2021 Bennetts British Superbikes
Round Ten – Donington Park
Images by David Yeomans
Supersport Race One
Lee Johnston took victory in a dramatic opening Quattro Group British Supersport Sprint race at Donington Park.
It was Ben Currie who grabbed the holeshot to lead McGlinchey and Johnston over the line at the end of the opening lap. However, with rider trading places throughout the early stages no one was able to break away.
Disaster would strike McGlinchey first as he crashed out on lap five, while Currie would also crash out just a few laps later. This left Johnston in the lead, who was able to hold on to take another victory.
Mason Law was second overall, the first of the GP2 machines, with Scott Swann third and Charlie Nesbitt fourth. Jack Kennedy finished fifth, third in the Supersport class, while Barry Burrell completed the GP2 podium.
British Supersport / GP2 Race One Results
|Pos
|Class
|Rider
|Time/Gap
|1
|SSP
|Lee JOHNSTON
|23m23.572
|2
|GP2
|Mason LAW
|+0.909
|3
|SSP
|Scott SWANN
|+11.844
|4
|GP2
|Charlie NESBITT
|+13.115
|5
|SSP
|Jack KENNEDY
|+18.655
|6
|SSP
|Bradley PERIE
|+27.845
|7
|SSP
|Rhys IRWIN
|+58.530
|8
|GP2
|Barry BURRELL
|+1m30.339
|9
|GP2
|Cameron HORSMAN
|+1m30.694
|10
|SSP
|Phil WAKEFIELD
|+1m35.372
|11
|SSP
|Harry TRUELOVE
|+1m42.414
|12
|SSP
|Brandon PAASCH
|+1m45.969
|13
|GP2
|Cameron FRASER
|+1m48.183
|14
|SSP
|Elliott LODGE
|+1m48.420
|15
|GP2
|Jake ARCHER
|+1m53.080
|16
|SSP
|James HIND
|+1m57.869
|17
|SSP
|Joe DUGGAN
|+1m59.714
|18
|SSP
|Ben TOLLIDAY
|+2m02.072
|19
|GP2
|Harvey CLARIDGE
|+1 Lap
|20
|GP2
|Harry ROWLINGS
|+1 Lap
|Not Classified
|DNF
|SSP
|Danny WEBB
|2 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Sam MUNRO
|3 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Ben CURRIE
|5 Laps
|DNF
|GP2
|Dan JONES
|5 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Ben GRAYSON
|6 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Jamie van SIKKELERUS
|7 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Eunan McGLINCHEY
|8 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Korie McGREEVY
|11 Laps
Supersport Race Two
Jack Kennedy strengthened his grip on the 2021 Quattro Group British Supersport Championship with a dominant victory in the Feature race. Leaping off the line, the series leader was unchallenged on his way to the victory, taking the win by over four seconds.
Mason Law eventually finished second, the first of the GP2 machines, ahead of Aussie Ben Currie, Nesbitt and Van Sikkelerus. Danny Webb was sixth, ahead of Paasch, Jones, McGlinchey and Truelove.
Kennedy now leads the British Supersport standings on 327-points, with Ben Currie second overall on 293, with a 20-point buffer to third placed Lee Johnston.
