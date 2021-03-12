ASBK 2021 Winton
Pirelli Superbike
Things continued to heat up this afternoon here at Winton Raceway as the opening round of the 2021 Mi-Bike Australian Superbike Championship got underway in warm conditions. We reported on FP1 earlier but in this update we focus on the final two free practice sessions from this afternoon.
FP2 – Handbags at 20 paces
Towards the end of FP2 there was also some riders and team members getting a bit hot under the collar. Lachlan Epis returned to the NextGen BMW pits, jumped off his bike, threw his gloves and declared that he was going to punch Troy Herfoss.
There was some sort of incident between the two, it seems Herfoss had taken umbrage at Epis closing his line at some point on the track, so had slotted his Penrite Honda up the inside of him, gave him a tap and what looked like the bird before continuing on, an alarmed Epis stood it up and ran off the circuit.
Herfoss remained on circuit for another couple of laps thus Epis had cooled down a little by the time Herfoss returned to pit-lane, and settled for clapping him in instead of getting all punchy. Herfoss looked to reply by playing an imaginary violin.
NextGen BMW Team Manager Shane Kinderis was already down at the Penrite Honda garage expressing his displeasure, but alas, no fisticuffs there either…. #soft. Would have been good to run a book on it, not sure if I’d have put money down on Herf’ or Epis…
Away from the handbags at twenty paces shenanigans Herfoss had been swinging out on track. A 19.5 immediately followed by a 19.6 and 19.7 during the middle of the session the best string of laps, but to underline his pace there was another four 19s amongst the 18 laps he put in during the 30-minute FP2 session.
Wayne was not far off Herf’s best, 19.849 played 19.593, but Wayne only managed two 19s out of his 15 laps, while Herf’ banged in seven of them.
Mike Jones was third quickest in FP2 on 1m20.620. He had a big moment entering turn one during the session as the DesmoSport Ducati got untidy under brakes and returned to the pits for some tweaks to settle the machine.
Privateer Arthur Sissis put in a very impressive 1m20.626 to end the session fourth quickest ahead of Glenn Allerton, Cru Halliday, Lachlan Epis, Jed Metcher and Josh Waters.
Superbike FP2 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Troy HERFOSS
|Honda CBR-RR
|1m19.593
|2
|Wayne MAXWELL
|Ducati V4R
|+0.256
|3
|Michael JONES
|Ducati V4R
|+0.667
|4
|Arthur SISSIS
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+1.033
|5
|Glenn ALLERTON
|BMW S RR
|+1.053
|6
|Cru HALLIDAY
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+1.424
|7
|Lachlan EPIS
|BMW S RR
|+1.450
|8
|Jed METCHER
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+1.750
|9
|Josh WATERS
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|+2.132
|10
|Matthew WALTERS
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|+2.204
|11
|Oliver BAYLISS
|Ducati V4R
|+2.493
|12
|Aiden WAGNER
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+2.549
|13
|Bryan STARING
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|+2.893
|14
|Yannis SHAW
|Suzuki GSXR
|+3.679
|15
|Luke JHONSTON
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+3.997
|16
|Aaron MORRIS
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+4.201
|17
|Jack DAVIS
|BMW S RR
|+5.545
|18
|Nathan SPITERI
|Suzuki GSXR
|+6.194
|19
|Philip CZAJ
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+6.931
|20
|Michael EDWARDS
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+8.000
|21
|Patrick Jun LI
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+8.522
|22
|Hamish McMURRAY
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|+9.961
FP3
The track temperature was nudging 45-degrees when riders hit the track for FP3 at 1600 this afternoon here at Winton. Some cloud had moved in but the ambient temperature was still around 30-degrees along with a hefty dose of humidity.
Herfoss obviously didn’t mind as he banged in a 19.9 on his first flying lap. Maxwell crossed the stripe seconds later to register 1m20.000 dead and immediately followed that up with a 19.873. Not to be out-done Herf’ then dropped in a 19.563.
Mike Jones had started to put in some quick sector times here and there but didn’t really put it all together in the one lap until around eight-minutes into the session when he threw his hat in the ring with a 20.006. Jones was repeatedly fast in the first two sectors but was losing time to the others in the latter half of the lap. If he finds that pace he should be able to take the battle up to Herfoss and Maxwell come Sunday.
After that early flurry of fast times things then settled somewhat. With ten-minutes remaining in the session Cru Halliday inched a little closer to that leading trio, a 1m20.799 followed by a 20.909. Lachlan Epis was in P5 on 1m21.050 ahead of Metcher, Allerton and Staring, maybe Herf’ should dust him up more often…
With less than eight-minutes remaining Maxwell and Herfoss headed back out on track.
Mike Jones continued to set stellar times through the first two splits but was still losing almost half-a-second to the leading duo in the second half of the lap.
