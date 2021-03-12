ASBK 2021 Winton

Things continued to heat up this afternoon here at Winton Raceway as the opening round of the 2021 Mi-Bike Australian Superbike Championship got underway in warm conditions. We reported on FP1 earlier but in this update we focus on the final two free practice sessions from this afternoon.

FP2 – Handbags at 20 paces

Towards the end of FP2 there was also some riders and team members getting a bit hot under the collar. Lachlan Epis returned to the NextGen BMW pits, jumped off his bike, threw his gloves and declared that he was going to punch Troy Herfoss.

There was some sort of incident between the two, it seems Herfoss had taken umbrage at Epis closing his line at some point on the track, so had slotted his Penrite Honda up the inside of him, gave him a tap and what looked like the bird before continuing on, an alarmed Epis stood it up and ran off the circuit.

Herfoss remained on circuit for another couple of laps thus Epis had cooled down a little by the time Herfoss returned to pit-lane, and settled for clapping him in instead of getting all punchy. Herfoss looked to reply by playing an imaginary violin.

NextGen BMW Team Manager Shane Kinderis was already down at the Penrite Honda garage expressing his displeasure, but alas, no fisticuffs there either…. #soft. Would have been good to run a book on it, not sure if I’d have put money down on Herf’ or Epis…

Away from the handbags at twenty paces shenanigans Herfoss had been swinging out on track. A 19.5 immediately followed by a 19.6 and 19.7 during the middle of the session the best string of laps, but to underline his pace there was another four 19s amongst the 18 laps he put in during the 30-minute FP2 session.

Wayne was not far off Herf’s best, 19.849 played 19.593, but Wayne only managed two 19s out of his 15 laps, while Herf’ banged in seven of them.

Mike Jones was third quickest in FP2 on 1m20.620. He had a big moment entering turn one during the session as the DesmoSport Ducati got untidy under brakes and returned to the pits for some tweaks to settle the machine.

Privateer Arthur Sissis put in a very impressive 1m20.626 to end the session fourth quickest ahead of Glenn Allerton, Cru Halliday, Lachlan Epis, Jed Metcher and Josh Waters.

Superbike FP2 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR-RR 1m19.593 2 Wayne MAXWELL Ducati V4R +0.256 3 Michael JONES Ducati V4R +0.667 4 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha YZF-R1 +1.033 5 Glenn ALLERTON BMW S RR +1.053 6 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R1 +1.424 7 Lachlan EPIS BMW S RR +1.450 8 Jed METCHER Yamaha YZF-R1 +1.750 9 Josh WATERS Kawasaki ZX10R +2.132 10 Matthew WALTERS Kawasaki ZX10R +2.204 11 Oliver BAYLISS Ducati V4R +2.493 12 Aiden WAGNER Yamaha YZF-R1 +2.549 13 Bryan STARING Kawasaki ZX10R +2.893 14 Yannis SHAW Suzuki GSXR +3.679 15 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha YZF-R1 +3.997 16 Aaron MORRIS Yamaha YZF-R1 +4.201 17 Jack DAVIS BMW S RR +5.545 18 Nathan SPITERI Suzuki GSXR +6.194 19 Philip CZAJ Yamaha YZF-R1 +6.931 20 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R1 +8.000 21 Patrick Jun LI Yamaha YZF-R1 +8.522 22 Hamish McMURRAY Kawasaki ZX10R +9.961

FP3

The track temperature was nudging 45-degrees when riders hit the track for FP3 at 1600 this afternoon here at Winton. Some cloud had moved in but the ambient temperature was still around 30-degrees along with a hefty dose of humidity.

Herfoss obviously didn’t mind as he banged in a 19.9 on his first flying lap. Maxwell crossed the stripe seconds later to register 1m20.000 dead and immediately followed that up with a 19.873. Not to be out-done Herf’ then dropped in a 19.563.

Mike Jones had started to put in some quick sector times here and there but didn’t really put it all together in the one lap until around eight-minutes into the session when he threw his hat in the ring with a 20.006. Jones was repeatedly fast in the first two sectors but was losing time to the others in the latter half of the lap. If he finds that pace he should be able to take the battle up to Herfoss and Maxwell come Sunday.

