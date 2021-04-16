ASBK 2021 Wakefield Park
Superbike FP2 Report
Whilst most of the field tested various new electronic or chassis set-ups along with tyre options in FP1, Wayne Maxwell was straight up to speed in the morning session to set the pace and dominate proceedings with a swag of fast laps.
FP1 had seen Herfoss getting more acquainted with the soft option Michelin front but he came out in FP2 and immediately got down to lap record pace. Maxwell also joined him in the 57.2s almost right from the off and it was looking likely that once again this pair were going to be in a race of their own.
NextGen BMW had tried and then rejected some new software from Germany in FP1 but did find rear grip improvements from the geometry changes they had made for the morning session. While the changes had improved the rear the front now needed some softening to allow more weight transfer and bring some balance back to the bike. They obviously succeeded because Glenn dropped in a 57.329 halfway through FP2 then immediately backed it up with a sizzling 57.129 to underline that he was out to join the Maxwell-Herfoss party.
Maxwell responded to Allerton by also dropping into the 57.1s, a 57.141 a fraction off Allerton’s marker. The defending champion then lowered the benchmark further to 56.916. Glenn Allerton responded by also dipping into the 56s but his 56.943 couldn’t deny Maxwell the glory of topping yet another session. Those 56’s are the fastest ever Superbike laps recorded during an official ASBK event. There are rumours that Herfoss has perhaps gone quicker during private testing but during an official race weekend or test these are the new outright markers.
Cru Halliday is out of sorts with some lurgy but that didn’t stop him from getting down to a 57.356 in FP2 to declare his competitiveness. Dunlop are also confident they have a great race tyre for Sunday. Hopefully Cru is looking a little less green come Sunday to allow him to bring his a-game to the party.
Oli Bayliss built up speed steadily in FP1 but stepped his game up a gear in FP2 to drop into the 57.5s and finished the session ahead of team-mate Mike Jones.
Lachlan Epis managed to split the DesmoSport Ducati pair late in the session with a 57.648.
BC Performance Kawasaki had found some light at the end of the tunnel in FP1 with their latest mapping giving Bryan Staring and Josh Waters some of the throttle feel they had been missing. Staring found another half-a-second in FP2 to rank seventh on 57.897.
Anthony West effectively lost FP1 with a mechanical fault but started to gain some experience on the bike and muster some speed in FP2 for a best of 59.017.
There is some talk that the final session of the day might be shortened somewhat due to time constraints. Track temperature was 35-degrees in FP2.
Australian Superbike Practice 2 Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Wayne MAXWELL
|Ducati V4R
|56.916
|2
|Glenn ALLERTON
|BMW S RR
|+0.027
|3
|Troy HERFOSS
|Honda CBR RR
|+0.288
|4
|Cru HALLIDAY
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+0.440
|5
|Oli BAYLISS
|Ducati V4R
|+0.627
|6
|Lachlan EPIS
|BMW S RR
|+0.732
|7
|Mike JONES
|Ducati V4R
|+0.781
|8
|Bryan STARING
|Kawasaki ZX10RR 1000
|+0.981
|9
|Matt WALTERS
|Kawasaki ZX10RR 1000
|+1.273
|10
|Josh WATERS
|Kawasaki ZX10RR 1000
|+1.346
|11
|Jed METCHER
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+1.443
|12
|Anthony WEST
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+2.101
|13
|Mark CHIODO
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+2.156
|14
|Luke JHONSTON
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+2.248
|15
|Arthur SISSIS
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+2.552
|16
|Aaron MORRIS
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+3.018