Herfoss was under at the first split and setting up to lower the benchmark before going down at turn three. Day done for the Penrite Honda man but he was uninjured.
In the dying seconds of the session Jed Metcher then went down at turn two and with his bike in a precarious position officials chose to put the red flag out and declare the session.
Thus Herfoss tops Friday ahead of Maxwell and Jones. Arthur Sissis is fourth on combined times, an amazing result for the privateer.
Glenn Allerton fifth on combined times ahead of Cru Halliday, Jed Metcher and Lachlan Epis. Bryan Staring P9 while Aiden Wagner rounded out the top ten ahead of Oli Bayliss and Josh Waters.
The final time practice session for Superbike to decide who scores the direct entry into QP2 takes place at 1045 Saturday morning. QP1 is slated for 1500 and QP2 for the top 12 at 1545. Race one on Sunday is scheduled for 1100 and race two at 1410.
Superbike FP3 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Lap
|Speed
|1
|Troy HERFOSS
|Honda CBR-RR
|1m19.563
|249
|2
|Wayne MAXWELL
|Ducati V4R
|1m19.873
|252
|3
|Michael JONES
|Ducati V4R
|1m20.006
|251
|4
|Cru HALLIDAY
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m20.799
|242
|5
|Jed METCHER
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m20.880
|242
|6
|Glenn ALLERTON
|BMW S RR
|1m20.908
|244
|7
|Arthur SISSIS
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m20.989
|245
|8
|Lachlan EPIS
|BMW S RR
|1m21.050
|241
|9
|Bryan STARING
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|1m21.319
|241
|10
|Aiden WAGNER
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m21.328
|244
|11
|Oliver BAYLISS
|Ducati V4R
|1m21.340
|249
|12
|Josh WATERS
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|1m21.405
|239
|13
|Matthew WALTERS
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|1m21.737
|242
|14
|Aaron MORRIS
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m23.007
|239
|15
|Yannis SHAW
|Suzuki GSXR
|1m23.028
|244
|16
|Luke JHONSTON
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m23.260
|244
|17
|Jack DAVIS
|BMW S RR
|1m24.650
|237
|18
|Philip CZAJ
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m25.328
|238
|19
|Nathan SPITERI
|Suzuki GSXR
|1m25.700
|235
|20
|Patrick Jun LI
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m27.331
|238
|21
|Michael EDWARDS
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m27.548
|233
|22
|Hamish McMURRAY
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|1m30.876
|221
Superbike Combined Times
|Pos
|Name
|Bike
|Lap
|1
|Troy HERFOSS
|Honda CBR-RR
|1m19.563
|2
|Wayne MAXWELL
|Ducati V4R
|1m19.849
|3
|Michael JONES
|Ducati V4R
|1m20.006
|4
|Arthur SISSIS
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m20.626
|5
|Glenn ALLERTON
|BMW S RR
|1m20.646
|6
|Cru HALLIDAY
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m20.799
|7
|Jed METCHER
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m20.880
|8
|Lachlan EPIS
|BMW S RR
|1m21.043
|9
|Bryan STARING
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|1m21.319
|10
|Aiden WAGNER
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m21.328
|11
|Oliver BAYLISS
|Ducati V4R
|1m21.340
|12
|Josh WATER
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|1m21.405
|13
|Matthew WALTERS
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|1m21.737
|14
|Mark CHIODO
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m22.529
|15
|Aaron MORRIS
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m23.007
|16
|Yannis SHAW
|Suzuki GSXR
|1m23.028
|17
|Luke JHONSTON
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m23.260
|18
|Jack DAVIS
|BMW S RR
|1m24.650
|19
|Philip CZAJ
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m25.328
|20
|Nathan SPITERI
|Suzuki GSXR
|1m25.700
|21
|Patrick Jun LI
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m27.331
|22
|Michael EDWARDS
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m27.548
|23
|Hamish McMURRAY
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|1m29.554
Motorsports TV Supersport Combined
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Lap
|1
|Broc PEARSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m21.966
|2
|Tom EDWARDS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m22.396
|3
|Max STAUFFER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m23.111
|4
|Scott NICHOLSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m23.307
|5
|Ty LYNCH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m23.414
|6
|John LYTRAS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m23.641
|7
|Luke POWER
|Kawasaki ZX6R
|1m23.752
|8
|Dallas SKEER
|Suzuki GSXR
|1m23.868
|9
|Tom BRAMICH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m23.964
|10
|Jack HYDE
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m24.080
|11
|Jack PASSFIELD
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m24.452
|12
|Aidan HAYES
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m24.733
|13
|Timothy LARGE
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m24.782
|14
|Rhys BELLING
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m25.148
|15
|Joel TAYLOR
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m25.328
|16
|Thomas BRAMICH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m25.362
|17
|Luke MITCHELL
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m25.503
|18
|Noel MAHON
|Kawasaki ZX6R
