2021 Bennetts British Superbike Championship

Round 7 – Snetterton

Images by Dave Yeomans

British Supersport & GP2 Race One

Lee Johnston took his first win of the year in the Quattro Group British Supersport class, taking victory in a thrilling Sprint race. The ten lap race was a nail biting affair with Johnston, Kyle Smith, Ben Currie and Jack Kennedy trading places throughout.

Each rider took a turn at the front of the race, but taking the lead again on the penultimate lap, Johnston was able to edge away from the remaining trio to take victory. Currie eventually secured second place to close within two points of series leader Kennedy, who eventually finished third.

Charlie Nesbitt continued his dominant form in the GP2 class, taking another victory in the class ahead of Scott and Law.

British Supersport & GP2 Race One Results

Pos CL Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 SSP Lee JOHNSTON Yamaha 18m52.091 2 SSP Ben CURRIE Kawasaki +0.682 3 SSP Jack KENNEDY Kawasaki +0.924 4 SSP Kyle SMITH Triumph +0.979 5 SSP Bradley PERIE Yamaha +4.865 6 GP2 Charlie NESBITT Kalex +6.554 7 SSP Rhys IRWIN Yamaha +6.953 8 GP2 Jack SCOTT Harris +7.053 9 GP2 Mason LAW Spirit +7.286 10 GP2 Jamie PERRIN Spirit +7.696 11 SSP Harry TRUELOVE Yamaha +10.227 12 SSP Sam MUNRO Yamaha +16.687 13 SSP Eunan McGLINCHEY Kawasaki +16.732 14 GP2 Cameron HORSMAN Chassis +17.061 15 GP2 Dan JONES Spirit +22.192 16 GP2 Conor WHEELER Harris +27.743 17 SSP James HIND Yamaha +31.779 18 GP2 Harry ROWLINGS ABM Evo +37.931 19 GP2 Cameron FRASER Chassis Factory +38.040 20 GP2 Jake ARCHER Kalex +45.503 21 GP2 Harvey CLARIDGE Chassis Factory +50.168 22 GP2 Aaron RIDEWOOD TCR Yamaha +1m03.662 23 SSP Joe DUGGAN Kawasaki +1m06.978 24 SSP Ben TOLLIDAY Yamaha +1m09.844 25 SSP Pete WRIGHT Kawasaki +1m32.525 Not Classified DNF SSP Brandon PAASCH Triumph 6 Laps DNF SSP Phil WAKEFIELD Yamaha 7 Laps

British Supersport & GP2 Race Two

Hel Performance/Bournemouth Kawasaki’s Jack Kennedy took victory in style at a scorching Snetterton after a race long battle with Ben Currie ended on the final lap, with Kyle Smith third.

It was Lee Johnston who grabbed the holeshot, but Ben Currie led the way after the opening lap ahead of Smith and Johnston. Championship battler Brad Perie crashed out on the opening lap after coming together with Harry Truelove.

On lap four it was Dynavolt Triumph’s Kyle Smith who took over at the front from Currie, but as they began to battle both Lee Johnston and Jack Kennedy joined the leading two to make it a four man dice for the lead. Former Champion Kennedy then hit the front on half-race distance and began to move forward, posting the fastest lap of the race, pulling seventh tenths of a second lead, but Currie quickly began to close the gap with five laps remaining.

Currie then hit the front with three laps to go, but Kennedy wasn’t going down without a fight, with the pair battling it out until the final lap where Kennedy got the better of the Australian, with Smith taking third.

British Supersport & GP2 Race Two Results

Pos CL Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 SSP Jack KENNEDY Kawasaki 28m14.085 2 SSP Ben CURRIE Kawasaki +0.419 3 SSP Kyle SMITH Triumph +11.700 4 GP2 Charlie NESBITT Kalex +13.046 5 GP2 Cameron HORSMAN Chassis Factory +17.361 6 GP2 Mason LAW Spirit +17.405 7 SSP Lee JOHNSTON Yamaha +19.432 8 SSP Eunan McGLINCHEY Kawasaki +35.289 9 SSP Sam MUNRO Yamaha +38.970 10 GP2 Conor WHEELER Harris +45.363 11 GP2 Cameron FRASER Chassis Factory +49.456 12 GP2 Harry ROWLINGS ABM Evo +58.588 13 GP2 Harvey CLARIDGE Chassis Factory +1m12.346 14 GP2 Jake ARCHER Kalex +1m12.393 15 SSP Phil WAKEFIELD Yamaha +1m12.681 16 GP2 Aaron RIDEWOOD TCR Yamaha +1m37.117 17 SSP Pete WRIGHT Kawasaki +1 Lap Not Classified DNF GP2 Dan JONES Spirit 6 Laps DNF SSP James HIND Yamaha 7 Laps DNF SSP Joe DUGGAN Kawasaki 9 Laps DNF GP2 Jack SCOTT Harris 13 Laps DNF SSP Harry TRUELOVE Yamaha 13 Laps DNF SSP Ben TOLLIDAY Yamaha 14 Laps DNF SSP Rhys IRWIN Yamaha / DNF SSP Bradley PERIE Yamaha /

