2021 AORC null and void

Unfortunately, with no clarity provided by State Governments around the timing for the opening of state borders, the AORC Management Team has made the necessary decision to cancel the 2021 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championships.

As only two rounds of the 2021 AORC Championship were conducted and in accordance to the AORC Championship regulations, there will be no Champions awarded for any classes in 2021.

The AORC Championship has been on hold for many months and was only able to conduct two rounds over one weekend in April at Golden Beach, Victoria.

Every AORC event requires significant planning and on-ground preparations many weeks prior to each round to ensure world class tracks are provided for competitors. Without the clear indication from State Government’s on border openings timelines, the AORC Management Team has made this extremely hard decision to cancel the Championship as we are unable to plan for future events.

Furthermore, the AORC Management Team wish to provide the riders, teams and fans a clear position for the remainder of 2021. Also allowing for solid plans and preparations for an exciting 2022 AORC Championship with planning already underway to ensure it is bigger and better than ever.

The decision of the AORC Management Team is supported by Motorcycling Australia CEO, Peter Doyle, who said it was disappointing the decision had to be made, although it was necessary to ensure riders and teams could plan for the future.

“We completely understand the frustration and disappointment felt by riders, teams and fans. It has been a very difficult past 18 months for the sport and for the AORC riders and teams. We thank them for their patience and support during this time, but with State Government’s failing to guarantee the timeline of the reopening of State Borders the tough decision needs to be made,” Mr Doyle said.

Motorcycling Australia will release an exciting calendar for the 2022 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship, presented by MXstore, in the coming weeks. Plans for 2022 Championship are sure to provide fans with sensational world class racing and have riders revved up to get back racing.