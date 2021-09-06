2021 Bennetts British Superbike Championship
Round 7 – Snetterton
Images by Dave Yeomans
British Supersport & GP2 Race One
Lee Johnston took his first win of the year in the Quattro Group British Supersport class, taking victory in a thrilling Sprint race. The ten lap race was a nail biting affair with Johnston, Kyle Smith, Ben Currie and Jack Kennedy trading places throughout.
Each rider took a turn at the front of the race, but taking the lead again on the penultimate lap, Johnston was able to edge away from the remaining trio to take victory. Currie eventually secured second place to close within two points of series leader Kennedy, who eventually finished third.
Charlie Nesbitt continued his dominant form in the GP2 class, taking another victory in the class ahead of Scott and Law.
British Supersport & GP2 Race One Results
|Pos
|CL
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|SSP
|Lee JOHNSTON
|Yamaha
|18m52.091
|2
|SSP
|Ben CURRIE
|Kawasaki
|+0.682
|3
|SSP
|Jack KENNEDY
|Kawasaki
|+0.924
|4
|SSP
|Kyle SMITH
|Triumph
|+0.979
|5
|SSP
|Bradley PERIE
|Yamaha
|+4.865
|6
|GP2
|Charlie NESBITT
|Kalex
|+6.554
|7
|SSP
|Rhys IRWIN
|Yamaha
|+6.953
|8
|GP2
|Jack SCOTT
|Harris
|+7.053
|9
|GP2
|Mason LAW
|Spirit
|+7.286
|10
|GP2
|Jamie PERRIN
|Spirit
|+7.696
|11
|SSP
|Harry TRUELOVE
|Yamaha
|+10.227
|12
|SSP
|Sam MUNRO
|Yamaha
|+16.687
|13
|SSP
|Eunan McGLINCHEY
|Kawasaki
|+16.732
|14
|GP2
|Cameron HORSMAN
|Chassis
|+17.061
|15
|GP2
|Dan JONES
|Spirit
|+22.192
|16
|GP2
|Conor WHEELER
|Harris
|+27.743
|17
|SSP
|James HIND
|Yamaha
|+31.779
|18
|GP2
|Harry ROWLINGS
|ABM Evo
|+37.931
|19
|GP2
|Cameron FRASER
|Chassis Factory
|+38.040
|20
|GP2
|Jake ARCHER
|Kalex
|+45.503
|21
|GP2
|Harvey CLARIDGE
|Chassis Factory
|+50.168
|22
|GP2
|Aaron RIDEWOOD
|TCR Yamaha
|+1m03.662
|23
|SSP
|Joe DUGGAN
|Kawasaki
|+1m06.978
|24
|SSP
|Ben TOLLIDAY
|Yamaha
|+1m09.844
|25
|SSP
|Pete WRIGHT
|Kawasaki
|+1m32.525
|Not Classified
|DNF
|SSP
|Brandon PAASCH
|Triumph
|6 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Phil WAKEFIELD
|Yamaha
|7 Laps
British Supersport & GP2 Race Two
Hel Performance/Bournemouth Kawasaki’s Jack Kennedy took victory in style at a scorching Snetterton after a race long battle with Ben Currie ended on the final lap, with Kyle Smith third.
It was Lee Johnston who grabbed the holeshot, but Ben Currie led the way after the opening lap ahead of Smith and Johnston. Championship battler Brad Perie crashed out on the opening lap after coming together with Harry Truelove.
On lap four it was Dynavolt Triumph’s Kyle Smith who took over at the front from Currie, but as they began to battle both Lee Johnston and Jack Kennedy joined the leading two to make it a four man dice for the lead. Former Champion Kennedy then hit the front on half-race distance and began to move forward, posting the fastest lap of the race, pulling seventh tenths of a second lead, but Currie quickly began to close the gap with five laps remaining.
Currie then hit the front with three laps to go, but Kennedy wasn’t going down without a fight, with the pair battling it out until the final lap where Kennedy got the better of the Australian, with Smith taking third.
