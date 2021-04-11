2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Round 13 – Atlanta Motor Speedway Atlanta, GA
Report by Trevor Hedge – Images by Jeff Kardas
450
The 450 Main saw Aaron Plessinger score the holeshot ahead of Cooper Webb and Vince Friese while Chase Sexton was fourth. Eli Tomac was seventh on the opening lap while Ken Roczen was way back in 15th with his work cut out for him. Anstie and Friese went down and lost around ten places before they were up and running again.
Plessinger was very strong in the opening laps and built up a six-second lead over Webb in the first few minutes. Sexton had moved up to third place and Tomac was in to fourth with 14-minutes left on the shot clock.
Sexton stole second place off Webb with seven-minutes left and started reeling in Aaron Plessinger.
Sexton then was promoted through to the race lead after Plessinger went down and could only watch as Sexton, Webb and Tomac all streamed past.
It was then game on between Webb and Tomac! The Kawasaki man had the edge this time around, slipping past the KTM and then pulling away. Webb perhaps already having one eye on the championship in regards to minimising risks while in the heat of battle.
Tomac pulled clear of Webb and then set about reeling in Sexton. Honda’s youngster mustered the pace to hold off the defending champion for a long time but Tomac slowly ate into that lead before moving to within striking distance with two laps to run.
Sexton then got tripped up by a lapper which gave Tomac his opportunity, the Kawasaki man needed no second invitation, sweeping through to the lead and pulling away to victory.
Chase Sexton was a slightly disappointed second place while championship leader Cooper Webb rounded out the podium a further ten-seconds behind Sexton.
With Roczen only finishing ninth Webb extends his lead over the German to 22-points while Tomac is now only 14-points behind Roczen with four rounds still remaining.
450 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Eli Tomac
|KX450
|12 Laps
|2
|Chase Sexton
|CRF450R
|+06.669
|3
|Cooper Webb
|450 SX-F FE
|+16.864
|4
|Jason Anderson
|FC 450 RE
|+22.043
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|YZ450F
|+23.883
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|YZ450F
|+24.868
|7
|Marvin Musquin
|450 SX-F FE
|+26.887
|8
|Joey Savatgy
|450 SX-F FE
|+28.643
|9
|Ken Roczen
|CRF450R WE
|+29.199
|10
|Justin Barcia
|MC 450F
|+33.534
|11
|Malcolm Stewart
|YZ450F
|+52.002
|12
|Martin Davalos
|450 SX-F FE
|+55.665
|13
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|CRF450R
|+58.153
|14
|Broc Tickle
|CRF450R
|+58.596
|15
|Kyle Chisholm
|YZ450F
|+1m39.948
|16
|Tyler Bowers
|KX450
|11 Laps
|17
|Cade Clason
|KX450
|+11.620
|18
|Fredrik Noren
|KX450
|+16.746
|19
|Kevin Moranz
|450 SX-F
|+19.314
|20
|Alex Ray
|KX450
|+1m44.505
|21
|Vince Friese
|CRF450R
|1 Laps
|22
|Max Anstie
|RM-Z450
|DNF
Rider Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|296
|2
|Ken Roczen
|274
|3
|Eli Tomac
|260
|4
|Justin Barcia
|227
|5
|Aaron Plessinger
|200
|6
|Malcolm Stewart
|191
|7
|Jason Anderson
|190
|8
|Dylan Ferrandis
|171
|9
|Joey Savatgy
|153
|10
|Marvin Musquin
|152
|11
|Zach Osborne
|123
|12
|Adam Cianciarulo
|120
|13
|Dean Wilson
|110
|14
|Martin Davalos
|102
|15
|Justin Brayton
|96
|16
|Vince Friese
|94
|17
|Broc Tickle
|90
|18
|Chase Sexton
|87
|19
|Kyle Chisholm
|80
|20
|Justin Bogle
|78
|21
|Benny Bloss
|48
|22
|Max Anstie
|39
|23
|Brandon Hartranft
|28
|24
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|27
