ASBK 2021 Winton Saturday
Pirelli Superbike Timed Practice
Competitors woke to another brilliant morning of sunshine today at Winton Motor Raceway.
Unfortunately an accident in the second session of the day, Supersport 300 qualifying, saw Patrick Bognar air-lifted to hospital with significant injuries. His condition is reported to be serious but stable.
Obviously with Patrick being prepared for transport by RaceSafe and the air-fence at turn two needing repairs there was a significant delay in proceedings before that session recommenced.
When bikes hit the track again it was 13-year-old Carter Thompson standing out from the rest, the young phenom almost a full-second under the previous lap record. Thompson’s 1m30.522 was over nine-tenths quicker than Ben Baker, who almost matched Max Stauffer’s previous lap record. Tom Drane was third quickest, a further half-a-second behind Baker. It will be interesting to see if things close up this afternoon or whether Thompson will continue to be a class above his competitors.
In the Yamaha R3 Cup it was a similar story, Carter Thompson a second ahead of the rest. It was not all plain sailing this time around for young Thompson though, a crash at turn 12 late in the session leaving his team some work to do. Before crashing though he went quicker than he had in the Supersport 300 session, lowering that benchmark to 1m30.474.
In Supersport Tom Edwards got one over Broc Pearson. Both riders were more than a full-second below Cru Halliday’s lap record with Edwards coming out on top with a 1m22.264. Max Stauffer was third quickest on 1m23.052 ahead of Ty Lynch and Dallas Skeer. The Supersport pace this morning was impressive as both Edwards and Pearson’s 600 times would have put them 15th on today’s Superbike timesheets.
The ambient temperature was nudging 30-degrees when Superbike Timed Practice got underway just after 1130 and track temperatures heading past 40.
Mike Jones was quickly down to business, the first rider in the 19s today, a 19.806 which he then backed up with a 20.008.
Wayne Maxwell then joined Jones in the 19s, a 19.916 to the defending champ immediately backed up with a 20.209.
By the halfway point of the 35-minute session the best Herfoss had recorded was a 20.502 and he only recorded four laps in that first stint. Herfoss destroyed a Fireblade here late yesterday and was shaking down his #2 bike as that is all he is left with to compete with this weekend. We have photos of the bike and a report from Saturday here.
Lachlan Epis continued to display improving form. Halfway through the session he was in P4 (20.970) and South Australian privateer Arthur Sissis (20.996) was P5.
Glenn Allerton was on a 1m21.176 ahead of Cru Halliday and Bryan Staring. Halliday then went down at turn five while pushing hard for a time, the YRT man was quick through the first two sectors before going down, indicating that we are yet to see the best from him.
Herfoss headed back out on track with 11-minutes left in the session. A 20.457 the first result followed by a 20.247 before again returning to the pits and taking no further part in the session. He was the pace-setter here yesterday, lapping seven-tenths quicker than he managed today, obviously still getting comfortable on the spare bike.
Not much changed in that final ten minutes of the session. Jones remained quickest on that 19.806 from Maxwell on 19.916 and Herfoss on 20.247. Glenn Allerton was the main one to make progress, demoting his young team-mate to P5 and Arthur Sissis to P6.
Aiden Wagner the quickest Dunlop runner in P7 ahead of Halliday, who took no further part in the session after that turn five crash but was uninjured and returned to the pits under his own stream. Privateer Jed Metcher secured the final transfer spot in P9.
Oli Bayliss rounded out the top ten and thus will have to ride in Q1 along with Matt Walters, Bryan Staring, Mark Chiodo, Josh Waters and Luke Jhonston. The top three in Q1 will then join the top nine from this session in Q2.
Come the 16-lap races things are expect to be much tighter than the practice times might suggest as the Dunlop runners are confident of having competitive race pace, and some might even elect to do the race distances on their softest option, particularly as conditions are expected to be much cooler on race day.
QP1 had been slated for 1500 and QP2 for the top nine at 1545 but we are more than an hour behind schedule here today thus I would expect those sessions to be pushed back. Race one on Sunday is scheduled for 1100 and race two at 1410.
