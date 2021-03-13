ASBK 2021 Winton Saturday

Pirelli Superbike Q1

The sky was darkening further as Superbike qualifying approached. A huge band of rain was sweeping across Melbourne and most of south-western Victoria but Winton was just outside the northern edge of the front and, so far, the Winton tarmac had remained dry, you could, however, feel the moisture content in the air increasing and even a sporadic drop of rain here and there, despite that, the air temperature was still around 32-degrees. Was enough to make me nervous, let alone the Superbike riders along with their teams and supporters.

With rain on the horizon time was of the essence and Q1 competitors wasted no time in getting down to business. Only the top three would score transfer spots through to Q2, where they would join the nine fastest riders in Timed Practice from this morning.

Despite a drop here and there, the rain did hold off for the entire 15-minutes of Q1. Oli Bayliss was the early pace-setter before being bested by Bryan Staring and then Mark Chiodo.

Josh Waters then pushed Bayliss further back to fourth but the youngster then fired in a 1m21.647 to go to the top of the charts.

That pushed Josh Waters out of the transfer spots so the BCperformance Kawasaki man left pit-lane for one last crack at it. He crossed the line to start that final lap with a single second left on the clock. A tenth behind at the first split, three-tenths at the second split, four-tenths at the third split, it was going to be close…. But no, another tenth lost across the final sector left him in fourth place and without a ride in Q2….

Earning their places in Q2 were Oli Bayliss, Mark Chiodo and Bryan Staring.

Pirelli Superbike Q2

The opening bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup race split the two sessions which meant that was almost 30-minutes between Q1 and Q2.

Troy Herfoss had perhaps the most to lose in this session. The Penrite Honda man was down to only one bike after destroying his #1 bike during practice yesterday. This bike had not turned many kilometres and along with not feeling quite the same as the bike he set the fastest time on yesterday, the engine was perhaps still loosening up and not feeling quite as sharp as his #1 bike that was largely now destined for the skip bin… That set of scales I mentioned in the report from the test early last week were now perhaps tipping back over to Wayne’s pan…Fortunes can and do change in the blink of an eye in this sport.

Lap records have been getting broken throughout many classes already here this weekend and that is down to more than just rider, machine and tyre progress. The large kerbs of Winton are now long gone and have been replaced by more low profile FIM spec’ kerbing which allows riders to run lines that are much closer and even risk touching kerbs that once would have put them on their ear if even lightly brushed.

As Superbike competitors exited pit-lane for the final 15-minute qualifying session time was even more critical. The wide and expansive rain band drenching most of the south-western Victoria was getting very close to the circuit and it would be touch and go as to whether the entire session would remain dry.

Almost as soon as the session started though it was stopped after Glenn Allerton went down at turn five. Just before that flag was produced though Herfoss had posted a 1m20.122 to set the early benchmark in what could have turned out to be a master-stroke of tactical planning if that looking rain front swept in before proceedings got underway again.

The session recommenced with less than 12-minutes left on the shot clock. Herfoss was again straight down to business, under at the first and second splits, then third splits, but that man Maxwell was also under at the third split and by more than Herfoss…. Maxwell crossed the stripe to go P1 on 1m19.712 to Herf’s 1m19.907. Mike Jones was now up to P3 on 1m20.699.

Herfoss then went P1 on his next lap with a 1m19.565, guess he must have that feeling on the spare bike now…. There was still seven-minutes to go…

Mike Jones improved to 1m20.094 to strengthen his claim on P3. Lachlan Epis was in P4 ahead of Cru Halliday and Arthur Sissis. Four-minutes to go…

Wayne Maxwell exited pit-lane with two-minutes left on the clock while both Troy Herfoss and Mike Jones remained in the pits. However he abandond the opportunity to have one last crack at P1 and returned to the pits.

Thus Troy Herfoss takes the first championship point of the season with pole position ahead of Maxwell while Mike Jones rounds out the front row.

Lachlan Epis will head the second row alongside Cru Halliday and South Australian privateer Arthur Sissis.

Oli Bayliss heads row three ahead of Dunlop runners Bryan Staring and Aiden Wagner while Jed Metcher rounds out the top ten ahead of Mark Chiodo.

The rain started falling only minutes after the end of the session…

There is a full-second between third placed Jones and fourth placed Epis. Come the 16-lap races things are expect to be much tighter than the practice and qualifying times might suggest as the Dunlop runners are confident of having competitive race pace, and some might even elect to do the race distances on their softest option, particularly as conditions are expected to be much cooler on race day. Halliday was the leading Dunlop runner today in P5. Herfoss is on Michelin while both Maxwell and Jones are on Pirelli rubber.

Race one on Sunday is scheduled for 1100 and race two at 1410.

