2021 Bennetts British Superbikes

Round Ten – Donington Park

Images by David Yeomans

Supersport Race One

Lee Johnston took victory in a dramatic opening Quattro Group British Supersport Sprint race at Donington Park.

It was Ben Currie who grabbed the holeshot to lead McGlinchey and Johnston over the line at the end of the opening lap. However, with rider trading places throughout the early stages no one was able to break away.

Disaster would strike McGlinchey first as he crashed out on lap five, while Currie would also crash out just a few laps later. This left Johnston in the lead, who was able to hold on to take another victory.

Mason Law was second overall, the first of the GP2 machines, with Scott Swann third and Charlie Nesbitt fourth. Jack Kennedy finished fifth, third in the Supersport class, while Barry Burrell completed the GP2 podium.

British Supersport / GP2 Race One Results

Pos Class Rider Time/Gap 1 SSP Lee JOHNSTON 23m23.572 2 GP2 Mason LAW +0.909 3 SSP Scott SWANN +11.844 4 GP2 Charlie NESBITT +13.115 5 SSP Jack KENNEDY +18.655 6 SSP Bradley PERIE +27.845 7 SSP Rhys IRWIN +58.530 8 GP2 Barry BURRELL +1m30.339 9 GP2 Cameron HORSMAN +1m30.694 10 SSP Phil WAKEFIELD +1m35.372 11 SSP Harry TRUELOVE +1m42.414 12 SSP Brandon PAASCH +1m45.969 13 GP2 Cameron FRASER +1m48.183 14 SSP Elliott LODGE +1m48.420 15 GP2 Jake ARCHER +1m53.080 16 SSP James HIND +1m57.869 17 SSP Joe DUGGAN +1m59.714 18 SSP Ben TOLLIDAY +2m02.072 19 GP2 Harvey CLARIDGE +1 Lap 20 GP2 Harry ROWLINGS +1 Lap Not Classified DNF SSP Danny WEBB 2 Laps DNF SSP Sam MUNRO 3 Laps DNF SSP Ben CURRIE 5 Laps DNF GP2 Dan JONES 5 Laps DNF SSP Ben GRAYSON 6 Laps DNF SSP Jamie van SIKKELERUS 7 Laps DNF SSP Eunan McGLINCHEY 8 Laps DNF SSP Korie McGREEVY 11 Laps

Supersport Race Two

Jack Kennedy strengthened his grip on the 2021 Quattro Group British Supersport Championship with a dominant victory in the Feature race. Leaping off the line, the series leader was unchallenged on his way to the victory, taking the win by over four seconds.

Mason Law eventually finished second, the first of the GP2 machines, ahead of Aussie Ben Currie, Nesbitt and Van Sikkelerus. Danny Webb was sixth, ahead of Paasch, Jones, McGlinchey and Truelove.

Kennedy now leads the British Supersport standings on 327-points, with Ben Currie second overall on 293, with a 20-point buffer to third placed Lee Johnston.

British Supersport / GP2 Race Two Results

Pos Class Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 SSP Jack KENNEDY Kawasaki 28m03.039 2 GP2 Mason LAW Spirit +4.292 3 SSP Ben CURRIE Kawasaki +5.374 4 GP2 Charlie NESBITT Kalex +6.648 5 SSP Jamie van SIKKELERUS Yamaha +8.019 6 SSP Danny WEBB Triumph +8.198 7 SSP Brandon PAASCH Triumph +8.628 8 GP2 Dan JONES Spirit +13.797 9 SSP Eunan McGLINCHEY Kawasaki +24.151 10 SSP Harry TRUELOVE Yamaha +24.381 11 SSP Rhys IRWIN Yamaha +25.437 12 GP2 Jamie PERRIN Spirit +26.645 13 SSP James HIND Yamaha +49.100 14 GP2 Cameron FRASER Chassis Factory +54.190 15 SSP Scott SWANN Yamaha +1m01.629 16 GP2 Barry BURRELL Kramer +1m02.422 17 GP2 Harry ROWLINGS ABM Evo +1m13.444 18 SSP Phil WAKEFIELD Yamaha +1m18.070 19 GP2 Harvey CLARIDGE Chassis Factory +1m27.884 20 SSP Elliott LODGE Yamaha +1m29.951 21 SSP Joe DUGGAN Kawasaki +1m35.640 22 SSP Ben TOLLIDAY Yamaha +1 Lap 23 SSP Ben GRAYSON Kawasaki +1 Lap 24 GP2 Cameron HORSMAN Chassis Factory +1 Lap Not Classified DNF SSP Bradley PERIE Yamaha 1 Lap DNF SSP Lee JOHNSTON Yamaha 1 Lap DNF GP2 Jake ARCHER Kalex 7 Laps DNF SSP Sam MUNRO Yamaha 15 Laps

