes on the bike for tomorrow, especially when it’s warm, but I’m happy with this podium and it feels great to see some fans around the track again.”

Alex Lowes – P4

“I chose the SCX rear tyre and to be honest I do not think it was working so well in the afternoon because I had so many big slides at the start. Like all the other guys I had some problems with the front grip at the end but I felt that I could manage quite well and I kept my pace. For my first proper go in attack mode around here on the Kawasaki, I have had quite a good day and I am hoping to make some improvements for tomorrow. I was hoping I could challenge for the podium but unfortunately not. I think I can improve myself a bit and we can also improve the bike set-up, so our target is to do a bit better on Sunday.”

Scott Redding – P7

“Despite the problems in qualifying I got off to a good start and managed to get my way through the field to reach the podium positions. The feeling, though, wasn’t the best. I struggled to get the bike working in the right way throughout the race and in the last 6/7 laps things got worse. I gave my best to defend the position as long as I could. We have to work tonight to solve the problems and get in the right conditions to fight for the podium tomorrow“.

Tom Sykes – P8

“To get P4 in qualifying today, I was a little disappointed, but realistically it was not a bad thing. Initially we had a good start, but as soon as I selected 2nd and 3rd gear into T1 we lost multiple track positions. We are still giving away some deficit in terms of horsepower, but if you look at sectors 2 and 3, we are extracting a good performance of the chassis on the BMW S 1000 RR. The only downside to the race was the fact that I had to ride the bike differently. I felt in the corner entry and in mid corners that I was being held up, which is fine, however it doesn’t allow me to carry the speed onto the straights as I am not able to sling shot out of the exits. I believe If we had the same engine performance as some of the competition we could of had great potential in that race.”

Alvaro Bautista – P9

“If you look at the final result it might not be so obvious, but I feel we made a step forward with our performance compared to Jerez. I lost some ground and positions in the very first laps of the race, but once I’d passed a few riders and could lap alone, my pace was in line with that of the guys fighting for the podium. So, although the result might not reflect it, I’m happy with our performance, aside from the early stages. Of course, the race is 20 laps long, so we must improve also over the first laps. My feeling, especially in terms of front grip, was better than in Jerez anyway, so we’ll keep working to fine tune the bike without making any major changes to the setup and we’ll see how it goes tomorrow.”

Eugene Laverty – P10

“The team in the garage worked really hard today due to the engine problem in the morning. There was actually a big question mark if we even could get into the Superpole, so a big thanks to the team – the guys worked full gas, it was very close, but they made it in time. So the Superpole result today was the main thing after this morning and I was fine with it. Afterwards the race itself was hard, but okay for me. I lost a few positions at the start, had a good race in the middle, but lost the gap in the group in front. Tomorrow I will try to do another step and try to get the maximum out.”

Chaz Davies – P11

“It’s been a very difficult day and I must admit I’m disappointed, especially after the weekend in Jerez when feelings and results were very positive. I have had problems with the bike since the early laps and we will try to understand what happened to find a solution for tomorrow’s two races“.

Leon Haslam – P12

“We had some small problems in qualifying, although the qualifying tyre helped us to some extent. I also made a small mistake, but overall lap times were pretty close and I was only a couple of tenths from fourth I think. Unfortunately, race 1 proved to be difficult for me. Right from the start, I was struggling with some small setup issues and with the rear grip and I felt I was going backwards rather than forwards. The lap times weren’t so bad, but it was tough and so we need to make some changes for tomorrow. We’ll see what we can do.”