Quattro Group British Supersport Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Jack KENNEDY (Kawasaki) 223 2 Ben CURRIE (Kawasaki) 216 3 Bradley PERIE (Yamaha) 190 4 Kyle SMITH (Triumph) 181 5 Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha) 179 6 Harry TRUELOVE (Yamaha) 147 7 Eunan McGLINCHEY (Kawasaki) 137 8 Brandon PAASCH (Triumph) 104 9 James HIND (Yamaha) 73 10 Jamie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha) 72 11 Sam MUNRO (Yamaha) 65 12 Rhys IRWIN (Yamaha) 63 13 Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha) 55 14 Korie McGREEVY (Yamaha) 53 15 Scott SWANN (Yamaha) 38 16 Joe DUGGAN (Kawasaki) 30 17 Cederic BLOCH (Kawasaki) 20 18 Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha) 18 19 Pete WRIGHT (Kawasaki) 11 20 Joseph LOUGHLIN (Yamaha) 9 21 Stephen THOMAS (Triumph) 6 22 Dominic HERBERTSON (Kawasaki) 4 23 David KRAWIECKI (Yamaha) 4 24 Jody LEES (Kawasaki) 4 25 Charles HARDISTY (Yamaha) 4 26 Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha) 1

Quattro Group British GP2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Charlie NESBITT (Kalex) 335 2 Mason LAW (Spirit) 222 3 Cameron HORSMAN (Chassis Factory) 177 4 Jack SCOTT (Harris) 164 5 Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory) 127 6 Dan JONES (Spirit) 112 7 Jamie PERRIN (Spirit) 103 8 Conor WHEELER (Harris) 103 9 Harry ROWLINGS (ABM Evo) 102 10 Jake ARCHER (Kalex) 100 11 Harvey CLARIDGE (Chassis Factory) 70 12 Aaron RIDEWOOD (TCR Yamaha) 37

Pirelli National Superstock

Honda Racing’s Tom Neave extended his Pirelli National Superstock Championship lead with his third win in a row at Snetterton, whilst grabbing a new lap record, with Taylor Mackenzie coming a close second and Billy McConnell third.

Pole man Neave grabbed the holeshot and led the battle from the front, holding three tenths of a second gap over Alex Olsen and Billy McConnell, with Taylor Mackenzie closely following in fourth after the opening lap. The Honda Racing man then began to pull a sizeable gap, posting the fastest lap of the race as he looked to pull away from the FHO Racing BMW.

By half race distance it was Mackenzie who would be Neave’s nearest challenger after Olsen retired from the race, with McConnell third and Rees fourth, but the race leader had extended his gap over the chasing pack to over three seconds, setting a new lap record in the process. He would then maintain that gap to the flag to take his third win a row and extended his Championship lead.

Tom Neave

“That was probably the best fun I’ve had on a bike all year, normally you only pull point-one of a second each lap, but as soon as I got that two second lead on lap four or five, I enjoyed riding the Fireblade and hitting my points. Everything was working great, and I just reminded myself why I love racing bikes and why I do this. We knew coming into the weekend we can be strong here, we won here last year and we’re on a winning streak at the moment. You do put pressure on yourself and my rivals have been with me all weekend, so I’ve had to be on my A-game, but to pull it off in that style is exactly how I wanted to win!”

Pirelli National Superstock Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Tom NEAVE Honda 22m08.276 2 Taylor MACKENZIE BMW +2.084 3 Billy McCONNELL BMW +3.693 4 Tim NEAVE Suzuki +9.530 5 Fraser ROGERS Aprilia +11.296 6 Chrissy ROUSE Kawasaki +11.696 7 Damon REES BMW +11.920 8 Luke MOSSEY Kawasaki +19.348 9 Levi DAY Suzuki +19.809 10 Shane RICHARDSON BMW +19.854 11 Lewis ROLLO Kawasaki +20.932 12 Richard KERR Honda +23.232 13 Jordan WEAVING Kawasaki +26.915 14 Tom OLIVER Suzuki +28.857 15 Davey TODD Honda +31.743 16 Brent HARRAN Suzuki +35.703 17 David ALLINGHAM BMW +36.074 18 Leon JEACOCK Suzuki +37.953 19 Joe SHELDON-SHAW Suzuki +39.202 20 Ashley BEECH Suzuki +42.848 21 Shaun WINFIELD Honda +42.896 22 Connor CUMMINS Honda +52.520 23 Rob McNEALY BMW +54.700 24 Jenny TINMOUTH Honda +55.494 25 Richard WHITE BMW +59.649 26 David BROOK Honda +1m06.823 27 Josh WOOD Kawasaki +1m15.023 28 Anthony MOORE Suzuki +1m15.285 29 Dave SELLERS Suzuki +1m16.134 30 Max MORGAN Kawasaki +1m23.458 Not Classified DNF Craig NEVE BMW 1 Lap DNF Tom WARD Suzuki 2 Laps DNF Alex OLSEN BMW 8 Laps DNF Ian HUTCHINSON Yamaha 10 Laps DNF Brayden ELLIOTT Suzuki 11 Laps DNF Matt TRUELOVE BMW / DNF TJ TOMS Kawasaki / DNF Dave MACKAY Suzuki /

Pirelli National Superstock Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Tom NEAVE (Honda) 163 2 Billy McCONNELL (BMW) 139 3 Alex OLSEN (BMW) 133 4 Taylor MACKENZIE (BMW) 132 5 Fraser ROGERS (Aprilia) 131 6 Luke MOSSEY (Kawasaki) 120 7 Chrissy ROUSE (Kawasaki) 105 8 Lewis ROLLO (Kawasaki) 91 9 Tim NEAVE (Suzuki) 54 10 Keith FARMER (Kawasaki) 47 11 Ian HUTCHINSON (Yamaha) 47 12 Luke STAPLEFORD (Suzuki) 46 13 Levi DAY (Suzuki) 46 14 Tom OLIVER (Suzuki) 42 15 Luke HEDGER (Suzuki) 40 16 Brayden ELLIOTT (Suzuki) 39 17 Tom WARD (Suzuki) 34 18 Richard KERR (Honda) 29 19 Damon REES (BMW) 20 20 Jordan WEAVING (Kawasaki) 20 21 Shane RICHARDSON (BMW) 18 22 David ALLINGHAM (BMW) 18 23 James EAST (Aprilia) 6 24 Brent HARRAN (Suzuki) 5 25 Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki) 5 26 Ashley BEECH (Suzuki) 3 27 Lee WILLIAMS (Kawasaki) 2 28 TJ TOMS (Kawasaki) 2 29 Callum GRIGOR (Kawasaki) 1 30 Matt TRUELOVE (BMW) 1 31 Davey TODD (Honda) 1

Pirelli National Junior Superstock Race One

Jack Nixon extended his championship lead over Joe Talbot in Junior Superstock.

Young Aussie Seth Crump carded a 17th place finish and just missed out on the points.

Pirelli National Junior Superstock Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Jack NIXON Yamaha / 2 Joe TALBOT Kawasaki +0.122 3 Max COOK Kawasaki +0.281 4 Eugene McMANUS Kawasaki +0.531 5 Zak CORDEROY Yamaha +0.162 6 Asher DURHAM Kawasak +0.525 7 George STANLEY Kawasaki +2.428 8 Charlie FARRER Yamaha +4.697 9 Aaron SILVESTER Yamaha +0.414 10 Cameron HALL Kawasaki +0.144 11 Adam HARTGROVE Yamaha +0.685 12 Owen JENNER Kawasaki +1.604 13 Kade VERWEY Kawasaki +0.341 14 Adam McLEAN Honda +0.399 15 Franco BOURNE Kawasaki +3.243 16 Caolan IRWIN Yamaha +6.068 17 Seth CRUMP Kawasaki +5.276 18 Jack BEDNAREK Yamaha +4.353 19 Harry FOWLE Triumph +4.845 20 Harry LEIGH Kawasaki +4.169 21 Andrew SMYTH Kawasaki +0.390 22 Kier ARMSTRONG Kawasaki +0.933 23 Lewis JONES Kawasaki +1.482 24 Connor THOMSON Yamaha +5.488 25 Lynden LEATHERLAND Yamaha +17.019 26 Josh COWARD Kawasaki +6.392 27 Kevin COYNE Kawasaki +0.101 28 Jake CAMPBELL Kawasaki +6.010 Not Classified DNF Matt BOWER Kawasaki 2 Laps DNF Luke VERWEY Kawasaki 1 Lap DNF Daniel BROOKS Kawasaki 2 Laps DNF Louis VALLELEY Yamaha 4 Laps DNF Jake HOPPER Yamaha 1 Lap DNF Liam DELVES Kawasaki 1 Lap DNF Simon REID Yamaha 2.902 DNF Ed BEST Yamaha / DNF James BULL MV Agusta / DNF Toby REYNOLDS Yamaha /