British Supersport & GP2 Race Two Results
|Pos
|CL
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|SSP
|Jack KENNEDY
|Kawasaki
|28m14.085
|2
|SSP
|Ben CURRIE
|Kawasaki
|+0.419
|3
|SSP
|Kyle SMITH
|Triumph
|+11.700
|4
|GP2
|Charlie NESBITT
|Kalex
|+13.046
|5
|GP2
|Cameron HORSMAN
|Chassis Factory
|+17.361
|6
|GP2
|Mason LAW
|Spirit
|+17.405
|7
|SSP
|Lee JOHNSTON
|Yamaha
|+19.432
|8
|SSP
|Eunan McGLINCHEY
|Kawasaki
|+35.289
|9
|SSP
|Sam MUNRO
|Yamaha
|+38.970
|10
|GP2
|Conor WHEELER
|Harris
|+45.363
|11
|GP2
|Cameron FRASER
|Chassis Factory
|+49.456
|12
|GP2
|Harry ROWLINGS
|ABM Evo
|+58.588
|13
|GP2
|Harvey CLARIDGE
|Chassis Factory
|+1m12.346
|14
|GP2
|Jake ARCHER
|Kalex
|+1m12.393
|15
|SSP
|Phil WAKEFIELD
|Yamaha
|+1m12.681
|16
|GP2
|Aaron RIDEWOOD
|TCR Yamaha
|+1m37.117
|17
|SSP
|Pete WRIGHT
|Kawasaki
|+1 Lap
|Not Classified
|DNF
|GP2
|Dan JONES
|Spirit
|6 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|James HIND
|Yamaha
|7 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Joe DUGGAN
|Kawasaki
|9 Laps
|DNF
|GP2
|Jack SCOTT
|Harris
|13 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Harry TRUELOVE
|Yamaha
|13 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Ben TOLLIDAY
|Yamaha
|14 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Rhys IRWIN
|Yamaha
|/
|DNF
|SSP
|Bradley PERIE
|Yamaha
|/
Quattro Group British Supersport Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jack KENNEDY (Kawasaki)
|223
|2
|Ben CURRIE (Kawasaki)
|216
|3
|Bradley PERIE (Yamaha)
|190
|4
|Kyle SMITH (Triumph)
|181
|5
|Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha)
|179
|6
|Harry TRUELOVE (Yamaha)
|147
|7
|Eunan McGLINCHEY (Kawasaki)
|137
|8
|Brandon PAASCH (Triumph)
|104
|9
|James HIND (Yamaha)
|73
|10
|Jamie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha)
|72
|11
|Sam MUNRO (Yamaha)
|65
|12
|Rhys IRWIN (Yamaha)
|63
|13
|Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha)
|55
|14
|Korie McGREEVY (Yamaha)
|53
|15
|Scott SWANN (Yamaha)
|38
|16
|Joe DUGGAN (Kawasaki)
|30
|17
|Cederic BLOCH (Kawasaki)
|20
|18
|Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha)
|18
|19
|Pete WRIGHT (Kawasaki)
|11
|20
|Joseph LOUGHLIN (Yamaha)
|9
|21
|Stephen THOMAS (Triumph)
|6
|22
|Dominic HERBERTSON (Kawasaki)
|4
|23
|David KRAWIECKI (Yamaha)
|4
|24
|Jody LEES (Kawasaki)
|4
|25
|Charles HARDISTY (Yamaha)
|4
|26
|Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha)
|1
Quattro Group British GP2 Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Charlie NESBITT (Kalex)
|335
|2
|Mason LAW (Spirit)
|222
|3
|Cameron HORSMAN (Chassis Factory)
|177
|4
|Jack SCOTT (Harris)
|164
|5
|Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory)
|127
|6
|Dan JONES (Spirit)
|112
|7
|Jamie PERRIN (Spirit)
|103
|8
|Conor WHEELER (Harris)
|103
|9
|Harry ROWLINGS (ABM Evo)
|102
|10
|Jake ARCHER (Kalex)
|100
|11
|Harvey CLARIDGE (Chassis Factory)
|70
|12
|Aaron RIDEWOOD (TCR Yamaha)
|37
Pirelli National Superstock
Honda Racing’s Tom Neave extended his Pirelli National Superstock Championship lead with his third win in a row at Snetterton, whilst grabbing a new lap record, with Taylor Mackenzie coming a close second and Billy McConnell third.
Pole man Neave grabbed the holeshot and led the battle from the front, holding three tenths of a second gap over Alex Olsen and Billy McConnell, with Taylor Mackenzie closely following in fourth after the opening lap. The Honda Racing man then began to pull a sizeable gap, posting the fastest lap of the race as he looked to pull away from the FHO Racing BMW.
By half race distance it was Mackenzie who would be Neave’s nearest challenger after Olsen retired from the race, with McConnell third and Rees fourth, but the race leader had extended his gap over the chasing pack to over three seconds, setting a new lap record in the process. He would then maintain that gap to the flag to take his third win a row and extended his Championship lead.
Tom Neave
“That was probably the best fun I’ve had on a bike all year, normally you only pull point-one of a second each lap, but as soon as I got that two second lead on lap four or five, I enjoyed riding the Fireblade and hitting my points. Everything was working great, and I just reminded myself why I love racing bikes and why I do this. We knew coming into the weekend we can be strong here, we won here last year and we’re on a winning streak at the moment. You do put pressure on yourself and my rivals have been with me all weekend, so I’ve had to be on my A-game, but to pull it off in that style is exactly how I wanted to win!”