Quattro Group British Supersport Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Jack KENNEDY (Kawasaki) 327 2 Ben CURRIE (Kawasaki) 293 3 Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha) 273 4 Bradley PERIE (Yamaha) 259 5 Harry TRUELOVE (Yamaha) 211 6 Kyle SMITH (Triumph) 181 7 Eunan McGLINCHEY (Kawasaki) 170 8 Brandon PAASCH (Triumph) 140 9 Jamie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha) 125 10 Rhys IRWIN (Yamaha) 123 11 Scott SWANN (Yamaha) 106 12 James HIND (Yamaha) 99 13 Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha) 86 14 Sam MUNRO (Yamaha) 85 15 Korie McGREEVY (Yamaha) 60 16 Joe DUGGAN (Kawasaki) 43 17 Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha) 27 18 Danny WEBB (Triumph) 26 19 Cederic BLOCH (Kawasaki) 20 20 Pete WRIGHT (Kawasaki) 11 21 Elliott LODGE (Yamaha) 11 22 Dan COOPER (Honda) 10 23 Joseph LOUGHLIN (Yamaha) 9 24 Stephen THOMAS (Triumph) 6 25 Barry DIMELOW (Kawasaki) 6 26 Michael DUNLOP (Triumph) 5 27 Charles HARDISTY (Yamaha) 4 28 Jody LEES (Kawasaki) 4 29 Dominic HERBERTSON (Kawasaki) 4 30 David KRAWIECKI (Yamaha) 4 31 Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha) 1 32 Ben GRAYSON (Kawasaki) 1

Quattro Group British GP2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Charlie NESBITT (Kalex) 450 2 Mason LAW (Spirit) 350 3 Cameron HORSMAN (Chassis Factory) 251 4 Dan JONES (Spirit) 200 5 Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory) 193 6 Jack SCOTT (Harris) 164 7 Jake ARCHER (Kalex) 149 8 Jamie PERRIN (Spirit) 148 9 Harry ROWLINGS (ABM Evo) 147 10 Harvey CLARIDGE (Chassis Factory) 116 11 Conor WHEELER (Harris) 103 12 Aaron RIDEWOOD (TCR Yamaha) 37 13 Jodie FIELDHOUSE (Ariane) 7

Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Race One

Lewis Rollo mastered the conditions in the opening Pirelli National Superstock race, taking victory by five seconds. The action packed race saw Billy McConnell grab the holeshot ahead of Chrissy Rouse, with Rollo in third at the end of the opening lap.

The wet circuit proved a tough race, but taking the lead on lap three, Rollo was able to edge away from the pursuing pack to take victory. Davey Todd eventually secured second place ahead of Tim Neave. Shane Richardson was fourth, ahead of Alex Olsen.

It was a rough race for the Aussies, with McConnell and Brayden Elliott both recording DNF results, while Levi Day finished 23rd.