Superbike Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J. Rea Kawasaki 0.000 2 T. Razgatlioglu Yamaha +5.142 3 M. Van Der Mark Yamaha +7.029 4 A. Lowes Kawasaki +9.851 5 M. Rinaldi Ducati +10.705 6 L. Baz Yamaha +12.226 7 S. Redding Ducati +12.485 8 T. Sykes BMW +12.829 9 A. Bautista Honda +14.233 10 E. Laverty BMW +16.208 11 C. Davies Ducati +22.477 12 L. Haslam Honda +22.581 13 X. Fores Kawasaki +23.535 14 G. Gerloff Yamaha +23.577 15 F. Caricasulo Yamaha +30.728 16 L. Mercado Ducati +39.137 17 M. Melandri Ducati +49.020 18 S. Barrier Ducati +55.510 19 T. Takahashi Honda +55.891 20 L. Gabellini Honda +1m16.109 21 M. Scheib Kawasaki +1 Lap Not Classified RET S. Cortese Kawasaki 1 Lap RET C. Ponsson Aprilia 4 Laps

WSBK Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Scott Redding 107 2 Jonathan Rea 99 3 Toprak Razgatlioglu 86 4 Alex Lowes 85 5 Michael Van Der Mark 63 6 Chaz Davies 62 7 Loris Baz 47 8 Alvaro Bautista 44 9 Michael Ruben Rinaldi 41 10 Tom Sykes 34 11 Leon Haslam 32 12 Garrett Gerloff 17 13 Marco Melandri 15 14 Sandro Cortese 14 15 Xavi Fores 14 16 Eugene Laverty 12 17 Maximilian Scheib 10 18 Federico Caricasulo 5 19 Christophe Ponsson 4 20 Leandro Mercado 1

Supersport Race One

Action in the FIM Supersport World Championship resumed with Race 1 at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve as Andrea Locatelli (Bardahl Yamaha) claimed victory at the Motul Portuguese Round as he equalled a record set three years ago by WorldSSP legend Kenan Sofuoglu.

Sofuoglu won four consecutive races in WorldSSP on three occasions, the most recent time coming in 2017, a record Locatelli has now equalled following an epic battle throughout the first 11 laps of the 17-lap race to claim his fourth consecutive victory in his rookie season. Locatelli had been battling with Jules Cluzel (GMT94 Yamaha) throughout the race and, despite pulling a gap of around one second, Cluzel was starting to come back at Locatelli.

He pulled out around half-a-second on Lap 11 to close the gap to 0.6s but while pushing hard to close the gap and apply pressure, he came off his bike at Turn 5. He was able to remount and continue the race, re-joining in sixth place. Lucas Mahias (Kawasaki Puccetti) was able to take advantage of Cluzel’s error to come home in second place with Raffaele de Rosa (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) completing the podium after a titanic three-way battle including a drag race to the line with Corentin Perolari (GMT94 Yamaha) and Isaac Viñales (Kallio Racing).

Perolari and Cluzel initially jumped Locatelli at the start of the race, putting Locatelli under pressure to fight back. Locatelli was able to pass both at Turn 1 on Lap 2 before the Italian battled for a few laps with Cluzel, passing him on Lap 6 before pulling out a gap. It turned out to be the race-winning move to secure his fourth consecutive win; the first time it’s been done to start a season.

Perolari finished in fourth place, jumping Viñales on the run to the line after Viñales lost out to de Rosa and Perolari; the Spanish rider initially passing de Rosa on the final lap at Turn 12, an ambitious move that looked to clinch a podium. However, both de Rosa and Perolari were able to pass him on the run down to the line. The trio were separated by just 0.018s across the line. Cluzel finished the race in sixth place following his crash.

Philipp Oettl (Kawasaki Puccetti) finished the race in seventh place, having almost been in a race of his own as he finished six seconds behind Cluzel but more than one second clear of South African rider Steven Odendaal (EAB Ten Kate Racing). Odendaal had a titanic battle with Hannes Soomer (Kallio Racing) for eighth place, with the Estonian missing out by 0.096s as they raced to the line.

Manuel Gonzalez (Kawasaki ParkinGO Team) completed the top 10 as the 2019 WorldSSP Champion continued his adaption to WorldSSP machinery, finishing 6.3s clear of Danny Webb (WRP Wepol Racing). Peter Sebestyen (OXXO Yamaha Team Toth) finished in 12th with Axel Bassani (Soradis Yamaha Motoxracing) the highest-placed WorldSSP Challenge competitor with 13th overall.

