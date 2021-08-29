2021 Pro Motocross Championship

Round 10 – Ironman

Images by Jeff Kardas

The Guaranteed Rate Ironman National signified the 10th stop of the 12-round season and featured arguably the toughest weather conditions of the summer thus far with both high temperatures and high humidity.

Eli Tomac took the 450 round win thanks to victory in the second Moto but championship leader Dylan Ferrandis took an identical 47-points from the round. Cooper Webb rounded out the overall podium.

With Roczen scoring 36-points from the round that means that Ferrandis now enjoys a 50-point lead with only two rounds remaining in the championship. The 27-year-old Frenchman certainly looks odds-on to back up the 250 Championship he won in 2020 with the 450 Championship in 2021.

In the 250 Class, the points lead changed hands for the third time this season following a dominant sweep of the motos by Team Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence.

Jeremy Martin’s failure to score also allowed Hunter Lawrence to move up to third place in the championship standings and pull 12-points clear from the Yamaha man. Hunter had been battling illness all weekend but the points he claimed have made a mighty difference to his championship standing.

With two rounds remaining, Fox Raceway II and the Hangtown finale, Europeans currently rank 1-2 in the 450 championship chase, while Australians currently hold down first and third place ranks in the race for the 250 Title. Never before have both the 450 and 250 Championship been won by foreign riders in the same year.

2021 AMA Pro Motocross Video Highlights

450 Moto 1

As the gate dropped on the first 450 Class moto and the field emerged from the first turn it was Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS’ Joey Savatgy who grabbed the MotoSport.com Holeshot as Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis and Tomac gave chase. A wild opening lap saw several riders engaged in battle at the head of the pack, as Ferrandis went on the attack and got by Savatgy for the lead. However, Savatgy battled back and brought along a hard-charging Ken Roczen aboard his Team Honda HRC machine. Soon Roczen was in the lead, but Ferrandis battled back to reclaim the position.

After a torrid opening phase of the moto Ferrandis, Rozen and Tomac settled into the top three and started to put some distance over the rest of the field. All three riders remained within a couple seconds of one another as the momentum ebbed and flowed.

Roczen showed a wheel on Ferrandis a few times, but the championship leader never flinched. As the moto passed the halfway mark, Tomac pulled the trigger on a move on Roczen and successfully made the pass for second. The Kawasaki rider then looked to track down Ferrandis for the lead.

The pressure on Ferrandis persisted throughout the moto, but he remained focused on hitting his lines and logged consistent laps to keep Tomac at bay. Ferrandis was also efficient in navigating through lapped riders, which allowed him to put some distance on Tomac in the late stages.

The Frenchman finished strong to capture his sixth moto win of the season, finishing 4.1 seconds ahead of Tomac, followed by Roczen in third. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Cooper Webb posted his best moto finish of the season in fourth, followed by Team Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton in fifth.

