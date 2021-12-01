Strong Honda line-up for ASBK finale
Penrite Honda Racing has confirmed that Troy Herfoss will race the final round of the Australian Superbike Championship, this weekend at Tailem Bend in South Australia.
The two-time ASBK Champion has made a remarkable recovery from the serious injuries he sustained, in Hidden Valley, Darwin in June this year.
Herfoss’s desire to get back on the bike after the crash never waivered and following a successful testing session last week, it was clear his hard work and determination to do so has paid off.
Troy Herfoss
“I appreciate the support I’ve had from my family over the last few months, they’ve been a big part of my decision to go racing and I’m heading into the weekend to race for a Championship. It’s business as usual for us. I believe having a few extra riders on the grid and the big break between rounds, could change the dynamic of the championship and possibly help me close the points gap to the lead. I can’t wait to get out there!”
Penrite Honda Racing Director, Deon Coote
“We are very impressed with Troy’s determination to get back to racing. I think in his mind, he never let himself think he’s out of Championship contention and that’s what you want from your rider, the constant drive to win. The team are keen to get to the track, as Troy said it’s business as usual for us so we look forward to getting after it.”
Honda Australia, General Manager of Sales, Tony Hinton
“I’ve said it before, Troy’s dedication to the sport and his competitiveness as an athlete never cease to amaze and all of us at Honda can’t wait to see him back out there doing what he does best. I wish the team all the best for the race this weekend.”
Australian Superbike Entry List
|No
|Rider
|Make
|Model
|1
|Wayne Maxwell
|Ducati
|V4R
|2
|Markus Chiodo
|Yamaha
|YZF-R1
|3
|Jed Metcher
|Yamaha
|YZF-R1
|5
|Josh Hook
|Honda
|CBR1000RR
|13
|Anthony West
|Yamaha
|YZF-R1
|14
|Glenn Allerton
|BMW
|M1000RR
|16
|Luke Jhonston
|Yamaha
|YZF-R1
|17
|Troy Herfoss
|Honda
|CBR1000RR
|25
|Daniel Falzon
|Yamaha
|YZF-R1
|28
|Aiden Wagner
|Yamaha
|YZF-R1
|32
|Oli Bayliss
|Ducati
|V4R
|37
|Michael Edwards
|Yamaha
|YZF-R1
|43
|Jack Miller
|Ducati
|V4R
|51
|Chandler Cooper
|Honda
|CBR1000RR
|60
|Ben Burke
|Kawasaki
|ZX-10R
|61
|Arthur Sissis
|Yamaha
|YZF-R1
|65
|Cru Halliday
|Yamaha
|YZF-R1
|78
|Nathan Spiteri
|BMW
|M1000RR
|83
|Lachlan Epis
|BMW
|M1000RR
|92
|Jack Davis
|BMW
|S1000RR
|98
|Evan Byles
|Kawasaki
|ZX-10R
ASBK Superbike Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Wayne MAXWELL
|132
|2
|Troy HERFOSS
|106
|3
|Glenn ALLERTON
|100
|4
|Cru HALLIDAY
|88
|5
|Oli BAYLISS
|87
|6
|Bryan STARING
|87
|7
|Mike JONES
|74
|8
|Arthur SISSIS
|71
|9
|Jed METCHER
|70
|10
|Josh WATERS
|53
|11
|Anthony WEST
|52
|12
|Matt WALTERS
|/
The Bend ASBK Schedule
|Friday 3rd December
|7.15
|7.30
|Riders Briefing (SSP300, R3 Cup, OJC)
|Briefing 1
|15 mins
|7.35
|7.50
|Riders Briefing (SBK, SSP)
|Briefing 2
|15 mins
|8.30
|8.50
|Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|FP1
|20 mins
|9.00
|9.30
|Motorsports TV Supersport
|FP1
|30 mins
|9.40
|10.05
|Dunlop Supersport 300
|FP1
|25 mins
|10.15
|10.50
|Alpinestars Superbike
|FP1
|35 mins
|11.00
|11.20
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|FP1
|20 mins
|11.30
|11.50
|Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|FP2
|20 mins
|12.00
|12.30
|Motorsports TV Supersport
|FP2
|30 mins
|12.30
|12.50
|Lunch – ASBK Pillion Rides
|20 mins
|12.50
|13.15
|Dunlop Supersport 300
|FP2
|25 mins
|13.25
|14.00
|Alpinestars Superbike
|FP2
|35 mins
|14.10
|14.30
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|FP2
|20 mins
|14.40
|15.00
|Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|FP3
|20 mins
|15.10
|15.40
|Motorsports TV Supersport
|FP3
|30 mins
|15.50
|16.15
|Dunlop Supersport 300
|FP3
|25 mins
|16.25
|17.00
|Alpinestars Superbike
|FP3
|35 mins
|17.10
|17.30
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|FP3
|20 mins
|Saturday 4th December
|9.00
|9.20
|Dunlop Supersport 300
|Q1
|20 mins
|9.30
|10.00
|Motorsports TV Supersport
|Q1
|30 mins
|10.10
|10.30
|Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Q1
|20 mins
|10.40
|11.20
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Practice
|40 mins
|11.30
|11.50
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Q1
|20 mins
|12.00
|12.20
|Dunlop Supersport 300
|Q2
|20 mins
|12.20
|13.00
|Lunch – ASBK Pillion Rides
|40 mins
|13.00
|13.20
|Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Q2
|20 mins
|13.30
|14.00
|Motorsports TV Supersport
|Q2
|30 mins
|14.10
|14.30
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Q2
|20 mins
|14.40
|14.50
|ASBK TV Track Time
|Media
|10 mins
|14.50
|15.10
|Dunlop Supersport 300
|R1
|7 Laps
|15.20
|15.35
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Q1
|15 mins
|15.35
|15.50
|ASBK Promotional Session
|Promotional
|15 mins
|15.50
|16.05
|Alpinestars Superbike (Top 12)
|Q2
|15 mins
|16.15
|16.35
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|R1
|5 Laps
|16.45
|17.05
|Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|R1
|6 Laps
|Sunday 5th December
|8.30
|8.35
|Dunlop Supersport 300 & Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|WUP
|5 mins
|8.45
|8.50
|Motorsports TV Supersport
|WUP
|5 mins
|9.00
|9.05
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|WUP
|5 mins
|9.15
|9.25
|Alpinestars Superbike
|WUP
|10 mins
|9.35
|9.55
|Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|R2
|6 Laps
|10.05
|10.35
|Motorsports TV Supersport
|R1
|9 Laps
|10.45
|11.05
|Dunlop Supersport 300
|R2
|7 Laps
|11.15
|11.55
|Alpinestars Superbike (Replayed at 1230hrs)
|R1
|11 Laps
|12.05
|12.25
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|R2
|5 Laps
|12.25
|13.10
|Lunch – ASBK Pitlane Walk
|45 mins
|13.10
|13.30
|Dunlop Supersport 300
|R3
|7 Laps
|13.40
|14.10
|Motorsports TV Supersport
|R2
|9 Laps
|14.20
|15.00
|Alpinestars Superbike
|R2
|11 Laps
|15.10
|15.30
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|R3
|5 Laps
|15.40
|16.00
|Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|R3
|6 Laps
|After Race
|16.15
|17.00
|ASBK 2021 Champions Photo Shoot
|Straight
|17.30
|18.30
|ASBK 2021 Awards Ceremony
|Building