2021 ASBK Finale – FP2 Report

The FP1 session had seen our guest stars Jack Miller and Josh Hook turn their first laps of The Bend but local riders Daniel Falzon and Arthur Sisses were the early pacesetters ahead of ASBK Championship leader Wayne Maxwell, DesmoSport Ducati’s Oli Bayliss and Maxima BMW’s Glenn Allerton. Please go back and read our report from FP1 for some good background not only on Jack Miller’s bike, but also various other interesting tidbits that we covered in our yarn from the morning session.

Wayne Maxwell is riding the Boost Mobile Ducati around the South Australian venue for the first time this weekend but the team’s base set-up was good enough for the championship leader to finish the opening session third quickest, behind the local pacesetters.

It was much the same story for the majority of the BMW runners, with the likes of Allerton and Epis never before riding the new M 1000 RR around The Bend. The teams tell us the M bikes is nothing remotely like the previous bike, thus all previous set-up data is of no use.

For much of FP2 it was still the two South Australians at the top of the time-sheets, both lowering their morning markers by a tenth or two in the first half of the session.

Jack Miller then started to get wound up after getting accustomed to his new mount and what was a completely new track for him to join the local boys in the 1m52.6s and push himself between them and up into P2, Sissis still on top.

Josh Hook then started to show his potential by dropping in a 1m53.065 to push Wayne Maxwell back to P5 with 11 minutes remaining in the session. Like Miller, this was Hooky’s first taste of The Bend.

The track temperature was now nudging 50-degrees but in some sections of the circuit that would have been much cooler due to a stiff breeze blowing across the circuit.

Arthur Sissis then lowered the benchmark to 1m52.4 then lower still to 1m52.338 before returning to the pits.

Jack Miller exited pit-lane again with a couple of minutes left in the session and put in a 1m52.864, a couple of tenths from his best and it seemed that in comparison to Sissis the MotoGP star was losing time between sectors one and two, but then was on his pace through the final sectors. He found that time on his final flying lap though to go top of the timesheets with a 1m52.331, on his final lap of the session, which is also only his 26th lap around The Bend. Miller recorded the highest top speed of the session at 305 km/h.

Arthur Sissis finishes FP2 a strong second place after putting in quite a few fast laps, the best of which was only 7-thousandths off Jack Miller. The last time Jack Miller and Arthur Sissis went head to head was in the 2014 Moto3 World Championship. Sissis was also in the Red Bull Rookies Cup with Josh Hook in 2010.

Daniel Falzon P3 ahead of Josh Hook and Wayne Maxwell, that latter pair neck and neck with identical 1m52.726 laps.

Lachlan Epis was also in the 52s and lead BMW with a 1m52.820 while Cru Halliday was starting to find some speed on the YRT bike to push up to seventh quickest ahead of Oli Bayliss.

The final 35-minute practice session for today is scheduled to take place at 1625 local time.

ASBK FP2 Results

Pos Rider Bike Lap Speed 1 Jack MILLER Ducati V4R 1m52.331 305 2 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha YZF-R1 1m52.338 303 3 Daniel FALZON Yamaha YZF-R1 1m52.656 298 4 Joshua HOOK Honda CBR RR 1m52.726 303 5 Wayne MAXWELL Ducati V4R 1m52.726 301 6 Lachlan EPIS BMW M RR 1m52.820 295 7 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R1 1m53.021 299 8 Oliver BAYLISS Ducati V4R 1m53.064 306 9 Glenn ALLERTON BMW M RR 1m53.278 295 10 Aiden WAGNER Yamaha YZF-R1 1m54.449 295 11 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR RR 1m55.213 295 12 Jed METCHER Yamaha YZF-R1 1m55.242 293 13 Anthony WEST Yamaha YZF-R1 1m55.475 290 14 Mark CHIODO Yamaha YZF-R1 1m56.003 294 15 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha YZF-R1 1m56.843 290 16 Nathan SPITERI BMW M RR 1m58.177 283 17 Jack DAVIS BMW S RR 1m58.267 291 18 Benjamin BURKE Kawasaki ZX10RR 1m59.003 299 19 Evan BYLES Kawasaki ZX10R 1m59.937 281 20 Chandler COOPER Honda CBR RR 2m00.019 296 21 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R1 2m01.436 283

The Bend Motorsport Park

There are numerous different lay-outs used here at The Bend Motorsport Park but it is the 4.95 kilometre ‘International Circuit’ is the one used for ASBK.