450 Moto 1 Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Dylan Ferrandis YAM YZ 450F 17 Laps 2 Eli Tomac KAW KX450 +04.137 3 Ken Roczen HON CRF450R WE +09.971 4 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE +16.598 5 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE +23.276 6 Aaron Plessinger YAM YZ 450F +29.540 7 Joseph Savatgy KTM 450 SX-F FE +51.742 8 Coty Schock HON CRF450R +1m13.504 9 Brandon Hartranft SUZ RMZ 450 +1m26.356 10 Justin Bogle KTM 450 SX-F FE +1m43.458 11 Kyle Chisholm YAM YZ 450F +1m53.349 12 Ben LaMay KTM 450 SX-F +1m57.700 13 Jace Kessler YAM YZ 450F +2m06.496 14 Ryan Surratt HQV FC450 16 Laps 15 Justin Rodbell KAW KX450 +02.056 16 Jeremy Hand HON CRF450R +06.993 17 William Clason KAW KX450 +10.639 18 Grant Harlan HON CRF450R +11.426 19 Chris Canning KTM 450 SX-F FE +18.351 20 Jacob Runkles GAS MC450F +20.122 21 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +26.460 22 Scott Meshey HQV FC450 RE +40.591 23 Tyler Stepek KAW KX450 +43.415 24 Jeremy Smith KAW KX450 +47.731 25 Curren Thurman GAS MC450F +52.559 26 Bryce Hansen KAW KX450 +59.838 27 Nicolas Rolando KTM 450 SX-F FE +1m00.813 28 Bryce Backaus YAM YZ 450F +1m02.791 29 Matthew Hubert KAW KX450 +1m05.548 30 Lane Shaw KTM 450 SX-F +1m47.910 31 Clayton Tucker YAM YZ 450F +2m07.954 32 Nathen LaPorte KTM 450 SX-F +2m09.447 33 Tylor Skodras KTM 450 SX-F +2m20.713 34 Michael Hicks KTM 450 SX-F 15 Laps 35 Rody Schroyer HON CRF450R +33.542 36 Nicholas Tomasunas Newaygo, MI YAM YZ 450F +54.041 37 Joshua Philbrick KAW KX450 14 Laps 38 Cheyenne Harmon HON CRF450R 12 Laps 39 Cody Groves YAM YZ 450F 10 Laps 40 Tristan Lane KTM 450 SX-F FE +1m08.114

450 Moto 2

The second and deciding moto got underway with Ferrandis leading the way with the MotoSport.com Holeshot ahead of Webb. With the clear track things appeared to be advantageous for the Yamaha rider, but Webb came on strong before the conclusion of the opening lap and surged into the top spot. On the following lap Ferrandis found himself under attack from Tomac, and while the Frenchman initially held off the Kawasaki rider, Tomac made the pass happen and dropped Ferrandis to third.

With second place in hand Tomac set his sights on the lead and put the pressure on Webb. Ferrandis gave chase from third, while Roczen lurked in fourth. Despite Tomac’s best efforts, Webb’s crafty defensive riding allowed him to prevent the initial pass attempts. Tomac regrouped and mounted another attack, this time with success about 10 minutes into the moto. Tomac built a lead of nearly two seconds as soon as he had control of the moto, while Webb and Ferrandis began a battle for second.

Ferrandis wasted no time in attempting a pass on Webb and made the move as soon as the opportunity presented itself, which resulted in contact between the two. Webb got the worse end of the moment, briefly checking his balance, which allowed Ferrandis to slip by for second. Behind this battle, Honda team-mates Roczen and Sexton engaged in a brief battle for fourth, from which Sexton came away with the position.

The top five continued unchanged through the remainder of the moto as Tomac went unchallenged en route to his fourth moto win of the season, all of which have come in the second moto. He took the checkered flag 4.7 seconds ahead of Ferrandis, who was closely pursued by Webb for the rest of the race as the KTM rider captured his first moto podium since the 2019 season.

