2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Round 12 – AT&T Stadium – Texas
Images by Jeff Kardas
450
Eli Tomac started the night off well with victory in the opening 450 Heat ahead of Justin Barcia. Ken Roczen won his Heat from Chase Sexton and Jason Anderson while series leader Cooper Webb was fifth behind his KTM team-mate Marvin Musquin after a fall.
450 Main
Ken Roczen scored the holeshot in the Main but it was a close run affair with Cooper Webb on the inside and Justin Barcia on the outside as they rounded turn one.
Roczen continued to lead Webb until late in the race when he got the better of the Honda man and went on to make it three in a row at Arlington.
Barcia and Tomac went on to battle continuously throughout the majority of the Main but it was the Kawasaki man that took that final podium spot.
Cooper Webb has now won three 450 Mains in a row, what is even more impressive is that he has won five out of the last six Mains, and has won half of the 12 rounds contested so far in this 17 round season. Roczen’s second place keeps him within striking distance as only 15-points separate the duo at the top of the championship standings.
Cooper Webb
“I was just focusing on being consistent. I rode terrible in that heat race and didn’t like being put on the ground – that fired me up and got me going for the Main Event. To ride with Kenny that whole race and make a late charge was awesome, I felt really good out there. It’s incredible to get three here in Dallas, it’s unheard of for me. I’m pumped!”
Supercross now has a break for a few weeks before reconvening in Atlanta for a triple-header on April 11/14/18 before heading to Utah’s Salt Lake City for the penultimate round on April 25 head of the championship finale at the same venue on May 2.
450 Main Video Highlights
450 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Interval
|1
|Cooper Webb
|KTM
|26 Laps
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Honda
|+1.351s
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Kawasaki
|+3.434s
|4
|Justin Barcia
|GasGas
|+5.586s
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Husqvarna
|+15.282s
|6
|Malcolm Stewart
|Yamaha
|+30.449s
|7
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Yamaha
|+31.399s
|8
|Joey Savatgy
|KTM
|+33.465s
|9
|Aaron Plessinger
|Yamaha
|+36.393s
|10
|Dean Wilson
|Husqvarna
|+1 lap
|11
|Broc Tickle
|Honda
|+6.594s
|12
|Vince Friese
|Honda
|+14.660s
|13
|Max Anstie
|Suzuki
|+27.149s
|14
|Mitch Oldenburg
|Honda
|+31.896s
|15
|Kyle Chisholm
|Yamaha
|+33.349s
450 Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|275
|2
|Ken Roczen
|260
|3
|Eli Tomac
|234
|4
|Justin Barcia
|214
|5
|Aaron Plessinger
|183
|6
|Malcolm Stewart
|179
|7
|Jason Anderson
|171
|8
|Dylan Ferrandis
|153
|9
|Joey Savatgy
|138
|10
|Marvin Musquin
|136
250 Main
Cameron McAdoo won the opening 250 Heat from Jarrett Frye and Coty Schock while the second Heat was won by Justin Cooper ahead of Hunter Lawrence and Jalek Swoll.
250 Main
Justin Cooper scored the holeshot in the 250 Main and never looked back.
Hunter Lawrence was running well in third place and recorded the fastest lap of the Main but a miscued jump sent him long and he couldn’t get the Honda stopped in order to take the next turn. Lawrence went over the barriers in what could have been a really ugly incident if not for the catch-net and was lucky to only lose two positions.
Cameron McAdoo put in a strong race to bag 23-points for second while both Seth Hammaker and Jalek Swoll were beneficiaries of Hunter’s mistake to take third and fourth respectively.
With that victory Justin Cooper moves back into the series lead by two-points over Cameron McAdoo. Hunter Lawrence slips to third, six-points off the series lead.
250 Main Video Highlights
250SX Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Interval
|1
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha
|19 Laps
|2
|Cameron McAdoo
|Kawasaki
|+3.538s
|3
|Seth Hammaker
|Kawasaki
|+11.016s
|4
|Jalek Swoll
|Husqvarna
|+17.390s
|5
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda
|+22.891s
|6
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Yamaha
|+26.258s
|7
|Chris Blose
|GasGas
|+32.154s
|8
|Kyle Peters
|Honda
|+34.700s
|9
|Nate Thrasher
|Yamaha
|+36.679s
|10
|Jarrett Frye
|Yamaha
|+1 lap
250 West Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Justin Cooper
|108
|2
|Cameron McAdoo
|106
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|102
|4
|Jalek Swoll
|93
|5
|Garrett Marchbanks
|93
|6
|Seth Hammakler
|88
|7
|Chris Blose
|68
|8
|Kyle Peters
|63
|9
|Coty Schock
|57
|10
|Nate Thrasher
|56