Pirelli National Superstock Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Tom NEAVE
|Honda
|22m08.276
|2
|Taylor MACKENZIE
|BMW
|+2.084
|3
|Billy McCONNELL
|BMW
|+3.693
|4
|Tim NEAVE
|Suzuki
|+9.530
|5
|Fraser ROGERS
|Aprilia
|+11.296
|6
|Chrissy ROUSE
|Kawasaki
|+11.696
|7
|Damon REES
|BMW
|+11.920
|8
|Luke MOSSEY
|Kawasaki
|+19.348
|9
|Levi DAY
|Suzuki
|+19.809
|10
|Shane RICHARDSON
|BMW
|+19.854
|11
|Lewis ROLLO
|Kawasaki
|+20.932
|12
|Richard KERR
|Honda
|+23.232
|13
|Jordan WEAVING
|Kawasaki
|+26.915
|14
|Tom OLIVER
|Suzuki
|+28.857
|15
|Davey TODD
|Honda
|+31.743
|16
|Brent HARRAN
|Suzuki
|+35.703
|17
|David ALLINGHAM
|BMW
|+36.074
|18
|Leon JEACOCK
|Suzuki
|+37.953
|19
|Joe SHELDON-SHAW
|Suzuki
|+39.202
|20
|Ashley BEECH
|Suzuki
|+42.848
|21
|Shaun WINFIELD
|Honda
|+42.896
|22
|Connor CUMMINS
|Honda
|+52.520
|23
|Rob McNEALY
|BMW
|+54.700
|24
|Jenny TINMOUTH
|Honda
|+55.494
|25
|Richard WHITE
|BMW
|+59.649
|26
|David BROOK
|Honda
|+1m06.823
|27
|Josh WOOD
|Kawasaki
|+1m15.023
|28
|Anthony MOORE
|Suzuki
|+1m15.285
|29
|Dave SELLERS
|Suzuki
|+1m16.134
|30
|Max MORGAN
|Kawasaki
|+1m23.458
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Craig NEVE
|BMW
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Tom WARD
|Suzuki
|2 Laps
|DNF
|Alex OLSEN
|BMW
|8 Laps
|DNF
|Ian HUTCHINSON
|Yamaha
|10 Laps
|DNF
|Brayden ELLIOTT
|Suzuki
|11 Laps
|DNF
|Matt TRUELOVE
|BMW
|/
|DNF
|TJ TOMS
|Kawasaki
|/
|DNF
|Dave MACKAY
|Suzuki
|/
Pirelli National Superstock Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tom NEAVE (Honda)
|163
|2
|Billy McCONNELL (BMW)
|139
|3
|Alex OLSEN (BMW)
|133
|4
|Taylor MACKENZIE (BMW)
|132
|5
|Fraser ROGERS (Aprilia)
|131
|6
|Luke MOSSEY (Kawasaki)
|120
|7
|Chrissy ROUSE (Kawasaki)
|105
|8
|Lewis ROLLO (Kawasaki)
|91
|9
|Tim NEAVE (Suzuki)
|54
|10
|Keith FARMER (Kawasaki)
|47
|11
|Ian HUTCHINSON (Yamaha)
|47
|12
|Luke STAPLEFORD (Suzuki)
|46
|13
|Levi DAY (Suzuki)
|46
|14
|Tom OLIVER (Suzuki)
|42
|15
|Luke HEDGER (Suzuki)
|40
|16
|Brayden ELLIOTT (Suzuki)
|39
|17
|Tom WARD (Suzuki)
|34
|18
|Richard KERR (Honda)
|29
|19
|Damon REES (BMW)
|20
|20
|Jordan WEAVING (Kawasaki)
|20
|21
|Shane RICHARDSON (BMW)
|18
|22
|David ALLINGHAM (BMW)
|18
|23
|James EAST (Aprilia)
|6
|24
|Brent HARRAN (Suzuki)
|5
|25
|Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki)
|5
|26
|Ashley BEECH (Suzuki)
|3
|27
|Lee WILLIAMS (Kawasaki)
|2
|28
|TJ TOMS (Kawasaki)
|2
|29
|Callum GRIGOR (Kawasaki)
|1
|30
|Matt TRUELOVE (BMW)
|1
|31
|Davey TODD (Honda)
|1
Pirelli National Junior Superstock Race One
Jack Nixon extended his championship lead over Joe Talbot in Junior Superstock.
Young Aussie Seth Crump carded a 17th place finish and just missed out on the points.
Pirelli National Junior Superstock Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Jack NIXON
|Yamaha
|/
|2
|Joe TALBOT
|Kawasaki
|+0.122
|3
|Max COOK
|Kawasaki
|+0.281
|4
|Eugene McMANUS
|Kawasaki
|+0.531
|5
|Zak CORDEROY
|Yamaha
|+0.162
|6
|Asher DURHAM
|Kawasak
|+0.525
|7
|George STANLEY
|Kawasaki
|+2.428
|8
|Charlie FARRER
|Yamaha
|+4.697
|9
|Aaron SILVESTER
|Yamaha
|+0.414
|10
|Cameron HALL
|Kawasaki
|+0.144
|11
|Adam HARTGROVE
|Yamaha
|+0.685
|12
|Owen JENNER
|Kawasaki
|+1.604
|13
|Kade VERWEY
|Kawasaki
|+0.341
|14
|Adam McLEAN
|Honda
|+0.399
|15
|Franco BOURNE
|Kawasaki
|+3.243
|16
|Caolan IRWIN
|Yamaha
|+6.068
|17
|Seth CRUMP
|Kawasaki
|+5.276
|18
|Jack BEDNAREK
|Yamaha
|+4.353
|19
|Harry FOWLE
|Triumph
|+4.845
|20
|Harry LEIGH
|Kawasaki
|+4.169
|21
|Andrew SMYTH
|Kawasaki
|+0.390
|22
|Kier ARMSTRONG
|Kawasaki
|+0.933
|23
|Lewis JONES
|Kawasaki
|+1.482
|24
|Connor THOMSON
|Yamaha
|+5.488
|25
|Lynden LEATHERLAND
|Yamaha
|+17.019
|26
|Josh COWARD
|Kawasaki
|+6.392