Superbike Q2

Pos RIder Bike Time 1 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR-RR 1m19.565 2 Wayne MAXWELL Ducati V4R 1m19.712 3 Michael JONES Ducati V4R 1m20.094 4 Lachlan EPIS BMW S RR 1m21.007 5 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R1 1m21.371 6 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha YZF-R1 1m21.379 7 Oliver BAYLISS Ducati V4R 1m21.430 8 Bryan STARING Kawasaki ZX10R 1m21.580 9 Aiden WAGNER Yamaha YZF-R1 1m22.217 10 Jed METCHER Yamaha YZF-R1 1m22.423 11 Mark CHIODO Yamaha YZF-R1 1m22.767 12 Glenn ALLERTON BMW S RR 1m25.741

Superbike Q1

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Oliver BAYLISS Ducati V4R 1m21.647 2 Mark CHIODO Yamaha YZF-R1 1m21.665 3 Bryan STARING Kawasaki ZX10R 1m21.840 4 Josh WATERS Kawasaki ZX10R 1m22.002 5 Matthew WALTERS Kawasaki ZX10R 1m22.309 6 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha YZF-R1 1m22.566 7 Aaron MORRIS Yamaha YZF-R1 1m23.101 8 Yannis SHAW Suzuki GSXR 1m23.324 9 Jack DAVIS BMW S RR 1m25.922 10 Nathan SPITERI Suzuki GSXR 1m26.156 11 Philip CZAJ Yamaha YZF-R1 1m27.740 12 Patrick Jun LI Yamaha YZF-R1 1m28.511 13 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R1 1m28.603 14 Hamish McMURRAY Kawasaki ZX10R 1m29.751

Motorsports TV Supersport

Ty Lynch went down at turn two late in the second Supersport Qualifying session which caused a red flag due to the air-fence needing to be re-staked. The final seven-minutes of the session then got underway after a 15-minute delay but there no real changes at the top of the order.

Tom Edwards didn’t lower his new lap record from this morning but Broc Pearson did move a little closer to the pole-man in the dying seconds of Q2. Max Stauffer rounds out the front row courtesy of his QP1 time, but is eight-tenths of a second behind the leading duo.

The second row got shuffled in the final minutes of the re-started session. Tom Bramich was the big improver, jumping up from ninth place this morning to fourth place on combined times this afternoon. That pushed Ty Lynch back to fifth while Scott Nicholson, another rider to improve his standing late in the session, rounds out that second row.

Dallas Skeer on the only Suzuki in a field that is almost all-Yamaha, heads the third row ahead of Luke Power and John Lytras while Jack Hyde rounds out the top ten.

Supersport Combined Qualifying

Pos Rider Bike Lap 1 Tom EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R6 1m22.264 2 Broc PEARSON Yamaha YZF-R6 1m22.271 3 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R6 1m23.052 4 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R6 1m23.201 5 Ty LYNCH Yamaha YZF-R6 1m23.410 6 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha YZF-R6 1m23.413 7 Dallas SKEER Suzuki GSXR 1m23.492 8 Luke POWER Kawasaki ZX6R 1m23.664 9 John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R6 1m23.834 10 Jack HYDE Yamaha YZF-R6 1m24.107 11 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha YZF-R6 1m24.233 12 Aidan HAYES Yamaha YZF-R6 1m24.436 13 Rhys BELLING Yamaha YZF-R6 1m24.577 14 Timothy LARGE Yamaha YZF-R6 1m24.945 15 Joel TAYLOR Yamaha YZF-R6 1m24.960 16 Luke MITCHELL Yamaha YZF-R6 1m25.219 17 Noel MAHON Kawasaki ZX6R 1m26.740 18 Mitchell KUHNE Yamaha YZF-R6 1m27.021 19 Matthew LONG Yamaha YZF-R6 1m31.948

Supersport 300

Clouds had rolled in before Saturday’s afternoon’s qualifying sessions got underway but it was still hot and humid ahead of an expected cool change later this evening. The wind though had already increased due to a looming weather front moving in from the west.

The fastest two competitors in Supersport 300 first qualifying, Carter Thompson and Ben Baker, didn’t take to the track in QP2, satisfied that their Q1 times would score them front row starts. That was indeed the case and Tom Drane remained third while Reece Oughtred moved up the charts to head the second row.

Tom Drane and Ben Baker were the leading two protagonists on the opening lap of the nine-lap Supersport 300 race after pole-sitter Carter Thompson failed to get off the line well and had to contend with some traffic.

By the end of lap two though Thompson had caught both of them and put a brave, but clean, around the outside move on Drane for second place at turn one that he made stick.