After that early flurry of fast times things then settled somewhat. With ten-minutes remaining in the session Cru Halliday inched a little closer to that leading trio, a 1m20.799 followed by a 20.909. Lachlan Epis was in P5 on 1m21.050 ahead of Metcher, Allerton and Staring, maybe Herf’ should dust him up more often…

With less than eight-minutes remaining Maxwell and Herfoss headed back out on track.

Mike Jones continued to set stellar times through the first two splits but was still losing almost half-a-second to the leading duo in the second half of the lap.

Herfoss was under at the first split and setting up to lower the benchmark before going down at turn three. Day done for the Penrite Honda man but he was uninjured.

In the dying seconds of the session Jed Metcher then went down at turn two and with his bike in a precarious position officials chose to put the red flag out and declare the session.

Thus Herfoss tops Friday ahead of Maxwell and Jones. Arthur Sissis is fourth on combined times, an amazing result for the privateer.

Glenn Allerton fifth on combined times ahead of Cru Halliday, Jed Metcher and Lachlan Epis. Bryan Staring P9 while Aiden Wagner rounded out the top ten ahead of Oli Bayliss and Josh Waters.

The final time practice session for Superbike to decide who scores the direct entry into QP2 takes place at 1045 Saturday morning. QP1 is slated for 1500 and QP2 for the top 12 at 1545. Race one on Sunday is scheduled for 1100 and race two at 1410.

Superbike FP3 Results

Pos Rider Bike Lap Speed 1 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR-RR 1m19.563 249 2 Wayne MAXWELL Ducati V4R 1m19.873 252 3 Michael JONES Ducati V4R 1m20.006 251 4 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R1 1m20.799 242 5 Jed METCHER Yamaha YZF-R1 1m20.880 242 6 Glenn ALLERTON BMW S RR 1m20.908 244 7 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha YZF-R1 1m20.989 245 8 Lachlan EPIS BMW S RR 1m21.050 241 9 Bryan STARING Kawasaki ZX10R 1m21.319 241 10 Aiden WAGNER Yamaha YZF-R1 1m21.328 244 11 Oliver BAYLISS Ducati V4R 1m21.340 249 12 Josh WATERS Kawasaki ZX10R 1m21.405 239 13 Matthew WALTERS Kawasaki ZX10R 1m21.737 242 14 Aaron MORRIS Yamaha YZF-R1 1m23.007 239 15 Yannis SHAW Suzuki GSXR 1m23.028 244 16 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha YZF-R1 1m23.260 244 17 Jack DAVIS BMW S RR 1m24.650 237 18 Philip CZAJ Yamaha YZF-R1 1m25.328 238 19 Nathan SPITERI Suzuki GSXR 1m25.700 235 20 Patrick Jun LI Yamaha YZF-R1 1m27.331 238 21 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R1 1m27.548 233 22 Hamish McMURRAY Kawasaki ZX10R 1m30.876 221

Superbike Combined Times

Pos Name Bike Lap 1 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR-RR 1m19.563 2 Wayne MAXWELL Ducati V4R 1m19.849 3 Michael JONES Ducati V4R 1m20.006 4 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha YZF-R1 1m20.626 5 Glenn ALLERTON BMW S RR 1m20.646 6 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R1 1m20.799 7 Jed METCHER Yamaha YZF-R1 1m20.880 8 Lachlan EPIS BMW S RR 1m21.043 9 Bryan STARING Kawasaki ZX10R 1m21.319 10 Aiden WAGNER Yamaha YZF-R1 1m21.328 11 Oliver BAYLISS Ducati V4R 1m21.340 12 Josh WATER Kawasaki ZX10R 1m21.405 13 Matthew WALTERS Kawasaki ZX10R 1m21.737 14 Mark CHIODO Yamaha YZF-R1 1m22.529 15 Aaron MORRIS Yamaha YZF-R1 1m23.007 16 Yannis SHAW Suzuki GSXR 1m23.028 17 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha YZF-R1 1m23.260 18 Jack DAVIS BMW S RR 1m24.650 19 Philip CZAJ Yamaha YZF-R1 1m25.328 20 Nathan SPITERI Suzuki GSXR 1m25.700 21 Patrick Jun LI Yamaha YZF-R1 1m27.331 22 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R1 1m27.548 23 Hamish McMURRAY Kawasaki ZX10R 1m29.554