Pirelli National Junior Superstock Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Jack NIXON (Yamaha) 177 2 Joe TALBOT (Kawasaki) 174 3 Zak CORDEROY (Yamaha) 133 4 George STANLEY (Kawasaki) 131 5 Eugene McMANUS (Kawasaki) 85 6 Liam DELVES (Kawasaki) 84 7 Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki) 62 8 Max COOK (Kawasaki) 55 9 Louis VALLELEY (Yamaha) 55 10 Owen JENNER (Kawasaki) 48 11 Sam LAFFINS (Kawasaki) 45 12 Adam HARTGROVE (Yamaha) 42 13 Daniel BROOKS (Kawasaki) 36 14 James ALDERSON (Triumph) 35 15 Franco BOURNE (Kawasaki) 35 16 Charlie FARRER (Yamaha) 35 17 Aaron SILVESTER (Yamaha) 34 18 Kade VERWEY (Kawasaki) 34 19 Simon REID (Yamaha) 25 20 Caolan IRWIN (Yamaha) 18 21 Jack BEDNAREK (Yamaha) 13 22 Cameron HALL (Kawasaki) 13 23 Seth CRUMP (Kawasaki) 10 24 Matt BOWER (Kawasaki) 7 25 Harry FOWLE (Triumph) 5 26 Luke VERWEY (Kawasaki) 4 27 Kier ARMSTRONG (Kawasaki) 2 28 Adam McLEAN (Honda) 2 29 Lewis JONES (Kawasaki) 1

HEL Performance British Junior Supersport Race One

Cameron Dawson dominated the opening Hel Performance British Junior Supersport race, cruising to victory by over seven seconds. Launching off the line, he as unchallenged throughout the race, while Ash Barnes was second, narrowly beating Kam Dixon. Zak Shelton was fourth ahead of Joe Thomas and Lucca Allen.

HEL Performance British Junior Supersport Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Cameron DAWSON Kawasaki 19m03.704 2 Ash BARNES Yamaha +7.518 3 Kam DIXON Kawasaki +7.726 4 Zak SHELTON Kawasaki +8.473 5 Joseph THOMAS Kawasaki +18.517 6 Lucca ALLEN Yamaha +18.541 7 Osian JONES Kawasaki +18.598 8 Joe FARRAGHER Kawasaki +19.198 9 Adon DAVIE Kawasaki +25.697 10 Mikey HARDIE Kawasaki +40.174 11 Chloe JONES Yamaha +40.319 12 Cameron BROWN Kawasaki +44.662 13 Jacob STEPHENSON Yamaha +57.874 14 Finn SMART-WEEDEN Kawasaki +58.232 15 Kieran KENT Kawasaki +58.310 16 Mcauley LONGMORE Kawasaki +1m00.030 17 Kai DICKINSON Kawasaki +1m04.313 18 Calum BEACH Kawasaki +1:m04.590 19 Joe ELLIS Kawasaki +1m04.907 20 Charlotte MARCUZZO Kawasaki +1m07.253 21 Kieran SMITH Kawasaki +1m07.305 22 Christian SMITH Kawasaki +1m08.485 23 Connor SELLORS Kawasaki +1m08.742 24 Christopher JOHNSON Kawasaki +1m13.055 25 Luke GILBY Yamaha +1m13.469 26 Lewis LAKEY Kawasaki +1m15.989 27 Bradley WILSON Kawasaki +1m19.289 28 Oliver MORGAN-EDWARDS Kawasaki +1m31.245 29 Katie HAND Yamaha +1m51.806 Not Classified DNF Annabel THOMAS Kawasaki 1 Lap DNF Declan CONNELL Kawasaki 1 Lap DNF James ROSE Kawasaki 2 Laps DNF Lewis JONES Kawasaki 4 Laps DNF Harry COOK Yamaha 5 Laps DNF James McMANUS Kawasaki /