British Supersport / GP2 Race Two Results
|Pos
|Class
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|SSP
|Jack KENNEDY
|Kawasaki
|28m03.039
|2
|GP2
|Mason LAW
|Spirit
|+4.292
|3
|SSP
|Ben CURRIE
|Kawasaki
|+5.374
|4
|GP2
|Charlie NESBITT
|Kalex
|+6.648
|5
|SSP
|Jamie van SIKKELERUS
|Yamaha
|+8.019
|6
|SSP
|Danny WEBB
|Triumph
|+8.198
|7
|SSP
|Brandon PAASCH
|Triumph
|+8.628
|8
|GP2
|Dan JONES
|Spirit
|+13.797
|9
|SSP
|Eunan McGLINCHEY
|Kawasaki
|+24.151
|10
|SSP
|Harry TRUELOVE
|Yamaha
|+24.381
|11
|SSP
|Rhys IRWIN
|Yamaha
|+25.437
|12
|GP2
|Jamie PERRIN
|Spirit
|+26.645
|13
|SSP
|James HIND
|Yamaha
|+49.100
|14
|GP2
|Cameron FRASER
|Chassis Factory
|+54.190
|15
|SSP
|Scott SWANN
|Yamaha
|+1m01.629
|16
|GP2
|Barry BURRELL
|Kramer
|+1m02.422
|17
|GP2
|Harry ROWLINGS
|ABM Evo
|+1m13.444
|18
|SSP
|Phil WAKEFIELD
|Yamaha
|+1m18.070
|19
|GP2
|Harvey CLARIDGE
|Chassis Factory
|+1m27.884
|20
|SSP
|Elliott LODGE
|Yamaha
|+1m29.951
|21
|SSP
|Joe DUGGAN
|Kawasaki
|+1m35.640
|22
|SSP
|Ben TOLLIDAY
|Yamaha
|+1 Lap
|23
|SSP
|Ben GRAYSON
|Kawasaki
|+1 Lap
|24
|GP2
|Cameron HORSMAN
|Chassis Factory
|+1 Lap
|Not Classified
|DNF
|SSP
|Bradley PERIE
|Yamaha
|1 Lap
|DNF
|SSP
|Lee JOHNSTON
|Yamaha
|1 Lap
|DNF
|GP2
|Jake ARCHER
|Kalex
|7 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Sam MUNRO
|Yamaha
|15 Laps
Quattro Group British Supersport Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jack KENNEDY (Kawasaki)
|327
|2
|Ben CURRIE (Kawasaki)
|293
|3
|Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha)
|273
|4
|Bradley PERIE (Yamaha)
|259
|5
|Harry TRUELOVE (Yamaha)
|211
|6
|Kyle SMITH (Triumph)
|181
|7
|Eunan McGLINCHEY (Kawasaki)
|170
|8
|Brandon PAASCH (Triumph)
|140
|9
|Jamie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha)
|125
|10
|Rhys IRWIN (Yamaha)
|123
|11
|Scott SWANN (Yamaha)
|106
|12
|James HIND (Yamaha)
|99
|13
|Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha)
|86
|14
|Sam MUNRO (Yamaha)
|85
|15
|Korie McGREEVY (Yamaha)
|60
|16
|Joe DUGGAN (Kawasaki)
|43
|17
|Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha)
|27
|18
|Danny WEBB (Triumph)
|26
|19
|Cederic BLOCH (Kawasaki)
|20
|20
|Pete WRIGHT (Kawasaki)
|11
|21
|Elliott LODGE (Yamaha)
|11
|22
|Dan COOPER (Honda)
|10
|23
|Joseph LOUGHLIN (Yamaha)
|9
|24
|Stephen THOMAS (Triumph)
|6
|25
|Barry DIMELOW (Kawasaki)
|6
|26
|Michael DUNLOP (Triumph)
|5
|27
|Charles HARDISTY (Yamaha)
|4
|28
|Jody LEES (Kawasaki)
|4
|29
|Dominic HERBERTSON (Kawasaki)
|4
|30
|David KRAWIECKI (Yamaha)
|4
|31
|Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha)
|1
|32
|Ben GRAYSON (Kawasaki)
|1
Quattro Group British GP2 Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Charlie NESBITT (Kalex)
|450
|2
|Mason LAW (Spirit)
|350
|3
|Cameron HORSMAN (Chassis Factory)
|251
|4
|Dan JONES (Spirit)
|200
|5
|Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory)
|193
|6
|Jack SCOTT (Harris)
|164
|7
|Jake ARCHER (Kalex)
|149
|8
|Jamie PERRIN (Spirit)
|148
|9
|Harry ROWLINGS (ABM Evo)
|147
|10
|Harvey CLARIDGE (Chassis Factory)
|116
|11
|Conor WHEELER (Harris)
|103
|12
|Aaron RIDEWOOD (TCR Yamaha)
|37
|13
|Jodie FIELDHOUSE (Ariane)
|7
Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Race One
Lewis Rollo mastered the conditions in the opening Pirelli National Superstock race, taking victory by five seconds. The action packed race saw Billy McConnell grab the holeshot ahead of Chrissy Rouse, with Rollo in third at the end of the opening lap.