|27
|Kevin COYNE
|Kawasaki
|+0.101
|28
|Jake CAMPBELL
|Kawasaki
|+6.010
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Matt BOWER
|Kawasaki
|2 Laps
|DNF
|Luke VERWEY
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Daniel BROOKS
|Kawasaki
|2 Laps
|DNF
|Louis VALLELEY
|Yamaha
|4 Laps
|DNF
|Jake HOPPER
|Yamaha
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Liam DELVES
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Simon REID
|Yamaha
|2.902
|DNF
|Ed BEST
|Yamaha
|/
|DNF
|James BULL
|MV Agusta
|/
|DNF
|Toby REYNOLDS
|Yamaha
|/
Pirelli National Junior Superstock Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jack NIXON (Yamaha)
|177
|2
|Joe TALBOT (Kawasaki)
|174
|3
|Zak CORDEROY (Yamaha)
|133
|4
|George STANLEY (Kawasaki)
|131
|5
|Eugene McMANUS (Kawasaki)
|85
|6
|Liam DELVES (Kawasaki)
|84
|7
|Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki)
|62
|8
|Max COOK (Kawasaki)
|55
|9
|Louis VALLELEY (Yamaha)
|55
|10
|Owen JENNER (Kawasaki)
|48
|11
|Sam LAFFINS (Kawasaki)
|45
|12
|Adam HARTGROVE (Yamaha)
|42
|13
|Daniel BROOKS (Kawasaki)
|36
|14
|James ALDERSON (Triumph)
|35
|15
|Franco BOURNE (Kawasaki)
|35
|16
|Charlie FARRER (Yamaha)
|35
|17
|Aaron SILVESTER (Yamaha)
|34
|18
|Kade VERWEY (Kawasaki)
|34
|19
|Simon REID (Yamaha)
|25
|20
|Caolan IRWIN (Yamaha)
|18
|21
|Jack BEDNAREK (Yamaha)
|13
|22
|Cameron HALL (Kawasaki)
|13
|23
|Seth CRUMP (Kawasaki)
|10
|24
|Matt BOWER (Kawasaki)
|7
|25
|Harry FOWLE (Triumph)
|5
|26
|Luke VERWEY (Kawasaki)
|4
|27
|Kier ARMSTRONG (Kawasaki)
|2
|28
|Adam McLEAN (Honda)
|2
|29
|Lewis JONES (Kawasaki)
|1
HEL Performance British Junior Supersport Race One
Cameron Dawson dominated the opening Hel Performance British Junior Supersport race, cruising to victory by over seven seconds. Launching off the line, he as unchallenged throughout the race, while Ash Barnes was second, narrowly beating Kam Dixon. Zak Shelton was fourth ahead of Joe Thomas and Lucca Allen.
HEL Performance British Junior Supersport Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Cameron DAWSON
|Kawasaki
|19m03.704
|2
|Ash BARNES
|Yamaha
|+7.518
|3
|Kam DIXON
|Kawasaki
|+7.726
|4
|Zak SHELTON
|Kawasaki
|+8.473
|5
|Joseph THOMAS
|Kawasaki
|+18.517
|6
|Lucca ALLEN
|Yamaha
|+18.541
|7
|Osian JONES
|Kawasaki
|+18.598
|8
|Joe FARRAGHER
|Kawasaki
|+19.198
|9
|Adon DAVIE
|Kawasaki
|+25.697
|10
|Mikey HARDIE
|Kawasaki
|+40.174
|11
|Chloe JONES
|Yamaha
|+40.319
|12
|Cameron BROWN
|Kawasaki
|+44.662
|13
|Jacob STEPHENSON
|Yamaha
|+57.874
|14
|Finn SMART-WEEDEN
|Kawasaki
|+58.232
|15
|Kieran KENT
|Kawasaki
|+58.310
|16
|Mcauley LONGMORE
|Kawasaki
|+1m00.030
|17
|Kai DICKINSON
|Kawasaki
|+1m04.313
|18
|Calum BEACH
|Kawasaki
|+1:m04.590
|19
|Joe ELLIS
|Kawasaki
|+1m04.907
|20
|Charlotte MARCUZZO
|Kawasaki
|+1m07.253
|21
|Kieran SMITH
|Kawasaki
|+1m07.305
|22
|Christian SMITH
|Kawasaki
|+1m08.485
|23
|Connor SELLORS
|Kawasaki
|+1m08.742
|24
|Christopher JOHNSON
|Kawasaki
|+1m13.055
|25
|Luke GILBY
|Yamaha
|+1m13.469
|26
|Lewis LAKEY
|Kawasaki
|+1m15.989
|27
|Bradley WILSON
|Kawasaki
|+1m19.289
|28
|Oliver MORGAN-EDWARDS
|Kawasaki
|+1m31.245
|29
|Katie HAND
|Yamaha
|+1m51.806
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Annabel THOMAS
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Declan CONNELL
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|DNF
|James ROSE
|Kawasaki
|2 Laps
|DNF
|Lewis JONES
|Kawasaki
|4 Laps
|DNF
|Harry COOK
|Yamaha
|5 Laps
|DNF
|James McMANUS
|Kawasaki
|/
HEL Performance British Junior Supersport Race Two
Cameron Dawson did the Hel Performance British Junior Supersport double in dominant fashion at Snetterton, taking victory in race two by 0.423s ahead of Kam Dixon and Ash Barnes.
