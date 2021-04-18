ASBK 2021 Wakefield Park

Superbike Race Two Report

Mike Jones was hot to trot in the second and final 20-lap bout of the Wakefield Park ASBK weekend with the hole-shot ahead of Wayne Maxwell and Troy Herfoss. Better starts for Cru Halliday and Glenn Allerton this time around also with that pair fourth and fifth respectively ahead of Lachlan Epis, Bryan Staring and Oli Bayliss.

Maxwell was through for the lead before the end of lap one and was the first man in the 56s, a 56.966 on his first flying lap but Jones and Herfoss stayed with him over those opening few laps as once again this trio started stretching away from the field.

Five laps in and still nothing separated the leading trio but they now had three-seconds on Halliday and Allerton. A disappointed Josh Waters returned to the pits to report bike problems to team personnel to effectively end a soul destroying weekend for the three-time Australian Superbike champion.

As the race passed one-third race distance Maxwell started to break away. Herfoss could not find his way past Jones, the DesmoSport Ducati man more consistent in this encounter and making no mistakes.

Cru Halliday was still in fourth place with a few bike lengths over Glenn Allerton. A few seconds further back the battle for sixth was a tense affair between Bryan Staring, Lachlan Epis, Oli Bayliss and Arthur Sissis.

By half-race distance Maxwell had 1.5-seconds over Jones. Herfoss didn’t get through on Jones until early on lap 12 when he finally made a slightly risky but very clean move to take second place. Once past Herfoss streaked away from Jones, he had eight laps to claw back almost two-seconds on Maxwell. Surely that was not possible, was it…?

Herf’ had a crack but started running a little deep in to some of the left-handers and had to throw caution to the wind somewhat but it was not until five laps left that he finally started to pull a little ground back on Maxwell. Did Maxwell had more speed in the bag should he require it in the final couple of laps? Lapped traffic was also starting to be encountered.

With four laps to go Oli Bayliss had moved to the front of that battle for sixth place, ahead of Staring, Epis and Sissis.

Herfoss had got the gap down to a second with three laps to run after putting in a 57.284 to Maxwell’s 57.671…. Two laps to go and the gap now eight-tenths, then half-a-second at the next split, then two-tenths as they started the final lap, a tenth at the first split on the final lap…. Herfoss under him at the fish-hook and pushes Maxwell wide… Herfoss runs an inside line to the final double-right, covering the line almost too much and it looked like Maxwell would be able to drive out and around him on the run to the flag but that new Fireblade proved to have the grunt and the grip to bring it back.

This time around the pair stopped out on the circuit to have their chat away from the microphones of Parc ferme…. They had a long chat on the circuit then Herfoss did a victory lap across the grass right next to the spectator fence in front of his home crowd after what was a very hard earned victory with a truly incredible finish.

Mike Jones took third place almost three-seconds behind that leading pair but 11-seconds ahead of fourth placed Cru Halliday who managed to break away from Glenn Allerton over the final laps.

Bryan Staring pipped Oli Bayliss for sixth while Lachlan Epis scored eighth ahead of Arthur Sissis while Anthony West rounded out the top ten on what I reckon would be one of the least competitive bikes in the field. We look forward to seeing what Westy can do as the series progresses.

Wayne Maxwell the round victor courtesy of that extra point for pole position and will take a ten-point lead over Herfoss to Darwin’s Hidden Valley Raceway on the weekend of June 20 alongside the V8 Supercars round in the NT. That’s right we have a full two-months to wait before ASBK swings back into action! That’s too long!!

Superbike Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR RR / 2 Wayne MAXWELL Ducati V4R +0.131 3 Mike JONES Ducati V4R +3.034 4 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R1 +13.264 5 Glenn ALLERTON BMW S RR +16.848 6 Bryan STARING Kawasaki ZX10RR 1000 +19.225 7 Oli BAYLISS Ducati V4R +19.002 8 Lachlan EPIS BMW S RR +20.678 9 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha YZF-R1 +23.471 10 Anthony WEST Yamaha YZF-R1 +28.700 11 Jed METCHER Yamaha YZF-R1 +33.867 12 Matt WALTERS Kawasaki ZX10RR 1000 +38.247 13 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha YZF-R1 +44.226 14 Yannis SHAW Suzuki GSXR +1 Lap 15 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R1 +1 Lap 16 Philip CZAJ Yamaha YZF-R1 +1 Lap 17 Nathan SPITERI Suzuki GSXR +1 Lap 18 Hamish McMURRAY Kawasaki ZX10RR 1000 +1 Lap 19 Mark CHIODO Yamaha YZF-R1 +1 Lap 20 Sash SAVIN Yamaha YZF-R1 +47.027 21 Josh WATERS Kawasaki ZX10RR 1000 /

Alpinestars Superbike Championship Standings

Pos Rider Rnd2 Pole R1 R2 Total 1 Wayne MAXWELL 45 1 25 20 91 2 Troy HERFOSS 36 20 25 81 3 Mike JONES 38 18 18 74 4 Cru HALLIDAY 31 17 17 65 5 Glenn ALLERTON 32 16 16 64 6 Bryan STARING 24 15 15 54 7 Jed METCHER 27 10 10 47 8 Arthur SISSIS 32 2 12 46 9 Oli BAYLISS 31 14 45 10 Matt WALTERS 19 14 9 42 11 Lachlan EPIS 11 12 13 36 12 Josh WATERS 19 8 27 13 Anthony WEST 13 11 24 14 Michael EDWARDS 10 6 6 22 15 Mark CHIODO 9 11 2 22 16 Yannis SHAW 7 7 7 21 17 Nathan SPITERI 12 4 4 20 18 Luke JHONSTON 9 8 17 19 Aiden WAGNER 15 15 20 Aaron MORRIS 14 14 21 Philip CZAJ 5 5 10 22 Hamish McMURRAY 1 3 4 23 Sash SAVIN 3 3

2021 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar