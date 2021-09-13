2021 Bennetts British Superbike Championship

Round 8 – Silverstone National

Images Dave Yeomans

Supersport Race One

Lee Johnston makes it two wins in three races in an action-packed Quattro Group British Supersport Sprint race. Storming off the line, Perie was the early race leader ahead of Currie, Johnston and Kennedy. However, disaster would strike series leader Jack Kennedy on lap four when he and Harry Truelove crashed out of action.

With no one able to break away, it came down to the final lap as Johnston, Charlie Nesbitt and Perie battled it out. Coming down to the run to the line, Johnston was able to claim his second win of the season by just 0.035s. Joining him on the podium was Bradley Perie and Rhys Irwin, who took his first podium.

Charlie Nesbitt was the first of the GP2 machines, second overall, while Mason Law was sixth overall, just one space ahead of Dan Jones.

British Supersport / GP2 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Lee JOHNSTON Yamaha 16m56.916 2 Charlie NESBITT Kalex +0.035 3 Bradley PERIE Yamaha +0.191 4 Rhys IRWIN Yamaha +0.415 5 Ben CURRIE Kawasaki +0.551 6 Mason LAW Spirit +0.668 7 Dan JONES Spirit +1.063 8 Cameron HORSMAN Chassis Factory +5.560 9 Scott SWANN Yamaha +12.204 10 Eunan McGLINCHEY Kawasaki +12.376 11 Jamie van SIKKELERUS Yamaha +12.515 12 Sam MUNRO Yamaha +12.734 13 Cameron FRASER Chassis Factory +18.267 14 James HIND Yamaha +18.477 15 Harvey CLARIDGE Chassis Factory +18.565 16 Daniel COOPER Honda +25.521 17 Harry ROWLINGS ABM Evo +25.691 18 Jake ARCHER Kalex +30.107 19 Phil WAKEFIELD Yamaha +33.927 20 Jodie FIELDHOUSE Ariane +2 Laps Not Classified DNF Joe DUGGAN Kawasaki 5 Laps DNF Jack KENNEDY Kawasaki 15 Laps DNF Harry TRUELOVE Yamaha 15 Laps DNF Michael DUNLOP Triumph 17 Laps

Supersport Race Two

It was an action-packed Quattro group British Supersport race at Silverstone, with Charlie Nesbitt leading fellow GP2 rider Mason Law over the line. It was Ben Currie who grabbed the holeshot, but the opening stages saw a close battle of six riders.

Working his way forward, Nesbitt took over front running at the halfway point, with Mason Law following him through. As those two edge away at the front, it left a battle for the Supersport win, with Bradley Perie and Lee Johnston traded places.

Coming down to the final lap, Perie was able to take the win ahead of Johnston, with Rhys Irwin completing the Supersport podium.

British Supersport / GP2 Race Two Results

Pos CL Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 GP2 Charlie NESBITT Kalex 23m30.807 2 GP2 Mason LAW Spirit +0.119 3 SSP Bradley PERIE Yamaha +1.171 4 SSP Lee JOHNSTON Yamaha +2.163 5 GP2 Dan JONES Spirit +2.948 6 SSP Rhys IRWIN Yamaha +3.124 7 SSP Jack KENNEDY Kawasaki +3.213 8 GP2 Cameron HORSMAN Chassis Factory +3.770 9 SSP Ben CURRIE Kawasaki +3.920 10 SSP Harry TRUELOVE Yamaha +9.246 11 SSP Jamie van SIKKELERUS Yamaha +11.153 12 SSP Eunan McGLINCHEY Kawasaki +11.890 13 SSP Scott SWANN Yamaha +23.819 14 GP2 Jake ARCHER Kalex +27.961 15 SSP James HIND Yamaha +28.810 16 GP2 Cameron FRASER Chassis Factory +31.812 17 SSP Michael DUNLOP Triumph +33.537 18 GP2 Harry ROWLINGS ABM Evo +38.444 19 SSP Daniel COOPER Honda +39.229 20 SSP Phil WAKEFIELD Yamaha +40.372 21 GP2 Harvey CLARIDGE Chassis Factory +54.585 22 SSP Joe DUGGAN Kawasaki +1 Lap Not Classified DNF GP2 Jamie PERRIN Spirit 13 Laps DNF SSP Sam MUNRO Yamaha 15 Laps