Pirelli National Superstock Championship Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Lewis ROLLO Kawasaki 23m05.594 2 Davey TODD Honda +5.219 3 Tim NEAVE Suzuki +7.837 4 Shane RICHARDSON BMW +8.212 5 Alex OLSEN BMW +11.314 6 Mark HECKLES Honda +21.546 7 Jordan WEAVING Kawasaki +22.443 8 Richard KERR Honda +24.602 9 Tom OLIVER Suzuki +25.173 10 Luke MOSSEY Kawasaki +29.050 11 Tom NEAVE Honda +35.004 12 Ashley BEECH Suzuki +40.482 13 Dave SELLERS Suzuki +47.235 14 Conor CUMMINS Honda +49.838 15 David ALLINGHAM BMW +52.573 16 Craig NEVE BMW +53.524 17 Sam HOLME Kawasaki +1m08.553 18 Tom WARD Suzuki +1m09.012 19 Max STAINTON BMW +1m34.315 20 Max MORGAN Kawasaki +1m45.652 21 Nathan HARRISON Honda +1m47.102 22 Shaun WINFIELD Honda +1m52.119 23 Levi DAY Suzuki +1 Lap Not Classifieds DNF Chrissy ROUSE Kawasaki 1 Lap DNF Brent HARRAN Suzuki 2 Laps DNF Fraser ROGERS Aprilia 7 Laps DNF Robert HODSON Kawasaki 8 Laps DNF Billy McCONNELL BMW 9 Laps DNF Taylor MACKENZIE BMW 9 Laps DNF Dave MACKAY Suzuki 10 Laps DNF Brayden ELLIOTT Suzuki / DNF TJ TOMS Kawasaki /

Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Race Two

Taylor Mackenzie took victory in the second Pirelli National Superstock race at Donington Park. The action-packed second race saw a continuous battle over the opening lap, but Mackenzie soon found his way in to the lead.

Holding on to the front spot, the Bathams BMW rider was able to hold off a late charge from Aussie Billy McConnell who eventually secured second. Completing the podium in third was Tom Neave, ahead of Davey Todd and Chrissy Rouse.

Brayden Elliott brought his Suzuki home in 12th, while Levi Day finished 14th. New Zealand’s Shane Richardson was 15th.

The result saw McConnell regain second in the standings, a point ahead of Alex Olsen, with Day now 13th, Elliott 19th and Richardson 21st.

Pirelli National Superstock Championship Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Taylor MACKENZIE BMW 21m30.474 2 Billy McCONNELL BMW +0.494 3 Tom NEAVE Honda +1.757 4 Davey TODD Honda +2.615 5 Chrissy ROUSE Kawasaki +3.795 6 Fraser ROGERS Aprilia +5.056 7 Luke MOSSEY Kawasaki +5.423 8 Tim NEAVE Suzuki +6.284 9 Alex OLSEN BMW +10.057 10 David ALLINGHAM BMW +13.483 11 Jordan WEAVING Kawasaki +13.744 12 Brayden ELLIOTT Suzuki +15.942 13 Tom WARD Suzuki +17.747 14 Levi DAY Suzuki +17.994 15 Shane RICHARDSON BMW +18.144 16 Richard KERR Honda +21.432 17 Ashley BEECH Suzuki +22.315 18 Leon JEACOCK Suzuki +22.611 19 Conor CUMMINS Honda +23.592 20 Craig NEVE BMW +30.872 21 Tom OLIVER Suzuki +33.400 22 Shaun WINFIELD Honda +43.840 23 TJ TOMS Kawasaki +43.949 24 Milo WARD Kawasaki +48.403 25 Max STAINTON BMW +51.642 26 Nathan HARRISON Honda +54.248 27 Jenny TINMOUTH Honda +54.682 28 Robert HODSON Kawasaki +56.865 29 Dave SELLERS Suzuki +1m01.466 30 Mark HECKLES Honda +1m08.199 31 Max MORGAN Kawasaki +1m09.129 32 Sam HOLME Kawasaki +1m09.910 33 Dave MACKAY Suzuki +1m16.559 Not Classified DNF Brent HARRAN Suzuki 10 Laps DNF Lewis ROLLO Kawasaki 11 Laps

