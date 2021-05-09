2021 ASBK Wakefield Park
Image Gallery by RbMotoLens and Neil Cameron
Get a feel for what it's like to race a sidecar
Cameron Swain the bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup round winner ahead of Hayden Nelson and Levi Russo - Image RbMotoLens
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Two Podium - Cameron Swain, Ryan Larkin and Hayden Nelson - Image RbMotoLens
Maxwell and Herfoss negotiate lapped traffic - Image Neil Cameron
Superbike Race One - Image Neil Cameron
Supersport Race One - Image Neil Cameron
Broc Pearson congratulated by sponsor Sam Costanzo from Landbridge Transport - Image RbMotoLens
Herf eventually settled but was livid when he came into Parc ferme - Image RbMotoLens
Cameron Swain held sway in the OJC opener - Image RbMotoLens
Supersport 300 Race One Podium - Image RbMotoLens
Broc Pearson's previous Supersport poles have all been won in the wet, this is his first Q1 in the dry. Image RbMotoLens
Wayne Maxwell was dominant here on Friday - Image Neil Cameron
Mike Jones - Image Neil Cameron
Josh Waters - Image Neil Cameron
Max Stauffer - Image RbMotoLens
Wayne Maxwell - Image Neil Cameron
Broc Pearson - Image RbMotoLens