Superbike Timed Practice
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Michael JONES
|Ducati V4R
|1m19.806
|2
|Wayne MAXWELL
|Ducati V4R
|+0.110
|3
|Troy HERFOSS
|Honda CBR-RR
|+0.441
|4
|Glenn ALLERTON
|BMW S RR
|+1.116
|5
|Lachlan EPIS
|BMW S RR
|+1.164
|6
|Arthur SISSIS
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+1.190
|7
|Aiden WAGNER
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+1.510
|8
|Cru HALLIDAY
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+1.545
|9
|Jed METCHER
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+1.608
|10
|Oliver BAYLISS
|Ducati V4R
|+1.834
|11
|Matthew WALTERS
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|+1.866
|12
|Bryan STARING
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|+1.912
|13
|Mark CHIODO
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+2.284
|14
|Josh WATERS
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|+2.417
|15
|Luke JHONSTON
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+3.014
|16
|Yannis SHAW
|Suzuki GSXR
|+3.241
|17
|Aaron MORRIS
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+3.579
|18
|Jack DAVIS
|BMW S RR
|+4.465
|19
|Philip CZAJ
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+4.787
|20
|Nathan SPITERI
|Suzuki GSXR
|+6.214
|21
|Patrick Jun LI
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+7.500
|22
|Michael EDWARDS
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+8.338
|23
|Hamish McMURRAY
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|+9.485
Supersport Qualifying 1
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Tom EDWARDS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m22.264
|2
|Broc PEARSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+0.147
|3
|Max STAUFFER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+0.788
|4
|Ty LYNCH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+1.146
|5
|Dallas SKEER
|Suzuki GSXR
|+1.228
|6
|Scott NICHOLSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+1.233
|7
|Luke POWER
|Kawasaki ZX6R
|+1.610
|8
|John LYTRAS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+1.693
|9
|Tom BRAMICH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+1.764
|10
|Jack HYDE
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+1.843
|11
|Jack PASSFIELD
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+1.969
|12
|Aidan HAYES
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+2.240
|13
|Timothy LARGE
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+2.681
|14
|Joel TAYLOR
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+2.696
|15
|Rhys BELLING
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+2.828
|16
|Luke MITCHELL
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+3.452
|17
|Mitchell KUHNE
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+4.846
|18
|Noel MAHON
|Kawasaki ZX6R
|+5.112
|19
|Matthew LONG
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+11.814
Supersport 300 Qualifying 1
|Pos
|Rder
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Carter THOMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m30.522
|2
|Benjamin BAKER
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.925
|3
|Tom DRANE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.372
|4
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.950
|5
|Reece OUGHTRED
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.214
|6
|Joseph MARINIELLO
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+2.272
|7
|Zylas BUNTING
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+2.380
|8
|Jacob HATCH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.410
|9
|Peter NERLICH
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+2.463
|10
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.512
|11
|Zackary JOHNSON
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+2.574
|12
|Caleb GILMORE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.722
|13
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.830
|14
|Lucas QUINN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.961
|15
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+3.308
|16
|Matthew RINDEL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+3.329
|17
|Taiyo AKSU
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+3.344
|18
|Clay CLEGG
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+3.572
|19
|James JACOBS
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+3.609
|20
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+3.658
|21
|Zane KINNA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+3.848
|22
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+3.891
|23
|Liam WATERS
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+3.972
|24
|Varis FLEMING
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+4.063
|25
|Laura BROWN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+4.172
|26
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+4.438
|27
|Zakary PETTENDY
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+4.639
|28
|Henry SNELL (QLD)
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+4.686
|29
|Patrick BOGNAR
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+5.030
|30
|Jamie PORT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+5.645
|31
|Oliver SHORT
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+6.556
|32
|Samuel PEZZETTA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+6.993