450 Moto 2 Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Eli Tomac KAW KX450 17 Laps 2 Dylan Ferrandis YAM YZ 450F +04.763 3 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE +07.510 4 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE +27.452 5 Ken Roczen HON CRF450R WE +36.959 6 Coty Schock HON CRF450R +55.037 7 Justin Bogle KTM 450 SX-F FE +1m12.639 8 Joseph Savatgy KTM 450 SX-F FE +1m18.025 9 Brandon Hartranft SUZ RMZ 450 +1m18.962 10 Kyle Chisholm YAM YZ 450F +1m49.967 11 Ben LaMay KTM 450 SX-F +1m55.080 12 Grant Harlan HON CRF450R +2m01.220 13 Ryan Surratt HQV FC450 16 Laps 14 Jeremy Hand HON CRF450R +02.002 15 Tyler Stepek KAW KX450 +07.715 16 Justin Rodbell KAW KX450 +17.544 17 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +21.732 18 Jacob Runkles GAS MC450F +25.896 19 Bryce Backaus YAM YZ 450F +30.173 20 Bryce Hansen KAW KX450 +44.687 21 Nicolas Rolando KTM 450 SX-F FE +52.621 22 Curren Thurman GAS MC450F +1m00.628 23 Michael Hicks KTM 450 SX-F +1m20.335 24 Cheyenne Harmon HON CRF450R +1m26.348 25 Nathen LaPorte KTM 450 SX-F +1m30.558 26 Lane Shaw KTM 450 SX-F +1m33.097 27 Matthew Hubert KAW KX450 +1m33.936 28 Clayton Tucker YAM YZ 450F +2m00.121 29 Tylor Skodras KTM 450 SX-F +2m12.910 30 Cody Groves YAM YZ 450F +2m16.385 31 Travis Delnicki YAM YZ 450F 15 Laps 32 Joshua Philbrick KAW KX450 +20.150 33 Jeremy Smith KAW KX450 +1m02.390 34 Nicholas Tomasunas YAM YZ 450F +1m13.364 35 William Clason KAW KX450 13 Laps 36 Aaron Plessinger YAM YZ 450F 11 Laps 37 Spencer Winter KTM 450 SX-F 8 Laps 38 Chris Canning KTM 450 SX-F FE 7 Laps 39 Scott Meshey HQV FC450 RE +04.712 40 Rody Schroyer HON CRF450R 2 Laps

450 Overall

Tomac’s 2-1 finishes put him into a tie with Ferrandis in the overall classification, but by virtue of Tomac’s second moto win the tiebreaker went to the Kawasaki rider. The win is his first since the eighth round of the abbreviated nine-round 2020 season and ends a 10-race winless drought, which is the longest gap between victories of Tomac’s decorated career. It also signified his 26th win in the 450 Class, where he sits fourth all-time.

“All I can say is it’s better late than never (to get a win),” expressed Tomac. “I finally had the day I’ve been wanting to have. I kind of felt like there’s been two sides to me from one moto to the next all season. Today, I finally felt good in both. I got good starts, was able to make the pass (for the lead) happen in the second moto, and ride the race I wanted.”

Ferrandis secured his 10th podium finish of the season in the runner-up spot (1-2), while Webb landed on the overall podium for just the second time in the premier division in third (4-3).

By virtue of his second-place finish, combined with a fourth-place finish by Roczen (3-5), Ferrandis extended his lead in the 450 Class standings to 50 points, which puts him into a position to clinch the Edison Dye Cup one round early should he tie or finish ahead of Roczen at the next round.

“(My success) has been from hard work that I’ve put in for years. It’s finally paying off,” explained Ferrandis. “I do everything for my sport and to be on top. Today was just one of those days where I suffered on the bike. I don’t know why. I just didn’t have the strength. Eli (Tomac) was riding awesome, so credit to him. We had another good day in the championship, so I’m happy with the result.”

450 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)

Pos Rider M1 M2 Points 1 Eli Tomac 2 1 47 2 Dylan Ferrandis 1 2 47 3 Cooper Webb 4 3 38 4 Ken Roczen 3 5 36 5 Chase Sexton 5 4 34 6 Coty Schock 8 6 28 7 Joseph Savatgy 7 8 27 8 Justin Bogle 10 7 25 9 Brandon Hartranft 9 9 24 10 Kyle Chisholm 11 10 21 11 Ben LaMay 12 11 19 12 Ryan Surratt 14 13 15 13 Aaron Plessinger 6 36 15 14 Grant Harlan 18 12 12 15 Jeremy Hand 16 14 12 16 Justin Rodbell 15 16 11 17 Jace Kessler 13 8 18 Tyler Stepek 23 15 6 19 Kevin Moranz 21 17 4 20 Jacob Runkles 20 18 4 21 William Clason 17 35 4 22 Bryce Backaus 28 19 2 23 Chris Canning 19 38 2 24 Curren Thurman 25 22 0 25 Bryce Hansen 26 20 1