The first race winner made the best of starts from pole position and led from the opening lap, with Dixon and Barnes chasing him down hard. However, he rode a cool race, maintaining the gap to the chasing riders to take his fifth victory of the season, and his third in a row to extend his Championship lead.
HEL Performance British Junior Supersport Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Cameron DAWSON
|Kawasaki
|19m02.479
|2
|Kam DIXON
|Kawasaki
|+0.423
|3
|Ash BARNES
|Yamaha
|+6.622
|4
|Lucca ALLEN
|Yamaha
|+17.410
|5
|Joseph THOMAS
|Kawasaki
|+26.723
|6
|James McMANUS
|Kawasaki
|+27.404
|7
|Adon DAVIE
|Kawasaki
|+27.634
|8
|Joe FARRAGHER
|Kawasaki
|+27.776
|9
|Mikey HARDIE
|Kawasaki
|+27.937
|10
|Declan CONNELL
|Kawasaki
|+48.028
|11
|Cameron BROWN
|Kawasaki
|+48.678
|12
|Lewis JONES
|Kawasaki
|+48.896
|13
|Annabel THOMAS
|Kawasaki
|+49.054
|14
|Chloe JONES
|Yamaha
|+49.643
|15
|Christopher JOHNSON
|Kawasaki
|+1m07.878
|16
|Finn SMART-WEEDEN
|Kawasaki
|+1m07.882
|17
|Kai DICKINSON
|Kawasaki
|+1m08.611
|18
|Joe ELLIS
|Kawasaki
|+1m08.720
|19
|Charlotte MARCUZZO
|Kawasaki
|+1m08.869
|20
|Jacob STEPHENSON
|Yamaha
|+1m09.023
|21
|Calum BEACH
|Kawasaki
|+1m09.153
|22
|Christian SMITH
|Kawasaki
|+1m09.414
|23
|Connor SELLORS
|Kawasaki
|+1m09.527
|24
|Mcauley LONGMORE
|Kawasaki
|+1m09.670
|25
|Bradley WILSON
|Kawasaki
|+1m10.470
|26
|Kieran SMITH
|Kawasaki
|+1m11.051
|27
|Luke GILBY
|Yamaha
|+1m19.775
|28
|Lewis LAKEY
|Kawasaki
|+1m32.132
|29
|Oliver MORGAN-EDWARDS
|Kawasaki
|+1m33.010
|30
|Kieran KENT
|Kawasaki
|+1m35.870
|31
|James ROSE
|Kawasaki
|+1m48.195
|32
|Katie HAND
|Yamaha
|+1m52.466
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Zak SHELTON
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Osian JONES
|Kawasaki
|2 Laps
|DNF
|Harry COOK
|Yamaha
|4 Laps
HEL Performance British Junior Supersport Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Cameron DAWSON (Kawasaki)
|195
|2
|Ash BARNES (Yamaha)
|152
|3
|Kam DIXON (Kawasaki)
|144
|4
|Lucca ALLEN (Yamaha)
|105
|5
|Adon DAVIE (Kawasaki)
|96
|6
|Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Kawasaki)
|95
|7
|Joseph THOMAS (Kawasaki)
|83
|8
|Zak SHELTON (Kawasaki)
|75
|9
|James McMANUS (Kawasaki)
|69
|10
|Mikey HARDIE (Kawasaki)
|50
|11
|Declan CONNELL (Kawasaki)
|50
|12
|Joe FARRAGHER (Kawasaki)
|46
|13
|Osian JONES (Kawasaki)
|44
|14
|Chloe JONES (Yamaha)
|28
|15
|Connor SELLORS (Kawasaki)
|21
|16
|Lewis JONES (Kawasaki)
|20
|17
|Harry COOK (Yamaha)
|17
|18
|Finn SMART-WEEDEN (Kawasaki)
|16
|19
|Cameron BROWN (Kawasaki)
|14
|20
|Kieran SMITH (Kawasaki)
|13
|21
|Annabel THOMAS (Kawasaki)
|12
|22
|Elliot DUFTON (Kawasaki)
|10
|23
|Jacob STEPHENSON (Yamaha)
|9
|24
|Joe ELLIS (Kawasaki)
|8
|25
|Jack FERRIS (Kawasaki)
|7
|26
|Chris MOFFITT (Kawasaki)
|7
|27
|Bradley WILSON (Kawasaki)
|5
|28
|Christopher JOHNSON (Kawasaki)
|5
|29
|Alessandro VALENTE (KTM)
|2
|30
|Kieran KENT (Kawasaki)
|2
Honda British Talent Cup Race One
Casey O’Gorman’s (Microlise Cresswell Racing) stunning return from injury continued in Race 1 at Snetterton, the number 67 escaping in the lead with Johnny Garness (City Lifting by RS Racing) before a crash for the latter. From there, O’Gorman kept the hammer down to keep four seconds in hand over the duel for second, which saw Carter Brown (City Lifting by RS Racing) take on teammate Evan Belford and come out on top.
Off the line, Garness made his customary super start to take the holeshot from O’Gorman, with Belford keeping third to make it an as-you-were initially. But the top two were immediately starting to pull away and make a gap, setting the scene for a duel for the win.