Quattro Group British Supersport Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Ben CURRIE (Kawasaki) 240 2 Jack KENNEDY (Kawasaki) 236 3 Bradley PERIE (Yamaha) 235 4 Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha) 224 5 Kyle SMITH (Triumph) 181 6 Harry TRUELOVE (Yamaha) 157 7 Eunan McGLINCHEY (Kawasaki) 155 8 Brandon PAASCH (Triumph) 104 9 Rhys IRWIN (Yamaha) 95 10 Jamie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha) 90 11 James HIND (Yamaha) 86 12 Sam MUNRO (Yamaha) 73 13 Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha) 63 14 Scott SWANN (Yamaha) 56 15 Korie McGREEVY (Yamaha) 53 16 Joe DUGGAN (Kawasaki) 32 17 Cederic BLOCH (Kawasaki) 20 18 Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha) 18 19 Pete WRIGHT (Kawasaki) 11 20 Dan COOPER (Honda) 10 21 Joseph LOUGHLIN (Yamaha) 9 22 Stephen THOMAS (Triumph) 6 23 Michael DUNLOP (Triumph) 5 24 Dominic HERBERTSON (Kawasaki) 4 25 David KRAWIECKI (Yamaha) 4 26 Jody LEES (Kawasaki) 4 27 Charles HARDISTY (Yamaha) 4 28 Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha) 1

Quattro Group British GP2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Charlie NESBITT (Kalex) 385 2 Mason LAW (Spirit) 262 3 Cameron HORSMAN (Chassis Factory) 203 4 Jack SCOTT (Harris) 164 5 Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory) 148 6 Dan JONES (Spirit) 144 7 Harry ROWLINGS (ABM Evo) 120 8 Jake ARCHER (Kalex) 119 9 Jamie PERRIN (Spirit) 103 10 Conor WHEELER (Harris) 103 11 Harvey CLARIDGE (Chassis Factory) 88 12 Aaron RIDEWOOD (TCR Yamaha) 37 13 Jodie FIELDHOUSE (Ariane) 7

Superstock 1000

New Zealand’s Damon Rees was involved in a large crash into Copse corner during the closing minutes of the Superstock 1000 Qualfying session and suffered a broken humerus in multiple places, four broken ribs, a bruised lung & two fractured vertebrae. Although the injuries are quite substantial, he is in good spirits and is already looking forward to starting the road to recovery.

Tim Neave narrowly took pole position, topping qualifying by just 0.042s. South Australia Billy McConnell was second, ahead of Fraser Rogers who completed the front row. Luke Mossey lead the second row with Taylor Mackenzie fifth and South Aussie Levi Day sixth.

Superstock 1000 Race One

Tim Neave converted his pole position in the Pirelli National Superstock class into a race win, narrowly beating Billy McConnell and Luke Mossey over the line. The 22 lap race was a thrilling battle with five riders fighting for the podium.

With Neave, McConnell and Mossey all taking their turn to lead the race, Neave was able to move into the lead on the penultimate circulation and hold on to take the win.

Alex Olsen was fourth, while series leader Tom Neave was fifth.

Road Racing star Ian Hutchinson claimed eighth ahead of Levi Day while Tom Ward rounded out the top ten.

Brayden Elliott finished 16th ahead of Kiwi Shane Richardson.

Pirelli National Superstock Championship Race One

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Tim NEAVE Suzuki 20m14.597 2 Billy McCONNELL BMW +0.209 3 Luke MOSSEY Kawasaki +0.504 4 Alex OLSEN BMW +0.794 5 Tom NEAVE Honda +0.937 6 Fraser ROGERS Aprilia +2.552 7 Taylor MACKENZIE BMW +2.698 8 Ian HUTCHINSON Yamaha +3.778 9 Levi DAY Suzuki +7.815 10 Tom WARD Suzuki +9.098 11 Chrissy ROUSE Kawasaki +9.370 12 Davey TODD Honda +14.164 13 Tom OLIVER Suzuki +14.305 14 Brent HARRAN Suzuki +14.426 15 Ashley BEECH Suzuki +15.746 16 Brayden ELLIOTT Suzuki +17.958 17 Shane RICHARDSON BMW +18.259 18 Matt TRUELOVE BMW +19.548 19 TJ TOMS Kawasaki +21.171 20 Joe SHELDON-SHAW Suzuki +21.251 21 Shaun WINFIELD Honda +22.907 22 David ALLINGHAM BMW +26.867 23 Craig NEVE BMW +28.793 24 Connor CUMMINS Honda +29.021 25 Max STAINTON BMW +33.832 26 Rob McNEALY BMW +34.104 27 Jenny TINMOUTH Honda +34.371 28 Tom TUNSTALL Suzuki +42.464 29 Nathan HARRISON Honda +43.637 30 Milo WARD Kawasaki +45.220 31 Dave SELLERS Suzuki +51.631 32 David BROOK Honda +53.342 33 Anthony MOORE Suzuki +53.522 34 Max MORGAN Kawasaki +57.448 35 Ben BROADWAY Aprilia +1 Lap Not Classified DNF Lewis ROLLO Kawasaki 10 Laps DNF Leon JEACOCK Suzuki 13 Laps DNF James EAST Aprilia 13 Laps DNF Jordan WEAVING Kawasaki 17 Laps DNF Richard KERR Honda 19 Laps

Pirelli National Superstock Championship Race Two

Alex Olsen powered his way to a fourth victory of the season, beating series leader Tom Neave by 0.3s. It was Neave who led for the early stages, but Olsen was able to find his way through in the closing stages and edge away to take the win.