The wet circuit proved a tough race, but taking the lead on lap three, Rollo was able to edge away from the pursuing pack to take victory. Davey Todd eventually secured second place ahead of Tim Neave. Shane Richardson was fourth, ahead of Alex Olsen.
It was a rough race for the Aussies, with McConnell and Brayden Elliott both recording DNF results, while Levi Day finished 23rd.
Pirelli National Superstock Championship Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Lewis ROLLO
|Kawasaki
|23m05.594
|2
|Davey TODD
|Honda
|+5.219
|3
|Tim NEAVE
|Suzuki
|+7.837
|4
|Shane RICHARDSON
|BMW
|+8.212
|5
|Alex OLSEN
|BMW
|+11.314
|6
|Mark HECKLES
|Honda
|+21.546
|7
|Jordan WEAVING
|Kawasaki
|+22.443
|8
|Richard KERR
|Honda
|+24.602
|9
|Tom OLIVER
|Suzuki
|+25.173
|10
|Luke MOSSEY
|Kawasaki
|+29.050
|11
|Tom NEAVE
|Honda
|+35.004
|12
|Ashley BEECH
|Suzuki
|+40.482
|13
|Dave SELLERS
|Suzuki
|+47.235
|14
|Conor CUMMINS
|Honda
|+49.838
|15
|David ALLINGHAM
|BMW
|+52.573
|16
|Craig NEVE
|BMW
|+53.524
|17
|Sam HOLME
|Kawasaki
|+1m08.553
|18
|Tom WARD
|Suzuki
|+1m09.012
|19
|Max STAINTON
|BMW
|+1m34.315
|20
|Max MORGAN
|Kawasaki
|+1m45.652
|21
|Nathan HARRISON
|Honda
|+1m47.102
|22
|Shaun WINFIELD
|Honda
|+1m52.119
|23
|Levi DAY
|Suzuki
|+1 Lap
|Not Classifieds
|DNF
|Chrissy ROUSE
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Brent HARRAN
|Suzuki
|2 Laps
|DNF
|Fraser ROGERS
|Aprilia
|7 Laps
|DNF
|Robert HODSON
|Kawasaki
|8 Laps
|DNF
|Billy McCONNELL
|BMW
|9 Laps
|DNF
|Taylor MACKENZIE
|BMW
|9 Laps
|DNF
|Dave MACKAY
|Suzuki
|10 Laps
|DNF
|Brayden ELLIOTT
|Suzuki
|/
|DNF
|TJ TOMS
|Kawasaki
|/
Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Race Two
Taylor Mackenzie took victory in the second Pirelli National Superstock race at Donington Park. The action-packed second race saw a continuous battle over the opening lap, but Mackenzie soon found his way in to the lead.
Holding on to the front spot, the Bathams BMW rider was able to hold off a late charge from Aussie Billy McConnell who eventually secured second. Completing the podium in third was Tom Neave, ahead of Davey Todd and Chrissy Rouse.
Brayden Elliott brought his Suzuki home in 12th, while Levi Day finished 14th. New Zealand’s Shane Richardson was 15th.
The result saw McConnell regain second in the standings, a point ahead of Alex Olsen, with Day now 13th, Elliott 19th and Richardson 21st.