HEL Performance British Junior Supersport Race Two

Cameron Dawson did the Hel Performance British Junior Supersport double in dominant fashion at Snetterton, taking victory in race two by 0.423s ahead of Kam Dixon and Ash Barnes.

The first race winner made the best of starts from pole position and led from the opening lap, with Dixon and Barnes chasing him down hard. However, he rode a cool race, maintaining the gap to the chasing riders to take his fifth victory of the season, and his third in a row to extend his Championship lead.

HEL Performance British Junior Supersport Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Cameron DAWSON Kawasaki 19m02.479 2 Kam DIXON Kawasaki +0.423 3 Ash BARNES Yamaha +6.622 4 Lucca ALLEN Yamaha +17.410 5 Joseph THOMAS Kawasaki +26.723 6 James McMANUS Kawasaki +27.404 7 Adon DAVIE Kawasaki +27.634 8 Joe FARRAGHER Kawasaki +27.776 9 Mikey HARDIE Kawasaki +27.937 10 Declan CONNELL Kawasaki +48.028 11 Cameron BROWN Kawasaki +48.678 12 Lewis JONES Kawasaki +48.896 13 Annabel THOMAS Kawasaki +49.054 14 Chloe JONES Yamaha +49.643 15 Christopher JOHNSON Kawasaki +1m07.878 16 Finn SMART-WEEDEN Kawasaki +1m07.882 17 Kai DICKINSON Kawasaki +1m08.611 18 Joe ELLIS Kawasaki +1m08.720 19 Charlotte MARCUZZO Kawasaki +1m08.869 20 Jacob STEPHENSON Yamaha +1m09.023 21 Calum BEACH Kawasaki +1m09.153 22 Christian SMITH Kawasaki +1m09.414 23 Connor SELLORS Kawasaki +1m09.527 24 Mcauley LONGMORE Kawasaki +1m09.670 25 Bradley WILSON Kawasaki +1m10.470 26 Kieran SMITH Kawasaki +1m11.051 27 Luke GILBY Yamaha +1m19.775 28 Lewis LAKEY Kawasaki +1m32.132 29 Oliver MORGAN-EDWARDS Kawasaki +1m33.010 30 Kieran KENT Kawasaki +1m35.870 31 James ROSE Kawasaki +1m48.195 32 Katie HAND Yamaha +1m52.466 Not Classified DNF Zak SHELTON Kawasaki 1 Lap DNF Osian JONES Kawasaki 2 Laps DNF Harry COOK Yamaha 4 Laps

HEL Performance British Junior Supersport Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Cameron DAWSON (Kawasaki) 195 2 Ash BARNES (Yamaha) 152 3 Kam DIXON (Kawasaki) 144 4 Lucca ALLEN (Yamaha) 105 5 Adon DAVIE (Kawasaki) 96 6 Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Kawasaki) 95 7 Joseph THOMAS (Kawasaki) 83 8 Zak SHELTON (Kawasaki) 75 9 James McMANUS (Kawasaki) 69 10 Mikey HARDIE (Kawasaki) 50 11 Declan CONNELL (Kawasaki) 50 12 Joe FARRAGHER (Kawasaki) 46 13 Osian JONES (Kawasaki) 44 14 Chloe JONES (Yamaha) 28 15 Connor SELLORS (Kawasaki) 21 16 Lewis JONES (Kawasaki) 20 17 Harry COOK (Yamaha) 17 18 Finn SMART-WEEDEN (Kawasaki) 16 19 Cameron BROWN (Kawasaki) 14 20 Kieran SMITH (Kawasaki) 13 21 Annabel THOMAS (Kawasaki) 12 22 Elliot DUFTON (Kawasaki) 10 23 Jacob STEPHENSON (Yamaha) 9 24 Joe ELLIS (Kawasaki) 8 25 Jack FERRIS (Kawasaki) 7 26 Chris MOFFITT (Kawasaki) 7 27 Bradley WILSON (Kawasaki) 5 28 Christopher JOHNSON (Kawasaki) 5 29 Alessandro VALENTE (KTM) 2 30 Kieran KENT (Kawasaki) 2

Honda British Talent Cup Race One

Casey O’Gorman’s (Microlise Cresswell Racing) stunning return from injury continued in Race 1 at Snetterton, the number 67 escaping in the lead with Johnny Garness (City Lifting by RS Racing) before a crash for the latter. From there, O’Gorman kept the hammer down to keep four seconds in hand over the duel for second, which saw Carter Brown (City Lifting by RS Racing) take on teammate Evan Belford and come out on top.