Fraser Rogers completed the podium in third, having set the fastest lap of the race, ahead of South Australian Billy McConnell.

Tim Neave was fith ahead of Ian Hutchinson and Lewis Rollo.

Levi Day unfortunately recorded a DNF while countryman Brayden Elliott carded a 21st place result.

Kiwi Shane Richardson crossed the line just outside the points in 18th place.

Pirelli National Superstock Championship Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Alex OLSEN BMW 20m09.729 2 Tom NEAVE Honda +0.326 3 Fraser ROGERS Aprilia +3.579 4 Billy McCONNELL BMW +6.781 5 Tim NEAVE Suzuki +7.154 6 Ian HUTCHINSON Yamaha +7.229 7 Lewis ROLLO Kawasaki +7.467 8 Taylor MACKENZIE BMW +7.845 9 Chrissy ROUSE Kawasaki +8.189 10 Tom WARD Suzuki +9.079 11 Davey TODD Honda +9.987 12 Tom OLIVER Suzuki +10.222 13 Jordan WEAVING Kawasaki +13.956 14 Richard KERR Honda +14.079 15 Brent HARRAN Suzuki +14.132 16 James EAST Aprilia +15.934 17 Ashley BEECH Suzuki +17.835 18 Shane RICHARDSON BMW +18.544 19 Joe SHELDON-SHAW Suzuki +20.467 20 TJ TOMS Kawasaki +20.513 21 Brayden ELLIOTT Suzuki +21.514 22 Connor CUMMINS Honda +24.364 23 Shaun WINFIELD Honda +24.838 24 David ALLINGHAM BMW +25.613 25 Leon JEACOCK Suzuki +26.081 26 Craig NEVE BMW +26.586 27 Jenny TINMOUTH Honda +36.347 28 Max STAINTON BMW +39.002 29 Tom TUNSTALL Suzuki +41.072 30 Nathan HARRISON Honda +42.157 31 Milo WARD Kawasaki +44.413 32 Dave SELLERS Suzuki +46.879 33 David BROOK Honda +48.922 34 Ben BROADWAY Aprilia +1 Lap Not Classified DNF Luke MOSSEY Kawasaki 2 Laps DNF Rob McNEALY BMW 6 Laps DNF Anthony MOORE Suzuki 7 Laps DNF Matt TRUELOVE BMW 12 Laps DNF Levi DAY Suzuki 21 Laps DNF Max MORGAN Kawasaki /

Pirelli National Superstock Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Tom NEAVE (Honda) 194 2 Billy McCONNELL (BMW) 172 3 Alex OLSEN (BMW) 171 4 Fraser ROGERS (Aprilia) 157 5 Taylor MACKENZIE (BMW) 149 6 Luke MOSSEY (Kawasaki) 136 7 Chrissy ROUSE (Kawasaki) 117 8 Lewis ROLLO (Kawasaki) 100 9 Tim NEAVE (Suzuki) 90 10 Ian HUTCHINSON (Yamaha) 65 11 Levi DAY (Suzuki) 53 12 Tom OLIVER (Suzuki) 49 13 Keith FARMER (Kawasaki) 47 14 Luke STAPLEFORD (Suzuki) 46 15 Tom WARD (Suzuki) 46 16 Luke HEDGER (Suzuki) 40 17 Brayden ELLIOTT (Suzuki) 39 18 Richard KERR (Honda) 31 19 Jordan WEAVING (Kawasaki) 23 20 Damon REES (BMW) 20 21 Shane RICHARDSON (BMW) 18 22 David ALLINGHAM (BMW) 18 23 Davey TODD (Honda) 10 24 Brent HARRAN (Suzuki) 8 25 James EAST (Aprilia) 6 26 Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki) 5 27 Ashley BEECH (Suzuki) 4 28 Lee WILLIAMS (Kawasaki) 2 29 TJ TOMS (Kawasaki) 2 30 Callum GRIGOR (Kawasaki) 1 31 Matt TRUELOVE (BMW) 1

Pirelli National Junior Superstock

Jack Nixon cruised to victory in the Pirelli National Junior Superstock class, taking the win by over three seconds. The Santander Salt Yamaha rider was unchallenged on his way to victory, but it was a battle behind for the remaining podium positions as Asher Durham narrowly beat Joe Talbot by just 0.047s to claim second.

Eugene McManus was fourth ahead of Aaron Silvester, Franco Bourne and Charlie Farrer.