|1m26.471
|19
|Mitchell KUHNE
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m27.527
|20
|Matthew LONG
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m34.232
Supersport 300 Combined Times
|Pos
|Name
|Machine
|Lap
|1
|Carter THOMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m30.632
|2
|Benjamin BAKER
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m31.835
|3
|Tom DRANE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m31.864
|4
|Joseph MARINIELLO
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1m32.069
|5
|Peter NERLICH
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1m32.274
|6
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m32.328
|7
|Reece OUGHTRED
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m32.611
|8
|Jacob HATCH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m32.625
|9
|Clay CLEGG
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m32.743
|10
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m32.955
|11
|Zylas BUNTING
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1m32.982
|12
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m33.268
|13
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m33.370
|14
|Caleb GILMORE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m33.477
|15
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1m33.689
|16
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m33.915
|17
|Laura BROWN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m33.977
|18
|Patrick BOGNAR
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m34.006
|19
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m34.143
|20
|Matthew RINDEL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m34.308
|21
|Lucas QUINN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|134.371
|22
|Liam WATERS
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m34.488
|23
|Varis FLEMING
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m34.571
|24
|Taiyo AKSU
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m34.643
|25
|Zackary JOHNSON
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1m34.728
|26
|James JACOBS
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1m34.766
|27
|Zakary PETTENDY
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m35.144
|28
|Zane KINNA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m35.232
|29
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1m35.385
|30
|Oliver SHORT
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1m35.601
|31
|Jamie PORT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m36.735
|32
|Samuel PEZZETTA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m37.946
|33
|Benjamin ANGELIDIS
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1m38.405
|34
|Jesse WOODS
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1m39.463
Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Combined times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Lap
|1
|Carter THOMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m30.714
|2
|Benjamin BAKER
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m31.226
|3
|Tom DRANE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m31.668
|4
|Jacob HATCH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m31.921
|5
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m32.008
|6
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m32.455
|7
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m32.579
|8
|Reece OUGHTRED
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m32.606
|9
|Clay CLEGG
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m33.117
|10
|Caleb GILMORE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m33.160
|11
|Lucas QUINN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m33.555
|12
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m33.605
|13
|Patrick BOGNAR
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m33.819
|14
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m33.997
|15
|Matthew RINDEL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m34.149
|16
|Laura BROWN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m34.236
|17
|Zane KINNA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m34.269
|18
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m34.441
|19
|Taiyo AKSU
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m34.480
|20
|Liam WATERS
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m34.488
|21
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m34.510
|22
|Varis FLEMING
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m34.532
|23
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m34.689
|24
|Zakary PETTENDY
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m35.091
|25
|Jamie PORT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m36.110
|26
|Sam DAVIS
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m37.271
|27
|Benjamin ANGELIDIS
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m43.207
Horsell Sidecars FP3
|Pos
|Rider
|Sidecar
|Lap
|1
|Corey TURNER / Danyon TURNER
|Suzuki LCR 1000
|1m30.614
|2
|Steven BAYLISS / Charles WHITE
|Suzuki LCR 1000
|1m35.000
|3
|Phillip UNDERWOOD / Stephen FORD
|LCR F1 1000
|1m35.955
|4
|Howard FORD / Lee MENZIES
|Suzuki LCR 1000
|1m38.043
|5
|Patrick CLANCY / Stephen BONNEY
|Suzuki LCR 600
|1m38.312
|6
|Bruce COLLINS / Peter DEANGELIS
|Honda LCR 600
|1m39.637
|7
|Darryl RAYNER / Kathryn WARNE
|Honda CBR RR 600