Pirelli National Superstock Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Tom NEAVE (Honda) 238 2 Billy McCONNELL (BMW) 216 3 Alex OLSEN (BMW) 215 4 Luke MOSSEY (Kawasaki) 196 5 Fraser ROGERS (Aprilia) 194 6 Taylor MACKENZIE (BMW) 188 7 Chrissy ROUSE (Kawasaki) 173 8 Lewis ROLLO (Kawasaki) 142 9 Tim NEAVE (Suzuki) 114 10 Ian HUTCHINSON (Yamaha) 79 11 Tom OLIVER (Suzuki) 70 12 Tom WARD (Suzuki) 56 13 Levi DAY (Suzuki) 56 14 Keith FARMER (Kawasaki) 47 15 Luke STAPLEFORD (Suzuki) 46 16 Jordan WEAVING (Kawasaki) 45 17 Davey TODD (Honda) 43 18 Richard KERR (Honda) 43 19 Brayden ELLIOTT (Suzuki) 43 20 Luke HEDGER (Suzuki) 40 21 Shane RICHARDSON (BMW) 38 22 David ALLINGHAM (BMW) 30 23 Damon REES (BMW) 20 24 Mark HECKLES (Honda) 10 25 Ashley BEECH (Suzuki) 8 26 Brent HARRAN (Suzuki) 8 27 James EAST (Aprilia) 6 28 Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki) 5 29 Dave SELLERS (Suzuki) 3 30 Lee WILLIAMS (Kawasaki) 2 31 TJ TOMS (Kawasaki) 2 32 Connor CUMMINS (Honda) 2 33 Callum GRIGOR (Kawasaki) 1 34 Matt TRUELOVE (BMW) 1

Pirelli National Junior Superstock

Binch Racing’s Zak Corderoy took his fourth victory of the season at Donington Park in emphatic fashion, with Eugene McManus and Jack Nixon rounding out the podium.

It was McManus who grabbed the holeshot with Franco Bourne and Jack Nixon on his tail, with Talbot and Cook quickly making it a five man battle at the front.

The leading group’s battle soon intensified with Nixon taking over at the front, and Corderoy barging his way through the pack. The Yamaha of Corderoy then started to pull away, creating a one second lead over second by lap six. He soon found himself with a three second lead at half race distance, and controlled his lead to take his fourth victory of the season by 3.813s.

McManus held Nixon off on the final lap and on the drag to the line, to round out the podium. Championship challenger Joe Talbot finished fourth.

Australia’s Seth Crump finished 26th and now holds 23rd in the standings.

Pirelli National Junior Superstock Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Zak CORDEROY Yamaha 22m23.483 2 Eugene McMANUS Kawasaki +3.818 3 Jack NIXON Yamaha +3.863 4 Joe TALBOT Kawasaki +4.507 5 Max COOK Kawasaki +5.141 6 Franco BOURNE Kawasaki +5.577 7 Asher DURHAM Kawasaki +12.688 8 Liam DELVES Kawasaki +15.337 9 Adam HARTGROVE Yamaha +20.232 10 Louis VALLELEY Yamaha +23.705 11 Cameron HALL Kawasaki +23.775 12 Owen JENNER Kawasaki +24.915 13 Sam LAFFINS Kawasaki +25.003 14 Charlie FARRER Yamaha +25.196 15 Adam McLEAN Honda +26.381 16 George STANLEY Kawasaki +28.549 17 Kade VERWEY Kawasaki +41.153 18 Daniel BROOKS Kawasaki +44.508 19 Lewis JONES Kawasaki +44.665 20 George EDWARDS Yamaha +50.418 21 Ed BEST Yamaha +57.183 22 Matt BOWER Kawasaki +57.233 23 Jack BEDNAREK Yamaha +1m05.437 24 Kier ARMSTRONG Kawasaki +1m05.813 25 Kevin COYNE Kawasaki +1m06.558 26 Seth CRUMP Kawasaki +1m08.252 27 James BULL MV Agusta +1m13.334 28 Lynden LEATHERLAND Yamaha +1m13.711 29 Oliver JOHNSON Yamaha +1m16.174 30 Jake CAMPBELL Kawasaki +1m19.420 31 Harry LEIGH Kawasaki +1m23.888 32 Taylor ROSE Kawasaki +1m25.259 33 Kayla BARRINGTON Kawasaki +1m35.155 34 Samuel LAIDLOW Yamaha +1 Lap 35 Josh COWARD Kawasaki +1 Lap 36 Toby REYNOLDS Yamaha +1 Lap Not Classified DNF Nathan DRURY Kawasaki 6 Laps DNF Caolan IRWIN Yamaha 7 Laps DNF Jake HOPPER Yamaha 10 Laps DNF Harry FOWLE Triumph /