Pirelli National Junior Superstock Championship Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Jack NIXON Yamaha 19m32.529 2 Asher DURHAM Kawasaki +3.190 3 Joe TALBOT Kawasaki +3.237 4 Eugene McMANUS Kawasaki +3.485 5 Aaron SILVESTER Yamaha +3.687 6 Franco BOURNE Kawasaki +4.171 7 Charlie FARRER Yamaha +4.255 8 George STANLEY Kawasaki +4.830 9 Zak CORDEROY Yamaha +4.896 10 Liam DELVES Kawasaki +6.027 11 Adam HARTGROVE Yamaha +7.489 12 Louis VALLELEY Yamaha +10.191 13 Cameron HALL Kawasaki +10.368 14 Daniel BROOKS Kawasaki +10.666 15 Max COOK Kawasaki +15.128 16 Harry FOWLE Triumph +21.442 17 Jack BEDNAREK Yamaha +21.850 18 Luke VERWEY Kawasaki +22.054 19 Seth CRUMP Kawasaki +26.928 20 Finley ARSCOTT Kawasaki +27.676 21 Taylor ROSE Kawasaki +34.173 22 Harry LEIGH Kawasaki +36.947 23 Kevin COYNE Kawasaki ++41.195 24 Toby REYNOLDS Yamaha 44.734 Not Classified DNF Kevin KEYES Kawasaki 9 Laps DNF Lewis JONES Kawasaki 9 Laps DNF Simon REID Yamaha 12 Laps DNF Caolan IRWIN Yamaha 13 Laps DNF Sam LAFFINS Kawasaki 13 Laps DNF Owen JENNER Kawasaki 14 Laps DNF Lynden LEATHERLAND Yamaha 14 Laps DNF Nathan DRURY Kawasaki 16 Laps DNF Kade VERWEY Kawasaki / DNF Ed BEST Yamaha / DNF Kier ARMSTRONG Kawasaki / DNF James BULL MV Agusta / DNF Jake CAMPBELL Kawasaki /

Pirelli National Junior Superstock Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Jack NIXON (Yamaha) 202 2 Joe TALBOT (Kawasaki) 190 3 Zak CORDEROY (Yamaha) 140 4 George STANLEY (Kawasaki) 139 5 Eugene McMANUS (Kawasaki) 98 6 Liam DELVES (Kawasaki) 90 7 Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki) 82 8 Louis VALLELEY (Yamaha) 59 9 Max COOK (Kawasaki) 56 10 Owen JENNER (Kawasaki) 48 11 Adam HARTGROVE (Yamaha) 47 12 Aaron SILVESTER (Yamaha) 45 13 Sam LAFFINS (Kawasaki) 45 14 Franco BOURNE (Kawasaki) 45 15 Charlie FARRER (Yamaha) 44 16 Daniel BROOKS (Kawasaki) 38 17 James ALDERSON (Triumph) 35 18 Kade VERWEY (Kawasaki) 34 19 Simon REID (Yamaha) 25 20 Caolan IRWIN (Yamaha) 18 21 Cameron HALL (Kawasaki) 16 22 Jack BEDNAREK (Yamaha) 13 23 Seth CRUMP (Kawasaki) 10 24 Matt BOWER (Kawasaki) 7 25 Harry FOWLE (Triumph) 5 26 Luke VERWEY (Kawasaki) 4 27 Kier ARMSTRONG (Kawasaki) 2 28 Adam McLEAN (Honda) 2 29 Lewis JONES (Kawasaki) 1

HEL Performance British Junior Supersport with Motocourse Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Cameron DAWSON Kawasaki 16m04.394 2 Kam DIXON Kawasaki +5.136 3 Ash BARNES Yamaha +5.218 4 Joseph THOMAS Kawasaki +6.744 5 Adon DAVIE Kawasaki +6.819 6 James McMANUS Kawasaki +6.932 7 Joe FARRAGHER Kawasaki +7.349 8 Lewis JONES Kawasaki +8.055 9 Lucca ALLEN Yamaha +12.649 10 Finn SMART-WEEDEN Kawasaki +12.710 11 Mikey HARDIE Kawasaki +12.861 12 Annabel THOMAS Kawasaki +19.075 13 Charlie ATKINS Kawasaki +19.159 14 Harry COOK Yamaha +19.214 15 Kieran SMITH Kawasaki +19.715 16 Jacob STEPHENSON Yamaha +19.794 17 Calum BEACH Kawasaki +20.346 18 Kieran KENT Kawasaki +21.660 19 Charlotte MARCUZZO Kawasaki +25.978 20 Oscar PINSON Kawasaki +26.028 21 Christopher JOHNSON Kawasaki +28.829 22 Joe ELLIS Kawasaki +28.900 23 Cameron BROWN Kawasaki +28.958 24 Luke GILBY Yamaha +34.917 25 Bradley WILSON Kawasaki +36.849 26 Connor SELLORS Kawasaki +36.850 27 Jack SMITH Kawasaki +37.674 28 James ROSE Kawasaki +40.538 29 Mcauley LONGMORE Kawasaki +40.713 30 Lewis SMART Kawasaki +47.677 31 Kai DICKINSON Kawasaki +54.369 32 Scarlett ROBINSON Kawasaki +1 Lap 33 Declan CONNELL Kawasak +1 Lap Not Classified DNF Chloe JONES Yamaha 2 Laps DNF Christian SMITH Kawasaki 2 Laps DNF Zak SHELTON Kawasaki 4 Laps NC Oliver MORGAN-EDWARDS Kawasaki 6 Laps