Off the line, Garness made his customary super start to take the holeshot from O’Gorman, with Belford keeping third to make it an as-you-were initially. But the top two were immediately starting to pull away and make a gap, setting the scene for a duel for the win.

Behind, Belford was locked in battle with Ollie Walker (Moto Rapido / SP125 Racing) and Brown, with the latter making a good gain from where he started. A couple of incidents then injected some drama for the frontrunners, one for Cormac Buchanan (Microlise Creswell Racing) as the Kiwi crashed out, and then one right at the front: a crash for Garness. The number 57 fell from the lead for the second time in three races, leaving O’Gorman alone in some fresh air.

From thereon out, the number 67 kept the hammer down to maintain the lead to the flag, crossing the line four and a half seconds clear. Behind him, the fight for third saw another big twist as Walker went for a 2-for-1 on both Belford and Brown, the 48 getting through and then losing it and sliding out. That left a vital duel for the points and podium, with Brown needing to make up the ground on Belford and getting it done as the number 74 moved through and kept it.

Harrison Crosby (Banks Racing) won a duel against an impressive step forward from Rhys Stephenson (Rocket Racing) for what became fourth, with James Cook (Wilson Racing) in a lonelier ride to sixth but some solid points after serious bad luck at Silverstone.

Jamie Lyons (C&M Motors Ltd / Tooltec Racing) took seventh in another lonelier ride, with Kiyano Veijer (Microlise Cresswell Racing) heading up a group fight for eighth ahead of Corey Tinker (CT Racing) and Harrison Dessoy (Thorneycroft56 Racing) completing the top ten; Dessoy with a best of the season by some distance. Mason Johnson (Johnson Racing) and JJ Cunningham (Thorneycroft56 JCRsupersport) were the final riders in that group.

Sullivan Mounsey (iForce Lloyd & Jones) made contact with Lucas Brown (Amphibian Scaffolding / SP125 Racing) and then suffered a DNF too, and Rossi Banham (MJL Racing) was another faller early on.

It’s now just 14 points from Belford back to O’Gorman, and after the show in Race 1 could that even change as soon as Sunday? Find out when the lights go out for Race 2 at 14:05 (GMT +1).

Honda British Talent Cup Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Casey O’GORMAN Honda 25m08.280 2 Carter BROWN Honda +4.504 3 Evan BELFORD Honda +4.634 4 Harrison CROSBY Honda +10.570 5 Rhys STEPHENSON Honda +10.744 6 James COOK Honda +16.982 7 Jamie LYONS Honda +22.921 8 Kiyano VEIJER Honda +28.079 9 Corey TINKER Honda +28.721 10 Harrison DESSOY Honda +29.183 11 Mason JOHNSON Honda +29.324 12 JJ CUNNINGHAM Honda +29.592 13 Julian CORREA Honda +35.589 14 Josh BANNISTER Honda +36.010 15 Alexander ROWAN Honda +45.151 16 Harley McCABE Honda +53.523 17 Rhys COATES Honda +59.454 18 Rossi DOBSON Honda – +59.555 19 Anthony EAGLE Honda +1m00.029 20 Lucas HILL Honda +1m10.656 21 Peter WILLIS Honda +1m32.224 22 Holly HARRIS Honda +1m33.091 Not Classified DNF Ollie WALKER Honda 1 Lap DNF Lucas BROWN Honda 2 Laps DNF Luca HOPKINS Honda 2 Laps DNF Ted WILKINSON Honda 3 Laps DNF Harrison MACKAY Honda 4 Laps DNF Johnny GARNESS Honda 10 Laps DNF Rossi BANHAM Honda 10 Laps DNF Sullivan MOUNSEY Honda 10 Laps DNF Cormac BUCHANAN Honda 11 Laps

Honda British Talent Cup Race Two

After his second crash in three races on Saturday, Johnny Garness (City Lifting by RS Racing) needed to bounce back and he did so in style in Race 2 at Snetterton. With a breakaway top six squabble coming down to the final corner and the drag to the line, the number 57 played his cards right to take a valuable second win of the season. Casey O’Gorman (Microlise Cresswell Racing) retains his record of finishing first or second in every race he’s contested, however, as he came home in P2, with points leader Evan Belford (City Lifting by RS Racing) completing the podium to mitigate the damage after another strong ride.