450 Class Championship Standings (Round 9 of 12)

Pos Rider Points 1 Dylan Ferrandis 439 2 Ken Roczen 389 3 Eli Tomac 368 4 Chase Sexton 342 5 Cooper Webb 278 6 Marvin Musquin 240 7 Justin Barcia 239 8 Aaron Plessinger 232 9 Christian Craig 224 10 Joseph Savatgy 216 11 Max Anstie 149 12 Adam Cianciarulo 147 13 Dean Wilson 146 14 Justin Bogle 143 15 Brandon Hartranft 135 16 Coty Schock 130 17 Justin Rodbell 67 18 Fredrik Noren 58 19 Ryan Surratt 57 20 Ben LaMay 54 21 Chris Canning 48 22 Kyle Chisholm 41 23 Jeremy Hand 34 24 Zachary Osborne 33 25 Jason Anderson 29 26 Jacob Runkles 27 27 Tyler Stepek 27 28 Scott Meshey 17 29 Jace Kessler 16 30 William Clason 13

250 Moto 1

The first 250 Class moto of the afternoon began with the points leader, Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Justin Cooper, earning the MotoSport.com Holeshot ahead of Lawrence, his title rival, and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Max Vohland. As Cooper looked to establish a lead on the opening lap, Lawrence and Vohland traded second place before Lawrence asserted himself in the position and set his sights on Cooper.

A few bike lengths separated the lead pair for several laps as Lawrence applied persistent pressure and looked at alternative lines to mount an attack on Cooper. The Australian dropped the hammer and made an easy pass on Cooper to seize control of the moto. Once out front, Lawrence quickly sprinted out to a mult-second lead as Cooper was then forced to fend off his teammate, Jeremy Martin, from third. The Star Racing riders battled for a couple laps before Martin got the upper hand and moved into second.

Four seconds separated Lawrence from Martin as the moto reached its halfway point, but all eyes were on the Yamaha rider, who was the fastest on the track. The former division champion took chunks out of Lawrence’s lead and was all over the Honda with 10 minutes remaining in the moto. Behind them, Cooper continued to lose ground and fell out of the top three, giving up third to Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Jo Shimoda.

Back out front, Martin’s attack brought him bar-to-bar with Lawrence for the lead, which the Honda rider fended off. About a lap later Martin crashed while in pursuit of Lawrence, which ended the Yamaha rider’s day. Martin’s misfortune moved Shimoda into second and Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing’s Michael Mosiman into third, with Cooper trailing in fourth.

With no pressure from behind, Lawrence cruised to an emphatic moto win, crossing the finish line 8.3 seconds ahead of Shimoda, who earned the best moto finish of his career in second. Mosiman finished third, followed by Cooper in fourth and Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Austin Forkner in fifth.

250 Moto 1 Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R 17 Laps 2 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 +08.320 3 Michael Mosiman GAS MC250F +14.332 4 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F +25.017 5 Austin Forkner KAW KX 250 +27.346 6 Ty Masterpool GAS MC250F +27.559 7 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +40.850 8 Carson Mumford HON CRF250R +44.228 9 Dilan Schwartz SUZ RMZ 250 +50.120 10 Preston Kilroy SUZ RMZ 250 +52.916 11 Levi Kitchen YAM YZ 250F +55.530 12 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R +57.846 13 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 +1m05.823 14 Brandon Scharer YAM YZ 250F +1m10.003 15 Jarrett Frye YAM YZ 250F +1m23.069 16 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F +1m27.382 17 Jerry Robin HQV FC250 +2m03.230 18 Tommy Rios YAM YZ 250F +2m08.585 19 Kaeden Amerine YAM YZ 250F +2m12.592 20 Christopher Prebula KTM 250 SX-F 16 Laps 21 Devin Simonson YAM YZ 250F +00.879 22 Zack Williams GAS MC250F +21.471 23 Vincent Luhovey KTM 250 SX-F +34.936 24 TJ Uselman GAS MC250F +50.165 25 Wade Brommel KAW KX 250 +1m12.464 26 Derek Kelley GAS MC250F +1m12.464 27 Noah Willbrandt YAM YZ 250F +1m18.395 28 Luke Renzland HQV TC125 +1m24.482 29 Evan Haimowitz YAM YZ 250F +1m38.113 30 Jeffrey Walker KTM 250 SX-F +1m41.583 31 Levi Newby HQV FC250 +1m44.322 32 Maxwell Sanford HON CRF250R +1m46.899 33 Jared Lesher YAM YZ 250F +1m49.651 34 Cole Harkins KTM 250 SX-F +1m52.795 35 Stephen Hooker KTM 250 SX-F +2m16.662 36 Xylian Ramella KTM 250 SX-F 15 Laps 37 Jeremy Martin YAM YZ 250F 10 Laps 38 Conner Burger KTM 250 SX-F 7 Laps 39 Slade Smith YAM YZ 250F DNS 40 Kyle Greeson KTM 250 SX-F DNS