British Junior Supersport Race Two

Adon Davie grabbed a thrilling victory in the second HEL Performance British Junior Supersport race, clinching the win by just 0.037s. The action-packed race was initially red flagged on the opening lap, and on the restart it was race one winner Cameron Dawson who held the early lead, but it was a race long fight for the lead coming down to the final lap.

It was Davie who took victory on the final run to the line, with Dawson second and Lucca Allen third.

HEL Performance British Junior Supersport with Motocourse Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Adon DAVIE Kawasaki 10m49.077 2 Cameron DAWSON Kawasaki +0.037 3 Lucca ALLEN Yamaha +0.347 4 Zak SHELTON Kawasaki +0.439 5 Charlie ATKINS Kawasaki +0.498 6 Kam DIXON Kawasaki +0.918 7 Joe FARRAGHER Kawasaki +1.530 8 Mikey HARDIE Kawasaki +1.744 9 Harry COOK Yamaha +1.796 10 Declan CONNELL Kawasaki +1.862 11 Cameron BROWN Kawasaki +3.830 12 Finn SMART-WEEDEN Kawasaki +6.311 13 Kieran SMITH Kawasaki +6.337 14 Kieran KENT Kawasaki +12.248 15 Calum BEACH Kawasaki +12.576 16 Christopher JOHNSON Kawasaki +12.732 17 Luke GILBY Yamaha +17.401 18 Jack SMITH Kawasaki +17.673 19 Mcauley LONGMORE Kawasaki +17.788 20 Connor SELLORS Kawasaki +18.135 21 Bradley WILSON Kawasaki +18.221 22 Lewis SMART Kawasaki +26.520 23 Christian SMITH Kawasaki +32.759 24 Kai DICKINSON Kawasaki +35.429 25 Scarlett ROBINSON Kawasaki +37.346 Not Classified DNF Lewis JONES Kawasaki 4 Laps DNF Oscar PINSON Kawasaki 4 Laps DNF Joe ELLIS Kawasaki 6 Laps DNF Jacob STEPHENSON Yamaha 7 Laps DNF Charlotte MARCUZZO Kawasaki 8 Laps DNF Oliver MORGAN-EDWARDS Kawasaki 8 Laps DNF Annabel THOMAS Kawasaki 9 Laps

HEL Performance British Junior Supersport Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Cameron DAWSON (Kawasaki) 240 2 Kam DIXON (Kawasaki) 174 3 Ash BARNES (Yamaha) 168 4 Adon DAVIE (Kawasaki) 132 5 Lucca ALLEN (Yamaha) 128 6 Joseph THOMAS (Kawasaki) 96 7 Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Kawasaki) 95 8 Zak SHELTON (Kawasaki) 88 9 James McMANUS (Kawasaki) 79 10 Joe FARRAGHER (Kawasaki) 64 11 Mikey HARDIE (Kawasaki) 63 12 Declan CONNELL (Kawasaki) 56 13 Osian JONES (Kawasaki) 44 14 Lewis JONES (Kawasaki) 28 15 Chloe JONES (Yamaha) 28 16 Harry COOK (Yamaha) 26 17 Finn SMART-WEEDEN (Kawasaki) 26 18 Connor SELLORS (Kawasaki) 21 19 Cameron BROWN (Kawasaki) 19 20 Kieran SMITH (Kawasaki) 17 21 Annabel THOMAS (Kawasaki) 16 22 Charlie ATKINS (Kawasaki) 14 23 Elliot DUFTON (Kawasaki) 10 24 Jacob STEPHENSON (Yamaha) 9 25 Joe ELLIS (Kawasaki) 8 26 Jack FERRIS (Kawasaki) 7 27 Chris MOFFITT (Kawasaki) 7 28 Bradley WILSON (Kawasaki) 5 29 Christopher JOHNSON (Kawasaki) 5 30 Kieran KENT (Kawasaki) 4 31 Alessandro VALENTE (KTM) 2 32 Calum BEACH (Kawasaki) 1

Honda British Talent Cup Race One

The penultimate round of the Honda British Talent Cup promised it could be pivotal, and after a dramatic Race 1 at Silverstone that may already be proved half true. As drama hit for key contenders for the crown, it was Ollie Walker (Moto Rapido / SP125 Racing) who came through to take his first win, getting some deserved reward for running at the front after late heartbreak in a few recent rounds. Second was another first as Sullivan Mounsey (iForce Lloyd & Jones) stood on the rostrum for the first time after another standout ride, with Harrison Crosby (Banks Racing) taking his second podium in third place once the dust settled in the wake of the shake-up.