Pirelli National Junior Superstock Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Jack NIXON (Yamaha) 256 2 Joe TALBOT (Kawasaki) 243 3 Zak CORDEROY (Yamaha) 203 4 George STANLEY (Kawasaki) 159 5 Eugene McMANUS (Kawasaki) 150 6 Liam DELVES (Kawasaki) 113 7 Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki) 106 8 Louis VALLELEY (Yamaha) 79 9 Max COOK (Kawasaki) 74 10 Franco BOURNE (Kawasaki) 73 11 Owen JENNER (Kawasaki) 62 12 Adam HARTGROVE (Yamaha) 54 13 Charlie FARRER (Yamaha) 54 14 Sam LAFFINS (Kawasaki) 53 15 Aaron SILVESTER (Yamaha) 45 16 Daniel BROOKS (Kawasaki) 38 17 James ALDERSON (Triumph) 35 18 Kade VERWEY (Kawasaki) 35 19 Caolan IRWIN (Yamaha) 29 20 Simon REID (Yamaha) 25 21 Cameron HALL (Kawasaki) 23 22 Jack BEDNAREK (Yamaha) 17 23 Seth CRUMP (Kawasaki) 10 24 Matt BOWER (Kawasaki) 7 25 Harry FOWLE (Triumph) 5 26 Luke VERWEY (Kawasaki) 4 27 Adam McLEAN (Honda) 3 28 Kier ARMSTRONG (Kawasaki) 2 29 Ed BEST (Kawasaki) 2 30 Lewis JONES (Kawasaki) 1

Honda British Talent Cup

Saturday at Donington Park threw up a serious challenge for the 2021 Honda British Talent Cup, with the standings finely poised and the rain coming down. At the front holding his nerve in a serious show of domination, however, was Casey O’Gorman (Microlise Cresswell Racing) after breaking nearly 20 seconds clear at the head of the field.

The fight to complete the podium saw Cormac Buchanan (Microlise Cresswell Racing) storm through in the latter stages to catch the duel for second and then steam past for an impressive podium, with Jamie Lyons (C&M Motors Ltd/Tooltec Racing) vs Carter Brown (City Lifting by RS Racing) going all the way to the wire and Lyons coming out on top.

It was O’Gorman in the hot seat from the off as the number 67 streaked away into the lead from pole, with he and Carter Brown pulling a gap early on. From there, O’Gorman was simply unstoppable. Getting the hammer down and the gap going up and up and up, it was a true masterclass in the wet, at one point nearly 20 seconds clear. After the show of domination, O’Gorman then slacked off a little just before the flag, keeping it tidy to the end to take a well-earned 25 points and his seventh win of the season – as well as the Championship lead. But behind him, there was plenty to be decided.

After the initial shuffle it was Rossi Banham (MJL Racing) vs Brown vs Lyons, with Lucas Brown (Amphibian Scaffolding/SP125 Racing) on the scene and Johnny Garness (City Lifting by RS Racing) dropping a few positions. But lap by lap, the group got whittled down as Carter Brown and Lyons pulled away, Lucas Brown crashed out and then Banham too.

Buchanan was the next on the move, up from 14th on the grid to slice past Garness and set off after Brown-Lyons duel. And the Kiwi made up some incredible ground in the latter stages, cutting three and two seconds a lap off those ahead. By Lap 10 he was on the back of them and only a few corners later had passed both, setting off to make some breathing space in second.

As the final lap dawned, O’Gorman was gone and it seemed the podium was settled, with Buchanan in second, Lyons in third and Brown not able to make up much ground. But by the end of the lap the number 74 had dug deep, and as Buchanan crossed the line for P2 the fight for third went right to the wire. Lyons and Brown were side by side on the drag to the line, and the Northern Irishman was able to keep it by just 0.036 – leaving Brown in fourth and therefore one single point behind O’Gorman ahead of Sunday’s season finale.

The top five was completed by Rhys Stephenson (Rocket Racing) in some space, with Harrison Crosby (Banks Racing) in sixth just under a second clear of James Cook (Wilson Racing). The number 34 had some close company from Garness, who took eighth but just a tenth in further arrears.