Wildcard Miquel Pons (H43 Team NOBBY) finished in 14th place with Loris Cresson (OXXO Yamaha Team Toth) picking up the final point. There were a number of incidents throughout the race with Kevin Manfredi (Altogoo Racing Ream), Andy Verdoïa (bLU cRU WorldSSP by MS Racing), Luigi Montella (DK Motorsport), Federico Fuligni (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) and Can Öncü (Turkish Racing Team) all failing to finish.

Australia’s Lachlan Epis kept his nose clean to cross the line in 18th place ahead of Maria Herrera.

P1 Andrea Locatelli (BARDAHL Evan Bros. WorldSSP Team)

“I have no words because it is incredible. We work very well every time, every session. Winning is our objective and we have succeeded, so far, every time. The feeling today in the race is so difficult because the wind is not so easy, and we need to understand a bit more for tomorrow. I’m confident and we’ll push hard.”

P2 Lucas Mahias (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing)

“It was not an easy race with the start. There was a lot of wind and my bike is not nice in these conditions. The bike is a little bit big and it’s very difficult. Also, the track temperature was a little bit warmer compared to the Free Practice and Superpole and the bike is a little bit strange. When I saw it was not possible to be at the front, I just tried to save the position. After Jules crashed, I reduced the pace because I was a little scared that I would crash because the conditions were really difficult. It’s nice for me, it’s nice for the Championship and also for Kawasaki. Thanks to my team for all this work.”

P3 Raffaele de Rosa (MV Agusta Reparto Corse)

“In the race, I’m very happy because from this morning I had a good feeling but I made a mistake and started from ninth on the grid. I concentrated and tried to get a good start, stay concentrated every lap and never gave up. In the end, I got the podium and I’m very happy. I want to say thank you to my family.”

Supersport Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A. Locatelli Yamaha 0.000 2 L. Mahias Kawasaki +8.380 3 R. De Rosa MV +11.217 4 C. Perolari Yamaha +11.228 5 I. Viñales Yamaha +11.235 6 J. Cluzel Yamaha +14.831 7 P. Oettl Kawasaki +20.736 8 S. Odendaal Yamaha +22.123 9 H. Soomer Yamaha +22.219 10 M. Gonzalez Kawasaki +25.663 11 D. Webb Yamaha +31.941 12 P. Sebestyen Yamaha +32.159 13 A. Bassani Yamaha +39.769 14 M. Pons Yamaha +40.111 15 L. Cresson Yamaha +41.845 16 P. Hobelsberger Honda +45.608 17 G. Hendra Pratama Yamaha +48.714 18 L. Epis Yamaha +53.121 19 M. Herrera Honda +1m08.613 Not Classified RET C. Öncü Kawasaki 4 Laps RET F. Fuligni MV 8 Laps RET L. Montella Yamaha 10 Laps RET A. Verdoïa Yamaha 11 Laps RET K. Manfredi Yamaha 14 Laps

Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Andrea Locatelli 100 2 Jules Cluzel 70 3 Lucas Mahias 62 4 Corentin Perolari 48 5 Philipp Oettl 38 6 Raffaele De Rosa 38 7 Steven Odendaal 36 8 Hannes Soomer 31 9 Manuel Gonzalez 29 10 Isaac Viñales 28 11 Danny Webb 20 12 Can Alexander Öncü 18 13 Alejandro Ruiz Carranza 8 14 Peter Sebestyen 8 15 Patrick Hobelsberger 5 16 Federico Fuligni 5 17 Andy Verdoïa 4 18 Loris Cresson 4 19 Axel Bassani 3 20 Miquel Pons 2 21 Jaimie Van Sikkelerus 2 22 Luigi Montella 1

WorldSSP 300 Race One

FIM Supersport 300 World Championship race action returned in sensational fashion at the Motul Portuguese Round with a titanic battle for the race win between 2018 Champion Ana Carrasco (Kawasaki Provec Racing) and Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki MOTOPORT) at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve, in a race that was shortened following a crash on the start-finish straight.