It started with what’s become the standard at lights out as Johnny Garness (City Lifting by RS Racing) took the holeshot from pole, with Casey O’Gorman (Microlise Cresswell Racing) slotting into second and an early breakaway forming as the duo were joined by Mounsey, points leader Evan Belford (City Lifting by RS Racing), Carter Brown (City Lifting by RS Racing), James Cook (Wilson Racing) and Jamie Lyons (C&M Motors Ltd / Tooltec Racing).

It didn’t take long for that first bout of huge drama though. Heading into Maggots, Lap 3 saw Belford suffer a moment and the points leader tagged closest competitor O’Gorman as, shockingly, both the top two in the standings went down. Riders ok, but the door suddenly wide open for those on the chase to capitalise.

So then there were five, with Garness leading with a small margin by the next lap around. But he wasn’t allowed to escape and the chasers soon closed in, with someone else closing in too: Walker. He and Crosby were on a charge and well in the mix in the front group by a third of race distance run.

On Lap 8, more drama. Cook overcooked it right after taking the lead, the number 34 sliding out and losing his shot at glory. The group that had gone from seven to five to seven again had become a six-rider freight train – with Mounsey in the lead.

Lap by lap, so it remained. A classic group battle between the six looked set to roll on right to the end and that it almost did, although Lyons and Crosby lost a little touch with the front four in the last few laps. but even more drama was to come, with Saturday delivering an absolute rollercoaster.

Heading over the line to start the final lap, it was Garness in the lead and Brown fighting off both Walker and Mounsey. But Brown was able to tag back onto the leader and by Luffield, he was close enough to attack – and went for the outside. Locked together initially, there was then contact as the number 74 tagged Garness and it was Garness was forced to sit it up and run on, the number 57 out of the race.

In the aftermath of that, Walker and Mounsey swept through to finish 1-2, both putting in their best races yet and hitting some impressive milestones – having been right there in the battle throughout. Brown crossed the line in third after that final drama of the race, seemingly having made some big gains, but the final final drama of the day was still to come for the number 74. For the incident with Garness, he was given the equivalent of a Long Lap penalty, a three-second time penalty, and drops to fifth – losing the chance to gain a much bigger chunk of points.

The duel between Crosby and Lyons went all the way to the wire and became the fight for third after the penalty for Brown, and the number 15 just took it by 0.075. So Lyons is forced to settle for fourth, and Brown completes the top five in the classification.

Sixth saw Troy Jeffrey (Stiggymotorsport) hold off Harley McCabe (MLav VisionTrack Academy) by half a second, but both impressing and Kiyano Veijer (Microlise Cresswell Racing) likewise as the Dutch rookie took P8. Josh Bannister (Dunsley Heat Racing) took his best finish by far in ninth, beating Harrison Dessoy (Thorneycroft56 Racing) by just 0.046 as he, in turn, held off Lucas Brown (Amphibian Scaffolding / SP125 Racing).

Honda British Talent Cup Race One

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Ollie WALKER Honda 23m06.725 2 Sullivan MOUNSEY Honda +0.286 3 Harrison CROSBY Honda +2.036 4 Jamie LYONS Honda +2.111 5 Carter BROWN Honda +3.544 6 Troy JEFFREY Honda +11.355 7 Harley McCABE Honda +11.942 8 Kiyano VEIJER Honda +12.096 9 Josh BANNISTER Honda +12.524 10 Harrison DESSOY Honda +12.570 11 Lucas BROWN Honda +12.705 12 Julian CORREA Honda +16.359 13 Rossi BANHAM Honda +22.260 14 Luca HOPKINS Honda +22.689 15 Rhys STEPHENSON Honda +30.666 16 Alexander ROWAN Honda +31.461 17 Harrison MACKAY Honda +32.778 18 JJ CUNNINGHAM Honda +34.000 19 Rhys COATES Honda +34.054 20 Mason JOHNSON Honda +39.631 21 Lucas HILL Honda +52.224 22 Peter WILLIS Honda +52.513 23 Anthony EAGLE Honda +52.979 24 Daniel GOODMAN Honda +53.436 25 Holly HARRIS Honda +54.477 26 Ted WILKINSON Honda +2 Laps Not Classified DNF Johnny GARNESS Honda 1 Lap DNF James COOK Honda 15 Laps DNF Casey O’GORMAN Honda 20 Laps DNF Evan BELFORD Honda 20 Laps

Honda British Talent Cup Race Two

Sunday saw Silverstone host another classic Honda British Talent Cup battle, with Carter Brown (City Lifting by RS Racing) coming out on top this time around – and taking the points lead with it. He struck late to take it and Jamie Lyons (C&M Motors Ltd / Tooltec Racing) followed him through to get back on the box at Silverstone, with the podium completed by Johnny Garness (City Lifting by RS Racing).

