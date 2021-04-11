2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round 13 – Atlanta Motor Speedway Atlanta, GA

Report by Trevor Hedge – Images by Jeff Kardas

450

The 450 Main saw Aaron Plessinger score the holeshot ahead of Cooper Webb and Vince Friese while Chase Sexton was fourth. Eli Tomac was seventh on the opening lap while Ken Roczen was way back in 15th with his work cut out for him. Anstie and Friese went down and lost around ten places before they were up and running again.

Plessinger was very strong in the opening laps and built up a six-second lead over Webb in the first few minutes. Sexton had moved up to third place and Tomac was in to fourth with 14-minutes left on the shot clock.

Sexton stole second place off Webb with seven-minutes left and started reeling in Aaron Plessinger.

Sexton then was promoted through to the race lead after Plessinger went down and could only watch as Sexton, Webb and Tomac all streamed past.

It was then game on between Webb and Tomac! The Kawasaki man had the edge this time around, slipping past the KTM and then pulling away. Webb perhaps already having one eye on the championship in regards to minimising risks while in the heat of battle.

Tomac pulled clear of Webb and then set about reeling in Sexton. Honda’s youngster mustered the pace to hold off the defending champion for a long time but Tomac slowly ate into that lead before moving to within striking distance with two laps to run.

Sexton then got tripped up by a lapper which gave Tomac his opportunity, the Kawasaki man needed no second invitation, sweeping through to the lead and pulling away to victory.

Chase Sexton was a slightly disappointed second place while championship leader Cooper Webb rounded out the podium a further ten-seconds behind Sexton.

With Roczen only finishing ninth Webb extends his lead over the German to 22-points while Tomac is now only 14-points behind Roczen with four rounds still remaining.

450 Results