|25
|Cade Clason
|22
|26
|Alex Ray
|22
|27
|Shane Mcelrath
|15
|28
|Tyler Bowers
|15
|29
|Justin Starling
|12
|30
|Carlen Gardner
|12
|31
|Kevin Moranz
|11
|32
|Fredrik Noren
|7
|33
|Adam Enticknap
|7
|34
|Austin Politelli
|3
|35
|Scott Champion
|2
|36
|Joan Cros
|1
Manufacturer Championship Standings
|Pos
|Manufacturer
|Points
|1
|Honda
|558
|2
|Kawasaki
|551
|3
|Yamaha
|547
|4
|KTM
|427
|5
|GASGAS
|419
|6
|Husqvarna
|380
|7
|Suzuki
|125
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Kawasaki KX450
|4 Laps
|2
|Joey Savatgy
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+06.379
|3
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF450R
|+10.955
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+15.127
|5
|Broc Tickle
|Honda CRF450R
|+15.619
|6
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+16.172
|7
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+31.147
|8
|Alex Ray
|Kawasaki KX450
|+35.168
|9
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki KX450
|+43.452
|10
|Joan Cros
|Kawasaki KX450
|+52.719
|11
|Tyler Bowers
|Kawasaki KX450
|+57.779
|12
|Henry Miller
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1m02.557
|13
|Nick Schmidt
|Husqvarna FC 450
|+1m08.557
|14
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki KX450
|+1m17.813
|15
|Jeremy Smith
|Kawasaki KX450
|+1m21.217
|16
|Martin Davalos
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+1m28.358
|17
|Aj Catanzaro
|Kawasaki KX450
|+1m28.988
|18
|Mason Kerr
|Kawasaki KX450
|+1m40.053
|19
|Justin Rodbell
|Kawasaki KX450
|+2m00.378
|20
|Scotty Wennerstrom
|Kawasaki KX450
|+2m08.818
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jason Anderson
|FC 450 RE
|4 Laps
|2
|Aaron Plessinger
|YZ450F
|+03.509
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Z450F
|+06.835
|4
|Ken Roczen
|CRF450R WE
|+15.378
|5
|Cooper Webb
|450 SX-F FE
|+16.938
|6
|Max Anstie
|RM-Z450
|+21.495
|7
|Vince Friese
|CRF450R
|+30.700
|8
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|CRF450R
|+32.152
|9
|Kyle Chisholm
|YZ450F
|+35.041
|10
|Kevin Moranz
|450 SX-F
|+38.558
|11
|Dean Wilson
|FC 450 RE
|+38.663
|12
|Justin Starling
|450 SX-F
|+42.653
|13
|Josh Hill
|YZ450F
|+47.331
|14
|Fredrik Noren
|KX450
|+49.617
|15
|Adam Enticknap
|RM-Z450
|+59.169
|16
|Theodore Pauli
|KX450
|+1m11.135
|17
|Joshua Cartwright Tallahassee, FL
|KX450
|+1m17.921
|18
|Scott Champion
|YZ450F
|+1m30.813
|19
|Curren Thurman
|FC 450
|+1m34.872
|20
|Deven Raper
|KX450
|1 Laps
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Martin Davalos
|450 SX-F FE
|4 Laps
|2
|Fredrik Noren
|KX450
|+01.244
|3
|Tyler Bowers
|KX450
|+02.438
|4
|Kevin Moranz
|450 SX-F
|+03.542
|5
|Justin Starling
|450 SX-F
|+06.935
|6
|Dean Wilson
|FC 450 RE
|+10.439
|7
|Nick Schmidt
|FC 450
|+20.732
|8
|Adam Enticknap
|RM-Z450
|+21.451
|9
|Joan Cros
|KX450
|+23.469
|10
|Logan Karnow
|KX450
|+33.262
|11
|Jeremy Smith
|KX450
|+36.639
|12
|Josh Hill
|YZ450F
|+38.737
|13
|Theodore Pauli
|KX450
|+40.322
|14
|Curren Thurman
|FC 450
|+47.560
|15
|Joshua Cartwright
|KX450
|+48.416
|16
|Henry Miller
|450 SX-F
|+50.394
|17
|Mason Kerr
|KX450
|+53.510
|18
|Scott Champion
|YZ450F
|+59.170
|19
|Aj Catanzaro
|KX450
|+1m00.533
|20
|Justin Rodbell
|KX450
|+1m14.677
|21
|Scotty Wennerstrom Jefferson, TX
|KX450
|3 Laps
|22
|Deven Raper
|KX450
|1 Laps
250
Nate Thrasher started the MX2 Main at the front of the pack while Hunter Lawrence was at the rear of the field after going down at turn one. The Aussie youngster had won his Heat race earlier on in the night but was left with plenty of work to do in the Main.