It was Garness who took the holeshot from pole, as he nearly always does when afforded the opportunity, but O’Gorman was quick to strike in Race 2. But the number 57 found an answer and what looked like an early advantage for the two was not so on Sunday, with a tight top six breaking away this time around – Garness, O’Gorman, Belford, Carter Brown (City Lifting by RS Racing), James Cook (Wilson Racing) and Harrison Crosby (Banks Racing).

There was some drama early on as Sullivan Mounsey (iForce Lloyd & Jones), Lucas Brown (Amphibian Scaffolding/SP125 Racing) and JJ Cunningham (Thorneycroft56/JCRsupersport) crashed out, as did Julian Correa (Microlise Cresswell Racing), but at the front Garness pushed on with O’Gorman as his shadow.

This time though, there was no real pace advantage to be found and the top six remained locked together, lap after lap. O’Gorman was just ahead as the final lap began, but it wasn’t until the final corner where it would all ultimately be decided. The number 67 and number 57 swapped and changed positions, but then Carter Brown made his move. The number 74 went for a 2-for-1 as O’Gorman went to pass Garness, and it was Garness who got the best cutback. He gassed it to the line and was able to hold onto it for his second victory of the season, with O’Gorman also holding onto second and Brown losing out as Belford got past his teammate to take third.

Cook took fifth just 0.017 behind Brown over the line, with Crosby taking sixth a few tenths off but in some comfortable space.

Behind, Cormac Buchanan (Microlise Creswell Racing) took a lonelier seventh, with Ollie Walker (Moto Rapido / SP125 Racing) winning a duel against Jamie Lyons (C&M Motors Ltd / Tooltec Racing) for eighth. Corey Tinker (CT Racing) also carved out some space to complete the top ten.

Honda British Talent Cup Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Casey O’GORMAN Honda 25m08.280 2 Carter BROWN Honda +4.504 3 Evan BELFORD Honda +4.634 4 Harrison CROSBY Honda +10.570 5 Rhys STEPHENSON Honda +10.744 6 James COOK Honda +16.982 7 Jamie LYONS Honda +22.921 8 Kiyano VEIJER Honda +28.079 9 Corey TINKER Honda +28.721 10 Harrison DESSOY Honda +29.183 11 Mason JOHNSON Honda +29.324 12 JJ CUNNINGHAM Honda +29.592 13 Julian CORREA Honda +35.589 14 Josh BANNISTER Honda +36.010 15 Alexander ROWAN Honda +45.151 16 Harley McCABE Honda +53.523 17 Rhys COATES Honda +59.454 18 Rossi DOBSON Honda +59.555 19 Anthony EAGLE Honda +1m00.029 20 Lucas HILL Honda +1m10.656 21 Peter WILLIS Honda +1m32.224 22 Holly HARRIS Honda +1m33.091 Not Classifieds DNF Ollie WALKER Honda 1 Lap DNF Lucas BROWN Honda 2 Laps DNF Luca HOPKINS Honda 2 Laps DNF Ted WILKINSON Honda 3 Laps DNF Harrison MACKAY Honda 4 Laps DNF Johnny GARNESS Honda 10 Laps DNF Rossi BANHAM Honda 10 Laps DNF Sullivan MOUNSEY Honda 10 Laps DNF Cormac BUCHANAN Honda 11 Laps