|17
|Brendan McINTYRE
|Suzuki GSXR
|+3.025
|18
|Yannis SHAW
|Suzuki GSXR
|+3.381
|19
|Michael EDWARDS
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+3.970
|20
|Philip CZAJ
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+4.516
|21
|Nathan SPITERI
|Suzuki GSXR
|+5.295
|22
|Hamish McMURRAY
|Kawasaki ZX10RR 1000
|+5.908
|23
|Sash SAVIN
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+6.568
2021 Wakefield Park ASBK Schedule
|Time
|Class
|Event
|Duration
|7.30
|Riders Briefing (SSP300, R3, OJC, Sidecar)
|Briefing 1
|15 mins
|7.55
|Riders Briefing (SBK, SSP)
|Briefing 2
|15 mins
|9.00
|Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Free Practice 1
|20 mins
|9.25
|Horsell Australian Sidecars
|Free Practice 1
|15 mins
|9.45
|Motorsports TV Supersport
|Free Practice 1
|25 mins
|10.15
|Dunlop Supersport 300
|Free Practice 1
|20 mins
|10.40
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Free Practice 1
|30 mins
|11.15
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Free Practice 1
|15 mins
|11.35
|Horsell Australian Sidecars
|Free Practice 2
|15 mins
|11.55
|Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Free Practice 2
|20 mins
|12.15
|Lunch – ASBK Pillion Rides
|20 mins
|12.35
|Motorsports TV Supersport
|Free Practice 2
|25 mins
|13.05
|Dunlop Supersport 300
|Free Practice 2
|20 mins
|13.30
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Free Practice 2
|30 mins
|14.05
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Free Practice 2
|15 mins
|14.25
|Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Free Practice 3
|20 mins
|14.50
|Motorsports TV Supersport
|Free Practice 3
|25 mins
|15.20
|Dunlop Supersport 300
|Free Practice 3
|20 mins
|15.45
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Free Practice 3
|30 mins
|16.20
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Free Practice 3
|15 mins
|16.40
|Horsell Australian Sidecars
|Free Practice 3
|15 mins
|Time
|Class
|Event
|Duration
|9.00
|Horsell Australian Sidecars
|Qualifying
|20 mins
|9.25
|Dunlop Supersport 300
|Qualifying 1
|20 mins
|9.50
|Motorsports TV Supersport
|Qualifying 1
|25 mins
|10.20
|Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Qualifying 1
|20 mins
|10.45
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Timed Practice
|35 mins
|11.25
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Qualifying 1
|15 mins
|11.45
|Horsell Australian Sidecars
|Race 1
|8 Laps
|12.10
|Dunlop Supersport 300
|Qualifying 2
|20 mins
|12.30
|Lunch – ASBK Pillion Rides
|45 mins
|13.15
|Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Qualifying 2
|20 mins
|13.40
|Motorsports TV Supersport
|Qualifying 2
|25 mins
|14.10
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Qualifying 2
|15 mins
|14.25
|ASBK TV Track Time
|Media 1
|10 mins
|14.35
|Dunlop Supersport 300
|Race 1
|10 Laps
|15.00
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Qualifying 1
|15 mins
|15.20
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Race 1
|6 Laps
|15.45
|Alpinestars Superbike (Top 12)
|Qualifying 2
|15 mins
|16.05
|Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Race 1
|8 Laps
|16.30
|Horsell Australian Sidecars
|Race 2
|8 Laps
|Time
|Class
|Event
|Duration
|9.00
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Warm Up
|5 mins
|9.10
|Motorsports TV Supersport
|Warm Up
|5 mins
|9.20
|Dunlop Supersport 300
|Warm Up
|5 mins
|9.30
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Warm Up
|10 mins
|9.45
|Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Warm Up
|5 mins
|9.55
|Horsell Consulting Sidecars
|Warm Up
|5 mins
|10.10
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup ^
|Race 2
|8 Laps
|10.30
|Motorsports TV Supersport ^
|Race 1
|16 Laps
|11.05
|Dunlop Supersport 300 ^
|Race 2
|10 Laps
|11.30
|Alpinestars Superbike * (Replayed at 1300hrs)
|Race 1
|20 Laps
|12.20
|Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Race 2
|8 Laps
|12.35
|Lunch – ASBK Pitlane Walk
|60 mins
|13.40
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup *
|Race 3
|6 Laps
|14.10
|Motorsports TV Supersport *
|Race 2
|16 Laps
|14.45
|Dunlop Supersport 300 *
|Race 3
|10 Laps
|15.10
|Alpinestars Superbike *
|Race 2
|20 Laps
|16.00
|Yamaha Finance R3 Cup ^
|Race 3
|8 Laps
|16.20
|Horsell Consulting Sidecars ^
|Race 3
|8 Laps
|* ASBK Live TV coverage
|^ ASBKTV Live Stream
2021 Australian Superbike Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Wayne MAXWELL
|45
|2
|Michael JONES
|38
|3
|Troy HERFOSS
|36
|4
|Arthur SISSIS
|32
|5
|Glenn ALLERTON
|32
|6
|Oli BAYLISS
|31
|7
|Cru HALLIDAY
|31
|8
|Jed METCHER
|27
|9
|Bryan STARING
|24
|10
|Josh WATERS
|19
|11
|Matthew WALTERS
|19
|12
|Aiden WAGNER
|15
|13
|Aaron MORRIS
|14
|14
|Nathan SPITERI
|12
|15
|Lachlan EPIS
|11
|16
|Michael EDWARDS
|10
|17
|Mark CHIODO
|9
|18
|Yannis SHAW
|7
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Tom EDWARDS
|46
|2
|Broc PEARSON
|45
|3
|Max STAUFFER
|35
|4
|Luke POWER
|32
|5
|Scott NICHOLSON
|32
|6
|Dallas SKEER
|31
|7
|John LYTRAS
|28
|8
|Jack PASSFIELD
|24
|9
|Jack HYDE
|23
|10
|Aidan HAYES
|21
|11
|Rhys BELLING
|20
|12
|Joel TAYLOR
|17
|13
|Tom BRAMICH
|15
|14
|Luke MITCHELL
|14
|15
|Mitchell KUHNE
|12
|16
|Noel MAHON
|10
|17
|Matthew LONG
|8
|18
|Timothy LARGE
|7
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Carter THOMPSON
|76
|2
|Benjamin BAKER
|60
|3
|Tom DRANE
|54
|4
|Reece OUGHTRED
|50
|5
|Caleb GILMORE
|41
|6
|Zackary JOHNSON
|41
|7
|Joseph MARINIELLO
|40
|8
|Cameron DUNKER
|37
|9
|Brandon DEMMERY
|33
|10
|James JACOBS
|28
|11
|Matthew RINDEL
|28
|12
|Peter NERLICH
|26
|13
|Jacob HATCH
|24
|14
|Clay CLEGG
|20
|15
|Zakary PETTENDY
|17
|16
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|16
|17
|Lucas QUINN
|15
|18
|Zylas BUNTING
|11
|19
|Glenn NELSON
|10
|20
|Zane KINNA
|7
|21
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|5
|22
|Laura BROWN
|4
|23
|Brodie GAWITH
|3
|24
|Taiyo AKSU
|2
|25
|Henry SNELL
|1
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Carter THOMPSON
|70
|2
|Benjamin BAKER
|56
|3
|Caleb GILMORE
|46
|4
|Cameron DUNKER
|45
|5
|Reece OUGHTRED
|43
|6
|Tom DRANE
|35
|7
|Brandon DEMMERY
|33
|8
|Brodie GAWITH
|30
|9
|Matthew RINDEL
|28
|10
|Jacob HATCH
|27
|11
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|26
|12
|Lucas QUINN
|24
|13
|Laura BROWN
|24
|14
|Zakary PETTENDY
|22
|15
|Glenn NELSON
|22
|16
|Henry SNELL
|22
|17
|Clay CLEGG
|21
|18
|Varis FLEMING
|16
|19
|Zane KINNA
|16
|20
|Taiyo AKSU
|13
|21
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|12
|22
|Liam WATERS
|6
|23
|Sam DAVIS
|6
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Cameron SWAIN
|75
|2
|Nate O’NEILL
|54
|3
|Harrison WATTS
|51
|4
|Riley NAUTA
|48
|5
|Hudson THOMPSON
|47
|6
|Levi RUSSO
|45
|7
|Ryan LARKIN
|44
|8
|Toby JAMES
|41
|9
|Varis FLEMING
|32
|10
|Marcus HAMOD
|32
|11
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|28
|12
|Lachlan MOODY
|27
|13
|Jack FAVELLE
|26
|14
|Tate McCLURE
|24
|15
|William HUNT
|19
|16
|Nikolas LAKUSIC
|19
|17
|Oliver SKINNER
|14
|18
|Elijah ANDREW
|10
2021 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar
|Round
|Circuit
|Location
|Date
|R1
|Australian All Wheels Race Fest (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC)
|Phillip Island, VIC
|Postponed
|R3
|Wakefield Park Raceway (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC, Sidecar)
|Goulburn, NSW
|Apr 16-18, 2021
|R4
|Hidden Valley Raceway (SBK Only)
|Darwin NT
|Jun 18-20, 2021
|R5
|Morgan Park Raceway (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC)
|Warwick QLD
|Aug 20-22, 2021
|R6
|The Bend Motorsport Park (SBK, SSP, SSP300)
|The Bend, SA
|Sep 23-26, 2021
|R7
|Symmons Plains (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC)
|Tasmania
|Nov 4-7, 2021