Behind, Belford was locked in battle with Ollie Walker (Moto Rapido / SP125 Racing) and Brown, with the latter making a good gain from where he started. A couple of incidents then injected some drama for the frontrunners, one for Cormac Buchanan (Microlise Creswell Racing) as the Kiwi crashed out, and then one right at the front: a crash for Garness. The number 57 fell from the lead for the second time in three races, leaving O’Gorman alone in some fresh air.
From thereon out, the number 67 kept the hammer down to maintain the lead to the flag, crossing the line four and a half seconds clear. Behind him, the fight for third saw another big twist as Walker went for a 2-for-1 on both Belford and Brown, the 48 getting through and then losing it and sliding out. That left a vital duel for the points and podium, with Brown needing to make up the ground on Belford and getting it done as the number 74 moved through and kept it.
Harrison Crosby (Banks Racing) won a duel against an impressive step forward from Rhys Stephenson (Rocket Racing) for what became fourth, with James Cook (Wilson Racing) in a lonelier ride to sixth but some solid points after serious bad luck at Silverstone.
Jamie Lyons (C&M Motors Ltd / Tooltec Racing) took seventh in another lonelier ride, with Kiyano Veijer (Microlise Cresswell Racing) heading up a group fight for eighth ahead of Corey Tinker (CT Racing) and Harrison Dessoy (Thorneycroft56 Racing) completing the top ten; Dessoy with a best of the season by some distance. Mason Johnson (Johnson Racing) and JJ Cunningham (Thorneycroft56 JCRsupersport) were the final riders in that group.
Sullivan Mounsey (iForce Lloyd & Jones) made contact with Lucas Brown (Amphibian Scaffolding / SP125 Racing) and then suffered a DNF too, and Rossi Banham (MJL Racing) was another faller early on.
It’s now just 14 points from Belford back to O’Gorman, and after the show in Race 1 could that even change as soon as Sunday? Find out when the lights go out for Race 2 at 14:05 (GMT +1).
Honda British Talent Cup Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Casey O’GORMAN
|Honda
|25m08.280
|2
|Carter BROWN
|Honda
|+4.504
|3
|Evan BELFORD
|Honda
|+4.634
|4
|Harrison CROSBY
|Honda
|+10.570
|5
|Rhys STEPHENSON
|Honda
|+10.744
|6
|James COOK
|Honda
|+16.982
|7
|Jamie LYONS
|Honda
|+22.921
|8
|Kiyano VEIJER
|Honda
|+28.079
|9
|Corey TINKER
|Honda
|+28.721
|10
|Harrison DESSOY
|Honda
|+29.183
|11
|Mason JOHNSON
|Honda
|+29.324
|12
|JJ CUNNINGHAM
|Honda
|+29.592
|13
|Julian CORREA
|Honda
|+35.589
|14
|Josh BANNISTER
|Honda
|+36.010
|15
|Alexander ROWAN
|Honda
|+45.151
|16
|Harley McCABE
|Honda
|+53.523
|17
|Rhys COATES
|Honda
|+59.454
|18
|Rossi DOBSON
|Honda –
|+59.555
|19
|Anthony EAGLE
|Honda
|+1m00.029
|20
|Lucas HILL
|Honda
|+1m10.656
|21
|Peter WILLIS
|Honda
|+1m32.224
|22
|Holly HARRIS
|Honda
|+1m33.091
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Ollie WALKER
|Honda
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Lucas BROWN
|Honda
|2 Laps
|DNF
|Luca HOPKINS
|Honda
|2 Laps
|DNF
|Ted WILKINSON
|Honda
|3 Laps
|DNF
|Harrison MACKAY
|Honda
|4 Laps
|DNF
|Johnny GARNESS
|Honda
|10 Laps
|DNF
|Rossi BANHAM
|Honda
|10 Laps
|DNF
|Sullivan MOUNSEY
|Honda
|10 Laps
|DNF
|Cormac BUCHANAN
|Honda
|11 Laps
Honda British Talent Cup Race Two
After his second crash in three races on Saturday, Johnny Garness (City Lifting by RS Racing) needed to bounce back and he did so in style in Race 2 at Snetterton. With a breakaway top six squabble coming down to the final corner and the drag to the line, the number 57 played his cards right to take a valuable second win of the season. Casey O’Gorman (Microlise Cresswell Racing) retains his record of finishing first or second in every race he’s contested, however, as he came home in P2, with points leader Evan Belford (City Lifting by RS Racing) completing the podium to mitigate the damage after another strong ride.
It was Garness who took the holeshot from pole, as he nearly always does when afforded the opportunity, but O’Gorman was quick to strike in Race 2. But the number 57 found an answer and what looked like an early advantage for the two was not so on Sunday, with a tight top six breaking away this time around – Garness, O’Gorman, Belford, Carter Brown (City Lifting by RS Racing), James Cook (Wilson Racing) and Harrison Crosby (Banks Racing).
There was some drama early on as Sullivan Mounsey (iForce Lloyd & Jones), Lucas Brown (Amphibian Scaffolding/SP125 Racing) and JJ Cunningham (Thorneycroft56/JCRsupersport) crashed out, as did Julian Correa (Microlise Cresswell Racing), but at the front Garness pushed on with O’Gorman as his shadow.