|1m41.302
|8
|Stuart GORRIE / Bradley GORRIE
|Shelb. Honda CBR 600
|1m41.600
|9
|Damien EDIS / Melanie SCHLUTER
|Suzuki Random 600
|1m41.633
|10
|Simon REYNOLDS / Shannon BROWNE
|MRE GSXR 600
|1m41.963
|11
|Jackson COLLINS / Daniel DINUZZO
|Honda CES 600
|1m49.766
Oceania Junior Cup FP3
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Lap
|1
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m42.719
|2
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m43.737
|3
|Nate O’NEILL
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m44.380
|4
|Toby JAMES
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m46.223
|5
|Hudson THOMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m46.340
|6
|Harrison WATTS
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m46.781
|7
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m46.796
|8
|Varis FLEMING
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m46.915
|9
|Levi RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m47.309
|10
|Tate McCLURE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m47.804
|11
|Riley NAUTA
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m48.048
|12
|Lachlan MOODY
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m49.605
|13
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m50.089
|14
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m51.914
|15
|Nikolas LAKUSIC
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m52.690
|16
|William HUNT
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m52.848
|17
|Jack FAVELLE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m53.592
|18
|Oliver SKINNER
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m59.322
|19
|Elijah ANDREW
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2m03.464
2021 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar
|Round
|Circuit
|Location
|Date
|R1
|Australian All Wheels Race Fest (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC)
|Phillip Island, VIC
|Postponed
|R2
|Winton Motor Raceway (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC, Sidecar)
|Benalla, VIC
|Mar 12-14, 2021
|R3
|Wakefield Park Raceway (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC, Sidecar)
|Goulburn, NSW
|Apr 16-18, 2021
|R4
|Hidden Valley Raceway (SBK Only)
|Darwin NT
|Jun 18-20, 2021
|R5
|Morgan Park Raceway (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC)
|Warwick QLD
|Aug 20-22, 2021
|R6
|The Bend Motorsport Park (SBK, SSP, SSP300)
|The Bend, SA
|Sep 23-26, 2021
|R7
|Symmons Plains (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC)
|Tasmania
|Nov 4-7, 2021
Round 2 | Winton Motor Raceway | 12th-14th March Schedule
|Friday 12th March
|Time
|Class
|Event
|Duration
|1115
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Free Practice 1
|15 mins
|1135
|Horsell Australian Sidecars
|Free Practice 2
|15 mins
|1155
|Supersport 300
|Free Practice 2
|20 mins
|1215
|Lunch – ASBK Pillion Rides
|20 mins
|1235
|Motorsports TV Supersport
|Free Practice 2
|25 mins
|1305
|R3 Cup
|Free Practice 2
|20 mins
|1330
|Pirelli Superbike
|Free Practice 2
|30 mins
|1405
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Free Practice 2
|15 mins
|1425
|Supersport 300
|Free Practice 3
|20 mins
|1450
|Motorsports TV Supersport
|Free Practice 3
|25 mins
|1520
|R3 Cup
|Free Practice 3
|20 mins
|1545
|Pirelli Superbike
|Free Practice 3
|30 mins
|1620
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Free Practice 3
|15 mins
|1640
|Horsell Australian Sidecars
|Free Practice 3
|15 mins
|Saturday 13th March
|0900
|Horsell Australian Sidecars
|Qualifying
|20 mins
|0925
|Supersport 300
|Qualifying 1
|20 mins
|0950
|Motorsports TV Supersport
|Qualifying 1
|25 mins
|1020
|R3 Cup
|Qualifying 1
|20 mins
|1045
|Pirelli Superbike
|Timed Practice
|35 mins
|1125
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Qualifying 1
|15 mins
|1145
|Horsell Australian Sidecars
|Race 1
|8 Laps
|1210
|Supersport 300
|Qualifying 2
|20 mins
|1230
|Lunch – ASBK Pillion Rides
|45 mins
|1315
|R3 Cup
|Qualifying 2
|20 mins
|1340
|Motorsports TV Supersport
|Qualifying 2
|25 mins
|1410
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Qualifying 2
|15 mins
|1425
|ASBK TV Track Time
|Media 1
|10 mins
|1435
|Supersport 300
|Race 1
|9 Laps
|1500
|Pirelli Superbike
|Qualifying 1
|15 mins
|1520
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Race 1
|6 Laps
|1545
|Pirelli Superbike (Top 12)
|Qualifying 2
|15 mins
|1605
|R3 Cup
|Race 1
|8 Laps
|1630
|Horsell Australian Sidecars
|Race 2
|8 Laps
|Sunday 14th March
|0830
|R3 Cup
|Warm Up
|5 mins
|0840
|Motorsports TV Supersport
|Warm Up
|5 mins
|0850
|Supersport 300
|Warm Up
|5 mins
|0900
|Pirelli Superbike
|Warm Up
|10 mins
|0915
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Warm Up
|5 mins
|0925
|Horsell Consulting Sidecars
|Warm Up
|5 mins
|0935
|R3 Cup ^
|Race 2
|8 Laps
|1000
|Motorsports TV Supersport ^
|Race 1
|14 Laps
|1035
|Supersport 300 ^
|Race 2
|9 Laps
|1100
|Pirelli Superbike*
|Race 1
|16 Laps
|1140
|Lunch
|60 mins
|1245
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup *
|Race 2
|6 Laps
|1310
|Motorsports TV Supersport *
|Race 3
|14 Laps
|1345
|Supersport 300 *
|Race 3
|9 Laps
|1410
|Pirelli Superbike *
|Race 2
|16 Laps
|1500
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup ^
|Race 3
|6 Laps
|1525
|Horsell Consulting Sidecars ^
|Race 3
|8 Laps
|1550
|R3 Cup ^
|Race 3
|8 Laps