Motorsports TV Supersport Combined

Pos Rider Bike Lap 1 Broc PEARSON Yamaha YZF-R6 1m21.966 2 Tom EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R6 1m22.396 3 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R6 1m23.111 4 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha YZF-R6 1m23.307 5 Ty LYNCH Yamaha YZF-R6 1m23.414 6 John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R6 1m23.641 7 Luke POWER Kawasaki ZX6R 1m23.752 8 Dallas SKEER Suzuki GSXR 1m23.868 9 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R6 1m23.964 10 Jack HYDE Yamaha YZF-R6 1m24.080 11 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha YZF-R6 1m24.452 12 Aidan HAYES Yamaha YZF-R6 1m24.733 13 Timothy LARGE Yamaha YZF-R6 1m24.782 14 Rhys BELLING Yamaha YZF-R6 1m25.148 15 Joel TAYLOR Yamaha YZF-R6 1m25.328 16 Thomas BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R6 1m25.362 17 Luke MITCHELL Yamaha YZF-R6 1m25.503 18 Noel MAHON Kawasaki ZX6R 1m26.471 19 Mitchell KUHNE Yamaha YZF-R6 1m27.527 20 Matthew LONG Yamaha YZF-R6 1m34.232

Supersport 300 Combined Times

Pos Name Machine Lap 1 Carter THOMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m30.632 2 Benjamin BAKER Yamaha YZF-R3 1m31.835 3 Tom DRANE Yamaha YZF-R3 1m31.864 4 Joseph MARINIELLO Kawasaki Ninja 1m32.069 5 Peter NERLICH Kawasaki Ninja 1m32.274 6 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha YZF-R3 1m32.328 7 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha YZF-R3 1m32.611 8 Jacob HATCH Yamaha YZF-R3 1m32.625 9 Clay CLEGG Yamaha YZF-R3 1m32.743 10 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 1m32.955 11 Zylas BUNTING Kawasaki Ninja 1m32.982 12 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 1m33.268 13 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m33.370 14 Caleb GILMORE Yamaha YZF-R3 1m33.477 15 Jake FARNSWORTH Kawasaki Ninja 1m33.689 16 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 1m33.915 17 Laura BROWN Yamaha YZF-R3 1m33.977 18 Patrick BOGNAR Yamaha YZF-R3 1m34.006 19 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 1m34.143 20 Matthew RINDEL Yamaha YZF-R3 1m34.308 21 Lucas QUINN Yamaha YZF-R3 134.371 22 Liam WATERS Yamaha YZF-R3 1m34.488 23 Varis FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R3 1m34.571 24 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 1m34.643 25 Zackary JOHNSON Kawasaki Ninja 1m34.728 26 James JACOBS Kawasaki Ninja 1m34.766 27 Zakary PETTENDY Yamaha YZF-R3 1m35.144 28 Zane KINNA Yamaha YZF-R3 1m35.232 29 Jonathan NAHLOUS Kawasaki Ninja 1m35.385 30 Oliver SHORT Kawasaki Ninja 1m35.601 31 Jamie PORT Yamaha YZF-R3 1m36.735 32 Samuel PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 1m37.946 33 Benjamin ANGELIDIS Kawasaki Ninja 1m38.405 34 Jesse WOODS Kawasaki Ninja 1m39.463

Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Combined times

Pos Rider Bike Lap 1 Carter THOMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m30.714 2 Benjamin BAKER Yamaha YZF-R3 1m31.226 3 Tom DRANE Yamaha YZF-R3 1m31.668 4 Jacob HATCH Yamaha YZF-R3 1m31.921 5 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha YZF-R3 1m32.008 6 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 1m32.455 7 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 1m32.579 8 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha YZF-R3 1m32.606 9 Clay CLEGG Yamaha YZF-R3 1m33.117 10 Caleb GILMORE Yamaha YZF-R3 1m33.160 11 Lucas QUINN Yamaha YZF-R3 1m33.555 12 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m33.605 13 Patrick BOGNAR Yamaha YZF-R3 1m33.819 14 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha YZF-R3 1m33.997 15 Matthew RINDEL Yamaha YZF-R3 1m34.149 16 Laura BROWN Yamaha YZF-R3 1m34.236 17 Zane KINNA Yamaha YZF-R3 1m34.269 18 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 1m34.441 19 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 1m34.480 20 Liam WATERS Yamaha YZF-R3 1m34.488 21 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 1m34.510 22 Varis FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R3 1m34.532 23 Jonathan NAHLOUS Yamaha YZF-R3 1m34.689 24 Zakary PETTENDY Yamaha YZF-R3 1m35.091 25 Jamie PORT Yamaha YZF-R3 1m36.110 26 Sam DAVIS Yamaha YZF-R3 1m37.271 27 Benjamin ANGELIDIS Yamaha YZF-R3 1m43.207

Horsell Sidecars FP3

Pos Rider Sidecar Lap 1 Corey TURNER / Danyon TURNER Suzuki LCR 1000 1m30.614 2 Steven BAYLISS / Charles WHITE Suzuki LCR 1000 1m35.000 3 Phillip UNDERWOOD / Stephen FORD LCR F1 1000 1m35.955 4 Howard FORD / Lee MENZIES Suzuki LCR 1000 1m38.043 5 Patrick CLANCY / Stephen BONNEY Suzuki LCR 600 1m38.312 6 Bruce COLLINS / Peter DEANGELIS Honda LCR 600 1m39.637 7 Darryl RAYNER / Kathryn WARNE Honda CBR RR 600 1m41.302 8 Stuart GORRIE / Bradley GORRIE Shelb. Honda CBR 600 1m41.600 9 Damien EDIS / Melanie SCHLUTER Suzuki Random 600 1m41.633 10 Simon REYNOLDS / Shannon BROWNE MRE GSXR 600 1m41.963 11 Jackson COLLINS / Daniel DINUZZO Honda CES 600 1m49.766

Oceania Junior Cup FP3

Pos Rider Bike Lap 1 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R15 1m42.719 2 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha YZF-R15 1m43.737 3 Nate O’NEILL Yamaha YZF-R15 1m44.380 4 Toby JAMES Yamaha YZF-R15 1m46.223 5 Hudson THOMPSON Yamaha YZF-R15 1m46.340 6 Harrison WATTS Yamaha YZF-R15 1m46.781 7 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha YZF-R15 1m46.796 8 Varis FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R15 1m46.915 9 Levi RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R15 1m47.309 10 Tate McCLURE Yamaha YZF-R15 1m47.804 11 Riley NAUTA Yamaha YZF-R15 1m48.048 12 Lachlan MOODY Yamaha YZF-R15 1m49.605 13 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R15 1m50.089 14 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha YZF-R15 1m51.914 15 Nikolas LAKUSIC Yamaha YZF-R15 1m52.690 16 William HUNT Yamaha YZF-R15 1m52.848 17 Jack FAVELLE Yamaha YZF-R15 1m53.592 18 Oliver SKINNER Yamaha YZF-R15 1m59.322 19 Elijah ANDREW Yamaha YZF-R15 2m03.464

2021 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar

Round Circuit Location Date R1 Australian All Wheels Race Fest (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC) Phillip Island, VIC Postponed R2 Winton Motor Raceway (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC, Sidecar) Benalla, VIC Mar 12-14, 2021 R3 Wakefield Park Raceway (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC, Sidecar) Goulburn, NSW Apr 16-18, 2021 R4 Hidden Valley Raceway (SBK Only) Darwin NT Jun 18-20, 2021 R5 Morgan Park Raceway (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC) Warwick QLD Aug 20-22, 2021 R6 The Bend Motorsport Park (SBK, SSP, SSP300) The Bend, SA Sep 23-26, 2021 R7 Symmons Plains (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC) Tasmania Nov 4-7, 2021

Round 2 | Winton Motor Raceway | 12th-14th March Schedule