The South Australian venue have courted Dorna officials in a quest to lure international events to the circuit, which has already held a round of the Asian Road Racing Championship. Circuit owners have expressed interest in trying to bring World Superbike, World Endurance and even MotoGP events to the circuit in coming years. In full length form the circuit measures 7.77-kilometres in what they call the GT Circuit. This is shown in the lightly shaded areas of that circuit map above.

Onboard lap of The Bend

This video was taken on the first day that ASBK ever visited the South Australian venue for a test session three years ago. Times have tumbled since this 1m55 lap but it will give you a good idea of the circuit lay-out.

Australian Superbike Entry List

No Rider Make Model 1 Wayne Maxwell Ducati V4R 2 Markus Chiodo Yamaha YZF-R1 3 Jed Metcher Yamaha YZF-R1 5 Josh Hook Honda CBR1000RR 13 Anthony West Yamaha YZF-R1 14 Glenn Allerton BMW M1000RR 16 Luke Jhonston Yamaha YZF-R1 17 Troy Herfoss Honda CBR1000RR 25 Daniel Falzon Yamaha YZF-R1 28 Aiden Wagner Yamaha YZF-R1 32 Oli Bayliss Ducati V4R 37 Michael Edwards Yamaha YZF-R1 43 Jack Miller Ducati V4R 51 Chandler Cooper Honda CBR1000RR 60 Ben Burke Kawasaki ZX-10R 61 Arthur Sissis Yamaha YZF-R1 65 Cru Halliday Yamaha YZF-R1 78 Nathan Spiteri BMW M1000RR 83 Lachlan Epis BMW M1000RR 92 Jack Davis BMW S1000RR 98 Evan Byles Kawasaki ZX-10R

ASBK Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Total 1 Wayne MAXWELL 132 2 Troy HERFOSS 106 3 Glenn ALLERTON 100 4 Cru HALLIDAY 88 5 Oli BAYLISS 87 6 Bryan STARING 87 7 Mike JONES 74 8 Arthur SISSIS 71 9 Jed METCHER 70 10 Josh WATERS 53 11 Anthony WEST 52 12 Matt WALTERS /