There was some drama from the off or rather before it for Race 1 podium finisher Sullivan Mounsey (iForce Lloyd & Jones), with problems on the grid forcing the number 4 to start from the very back of the grid. And after their drama on Saturday, both Casey O’Gorman (Microlise Cresswell Racing) and Evan Belford (City Lifting by RS Racing) were down in P18 and P20 for take two, making it quite a proposition for the duo heading in at the top of the standings as well.

At lights out it was Garness who got the best start, not from pole this time around but the number 57 still taking the holeshot in 57 style. Race 1 winner Ollie Walker (Moto Rapido / SP125 Racing) slotted into second with Brown in third, but it was a big group from the off as the three were joined by Lyons, Harrison Crosby (Banks Racing), Rhys Stephenson (Rocket Racing) and James Cook (Wilson Racing).

On comeback watch though, after only a handful of laps the three riders somewhat out of position had been absolutely storming through. By Lap 4, O’Gorman was at the head of the group chasing to catch the lead gaggle, up into eighth, and the 67 cut the gap quickly. Next it was the turn of Mounsey – up from 31st and the very back – as he led Belford and tucked in to push forward, both also managing to bridge that gap before long.

As the group gained three though, it started to lose one, with Cook beginning to fade by mid-race. However, the freight train fight for the lead was only hotting up, now nine-riders strong, with phase 1 of O’Gorman’s charge completed as he took over at the front.

Heading onto the final lap it was still the number 67 in the lead, with Brown threatening just behind and Lyons in third as Garness shadowed. And the key move came from Brown. The number 74 lined it up and made it stick, with that tiny door opening more than enough invitation for Lyons too. Both sliced past O’Gorman and crossed the line just ahead, but there was an extra kicker for the number 67 too: on the drag to the line, Garness managed to pip him by just 0.009.

The 25 points for the win put Brown on top as the number 74 bounces back after a ore contentious Saturday at Silverstone, with Lyons finding rostrum form again and Garness making his slipstream prowess work to perfection once again. From P18 on the grid though, a 14-place gain and still 11 points off the top of the table is a stunner from O’Gorman.

The battle for fifth was a couple of tenths further back by the line, but it was won by Mounsey as he gained a whopping 26 places. O’Gorman impressed from P18 to thousandths off the podium, but Mounsey, who has one podium and had a second best result this season season of fourth, stormed to fifth position from the very back of the grid – not only taking one of his biggest points hauls of the year, but keeping his head when pressure came knocking.

Crosby was a tenth and a half further back, with Stephenson’s impressive Sunday seeing him take P7, denied by just 0.047. In the end, Belford put together an impressive comeback from P20 but lost out in the group, taking P8 and losing the points lead to Brown. Walker completed the freight train, with Cook a bit further back and the number 34 completing the top ten.

Another day, another rollercoaster, and another shake-up. Sunday sees Brown head into the finale as the points leader, with six in hand over Belford, but O’Gorman is now only five further back too. Garness and Lyons remain in mathematical contention too. Who’ll take the crown in 2021? We’ll find out next time out as Donington Park Grand Prix layout puts the Honda British Talent Cup on the line in a few short weeks!

Honda British Talent Cup Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Carter BROWN Honda 22m54.4 2 Jamie LYONS Honda +0.083 3 Johnny GARNESS Honda +0.065 4 Casey O’GORMAN Honda +0.009 5 Sullivan MOUNSEY Honda +0.347 6 Harrison CROSBY Honda +0.145 7 Rhys STEPHENSON Honda +0.047 8 Evan BELFORD Honda +0.131 9 Ollie WALKER Honda +0.258 10 James COOK Honda +7.26 11 Harley McCABE Honda +2.52 12 Kiyano VEIJER Honda +9.052 13 Julian CORREA Honda +0.148 14 Lucas BROWN Honda +0.012 15 Luca HOPKINS Honda +0.155 16 Rossi BANHAM Honda +0.225 17 Alexander ROWAN Honda +6.704 18 Mason JOHNSON Honda +0.034 19 Harrison MACKAY Honda +0.11 20 Peter WILLIS Honda +15.481 21 Lucas HILL Honda +0.163 22 Daniel GOODMAN Honda +14.142 23 Anthony EAGLE Honda +0.007 24 Ted WILKINSON Honda +0.438 25 Rhys COATES Honda +0.121 26 Holly HARRIS Honda +0.57 Not Classified DNF Josh BANNISTER Honda 1 Lap DNF Troy JEFFREY Honda 1 Lap DNF Harrison DESSOY Honda 3 Laps DNF JJ CUNNINGHAM Honda 12 Laps

