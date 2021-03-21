2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round 12 – AT&T Stadium – Texas

Images by Jeff Kardas

450

Eli Tomac started the night off well with victory in the opening 450 Heat ahead of Justin Barcia. Ken Roczen won his Heat from Chase Sexton and Jason Anderson while series leader Cooper Webb was fifth behind his KTM team-mate Marvin Musquin after a fall.

450 Main

Ken Roczen scored the holeshot in the Main but it was a close run affair with Cooper Webb on the inside and Justin Barcia on the outside as they rounded turn one.

Roczen continued to lead Webb until late in the race when he got the better of the Honda man and went on to make it three in a row at Arlington.

Barcia and Tomac went on to battle continuously throughout the majority of the Main but it was the Kawasaki man that took that final podium spot.

Cooper Webb has now won three 450 Mains in a row, what is even more impressive is that he has won five out of the last six Mains, and has won half of the 12 rounds contested so far in this 17 round season. Roczen’s second place keeps him within striking distance as only 15-points separate the duo at the top of the championship standings.

Cooper Webb

“I was just focusing on being consistent. I rode terrible in that heat race and didn’t like being put on the ground – that fired me up and got me going for the Main Event. To ride with Kenny that whole race and make a late charge was awesome, I felt really good out there. It’s incredible to get three here in Dallas, it’s unheard of for me. I’m pumped!”

Supercross now has a break for a few weeks before reconvening in Atlanta for a triple-header on April 11/14/18 before heading to Utah’s Salt Lake City for the penultimate round on April 25 head of the championship finale at the same venue on May 2.

450 Main Video Highlights

450 Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 Cooper Webb KTM 26 Laps 2 Ken Roczen Honda +1.351s 3 Eli Tomac Kawasaki +3.434s 4 Justin Barcia GasGas +5.586s 5 Jason Anderson Husqvarna +15.282s 6 Malcolm Stewart Yamaha +30.449s 7 Dylan Ferrandis Yamaha +31.399s 8 Joey Savatgy KTM +33.465s 9 Aaron Plessinger Yamaha +36.393s 10 Dean Wilson Husqvarna +1 lap 11 Broc Tickle Honda +6.594s 12 Vince Friese Honda +14.660s 13 Max Anstie Suzuki +27.149s 14 Mitch Oldenburg Honda +31.896s 15 Kyle Chisholm Yamaha +33.349s

450 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Cooper Webb 275 2 Ken Roczen 260 3 Eli Tomac 234 4 Justin Barcia 214 5 Aaron Plessinger 183 6 Malcolm Stewart 179 7 Jason Anderson 171 8 Dylan Ferrandis 153 9 Joey Savatgy 138 10 Marvin Musquin 136

250 Main

Cameron McAdoo won the opening 250 Heat from Jarrett Frye and Coty Schock while the second Heat was won by Justin Cooper ahead of Hunter Lawrence and Jalek Swoll.

250 Main

Justin Cooper scored the holeshot in the 250 Main and never looked back.

Hunter Lawrence was running well in third place and recorded the fastest lap of the Main but a miscued jump sent him long and he couldn’t get the Honda stopped in order to take the next turn. Lawrence went over the barriers in what could have been a really ugly incident if not for the catch-net and was lucky to only lose two positions.

Cameron McAdoo put in a strong race to bag 23-points for second while both Seth Hammaker and Jalek Swoll were beneficiaries of Hunter’s mistake to take third and fourth respectively.

With that victory Justin Cooper moves back into the series lead by two-points over Cameron McAdoo. Hunter Lawrence slips to third, six-points off the series lead.

250 Main Video Highlights

250SX Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 Justin Cooper Yamaha 19 Laps 2 Cameron McAdoo Kawasaki +3.538s 3 Seth Hammaker Kawasaki +11.016s 4 Jalek Swoll Husqvarna +17.390s 5 Hunter Lawrence Honda +22.891s 6 Garrett Marchbanks Yamaha +26.258s 7 Chris Blose GasGas +32.154s 8 Kyle Peters Honda +34.700s 9 Nate Thrasher Yamaha +36.679s 10 Jarrett Frye Yamaha +1 lap

250 West Championship Points