Kiyano Veijer (Microlise Cresswell Racing) took ninth just ahead of American teammate Julian Correa, with Sullivan Mounsey (iForce Lloyd & Jones) missing out on the top ten by just six-tenths.

Honda British Talent Cup Race One

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Casey O’GORMAN Honda 24m14.454 2 Cormac BUCHANAN Honda +16.142 3 Jamie LYONS Honda +17.754 4 Carter BROWN Honda +17.790 5 Rhys STEPHENSON Honda +25.577 6 Harrison CROSBY Honda +31.960 7 James COOK Honda +32.872 8 Johnny GARNESS Honda +32.980 9 Kiyano VEIJER Honda +42.961 10 Julian CORREA Honda +43.157 11 Sullivan MOUNSEY Honda +43.811 12 Maik DUIN Honda +55.855 13 Evan BELFORD Honda +57.578 14 Mason JOHNSON Honda +59.177 15 Harrison MACKAY Honda +1m16.191 16 Luca HOPKINS Honda +1m16.471 17 Alexander ROWAN Honda +1m20.066 18 Anthony EAGLE Honda +1m24.697 19 Rossi DOBSON Honda +1m33.037 20 Daniel GOODMAN Honda +1m49.492 21 Troy JEFFREY Honda +1m53.328 22 Ryan HITCHCOCK Honda +2m03.823 23 Clayton EDMUNDS Honda +2m03.887 24 Josh BANNISTER Honda +2m08.153 25 Holly HARRIS Honda +1 Lap Not Classifieds DNF Corey TINKER Honda 1 Lap DNF Harrison DESSOY Honda 4 Laps DNF JJ CUNNINGHAM Honda 5 Laps DNF Harley McCABE Honda 6 Laps DNF Rossi BANHAM Honda 9 Laps DNF Lucas BROWN Honda 9 Laps DNF Bailey STUART-CAMPBELL Honda 9 Laps DNF Peter WILLIS Honda 10 Laps DNF Lucas HILL Honda /

Honda British Talent Cup Race Two

Casey O’Gorman (Microlise Cresswell Racing) ended the season on a high as the number 67 put in another stunner at Donington Park to secure the 2021 Honda British Talent Cup.

Getting the holeshot and, this time in the dry, putting in another dominant performance saw the points leader wrap up the crown in style as closest Championship rival Carter Brown (City Lifting by RS Racing) came home second. Jamie Lyons (C&M Motors Ltd/Tooltec Racing) locked out the podium, ending the season with another top finish.

From the off it was a two rider fight at the front, with O’Gorman streaking away in the lead and only Brown able to go with him. Lyons was holding station in third with a small gap behind him too, with a gaggle of riders then fighting over fourth.

Brown stuck in behind O’Gorman initially, but the number 67 then started to stretch his legs and the gap began to go up. Keeping it tidy under pressure, it was nearly seven seconds by the time the Microlise Cresswell Racing rider made it to the flag to sign off from 2021 in style. Eight wins, three missed rounds and some injury struggles later, O’Gorman is the Honda British Talent Cup Champion!

The fight for second saw Lyons catch Brown mid race and it seemed like that would boil over into a duel, but ultimately the number 74 was able to stay ahead and pull away again, just over two seconds clear of Lyons by the flag. For both it ends the season on a solid high, however, and secures them second and fourth in the final standings, respectively.

The fight for fourth saw Cormac Buchanan (Microlise Cresswell Racing) suffer some late heartbreak as he crashed out, leaving Evan Belford (City Lifting by RS Racing) vs teammate Johnny Garness as the duel for 13 points. Belford took it in the end, securing P3 in the Championship in the process as Garness completed the top five in the race for P5 in the standings.

Rhys Stephenson (Rocket Racing) took another impressive result on Sunday in P6, with some time in hand over Bailey Stuart-Campbell (151s Racing) in seventh. Harrison Crosby (Banks Racing) had a lonelier ride to P8, with the top ten completed by a close finish between Rossi Banham (MJL Racing) and Harley McCabe (MLav VisionTrack Academy).