The Bend ASBK Schedule

Friday 3rd December 7.15 7.30 Riders Briefing (SSP300, R3 Cup, OJC) Briefing 1 15 mins 7.35 7.50 Riders Briefing (SBK, SSP) Briefing 2 15 mins 8.30 8.50 Yamaha Finance R3 Cup FP1 20 mins 9.00 9.30 Motorsports TV Supersport FP1 30 mins 9.40 10.05 Dunlop Supersport 300 FP1 25 mins 10.15 10.50 Alpinestars Superbike FP1 35 mins 11.00 11.20 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup FP1 20 mins 11.30 11.50 Yamaha Finance R3 Cup FP2 20 mins 12.00 12.30 Motorsports TV Supersport FP2 30 mins 12.30 12.50 Lunch – ASBK Pillion Rides 20 mins 12.50 13.15 Dunlop Supersport 300 FP2 25 mins 13.25 14.00 Alpinestars Superbike FP2 35 mins 14.10 14.30 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup FP2 20 mins 14.40 15.00 Yamaha Finance R3 Cup FP3 20 mins 15.10 15.40 Motorsports TV Supersport FP3 30 mins 15.50 16.15 Dunlop Supersport 300 FP3 25 mins 16.25 17.00 Alpinestars Superbike FP3 35 mins 17.10 17.30 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup FP3 20 mins Saturday 4th December 9.00 9.20 Dunlop Supersport 300 Q1 20 mins 9.30 10.00 Motorsports TV Supersport Q1 30 mins 10.10 10.30 Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Q1 20 mins 10.40 11.20 Alpinestars Superbike Practice 40 mins 11.30 11.50 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Q1 20 mins 12.00 12.20 Dunlop Supersport 300 Q2 20 mins 12.20 13.00 Lunch – ASBK Pillion Rides 40 mins 13.00 13.20 Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Q2 20 mins 13.30 14.00 Motorsports TV Supersport Q2 30 mins 14.10 14.30 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Q2 20 mins 14.40 14.50 ASBK TV Track Time Media 10 mins 14.50 15.10 Dunlop Supersport 300 R1 7 Laps 15.20 15.35 Alpinestars Superbike Q1 15 mins 15.35 15.50 ASBK Promotional Session Promotional 15 mins 15.50 16.05 Alpinestars Superbike (Top 12) Q2 15 mins 16.15 16.35 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup R1 5 Laps 16.45 17.05 Yamaha Finance R3 Cup R1 6 Laps Sunday 5th December 8.30 8.35 Dunlop Supersport 300 & Yamaha Finance R3 Cup WUP 5 mins 8.45 8.50 Motorsports TV Supersport WUP 5 mins 9.00 9.05 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup WUP 5 mins 9.15 9.25 Alpinestars Superbike WUP 10 mins 9.35 9.55 Yamaha Finance R3 Cup R2 6 Laps 10.05 10.35 Motorsports TV Supersport R1 9 Laps 10.45 11.05 Dunlop Supersport 300 R2 7 Laps 11.15 11.55 Alpinestars Superbike (Replayed at 1230hrs) R1 11 Laps 12.05 12.25 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup R2 5 Laps 12.25 13.10 Lunch – ASBK Pitlane Walk 45 mins 13.10 13.30 Dunlop Supersport 300 R3 7 Laps 13.40 14.10 Motorsports TV Supersport R2 9 Laps 14.20 15.00 Alpinestars Superbike R2 11 Laps 15.10 15.30 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup R3 5 Laps 15.40 16.00 Yamaha Finance R3 Cup R3 6 Laps After Race 16.15 17.00 ASBK 2021 Champions Photo Shoot Straight 17.30 18.30 ASBK 2021 Awards Ceremony Building

ASBK TV and LiveStream Schedule

For fans unable to make it to The Bend this weekend (and there’s still time, tickets and championships-to-be-decided reasons to go!), we have options…

ASBK fans from all over the world can enjoy all the live racing action from the comfort of their own home this weekend from the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul Grand Finale at The Bend Motorsport Park.

ASBK TV official Free-to-Air broadcast partner SBS have stepped up to provide ASBK fans the opportunity to catch the livestream action from Saturday via their exclusive broadcast platform SBS On-Demand.

SBS has long been the home of great motorsport and in 2021 they have again provided ASBK race fans with both Live Free-to-Air coverage and the opportunity to catch all the action via SBS On-Demand after each round. At no cost to join, ASBK fans simply need to jump on and subscribe to SBS On-Demand.

The ASBK Championship comes to massive conclusion on Sunday and ASBK TV have all the angles covered with Free-to-Air coverage on SBS HD, SBS On-Demand or via Fox Sports Australia from 12.30pm – 3.30pm (Australian Central Daylight Times).

New Zealand race fans can catch the action on Sky Sport NZ who continue to broadcast every round of ASBK to fans across the ditch.

From the comfort of home, or on mobile devices, SBS will provide free to air coverage, and Fox Sports Australia and Sky Sport NZ will ensure pay TV viewers won’t miss a minute of the action.

Live race coverage will include the Alpinestars Superbike, Motorsports TV Supersport, Dunlop Supersport 300, Yamaha Finance R3 Cup and the bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup, plus race fans will get no shortage of behind the scenes features.

Fans across the nation and around the world can also go to www.asbk.com.au and watch up to the live ASBK TV Live Stream on Sunday.

Exclusive Live telecast of the Grand Finale of the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul, can be seen:

Saturday 4th December

ASBK Livestream Telecast 10.30am – 5.00pm (ACDT = SA time)

Exclusive telecast on SBS On-Demand

Sunday 5th December

ASBK Live TV Telecast 12.30pm – 3.30pm (ACDT = SA time)

SBS HD

Fox Sports Australia

Sky Sport NZ

SBS On-Demand

Sunday 5th December

ASBK Livestream Telecast 9.30am – 4.00pm (ACDT = SA time)

ASBK Facebook

ASBK Website

Check your local guides for times and more information.