Next target, Baker… Up the inside into the final double-right on the next lap Thompson made his move and went through to the lead, that lap by Thompson was a 1m31.500. Baker though came back at him up the inside at turn one in a good move but Thompson ultimately got the better of him a few turns later and put on an extra burst of speed to start inching away from Baker. That lap a 1m31.230 while his three closest pursuers, Baker, Drane and Oughtred recorded 1m31.7s.

Just to show he was not out of the game Tom Drane then lowered the benchmark further, a 1m31.171 as he tried to close back on to second placed Baker. Meanwhile Brandon Demmery had got the better of Oughtred to move up into fourth place.

With three laps to go less than a second covered the leading trio with Thompson in the lead from Baker who was now really starting to come under attack from Drane. On that third from last lap Thompson lowered the lap record to 1m30.884 and stretched another couple of bike lengths away from his pursuers.

At the last lap board the gap was just under a second which Thompson then pushed out to 1.4-seconds by the chequered flag to take a convincing but still quite hard fought win.

Baker held out Drane to take second place while Reece Oughtred managed to get back past Demmery to take fourth.

Thompson’s new race lap record of 1m30.879 bettered the previous benchmark, set by Brandon Demmery in 2019, by half-a-second.

Supersport 300 Race One

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Carter THOMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 13m47.037 2 Benjamin BAKER Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.397 3 Tom DRANE Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.472 4 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha YZF-R3 +5.913 5 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha YZF-R3 +5.957 6 Jacob HATCH Yamaha YZF-R3 +11.823 7 Caleb GILMORE Yamaha YZF-R3 +15.322 8 Joseph MARINIELLO Kawasaki Ninja +15.423 9 Zackary JOHNSON Kawasaki Ninja +15.658 10 Zylas BUNTING Kawasaki Ninja +15.939 11 James JACOBS Kawasaki Ninja +20.048 12 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 +21.220 13 Matthew RINDEL Yamaha YZF-R3 +21.569 14 Jake FARNSWORTH Kawasaki Ninja +30.526 15 Clay CLEGG Yamaha YZF-R3 +31.290 16 Zakary PETTENDY Yamaha YZF-R3 +31.989 17 Peter NERLICH Kawasaki Ninja +32.476 18 Zane KINNA Yamaha YZF-R3 +32.489 19 Laura BROWN Yamaha YZF-R3 +32.630 20 Henry SNELL (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R3 +32.781 21 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +34.175 22 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 +34.333 23 Varis FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R3 +41.842 24 Jonathan NAHLOUS Kawasaki Ninja +47.628 25 Oliver SHORT Kawasaki Ninja +55.496 26 Samuel PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 +1m00.902 27 Benjamin ANGELIDIS Kawasaki Ninja +1:m5.993 28 Jesse WOODS Kawasaki Ninja +1m16.388 DNF Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 +6 Laps DNF Lucas QUINN Yamaha YZF-R3 +8 Laps

Superspot 300 Combined Qualifying

Pos Rider Bike Lap 1 Carter THOMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m30.522 2 Benjamin BAKER Yamaha YZF-R3 1m31.447 3 Tom DRANE Yamaha YZF-R3 1m31.894 4 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha YZF-R3 1m31.986 5 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha YZF-R3 1m32.149 6 Jacob HATCH (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R3 1m32.407 7 Zackary JOHNSON Kawasaki Ninja 1m32.463 8 Joseph MARINIELLO Kawasaki Ninja 1m32.649 9 Caleb GILMORE Yamaha YZF-R3 1m32.747 10 Zylas BUNTING Kawasaki Ninja 1m32.879 11 Peter NERLICH Kawasaki Ninja 1m32.985 12 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 1m33.034 13 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 1m33.352 14 Matthew RINDEL Yamaha YZF-R3 1m33.437 15 Lucas QUINN Yamaha YZF-R3 1m33.446 16 Zakary PETTENDY Yamaha YZF-R3 1m33.456 17 Clay CLEGG Yamaha YZF-R3 1m33.470 18 James JACOBS Kawasaki Ninja 1m33.476 19 Zane KINNA Yamaha YZF-R3 1m33.524 20 Jake FARNSWORTH Kawasaki Ninja 1m33.830 21 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 1m33.866 22 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m34.032 23 Varis FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R3 1m34.100 24 Laura BROWN Yamaha YZF-R3 1m34.183 25 Jonathan NAHLOUS Kawasaki Ninja 1m34.413 26 Liam WATERS Yamaha YZF-R3 1m34.460 27 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 1m34.593 28 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 1m34.916 29 Patrick BOGNAR Yamaha YZF-R3 1m35.552 30 Jamie PORT Yamaha YZF-R3 1m36.167 31 Oliver SHORT Kawasaki Ninja 1m37.078 32 Samuel PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 1m37.515 33 Jesse WOODS Kawasaki Ninja 1m37.934 34 Benjamin ANGELIDIS Kawasaki Ninja 1m39.373