Honda British Talent Cup Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Evan BELFORD (Honda) 220 2 Casey O’GORMAN (Honda) 210 3 Carter BROWN (Honda) 198 4 Johnny GARNESS (Honda) 179 5 Jamie LYONS (Honda) 158 6 James COOK (Honda) 129 7 Ollie WALKER (Honda) 106 8 Harrison CROSBY (Honda) 98 9 Cormac BUCHANAN (Honda) 84 10 Kiyano VEIJER (Honda) 83 11 Sullivan MOUNSEY (Honda) 74 12 Bailey STUART-CAMPBELL (Honda) 69 13 Rhys STEPHENSON (Honda) 47 14 Ryan HITCHCOCK (Honda) 44 15 Troy JEFFREY (Honda) 42 16 Corey TINKER (Honda) 39 17 Rossi BANHAM (Honda) 35 18 Mason JOHNSON (Honda) 26 19 Lucas BROWN (Honda) 25 20 Harley McCABE (Honda) 20 21 Luca HOPKINS (Honda) 18 22 Rossi DOBSON (Honda) 15 23 Harrison DESSOY (Honda) 10 24 Julian CORREA (Honda) 8 25 Harrison MACKAY (Honda) 7 26 Alexander ROWAN (Honda) 5 27 Lucas HILL (Honda) 4 28 JJ CUNNINGHAM (Honda) 4 29 Josh BANNISTER (Honda) 3

Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup Race One

Josh Day continued his impressive form in the Ducati TriOptions Cup, however he was closely challenged by Elliot Pinson throughout the race. Launching off the line, Day led for the vast majority of the race, but a fast-charging Pinson was able to take the lead in the closing stages before Day took him back. Chris Walker completed the podium in third ahead of John McGuinness.

Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Josh DAY Ducati 19m02.216 2 Elliott PINSON Ducati +0.173 3 Chris WALKER Ducati +13.933 4 John McGUINNESS Ducati +36.371 5 Sam COX Ducati +42.405 6 Carl STEVENS Ducati +42.532 7 Max LOFTHOUSE Ducati +42.794 8 Oliver SAVAGE Ducati +44.611 9 Michael TUSTIN Ducati +51.608 10 Daniel BOUCHER Ducati +55.557 11 David JONES Ducati +58.417 12 Matt STEVENS Ducati +1m04.662 13 Jacque FOLEY Ducati +1m05.987 14 Craig KENNELLY Ducati +1m11.607 15 Peter HASLER Ducati +1m21.127 16 Lee DEVONPORT Ducati +1m21.384 17 Matt BAINBRIDGE Ducati +1m26.381 18 Stephen TAYLOR Ducati +1m34.850 19 Matt VENN Ducati +1m58.309 Not Classifieds DNF Craig NEVE Ducati 1 Lap DNF Andre COMPTON Ducati 1 Lap DNF Mike LONG Ducati 2 Laps DNF David SHOUBRIDGE Ducati 3 Laps DNF Craig CURRIE Ducati 4 Laps DNF Matthew JONES Ducati 5 Laps DNF Tom STEVENS Ducati 6 Laps DNF Ewan POTTER Ducati 8 Laps DQ Alberto SOLERA Ducati /

Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup Race Two

Josh Day doubled up on Ducati TriOptions Cup win at Snetterton, holding off a fast-charging Elliott Pinson by just 0.004s. Leading from the start, Day was able to pull a small lead over Pinson, but a string of fast laps at the end saw Pinson chase him down. David Shoubridge was third ahead of Neve and Walker.

Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Josh DAY Ducati 18m56.500 2 Elliott PINSON Ducati +0.004 3 David SHOUBRIDGE Ducati +7.297 4 Craig NEVE Ducati +28.922 5 Chris WALKER Ducati +39.723 6 Max LOFTHOUSE Ducati +41.599 7 Michael TUSTIN Ducati +42.924 8 Carl STEVENS Ducati +43.896 9 Alberto SOLERA Ducati +45.563 10 John McGUINNESS Ducati +45.795 11 Jacque FOLEY Ducati +47.474 12 David JONES Ducati +49.827 13 Daniel BOUCHER Ducati +52.015 14 Oliver SAVAGE Ducati +54.395 15 Sam COX Ducati +59.976 16 Craig CURRIE Ducati +1m01.146 17 Ewan POTTER Ducati +1m12.225 18 Craig KENNELLY Ducati +1m12.572 19 Andre COMPTON Ducati +1m13.981 20 Matt STEVENS Ducati +1m16.329 21 Matt BAINBRIDGE Ducati +1m17.895 22 Lee DEVONPORT Ducati +1m17.979 23 Mike LONG Ducati +1m36.188 24 Tom STEVENS Ducati +1m36.242 25 Stephen TAYLOR Ducati +1m36.379 26 Peter HASLER Ducati +1m36.723 27 Matt VENN Ducati +1m57.543 Not Classifieds DNF Matthew JONES Ducati 7 Laps

Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup Championship Standings