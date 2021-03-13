ASBK 2021 Winton Saturday

Pirelli Superbike Timed Practice

Competitors woke to another brilliant morning of sunshine today at Winton Motor Raceway.

Unfortunately an accident in the second session of the day, Supersport 300 qualifying, saw Patrick Bognar air-lifted to hospital with significant injuries. His condition is reported to be serious but stable.

Obviously with Patrick being prepared for transport by RaceSafe and the air-fence at turn two needing repairs there was a significant delay in proceedings before that session recommenced.

When bikes hit the track again it was 13-year-old Carter Thompson standing out from the rest, the young phenom almost a full-second under the previous lap record. Thompson’s 1m30.522 was over nine-tenths quicker than Ben Baker, who almost matched Max Stauffer’s previous lap record. Tom Drane was third quickest, a further half-a-second behind Baker. It will be interesting to see if things close up this afternoon or whether Thompson will continue to be a class above his competitors.

In the Yamaha R3 Cup it was a similar story, Carter Thompson a second ahead of the rest. It was not all plain sailing this time around for young Thompson though, a crash at turn 12 late in the session leaving his team some work to do. Before crashing though he went quicker than he had in the Supersport 300 session, lowering that benchmark to 1m30.474.

In Supersport Tom Edwards got one over Broc Pearson. Both riders were more than a full-second below Cru Halliday’s lap record with Edwards coming out on top with a 1m22.264. Max Stauffer was third quickest on 1m23.052 ahead of Ty Lynch and Dallas Skeer. The Supersport pace this morning was impressive as both Edwards and Pearson’s 600 times would have put them 15th on today’s Superbike timesheets.

The ambient temperature was nudging 30-degrees when Superbike Timed Practice got underway just after 1130 and track temperatures heading past 40.

Mike Jones was quickly down to business, the first rider in the 19s today, a 19.806 which he then backed up with a 20.008.

Wayne Maxwell then joined Jones in the 19s, a 19.916 to the defending champ immediately backed up with a 20.209.

By the halfway point of the 35-minute session the best Herfoss had recorded was a 20.502 and he only recorded four laps in that first stint. Herfoss destroyed a Fireblade here late yesterday and was shaking down his #2 bike as that is all he is left with to compete with this weekend. We have photos of the bike and a report from Saturday here.

Lachlan Epis continued to display improving form. Halfway through the session he was in P4 (20.970) and South Australian privateer Arthur Sissis (20.996) was P5.

Glenn Allerton was on a 1m21.176 ahead of Cru Halliday and Bryan Staring. Halliday then went down at turn five while pushing hard for a time, the YRT man was quick through the first two sectors before going down, indicating that we are yet to see the best from him.

Herfoss headed back out on track with 11-minutes left in the session. A 20.457 the first result followed by a 20.247 before again returning to the pits and taking no further part in the session. He was the pace-setter here yesterday, lapping seven-tenths quicker than he managed today, obviously still getting comfortable on the spare bike.

Not much changed in that final ten minutes of the session. Jones remained quickest on that 19.806 from Maxwell on 19.916 and Herfoss on 20.247. Glenn Allerton was the main one to make progress, demoting his young team-mate to P5 and Arthur Sissis to P6.

Aiden Wagner the quickest Dunlop runner in P7 ahead of Halliday, who took no further part in the session after that turn five crash but was uninjured and returned to the pits under his own stream. Privateer Jed Metcher secured the final transfer spot in P9.

Oli Bayliss rounded out the top ten and thus will have to ride in Q1 along with Matt Walters, Bryan Staring, Mark Chiodo, Josh Waters and Luke Jhonston. The top three in Q1 will then join the top nine from this session in Q2.

Come the 16-lap races things are expect to be much tighter than the practice times might suggest as the Dunlop runners are confident of having competitive race pace, and some might even elect to do the race distances on their softest option, particularly as conditions are expected to be much cooler on race day.

QP1 had been slated for 1500 and QP2 for the top nine at 1545 but we are more than an hour behind schedule here today thus I would expect those sessions to be pushed back. Race one on Sunday is scheduled for 1100 and race two at 1410.

Superbike Timed Practice

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Michael JONES Ducati V4R 1m19.806 2 Wayne MAXWELL Ducati V4R +0.110 3 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR-RR +0.441 4 Glenn ALLERTON BMW S RR +1.116 5 Lachlan EPIS BMW S RR +1.164 6 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha YZF-R1 +1.190 7 Aiden WAGNER Yamaha YZF-R1 +1.510 8 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R1 +1.545 9 Jed METCHER Yamaha YZF-R1 +1.608 10 Oliver BAYLISS Ducati V4R +1.834 11 Matthew WALTERS Kawasaki ZX10R +1.866 12 Bryan STARING Kawasaki ZX10R +1.912 13 Mark CHIODO Yamaha YZF-R1 +2.284 14 Josh WATERS Kawasaki ZX10R +2.417 15 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha YZF-R1 +3.014 16 Yannis SHAW Suzuki GSXR +3.241 17 Aaron MORRIS Yamaha YZF-R1 +3.579 18 Jack DAVIS BMW S RR +4.465 19 Philip CZAJ Yamaha YZF-R1 +4.787 20 Nathan SPITERI Suzuki GSXR +6.214 21 Patrick Jun LI Yamaha YZF-R1 +7.500 22 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R1 +8.338 23 Hamish McMURRAY Kawasaki ZX10R +9.485

