Strong Honda line-up for ASBK finale

Penrite Honda Racing has confirmed that Troy Herfoss will race the final round of the Australian Superbike Championship, this weekend at Tailem Bend in South Australia.

The two-time ASBK Champion has made a remarkable recovery from the serious injuries he sustained, in Hidden Valley, Darwin in June this year.

Herfoss’s desire to get back on the bike after the crash never waivered and following a successful testing session last week, it was clear his hard work and determination to do so has paid off.

Troy Herfoss

“I appreciate the support I’ve had from my family over the last few months, they’ve been a big part of my decision to go racing and I’m heading into the weekend to race for a Championship. It’s business as usual for us. I believe having a few extra riders on the grid and the big break between rounds, could change the dynamic of the championship and possibly help me close the points gap to the lead. I can’t wait to get out there!”

Penrite Honda Racing Director, Deon Coote

“We are very impressed with Troy’s determination to get back to racing. I think in his mind, he never let himself think he’s out of Championship contention and that’s what you want from your rider, the constant drive to win. The team are keen to get to the track, as Troy said it’s business as usual for us so we look forward to getting after it.”

Honda Australia, General Manager of Sales, Tony Hinton

“I’ve said it before, Troy’s dedication to the sport and his competitiveness as an athlete never cease to amaze and all of us at Honda can’t wait to see him back out there doing what he does best. I wish the team all the best for the race this weekend.”

Australian Superbike Entry List

No Rider Make Model 1 Wayne Maxwell Ducati V4R 2 Markus Chiodo Yamaha YZF-R1 3 Jed Metcher Yamaha YZF-R1 5 Josh Hook Honda CBR1000RR 13 Anthony West Yamaha YZF-R1 14 Glenn Allerton BMW M1000RR 16 Luke Jhonston Yamaha YZF-R1 17 Troy Herfoss Honda CBR1000RR 25 Daniel Falzon Yamaha YZF-R1 28 Aiden Wagner Yamaha YZF-R1 32 Oli Bayliss Ducati V4R 37 Michael Edwards Yamaha YZF-R1 43 Jack Miller Ducati V4R 51 Chandler Cooper Honda CBR1000RR 60 Ben Burke Kawasaki ZX-10R 61 Arthur Sissis Yamaha YZF-R1 65 Cru Halliday Yamaha YZF-R1 78 Nathan Spiteri BMW M1000RR 83 Lachlan Epis BMW M1000RR 92 Jack Davis BMW S1000RR 98 Evan Byles Kawasaki ZX-10R

ASBK Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Total 1 Wayne MAXWELL 132 2 Troy HERFOSS 106 3 Glenn ALLERTON 100 4 Cru HALLIDAY 88 5 Oli BAYLISS 87 6 Bryan STARING 87 7 Mike JONES 74 8 Arthur SISSIS 71 9 Jed METCHER 70 10 Josh WATERS 53 11 Anthony WEST 52 12 Matt WALTERS /