The final standings saw Casey O’Gorman on 273 to runner-up Carter Brown on 267, while Evan Belford took the final podium position. Australia’s Cormach Buchanan finished the season just outside the top-ten, three points off tenth place.

Cormac Buchanan

“The final Honda British Talent Cup race here at Donington Park was a hard fought battle for P4 throughout and I was having an absolute blast… until the rear let go coming into the penultimate lap, resulting in a massive high side. Battered and bruised with a suspected scaphoid fracture in my wrist. Will need more X-rays in 10 days once the injury has time to settle but not sure that’s an option in MIQ. Gutted to end on such a low after the epic high of yesterday so will try and focus on the positives, including a PB lap time. Massive congrats to my Microlise Cresswell Racing team-mate COG Racing. on taking out the championship. To John and the entire Microlise Cresswell Racing team, enjoy the moment as reward for all of your hard work this season. It’s been a blast and thanks for welcoming this kiwi into the ranks. It’s certainly been a debut campaign of highs and lows – and a huge amount of learning – and I have really appreciated everyone sharing this journey with me. I hope you’ve enjoyed the ride so far!”

Honda British Talent Cup Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Casey O’GORMAN Honda 25m52.822 2 Carter BROWN Honda +6.902 3 Jamie LYONS Honda +9.209 4 Evan BELFORD Honda +12.188 5 Johnny GARNESS Honda +12.312 6 Rhys STEPHENSON Honda +14.877 7 Bailey STUART-CAMPBELL Honda +25.617 8 Harrison CROSBY Honda +28.649 9 Rossi BANHAM Honda +33.502 10 Harley McCABE Honda +33.779 11 Kiyano VEIJER Honda +45.647 12 Corey TINKER Honda +46.129 13 Luca HOPKINS Honda +54.559 14 Ryan HITCHCOCK Honda +54.843 15 Lucas HILL Honda +55.107 16 Maik DUIN Honda +55.804 17 Julian CORREA Honda +56.037 18 Harrison MACKAY Honda +1m01.751 19 Josh BANNISTER Honda +1m07.656 20 Rossi DOBSON Honda +1m16.285 21 Peter WILLIS Honda +1m26.292 22 Troy JEFFREY Honda +1m28.514 23 Clayton EDMUNDS Honda +1m30.112 24 Alexander ROWAN Honda +1m31.629 25 Anthony EAGLE Honda +1m37.630 26 Holly HARRIS Honda +1m37.966 27 Daniel GOODMAN Honda 1 Lap Not Classifieds DNF Cormac BUCHANAN Honda 2 Laps DNF Lucas BROWN Honda 7 Laps DNF JJ CUNNINGHAM Honda 9 Laps DNF Harrison DESSOY Honda 9 Laps DNF James COOK Honda 10 Laps

Honda British Talent Cup Race Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Casey O’GORMAN (Honda) 273 2 Carter BROWN (Honda) 267 3 Evan BELFORD (Honda) 244 4 Jamie LYONS (Honda) 223 5 Johnny GARNESS (Honda) 214 6 James COOK (Honda) 144 7 Harrison CROSBY (Honda) 142 8 Ollie WALKER (Honda) 138 9 Sullivan MOUNSEY (Honda) 110 10 Kiyano VEIJER (Honda) 107 11 Cormac BUCHANAN (Honda) 104 12 Bailey STUART-CAMPBELL (Honda) 78 13 Rhys STEPHENSON (Honda) 78 14 Troy JEFFREY (Honda) 52 15 Ryan HITCHCOCK (Honda) 46 16 Rossi BANHAM (Honda) 45 17 Corey TINKER (Honda) 43 18 Harley McCABE (Honda) 40 19 Lucas BROWN (Honda) 32 20 Mason JOHNSON (Honda) 28 21 Luca HOPKINS (Honda) 24 22 Julian CORREA (Honda) 21 23 Harrison DESSOY (Honda) 16 24 Rossi DOBSON (Honda) 15 25 Josh BANNISTER (Honda) 10 26 Harrison MACKAY (Honda) 8 27 Lucas HILL (Honda) 5 28 Alexander ROWAN (Honda) 5 29 Maik DUIN (Honda) 4 30 JJ CUNNINGHAM (Honda) 4

HEL Performance British Junior Supersport Race One

Adon Davie dominated the Hel Performance British Junior Supersport race, taking the opening race win by over 16 seconds. After an action-packed opening few laps, Davie was able to make his way into the lead where he was able to extend away from the pursuing pack. Ash Barnes finished second ahead of Kam Dixon.