This time though, there was no real pace advantage to be found and the top six remained locked together, lap after lap. O’Gorman was just ahead as the final lap began, but it wasn’t until the final corner where it would all ultimately be decided. The number 67 and number 57 swapped and changed positions, but then Carter Brown made his move. The number 74 went for a 2-for-1 as O’Gorman went to pass Garness, and it was Garness who got the best cutback. He gassed it to the line and was able to hold onto it for his second victory of the season, with O’Gorman also holding onto second and Brown losing out as Belford got past his teammate to take third.
Cook took fifth just 0.017 behind Brown over the line, with Crosby taking sixth a few tenths off but in some comfortable space.
Behind, Cormac Buchanan (Microlise Creswell Racing) took a lonelier seventh, with Ollie Walker (Moto Rapido / SP125 Racing) winning a duel against Jamie Lyons (C&M Motors Ltd / Tooltec Racing) for eighth. Corey Tinker (CT Racing) also carved out some space to complete the top ten.
Honda British Talent Cup Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Casey O’GORMAN
|Honda
|25m08.280
|2
|Carter BROWN
|Honda
|+4.504
|3
|Evan BELFORD
|Honda
|+4.634
|4
|Harrison CROSBY
|Honda
|+10.570
|5
|Rhys STEPHENSON
|Honda
|+10.744
|6
|James COOK
|Honda
|+16.982
|7
|Jamie LYONS
|Honda
|+22.921
|8
|Kiyano VEIJER
|Honda
|+28.079
|9
|Corey TINKER
|Honda
|+28.721
|10
|Harrison DESSOY
|Honda
|+29.183
|11
|Mason JOHNSON
|Honda
|+29.324
|12
|JJ CUNNINGHAM
|Honda
|+29.592
|13
|Julian CORREA
|Honda
|+35.589
|14
|Josh BANNISTER
|Honda
|+36.010
|15
|Alexander ROWAN
|Honda
|+45.151
|16
|Harley McCABE
|Honda
|+53.523
|17
|Rhys COATES
|Honda
|+59.454
|18
|Rossi DOBSON
|Honda
|+59.555
|19
|Anthony EAGLE
|Honda
|+1m00.029
|20
|Lucas HILL
|Honda
|+1m10.656
|21
|Peter WILLIS
|Honda
|+1m32.224
|22
|Holly HARRIS
|Honda
|+1m33.091
|Not Classifieds
|DNF
|Ollie WALKER
|Honda
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Lucas BROWN
|Honda
|2 Laps
|DNF
|Luca HOPKINS
|Honda
|2 Laps
|DNF
|Ted WILKINSON
|Honda
|3 Laps
|DNF
|Harrison MACKAY
|Honda
|4 Laps
|DNF
|Johnny GARNESS
|Honda
|10 Laps
|DNF
|Rossi BANHAM
|Honda
|10 Laps
|DNF
|Sullivan MOUNSEY
|Honda
|10 Laps
|DNF
|Cormac BUCHANAN
|Honda
|11 Laps
Honda British Talent Cup Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Evan BELFORD (Honda)
|220
|2
|Casey O’GORMAN (Honda)
|210
|3
|Carter BROWN (Honda)
|198
|4
|Johnny GARNESS (Honda)
|179
|5
|Jamie LYONS (Honda)
|158
|6
|James COOK (Honda)
|129
|7
|Ollie WALKER (Honda)
|106
|8
|Harrison CROSBY (Honda)
|98
|9
|Cormac BUCHANAN (Honda)
|84
|10
|Kiyano VEIJER (Honda)
|83
|11
|Sullivan MOUNSEY (Honda)
|74
|12
|Bailey STUART-CAMPBELL (Honda)
|69
|13
|Rhys STEPHENSON (Honda)
|47
|14
|Ryan HITCHCOCK (Honda)
|44
|15
|Troy JEFFREY (Honda)
|42
|16
|Corey TINKER (Honda)
|39
|17
|Rossi BANHAM (Honda)
|35
|18
|Mason JOHNSON (Honda)
|26
|19
|Lucas BROWN (Honda)
|25
|20
|Harley McCABE (Honda)
|20
|21
|Luca HOPKINS (Honda)
|18
|22
|Rossi DOBSON (Honda)
|15
|23
|Harrison DESSOY (Honda)
|10
|24
|Julian CORREA (Honda)
|8
|25
|Harrison MACKAY (Honda)
|7
|26
|Alexander ROWAN (Honda)
|5
|27
|Lucas HILL (Honda)
|4
|28
|JJ CUNNINGHAM (Honda)
|4
|29
|Josh BANNISTER (Honda)
|3
Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup Race One
Josh Day continued his impressive form in the Ducati TriOptions Cup, however he was closely challenged by Elliot Pinson throughout the race. Launching off the line, Day led for the vast majority of the race, but a fast-charging Pinson was able to take the lead in the closing stages before Day took him back. Chris Walker completed the podium in third ahead of John McGuinness.
Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Josh DAY
|Ducati
|19m02.216
|2
|Elliott PINSON
|Ducati
|+0.173
|3
|Chris WALKER
|Ducati
|+13.933
|4
|John McGUINNESS
|Ducati
|+36.371
|5
|Sam COX
|Ducati
|+42.405
|6
|Carl STEVENS
|Ducati
|+42.532
|7
|Max LOFTHOUSE
|Ducati
|+42.794
|8
|Oliver SAVAGE
|Ducati
|+44.611
|9
|Michael TUSTIN
|Ducati
|+51.608
|10
|Daniel BOUCHER
|Ducati
|+55.557
|11
|David JONES
|Ducati
|+58.417
|12
|Matt STEVENS
|Ducati
|+1m04.662
|13
|Jacque FOLEY
|Ducati
|+1m05.987
|14
|Craig KENNELLY
|Ducati
|+1m11.607
|15
|Peter HASLER
|Ducati
|+1m21.127
|16
|Lee DEVONPORT
|Ducati
|+1m21.384
|17
|Matt BAINBRIDGE
|Ducati
|+1m26.381
|18
|Stephen TAYLOR
|Ducati
|+1m34.850
|19
|Matt VENN
|Ducati
|+1m58.309
|Not Classifieds
|DNF
|Craig NEVE
|Ducati
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Andre COMPTON
|Ducati
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Mike LONG
|Ducati
|2 Laps
|DNF
|David SHOUBRIDGE
|Ducati
|3 Laps
|DNF
|Craig CURRIE
|Ducati
|4 Laps
|DNF
|Matthew JONES
|Ducati
|5 Laps
|DNF
|Tom STEVENS
|Ducati
|6 Laps
|DNF
|Ewan POTTER
|Ducati
|8 Laps
|DQ
|Alberto SOLERA
|Ducati
|/
Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup Race Two
Josh Day doubled up on Ducati TriOptions Cup win at Snetterton, holding off a fast-charging Elliott Pinson by just 0.004s. Leading from the start, Day was able to pull a small lead over Pinson, but a string of fast laps at the end saw Pinson chase him down. David Shoubridge was third ahead of Neve and Walker.
Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Josh DAY
|Ducati
|18m56.500
|2
|Elliott PINSON
|Ducati
|+0.004
|3
|David SHOUBRIDGE
|Ducati
|+7.297
|4
|Craig NEVE
|Ducati
|+28.922
|5
|Chris WALKER
|Ducati
|+39.723
|6
|Max LOFTHOUSE
|Ducati
|+41.599
|7
|Michael TUSTIN
|Ducati
|+42.924
|8
|Carl STEVENS
|Ducati
|+43.896
|9
|Alberto SOLERA
|Ducati
|+45.563
|10
|John McGUINNESS
|Ducati
|+45.795
|11
|Jacque FOLEY
|Ducati
|+47.474
|12
|David JONES
|Ducati
|+49.827
|13
|Daniel BOUCHER
|Ducati
|+52.015
|14
|Oliver SAVAGE
|Ducati
|+54.395
|15
|Sam COX
|Ducati
|+59.976
|16
|Craig CURRIE
|Ducati
|+1m01.146
|17
|Ewan POTTER
|Ducati
|+1m12.225
|18
|Craig KENNELLY
|Ducati
|+1m12.572
|19
|Andre COMPTON
|Ducati
|+1m13.981
|20
|Matt STEVENS
|Ducati
|+1m16.329
|21
|Matt BAINBRIDGE
|Ducati
|+1m17.895
|22
|Lee DEVONPORT
|Ducati
|+1m17.979
|23
|Mike LONG
|Ducati
|+1m36.188
|24
|Tom STEVENS
|Ducati
|+1m36.242
|25
|Stephen TAYLOR
|Ducati
|+1m36.379
|26
|Peter HASLER
|Ducati
|+1m36.723
|27
|Matt VENN
|Ducati
|+1m57.543
|Not Classifieds
|DNF
|Matthew JONES
|Ducati
|7 Laps
Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup Championship Standings
|Pos
|Ryab
|Points
|1
|Josh DAY (Ducati)
|218
|2
|Chris WALKER (Ducati)
|156
|3
|Elliott PINSON (Ducati)
|154
|4
|David SHOUBRIDGE (Ducati)
|112
|5
|John McGUINNESS (Ducati)
|96
|6
|Edmund BEST (Ducati)
|93
|7
|Craig NEVE (Ducati)
|92
|8
|Carl STEVENS (Ducati)
|68
|9
|Michael TUSTIN (Ducati)
|65
|10
|Sam COX (Ducati)
|59
|11
|David JONES (Ducati)
|52
|12
|Alberto SOLERA (Ducati)
|52
|13
|Daniel BOUCHER (Ducati)
|30
|14
|Max LOFTHOUSE (Ducati)
|22
|15
|Seb BULPIN (Ducati)
|18
|16
|Jacque FOLEY (Ducati)
|18
|17
|Luke JONES (Ducati)
|16
|18
|Oliver SAVAGE (Ducati)
|16
|19
|Matthew JONES (Ducati)
|13
|20
|Dijon COMPTON (Ducati)
|12
|21
|Lee DEVONPORT (Ducati)
|8
|22
|Ben FALLA (Ducati)
|7
|23
|Matt STEVENS (Ducati)
|7
|24
|Ewan POTTER (Ducati)
|6
|25
|Lee McLAUGHLIN (Ducati)
|5
|26
|Richard SPENCER-FLEET (Ducati)
|2
|27
|Craig KENNELLY (Ducati)
|2
|28
|Peter HASLER (Ducati)
|1