250 Moto 2

The second moto began with Shimoda charging to the MotoSport.com Holeshot and the early lead ahead of Lawrence and Cooper. The Japanese rider’s first opportunity at the head of the pack was met with a stiff challenge from his former teammate and close friend. Lawrence started to look for a way past Shimoda, and while the Kawasaki rider responded initially, Lawrence eventually made the pass to once again secure control of the moto.

Lawrence quickly built a multi-second advantage over Shimoda as Cooper gave pursuit from third. The Australian continued to extend his advantage on the field, which shifted the focus to Shimoda and Cooper and their battle for second. Cooper closed on the Kawasaki rider briefly, but then started to lose touch. Before long, Cooper was battling just to keep hold of his spot in the top three as Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire closed in from fourth. Hampshire made quick work of Cooper and took over third.

Hampshire’s forward push continued as he set his sights on Shimoda for second. The Husqvarna rider closed the gap and was patient in looking for his opportunity to try and make a pass. When he finally made his run it came on the track’s longest stretch of jumps, which carried Hampshire around Shimoda and into second. However, the battle persisted as Shimoda fought back. They traded fast laps and Shimoda was able to show a wheel in several areas, but Hampshire held on as they navigated lapped traffic.

Back out front, Lawrence capped off the most impressive outing of his young career and the most dominant performance of the 2021 season with his first ever moto sweep. He took the checkered flag nine seconds ahead of Hampshire, who fended off Shimoda in third. Cooper finished a distant fourth.

250 Moto 2 Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R 17 Laps 2 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 +09.030 3 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 +13.526 4 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F +27.714 5 Austin Forkner KAW KX 250 +40.737 6 Michael Mosiman GAS MC250F +44.456 7 Ty Masterpool GAS MC250F +49.934 8 Carson Mumford HON CRF250R +51.671 9 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R +56.612 10 Jarrett Frye YAM YZ 250F +1m06.583 11 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F +1m35.091 12 Brandon Scharer YAM YZ 250F +1m50.209 13 Dilan Schwartz SUZ RMZ 250 +2m00.987 14 Preston Kilroy SUZ RMZ 250 +2m04.888 15 Tommy Rios YAM YZ 250F 16 Laps 16 Christopher Prebula KTM 250 SX-F +03.176 17 Devin Simonson YAM YZ 250F +03.987 18 Zack Williams GAS MC250F +05.546 19 TJ Uselman GAS MC250F +07.317 20 Vincent Luhovey KTM 250 SX-F +09.797 21 Jared Lesher YAM YZ 250F +1m04.767 22 Jeffrey Walker KTM 250 SX-F +1m10.044 23 Levi Newby HQV FC250 +1m22.398 24 Noah Willbrandt YAM YZ 250F +1m22.760 25 Cole Harkins KTM 250 SX-F +1m29.902 26 Jerry Robin HQV FC250 +1m47.179 27 Blaze Cremaldi YAM YZ 250F +1m57.654 28 Wade Brommel KAW KX 250 +2m01.448 29 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE 15 Laps 30 Maxwell Sanford HON CRF250R +3m51.126 31 Evan Haimowitz YAM YZ 250F +4m05.627 32 Chad Saultz KTM 250 SX-F +4m13.687 33 Brett Greenley YAM YZ 250F +4m37.694 34 Xylian Ramella KTM 250 SX-F +4m45.476 35 Levi Kitchen YAM YZ 250F 11 Laps 36 Matthew Klann HON CRF250R 10 Laps 37 Luke Renzland HQV TC125 8 Laps 38 Derek Kelley GAS MC250F 6 Laps 39 Stephen Hooker KTM 250 SX-F +35.997 40 Kaeden Amerine YAM YZ 250F DNF