Thrasher led the way early on from Garrett Marchbanks, Cameron McAdoo and Mitchell Harrison.
McAdoo lost some places after going down four-minutes into the race before rejoining in seventh place. Thrasher led by six-seconds at this juncture from Marchbanks while Cooper was running third.
With four-minutes left on the shot clock Thrasher’s lead was five-seconds over Marchbanks with Cooper a further six-seconds behind in third while McAdoo had worked his way back up to fourth.
That order remained the same until just before the last lap board when Marchbanks went down after getting cross-rutted and lost plenty of time trying to get his bike started again, drifting back to seventh place before getting up and running again but then drifting back further as he limped home.
Thrasher was never headed though and the 18-year-old broke through with his maiden victory with a convincing 12-second win over championship leader Justin Cooper.
McAdoo rounded out the podium ahead of Seth Hammaker, Kyle Peters and sixth placed Mitch Harrison.
After fighting his way through the field Hunter Lawrence salvaged 16-points with a seventh place finish which maintained his third place in the points chase.
While there are 17 rounds in this Monster Energy Supercross Championship, the 250 category is split into two separate championships, 250 East and 250 West. This was the sixth round of what will be a nine-round 250 East Championship.
250 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Nate Thrasher
|YZ250F
|9 Laps
|2
|Justin Cooper
|YZ250F
|+11.677
|3
|Cameron Mcadoo
|KX250
|+28.108
|4
|Seth Hammaker
|KX250
|+29.961
|5
|Kyle Peters
|CRF250R
|+43.883
|6
|Mitchell Harrison
|CRF250R
|+48.518
|7
|Hunter Lawrence
|CRF250R
|+49.245
|8
|Jalek Swoll
|FC 250
|+53.515
|9
|Pierce Brown
|MC 250F
|+56.499
|10
|Coty Schock
|CRF250R
|+59.304
|11
|Stilez Robertson
|FC 250
|+1m01.824
|12
|Ryan Sipes
|MC 250F
|+1m06.310
|13
|Chris Blose
|MC 250F
|+1m09.482
|14
|Garrett Marchbanks
|YZ250F
|+1m11.378
|15
|Cedric Soubeyras
|MC 250F
|+1m11.983
|16
|Ty Masterpool
|MC 250F
|+1m13.588
|17
|Dominique Thury
|YZ250F
|+1m19.320
|18
|Enzo Lopes
|CRF250R
|+1m20.945
|19
|Derek Kelley
|MC 250F
|+1m34.528
|20
|Gared Steinke
|KX250
|+1m48.154
|21
|Derek Drake
|RM-Z250
|8 Laps
|22
|Jerry Robin
|FC 250
|1 Laps
250 West Rider Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Justin Cooper
|131
|2
|Cameron Mcadoo
|127
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|118
|4
|Jalek Swoll
|108
|5
|Seth Hammaker
|107
|6
|Garrett Marchbanks
|102
|7
|Nate Thrasher
|82
|8
|Kyle Peters
|81
|9
|Chris Blose
|78
|10
|Coty Schock
|70
|11
|Mitchell Harrison
|58
|12
|Stilez Robertson
|57
|13
|Cedric Soubeyras
|41
|14
|Robbie Wageman
|37
|15
|Jace Owen
|37
|16
|Pierce Brown
|35
|17
|Jordon Smith
|33
|18