|33
|Jesse WOODS
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+7.412
|34
|Benjamin ANGELIDIS
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+9.262
R3 Cup Qualifying 1
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Carter THOMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m30.474
|2
|Tom DRANE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.991
|3
|Benjamin BAKER
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.136
|4
|Jacob HATCH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.441
|5
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.544
|6
|Reece OUGHTRED
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.190
|7
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.475
|8
|Matthew RINDEL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.814
|9
|Lucas QUINN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.920
|10
|Caleb GILMORE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+3.038
|11
|Zakary PETTENDY
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+3.533
|12
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+3.618
|13
|Taiyo AKSU
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+3.779
|14
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+3.784
|15
|Laura BROWN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+3.790
|16
|Clay CLEGG
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+3.805
|17
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+3.809
|18
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+3.875
|19
|Varis FLEMING
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+4.013
|20
|Zane KINNA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+4.114
|21
|Liam WATERS
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+4.322
|22
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+4.425
|23
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+4.432
|24
|Sam DAVIS
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+5.370
|25
|Jamie PORT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+6.401
Sidecar Qualifying
|Pos
|Name
|Class
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Corey TURNER / Danyon TURNER
|F1
|Suzuki LCR 1000
|1m29.353
|2
|Phillip UNDERWOOD / Stephen FORD
|F1
|LCR F1 1000
|+4.370
|3
|Steven BAYLISS / Charles WHITE
|F1
|Suzuki LCR 1000
|+4.997
|4
|Howard FORD / Lee MENZIES
|F1
|Suzuki LCR 1000
|+5.635
|5
|Patrick CLANCY / Stephen BONNEY
|F2
|Suzuki LCR 600
|+6.909
|6
|Declan BEARE / Noel BEARE
|F1
|Suzuki Alvin 1000
|+9.084
|7
|Bruce COLLINS / Peter DEANGELIS
|F2
|Honda LCR 600
|+9.515
|8
|Damien EDIS / Melanie SCHLUTER
|F2
|Suzuki Random 600
|+9.766
|9
|Darryl RAYNER / Kathryn WARNE
|F2
|Honda CBR RR 600
|+9.922
|10
|Stuart GORRIE / Bradley GORRIE
|F2
|Shelb. Honda CBR 600
|+10.710
|11
|Simon REYNOLDS / Shannon BROWNE
|F2
|MRE GSXR 600
|+10.958
|12
|Jackson COLLINS / Daniel DINUZZO
|F2
|Honda CES 600
|+15.704
2021 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar
|Round
|Circuit
|Location
|Date
|R1
|Australian All Wheels Race Fest (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC)
|Phillip Island, VIC
|Postponed
|R2
|Winton Motor Raceway (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC, Sidecar)
|Benalla, VIC
|Mar 12-14, 2021
|R3
|Wakefield Park Raceway (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC, Sidecar)
|Goulburn, NSW
|Apr 16-18, 2021
|R4
|Hidden Valley Raceway (SBK Only)
|Darwin NT
|Jun 18-20, 2021
|R5
|Morgan Park Raceway (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC)
|Warwick QLD
|Aug 20-22, 2021
|R6
|The Bend Motorsport Park (SBK, SSP, SSP300)
|The Bend, SA
|Sep 23-26, 2021
|R7
|Symmons Plains (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC)
|Tasmania
|Nov 4-7, 2021
Round 2 | Winton Motor Raceway | 12th-14th March Schedule
|Saturday 13th March
|1125
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Qualifying 1
|15 mins
|1145
|Horsell Australian Sidecars
|Race 1
|8 Laps
|1210
|Supersport 300
|Qualifying 2
|20 mins
|1230
|Lunch – ASBK Pillion Rides
|45 mins
|1315
|R3 Cup
|Qualifying 2
|20 mins
|1340
|Motorsports TV Supersport
|Qualifying 2
|25 mins
|1410
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Qualifying 2
|15 mins
|1425
|ASBK TV Track Time
|Media 1
|10 mins
|1435
|Supersport 300
|Race 1
|9 Laps
|1500
|Pirelli Superbike
|Qualifying 1
|15 mins
|1520
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Race 1
|6 Laps
|1545
|Pirelli Superbike (Top 12)
|Qualifying 2
|15 mins
|1605
|R3 Cup
|Race 1
|8 Laps
|1630
|Horsell Australian Sidecars
|Race 2
|8 Laps
|Sunday 14th March
|0830
|R3 Cup
|Warm Up
|5 mins
|0840
|Motorsports TV Supersport
|Warm Up
|5 mins
|0850
|Supersport 300
|Warm Up
|5 mins
|0900
|Pirelli Superbike
|Warm Up
|10 mins
|0915
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Warm Up
|5 mins
|0925
|Horsell Consulting Sidecars
|Warm Up
|5 mins
|0935
|R3 Cup ^
|Race 2
|8 Laps
|1000
|Motorsports TV Supersport ^
|Race 1
|14 Laps
|1035
|Supersport 300 ^
|Race 2
|9 Laps
|1100
|Pirelli Superbike*
|Race 1
|16 Laps
|1140
|Lunch
|60 mins
|1245
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup *
|Race 2
|6 Laps
|1310
|Motorsports TV Supersport *
|Race 3
|14 Laps
|1345
|Supersport 300 *
|Race 3
|9 Laps
|1410
|Pirelli Superbike *
|Race 2
|16 Laps
|1500
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup ^
|Race 3
|6 Laps
|1525
|Horsell Consulting Sidecars ^
|Race 3
|8 Laps
|1550
|R3 Cup ^
|Race 3
|8 Laps