Supersport Qualifying 1

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Tom EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R6 1m22.264 2 Broc PEARSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +0.147 3 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R6 +0.788 4 Ty LYNCH Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.146 5 Dallas SKEER Suzuki GSXR +1.228 6 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.233 7 Luke POWER Kawasaki ZX6R +1.610 8 John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.693 9 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.764 10 Jack HYDE Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.843 11 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.969 12 Aidan HAYES Yamaha YZF-R6 +2.240 13 Timothy LARGE Yamaha YZF-R6 +2.681 14 Joel TAYLOR Yamaha YZF-R6 +2.696 15 Rhys BELLING Yamaha YZF-R6 +2.828 16 Luke MITCHELL Yamaha YZF-R6 +3.452 17 Mitchell KUHNE Yamaha YZF-R6 +4.846 18 Noel MAHON Kawasaki ZX6R +5.112 19 Matthew LONG Yamaha YZF-R6 +11.814

Supersport 300 Qualifying 1

Pos Rder Bike Time/Gap 1 Carter THOMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m30.522 2 Benjamin BAKER Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.925 3 Tom DRANE Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.372 4 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.950 5 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.214 6 Joseph MARINIELLO Kawasaki Ninja +2.272 7 Zylas BUNTING Kawasaki Ninja +2.380 8 Jacob HATCH Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.410 9 Peter NERLICH Kawasaki Ninja +2.463 10 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.512 11 Zackary JOHNSON Kawasaki Ninja +2.574 12 Caleb GILMORE Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.722 13 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.830 14 Lucas QUINN Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.961 15 Jake FARNSWORTH Kawasaki Ninja +3.308 16 Matthew RINDEL Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.329 17 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.344 18 Clay CLEGG Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.572 19 James JACOBS Kawasaki Ninja +3.609 20 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.658 21 Zane KINNA Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.848 22 Jonathan NAHLOUS Kawasaki Ninja +3.891 23 Liam WATERS Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.972 24 Varis FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R3 +4.063 25 Laura BROWN Yamaha YZF-R3 +4.172 26 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 +4.438 27 Zakary PETTENDY Yamaha YZF-R3 +4.639 28 Henry SNELL (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R3 +4.686 29 Patrick BOGNAR Yamaha YZF-R3 +5.030 30 Jamie PORT Yamaha YZF-R3 +5.645 31 Oliver SHORT Kawasaki Ninja +6.556 32 Samuel PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 +6.993 33 Jesse WOODS Kawasaki Ninja +7.412 34 Benjamin ANGELIDIS Kawasaki Ninja +9.262

R3 Cup Qualifying 1

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Carter THOMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m30.474 2 Tom DRANE Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.991 3 Benjamin BAKER Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.136 4 Jacob HATCH Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.441 5 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.544 6 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.190 7 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.475 8 Matthew RINDEL Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.814 9 Lucas QUINN Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.920 10 Caleb GILMORE Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.038 11 Zakary PETTENDY Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.533 12 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.618 13 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.779 14 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.784 15 Laura BROWN Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.790 16 Clay CLEGG Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.805 17 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.809 18 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.875 19 Varis FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R3 +4.013 20 Zane KINNA Yamaha YZF-R3 +4.114 21 Liam WATERS Yamaha YZF-R3 +4.322 22 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 +4.425 23 Jonathan NAHLOUS Yamaha YZF-R3 +4.432 24 Sam DAVIS Yamaha YZF-R3 +5.370 25 Jamie PORT Yamaha YZF-R3 +6.401

Sidecar Qualifying

Pos Name Class Bike Time/Gap 1 Corey TURNER / Danyon TURNER F1 Suzuki LCR 1000 1m29.353 2 Phillip UNDERWOOD / Stephen FORD F1 LCR F1 1000 +4.370 3 Steven BAYLISS / Charles WHITE F1 Suzuki LCR 1000 +4.997 4 Howard FORD / Lee MENZIES F1 Suzuki LCR 1000 +5.635 5 Patrick CLANCY / Stephen BONNEY F2 Suzuki LCR 600 +6.909 6 Declan BEARE / Noel BEARE F1 Suzuki Alvin 1000 +9.084 7 Bruce COLLINS / Peter DEANGELIS F2 Honda LCR 600 +9.515 8 Damien EDIS / Melanie SCHLUTER F2 Suzuki Random 600 +9.766 9 Darryl RAYNER / Kathryn WARNE F2 Honda CBR RR 600 +9.922 10 Stuart GORRIE / Bradley GORRIE F2 Shelb. Honda CBR 600 +10.710 11 Simon REYNOLDS / Shannon BROWNE F2 MRE GSXR 600 +10.958 12 Jackson COLLINS / Daniel DINUZZO F2 Honda CES 600 +15.704

2021 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar

Round Circuit Location Date R1 Australian All Wheels Race Fest (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC) Phillip Island, VIC Postponed R2 Winton Motor Raceway (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC, Sidecar) Benalla, VIC Mar 12-14, 2021 R3 Wakefield Park Raceway (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC, Sidecar) Goulburn, NSW Apr 16-18, 2021 R4 Hidden Valley Raceway (SBK Only) Darwin NT Jun 18-20, 2021 R5 Morgan Park Raceway (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC) Warwick QLD Aug 20-22, 2021 R6 The Bend Motorsport Park (SBK, SSP, SSP300) The Bend, SA Sep 23-26, 2021 R7 Symmons Plains (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC) Tasmania Nov 4-7, 2021

Round 2 | Winton Motor Raceway | 12th-14th March Schedule