Honda British Talent Cup Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Carter BROWN (Honda) 234 2 Evan BELFORD (Honda) 228 3 Casey O’GORMAN (Honda) 223 4 Johnny GARNESS (Honda) 195 5 Jamie LYONS (Honda) 191 6 Ollie WALKER (Honda) 138 7 James COOK (Honda) 135 8 Harrison CROSBY (Honda) 124 9 Sullivan MOUNSEY (Honda) 105 10 Kiyano VEIJER (Honda) 95 11 Cormac BUCHANAN (Honda) 84 12 Bailey STUART-CAMPBELL (Honda) 69 13 Rhys STEPHENSON (Honda) 57 14 Troy JEFFREY (Honda) 52 15 Ryan HITCHCOCK (Honda) 44 16 Corey TINKER (Honda) 39 17 Rossi BANHAM (Honda) 38 18 Harley McCABE (Honda) 34 19 Lucas BROWN (Honda) 32 20 Mason JOHNSON (Honda) 26 21 Luca HOPKINS (Honda) 21 22 Harrison DESSOY (Honda) 16 23 Rossi DOBSON (Honda) 15 24 Julian CORREA (Honda) 15 25 Josh BANNISTER (Honda) 10 26 Harrison MACKAY (Honda) 7 27 Alexander ROWAN (Honda) 5 28 Lucas HILL (Honda) 4 29 JJ CUNNINGHAM (Honda) 4

Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup Race One

Pos Bike Rider Time/Gap 1 Elliott PINSON Ducati 14m18.694 2 David SHOUBRIDGE Ducati +5.809 3 Chris WALKER Ducati +6.080 4 David JONES Ducati +10.354 5 Alberto SOLERA Ducati +12.519 6 John McGUINNESS Ducati +14.894 7 Sam COX Ducati +18.168 8 Max LOFTHOUSE Ducati +18.252 9 Carl STEVENS Ducati +19.462 10 Oliver SAVAGE Ducati +26.349 11 Michael TUSTIN Ducati +26.490 12 Ewan POTTER Ducati +26.699 13 Craig KENNELLY Ducati +27.183 14 Matthew JONES Ducati +27.417 15 Andre COMPTON Ducati +30.803 16 Daniel BOUCHER Ducati +31.843 17 Darren FRY Ducati +32.235 18 Ben FALLA Ducati +32.328 19 Lee DEVONPORT Ducati +39.431 20 Paul CURRAN Ducati +42.003 21 Matt BAINBRIDGE Ducati +46.730 22 Mike LONG Ducati +54.928 23 Peter HASLER Ducati +55.055 24 Simon BASTABLE Ducati +55.622 25 Stephen TAYLOR Ducati +56.186 26 Matt VENN Ducati +1 Lap 27 James BUCHANAN Ducati +1 Lap Not Classified DNF Connor THOMSON Ducati 3 Laps DNF Josh DAY Ducati 6 Laps DNF Jacque FOLEY Ducati 7 Laps DNF Craig NEVE Ducati 7 Laps

Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup Race Two

Josh Day bounced back from his DNF on Saturday to take a narrow victory in the second race. Launching off the line, Day and Elliott Pinson were in close contention throughout the six laps. Coming down to the final corner, Day was able to out drag Pinson to line, taking the win by just 0.060s. Chris Walker took third, ahead of Shoubridge and Jones.

Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Josh DAY Ducati 5m40.899 2 Elliott PINSON Ducati +0.060 3 Chris WALKER Ducati +3.248 4 David SHOUBRIDGE Ducati +3.316 5 David JONES Ducati +4.634 6 Alberto SOLERA Ducati +6.123 7 Craig NEVE Ducati +6.530 8 John McGUINNESS Ducati +6.985 9 Max LOFTHOUSE Ducati +7.878 10 Oliver SAVAGE Ducati +8.275 11 Michael TUSTIN Ducati +9.644 12 Ewan POTTER Ducati +10.776 13 Matthew JONES Ducati +11.454 14 Carl STEVENS Ducati +12.276 15 Daniel BOUCHER Ducati +12.680 16 Ben FALLA Ducati +12.823 17 Darren FRY Ducati +15.158 18 Andre COMPTON Ducati +15.449 19 Craig KENNELLY Ducati +15.873 20 Matt BAINBRIDGE Ducati +17.263 21 Peter HASLER Ducati +17.405 22 Paul CURRAN Ducati +17.796 23 Mike LONG Ducati +22.768 24 Stephen TAYLOR Ducati +23.292 25 Simon BASTABLE Ducati +23.383 26 James BUCHANAN Ducati +23.716 Not Classified DNF Lee DEVONPORT Ducati 3 Laps

Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup Championship Standings