Carrasco and Buis took advantage of polesitter Yuta Okaya (MTM Kawasako MOTOPORT) crashing in the early stages of the race at Turn 5 to make a break on the rest of the field. It meant Carrasco and Buis were able to pull a gap on the field, leaving them around two seconds clear as it became a two-way battle for victory. Carrasco held on for victory to claim the Championship lead ahead of Buis. Tom Booth-Amos (RT Motorsports by SKM Racing) completed the podium after he battled his way through the field from the fifth row of the grid.

Scott Deroue (MTM Kawasaki MOTOPORT) missed out on the podium by just 0.006s from when the results were taken at the last completed timing point; the crash on the start and finish straight causing the red flag following Bruno Ieraci (Kawasaki GP Project) coming off his bike but his machine continuing down the track. Ieraci was able to get up of his own accord following the incident. Bahattin Sofuglu (Biblion Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSSP300) finished in fifth while Samuel di Sora (Leader Team Flembbo) completed the top six.

Mika Perez (Prodina Ircos Team WorldSSP300) finished in seventh place despite running in the lead group during the early part of the race, a mistake meaning the Spanish rider fell back. He was able to battle his way back to seventh place, 0.024s ahead of Meikon Kawakami (Team Brasil AD 78) who finished in eighth and Koen Meuffels (MTM Kawasaki MOTOPORT) in ninth. Thomas Brianti (Prodina Ircos Team WorldSSP300) completed the top 10; with just five seconds separating the top 10.

Ton Kawakami (Yamaha MS Racing) finished the shortened race in 11th place with Ukrainian rider Nick Kalinin (Battley-RT Motorsports by SKM-Kawasaki) finishing in 12th place. Glenn van Straalen (EAB Ten Kate Racing), Alejandro Carrion (Smrz Racing – Willi Race) and Mirko Gennai (Team BrCorse) completed the points.

It was a race of attrition with a number of retirements throughout. There was a Lap 1 crash between Tomas Alonso (Team Tomas Alonso), Hugo de Cancellis (Team TRASIMENO) and Tom Bercot (ProGP Racing).

Tom Edwards (Kawasaki ParkinGO Team) had a technical issue in the early stages of the race while countryman Tom Bramich didn’t quite make it to the Main after finishing eighth in the preceding Last Chance Race while a top six is required from promotion through to the Main.

Unai Orradre (Yamaha MS Racing) and Oliver König (Freudenberg KTM Junior Team) collided on Lap 2 while Okaya went down on Lap 4 of the race.

P1 Ana Carrasco (Kawasaki Provec Racing)

“I’m really happy. The race was really difficult because it was very windy. We could not match the lap times we did in Free Practice, but I tried to push from the beginning. I thought I had some more pace than the others. The race was quite easy because from the first lap, I have a gap. I think we did a really good job throughout the weekend and now it’s important to focus on tomorrow’s race. I think we have to improve a little bit but we will be there so it’s going to be good to try to fight for the victory again.”

P2 Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki MOTOPORT)

“It was a difficult race at the beginning. I tried to follow Ana and it was okay, we made a little gap. It was a red flag that ended the race but it was a good race for me and I want to say thanks to my team and my family. Let’s go to the next race.”

P3 Tom Booth-Amos (RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki)

“I didn’t really expect the podium so I’m pretty happy. The front two guys were on another level today. I’m happy with the result today despite making it hard for myself coming back from 13th today. It’s also a new circuit for me and it’s a little it difficult, I’ve not been here and it’s not the easiest place to learn. I’m happy to come away with third and keep aiming for the Championship as that’s the goal at the end of the year. Thanks to my team for putting a good bike out as always and Kawasaki.”

WorldSSP 300 Race One Results

Ana Carrasco (Kawasaki Provec Racing) Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki MOTOPORT) +0.057 Tom Booth-Amos (RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki) +4.123 Scott Deroue (MTM Kawasaki MOTOPORT) +4.129 Bahattin Sofuoglu (Biblion Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSSP300 +4.394 Samuel di Sora (Leader Team Flembbo) +4.408

WorldSSP 300 Championship Points

Ana Carrasco (ESP) Kawasaki (54 points) Tom Booth-Amos (GBR) Kawasaki (52 points) Bahattin Sofuoglu (TUR) Yamaha (46 points)