|Jarrett Frye
|30
|19
|Ty Masterpool
|28
|20
|Alex Martin
|26
|21
|Ramyller Alves
|22
|22
|Dominique Thury
|22
|23
|Carson Mumford
|19
|24
|Jordan Bailey
|19
|25
|Enzo Lopes
|18
|26
|Ryan Sipes
|13
|27
|Hardy Munoz
|13
|28
|Joey Crown
|10
|29
|Ryan Surratt
|8
|30
|Dilan Schwartz
|6
|31
|Cheyenne Harmon
|5
|32
|Derek Kelley
|5
|33
|Calvin Fonvieille
|4
|34
|Gared Steinke
|3
|35
|Jeremy Martin
|2
|36
|Michael Hicks
|2
|37
|Derek Drake
|2
|38
|Jerry Robin
|1
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Seth Hammaker
|KX250
|3 Laps
|2
|Justin Cooper
|YZ250F
|+00.558
|3
|Mitchell Harrison
|CRF250R
|+15.006
|4
|Kyle Peters
|CRF250R
|+16.597
|5
|Cedric Soubeyras
|MC 250F
|+23.743
|6
|Jalek Swoll
|FC 250
|+24.126
|7
|Stilez Robertson
|FC 250
|+27.272
|8
|Derek Kelley
|250F
|+29.089
|9
|Gared Steinke
|KX250
|+31.715
|10
|Ryan Sipes
|MC 250F
|+34.366
|11
|Robbie Wageman
|YZ250F
|+34.366
|12
|Dilan Schwartz
|RM-Z250
|+37.637
|13
|Sean Cantrell
|RM-Z250
|+38.749
|14
|Cory Carsten
|FC 250
|+39.080
|15
|Cheyenne Harmon
|YZ250F
|+43.808
|16
|Bradley Lionnet
|250 SX-F
|+48.545
|17
|Colby Copp
|250 SX-F
|+52.596
|18
|Logan Boye
|250 SX-F
|+54.442
|19
|Kyle Greeson
|250 SX-F
|+1m01.894
|20
|Carson Mumford
|CRF250R
|DNF
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|CRF250R
|4 Laps
|2
|Garrett Marchbanks
|YZ250F
|+05.866
|3
|Chris Blose
|MC 250F
|+11.832
|4
|Cameron Mcadoo
|KX250
|+21.040
|5
|Enzo Lopes
|CRF250R
|+22.058
|6
|Jerry Robin
|FC 250
|+24.075
|7
|Dominique Thury
|YZ250F
|+25.390
|8
|Ty Masterpool
|MC 250F
|+27.398
|9
|Coty Schock
|CRF250R
|+28.989
|10
|Nate Thrasher
|YZ250F
|+30.912
|11
|Derek Drake
|RM-Z250
|+31.040
|12
|Pierce Brown
|MC 250F
|+50.334
|13
|Jace Owen
|YZ250F
|+1m02.959
|14
|Ryan Surratt
|KX250
|+1m09.190
|15
|Dustin Winter
|YZ250F
|+1m23.832
|16
|Blaine Silveira
|CRF250R
|+1m32.461
|17
|Chris Howell
|KX250
|+1m40.655
|18
|Jarrett Frye
|YZ250F
|+1m48.977
|19
|Jared Lesher
|YZ250F
|+2m21.665
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Nate Thrasher
|YZ250F
|4 Laps
|2
|Derek Drake
|RM-Z250
|+05.634
|3
|Pierce Brown
|MC 250F
|+07.860
|4
|Ryan Sipes
|MC 250F
|+08.446
|5
|Jace Owen
|YZ250F
|+10.278
|6
|Carson Mumford
|CRF250R
|+13.195
|7
|Dilan Schwartz
|RM-Z250
|+15.677
|8
|Jarrett Frye
|YZ250F
|+30.983
|9
|Ramyller Alves
|FC 250
|+34.837
|10
|Dustin Winter
|YZ250F
|+51.251
|11
|Sean Cantrell
|RM-Z250
|+56.954
|12
|Bradley Lionnet
|250 SX-F
|+1m01.925
|13
|Jared Lesher
|YZ250F
|+1m02.600
|14
|Chris Howell
|KX250
|+1m11.619
|15
|Colby Copp
|250 SX-F
|+1m12.591
|16
|Cheyenne Harmon
|YZ250F
|+1m13.604
|17
|Cory Carsten
|FC 250
|+1m16.025
|18
|Logan Boye
|250 SX-F
|+1m19.875
|19
|Kyle Greeson
|250 SX-F
|+1m26.892
|20
|Blaine Silveira
|CRF250R
|3 Laps
|21
|Ryan Surratt
|KX250
|2 Laps
|22
|Robbie Wageman
|YZ250F
|DNF