250 Overall

Jett Lawrence’s triumph (1-1) signifies the third overall victory of the season for the 18 year old and the fourth win of his career. Shimoda followed in the runner-up spot (2-3) to equal his career-best result, while Cooper secured his 10th podium finish of the season in third (4-4), despite failing to finish in the top three in either moto for the first time this summer.

“It’s a great feeling (to go 1-1),” said Lawrence. “It shows I’m not giving up. I’ve been needing this for a while now. It feels good and I hope I can continue this through the rest of the season.”

Lawrence’s return to the top of the 250 Class standings came via a 14-point swing between he and Cooper, who entered the Ironman National with a three-point lead. Lawrence now holds an 11-point advantage over Cooper with four motos remaining.

“I just have to keep fighting,” said Cooper. “It’s not going to be easy. Jett (Lawrence) was riding awesome today and I had nothing for him. I got the best I could out of myself and I have to be happy with that. I just need to keep digging. It’s not over til it’s over.”

Jeremy Martin’s failure to score also allowed Hunter Lawrence to move up to third place in the championship standings and pull 12-points clear from the Yamaha man. Hunter had not carded great results as he was very much under the weather throughout the weekend.

250 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)

Pos Rider M1 M2 Points 1 Jett Lawrence 1 1 50 2 Jo Shimoda 2 3 42 3 Justin Cooper 4 4 36 4 Michael Mosiman 3 6 35 5 Austin Forkner 5 5 32 6 RJ Hampshire 13 2 30 7 Ty Masterpool 6 7 29 8 Carson Mumford 8 8 26 9 Hunter Lawrence 12 9 21 10 Dilan Schwartz 9 13 20 11 Preston Kilroy 10 14 18 12 Jarrett Frye 15 10 17 13 Brandon Scharer 14 12 16 14 Joshua Varize 16 11 15 15 Maximus Vohland 7 29 14 16 Levi Kitchen 11 35 10 17 Tommy Rios 18 15 9 18 Christopher Prebula 20 16 6 19 Devin Simonson 21 17 4 20 Jerry Robin 17 26 4 21 Zack Williams 22 18 3 22 TJ Uselman 24 19 2 23 Kaeden Amerine 19 40 2 24 Vincent Luhovey 23 20 1 25 Noah Willbrandt 27 24 0

250 Class Championship Standings (Round 9 of 12)

Pos Rider Points 1 Jett Lawrence 414 2 Justin Cooper 403 3 Hunter Lawrence 319 4 Jeremy Martin 307 5 RJ Hampshire 300 6 Jo Shimoda 262 7 Austin Forkner 218 8 Jalek Swoll 195 9 Michael Mosiman 189 10 Maximus Vohland 182 11 Colt Nichols 172 12 Dilan Schwartz 160 13 Carson Mumford 153 14 Garrett Marchbanks 146 15 Jarrett Frye 140 16 Ty Masterpool 138 17 Pierce Brown 126 18 Joshua Varize 91 19 Stilez Robertson 90 20 Levi Kitchen 57 21 Nathanael Thrasher 52 22 Preston Kilroy 47 23 Ramyller Alves 31 24 Brandon Scharer 29 25 Seth Hammaker 26 26 Derek Kelley 25 27 Alex Martin 19 28 Christopher Prebula 13 29 Kailub Russell 11 30 Jerry Robin 11

The 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will make its return to the West Coast for the penultimate round of the season next Saturday, September 4, for a second visit to Pala, California’s Fox Raceway on Labor Day weekend.