Yamaha Finance R3 Cup

Yamaha R3 Combined Qualifying 2

Pos Name Bike Time 1 Carter THOMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m30.474 2 Tom DRANE Yamaha YZF-R3 1m31.465 3 Benjamin BAKER Yamaha YZF-R3 1m31.610 4 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha YZF-R3 1m31.715 5 Jacob HATCH Yamaha YZF-R3 1m31.915 6 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha YZF-R3 1m32.664 7 Caleb GILMORE Yamaha YZF-R3 1m32.765 8 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha YZF-R3 1m32.908 9 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 1m32.949 10 Matthew RINDEL Yamaha YZF-R3 1m33.096 11 Clay CLEGG Yamaha YZF-R3 1m33.254 12 Lucas QUINN Yamaha YZF-R3 1m33.394 13 Laura BROWN Yamaha YZF-R3 1m33.564 14 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m33.725 15 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 1m33.783 16 Zakary PETTENDY Yamaha YZF-R3 1m33.799 17 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 1m34.000 18 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 1m34.092 19 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 1m34.102 20 Liam WATERS Yamaha YZF-R3 1m34.102 21 Jonathan NAHLOUS Yamaha YZF-R3 1m34.384 22 Varis FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R3 1m34.487 23 Zane KINNA Yamaha YZF-R3 1:m4.588 24 Sam DAVIS Yamaha YZF-R3 1:m5.844 25 Jamie PORT Yamaha YZF-R3 1m36.754

Horsell Sidecars

Sidecars Race One

Pos Name Class Sidecar Time/Gap 1 Corey TURNER / Danyon TURNER F1 Suzuki LCR 1000 9m09.002 2 Steven BAYLISS / Charles WHITE F1 Suzuki LCR 1000 +46.966 3 Bruce COLLINS / Peter DEANGELIS F2 Honda LCR 600 +48.777 4 Declan BEARE / Noel BEARE F1 Suzuki Alvin 1000 +55.971 5 Darryl RAYNER / Kathryn WARNE ( F2 Honda CBR RR 600 +1:03.633 6 Damien EDIS / Melanie SCHLUTER F2 Suzuki Random 600 +1:05.264 7 Simon REYNOLDS / Shannon BROWNE F2 MRE GSXR 600 +1:18.946 8 Stuart GORRIE / Bradley GORRIE F2 Shelb. Honda CBR 600 +1:28.618 9 Jackson COLLINS / Daniel DINUZZO F2 Honda CES 600 +1:33.972 DNF Howard FORD / Lee MENZIES F1 Suzuki LCR 1000 +3 Laps

Oceania Junior Cup Combined Qualifying

Pos Name Bike Lap 1 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R15 1m42.876 2 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha YZF-R15 1m43.064 3 Nate O’NEILL Yamaha YZF-R15 1m44.148 4 Toby JAMES Yamaha YZF-R15 1m45.250 5 Varis FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R15 1m45.619 6 Riley NAUTA Yamaha YZF-R15 1m45.678 7 Levi RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R15 1m45.788 8 Harrison WATTS Yamaha YZF-R15 1m46.832 9 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha YZF-R15 1m46.898 10 Lachlan MOODY Yamaha YZF-R15 1m46.999 11 Hudson THOMPSON Yamaha YZF-R15 1m47.007 12 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R15 1m47.887 13 Nikolas LAKUSIC Yamaha YZF-R15 1m49.612 14 William HUNT Yamaha YZF-R15 1m49.656 15 Jack FAVELLE Yamaha YZF-R15 1m50.015 16 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha YZF-R15 1m50.262 17 Tate McCLURE Yamaha YZF-R15 1m53.714 18 Oliver SKINNER Yamaha YZF-R15 1m57.962 19 Elijah ANDREW Yamaha YZF-R15 2m01.391

2021 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar

Round Circuit Location Date R1 Australian All Wheels Race Fest (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC) Phillip Island, VIC Postponed R2 Winton Motor Raceway (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC, Sidecar) Benalla, VIC Mar 12-14, 2021 R3 Wakefield Park Raceway (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC, Sidecar) Goulburn, NSW Apr 16-18, 2021 R4 Hidden Valley Raceway (SBK Only) Darwin NT Jun 18-20, 2021 R5 Morgan Park Raceway (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC) Warwick QLD Aug 20-22, 2021 R6 The Bend Motorsport Park (SBK, SSP, SSP300) The Bend, SA Sep 23-26, 2021 R7 Symmons Plains (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC) Tasmania Nov 4-7, 2021

Round 2 | Winton Motor Raceway | 12th-14th March Schedule