HEL Performance British Junior Supersport Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Adon DAVIE Kawasaki 21m24.431 2 Ash BARNES Yamaha +16.098 3 Kam DIXON Kawasaki +41.350 4 Charlie ATKINS Kawasaki +48.799 5 Jack ROACH Kawasaki +52.436 6 Calum BEACH Kawasaki +52.635 7 Kieran KENT Kawasaki +1m05.356 8 Christopher JOHNSON Kawasaki +1m07.071 9 Cameron BROWN Kawasaki +1m22.295 10 Joe ELLIS Kawasaki +1m23.099 11 Joe FARRAGHER Kawasaki +1m44.962 12 Oliver MORGAN-EDWARDS Kawasaki +1m45.604 13 James ROSE Kawasaki +2m00.878 14 Christian SMITH Kawasaki +2m06.460 15 Bradley WILSON Kawasaki +2m07.325 16 Katie HAND Yamaha +2m15.130 17 Jamie HANKS-ELLIOTT Kawasaki +2m16.587 18 Jack SMITH Kawasaki +2m19.357 19 Scarlett ROBINSON Kawasaki +1 Lap Not Classified DNF Aaron LILLY Yamaha 1 Lap DNF Declan CONNELL Kawasaki 2 Laps DNF Lewis JONES Kawasaki 2 Laps DNF James McMANUS Kawasaki 4 Laps DNF Mikey HARDIE Kawasaki 6 Laps DNF Cameron DAWSON Kawasaki 7 Laps DNF Kieran SMITH Kawasaki 7 Laps DNF Joseph THOMAS Kawasaki 9 Laps DNF Lucca ALLEN Yamaha 9 Laps DNF Zak SHELTON Kawasaki 9 Laps DNF Annabel THOMAS Kawasaki /

HEL Performance British Junior Supersport Race Two

Adon Davie won the Junior Supersport race two as well, with a 2.309-second lead over second-placed Ash Barnes, while James McManus and Calum Beach battled for the final podium position, with McManus coming out on top.

Cameron Dawson currently leads the standings with a 43-point lead over second placed Ash Barnes, who holds 228-points to his 271. Kam Dixon is third after Donington, on 201-points.

The British Junior Supersport class has one round remaining at Brands Hatch.

HEL Performance British Junior Supersport Race Two Results

Pos Name Gap 1 Adon DAVIE – 2 Ash BARNES 2.309 3 James McMANUS 3.776 4 Calum BEACH 3.943 5 Kam DIXON 5.612 6 Lucca ALLEN 6.148 7 Kieran KENT 8.68 8 Charlie ATKINS 9.023 9 Zak SHELTON 10.366 10 Cameron DAWSON 10.972 11 Declan CONNELL 32.686 12 Annabel THOMAS 32.995 13 Jack ROACH 45.773 14 Luke GILBY 46.355 15 Joe ELLIS 47.119 16 Lewis JONES 47.457 17 Oliver MORGAN-EDWARDS 01:19.2 18 James ROSE 01:19.4 19 Aaron LILLY 01:20.3 20 Christian SMITH 01:22.7 21 Mikey HARDIE 01:24.2 22 Bradley WILSON 01:25.9 23 Kieran SMITH 01:26.8 24 Harry COOK 01:43.9 25 Jamie HANKS-ELLIOTT 01:47.4 26 Katie HAND 01:47.8 27 Jacob STEPHENSON 01:50.6 28 Scarlett ROBINSON 01:50.9 29 Jack SMITH 02:08.1 Not Classified DNF Christopher JOHNSON 6 Laps DNF Joseph THOMAS 7 Laps DNF Cameron BROWN 9 Laps DNF Joe FARRAGHER –

HEL Performance British Junior Supersport Championship Standings