Pirelli National Superstock Championship Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Taylor MACKENZIE
|BMW
|21m30.474
|2
|Billy McCONNELL
|BMW
|+0.494
|3
|Tom NEAVE
|Honda
|+1.757
|4
|Davey TODD
|Honda
|+2.615
|5
|Chrissy ROUSE
|Kawasaki
|+3.795
|6
|Fraser ROGERS
|Aprilia
|+5.056
|7
|Luke MOSSEY
|Kawasaki
|+5.423
|8
|Tim NEAVE
|Suzuki
|+6.284
|9
|Alex OLSEN
|BMW
|+10.057
|10
|David ALLINGHAM
|BMW
|+13.483
|11
|Jordan WEAVING
|Kawasaki
|+13.744
|12
|Brayden ELLIOTT
|Suzuki
|+15.942
|13
|Tom WARD
|Suzuki
|+17.747
|14
|Levi DAY
|Suzuki
|+17.994
|15
|Shane RICHARDSON
|BMW
|+18.144
|16
|Richard KERR
|Honda
|+21.432
|17
|Ashley BEECH
|Suzuki
|+22.315
|18
|Leon JEACOCK
|Suzuki
|+22.611
|19
|Conor CUMMINS
|Honda
|+23.592
|20
|Craig NEVE
|BMW
|+30.872
|21
|Tom OLIVER
|Suzuki
|+33.400
|22
|Shaun WINFIELD
|Honda
|+43.840
|23
|TJ TOMS
|Kawasaki
|+43.949
|24
|Milo WARD
|Kawasaki
|+48.403
|25
|Max STAINTON
|BMW
|+51.642
|26
|Nathan HARRISON
|Honda
|+54.248
|27
|Jenny TINMOUTH
|Honda
|+54.682
|28
|Robert HODSON
|Kawasaki
|+56.865
|29
|Dave SELLERS
|Suzuki
|+1m01.466
|30
|Mark HECKLES
|Honda
|+1m08.199
|31
|Max MORGAN
|Kawasaki
|+1m09.129
|32
|Sam HOLME
|Kawasaki
|+1m09.910
|33
|Dave MACKAY
|Suzuki
|+1m16.559
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Brent HARRAN
|Suzuki
|10 Laps
|DNF
|Lewis ROLLO
|Kawasaki
|11 Laps
Pirelli National Superstock Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tom NEAVE (Honda)
|238
|2
|Billy McCONNELL (BMW)
|216
|3
|Alex OLSEN (BMW)
|215
|4
|Luke MOSSEY (Kawasaki)
|196
|5
|Fraser ROGERS (Aprilia)
|194
|6
|Taylor MACKENZIE (BMW)
|188
|7
|Chrissy ROUSE (Kawasaki)
|173
|8
|Lewis ROLLO (Kawasaki)
|142
|9
|Tim NEAVE (Suzuki)
|114
|10
|Ian HUTCHINSON (Yamaha)
|79
|11
|Tom OLIVER (Suzuki)
|70
|12
|Tom WARD (Suzuki)
|56
|13
|Levi DAY (Suzuki)
|56
|14
|Keith FARMER (Kawasaki)
|47
|15
|Luke STAPLEFORD (Suzuki)
|46
|16
|Jordan WEAVING (Kawasaki)
|45
|17
|Davey TODD (Honda)
|43
|18
|Richard KERR (Honda)
|43
|19
|Brayden ELLIOTT (Suzuki)
|43
|20
|Luke HEDGER (Suzuki)
|40
|21
|Shane RICHARDSON (BMW)
|38
|22
|David ALLINGHAM (BMW)
|30
|23
|Damon REES (BMW)
|20
|24
|Mark HECKLES (Honda)
|10
|25
|Ashley BEECH (Suzuki)
|8
|26
|Brent HARRAN (Suzuki)
|8
|27
|James EAST (Aprilia)
|6
|28
|Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki)
|5
|29
|Dave SELLERS (Suzuki)
|3
|30
|Lee WILLIAMS (Kawasaki)
|2
|31
|TJ TOMS (Kawasaki)
|2
|32
|Connor CUMMINS (Honda)
|2
|33
|Callum GRIGOR (Kawasaki)
|1
|34
|Matt TRUELOVE (BMW)
|1
Pirelli National Junior Superstock
Binch Racing’s Zak Corderoy took his fourth victory of the season at Donington Park in emphatic fashion, with Eugene McManus and Jack Nixon rounding out the podium.
It was McManus who grabbed the holeshot with Franco Bourne and Jack Nixon on his tail, with Talbot and Cook quickly making it a five man battle at the front.
The leading group’s battle soon intensified with Nixon taking over at the front, and Corderoy barging his way through the pack. The Yamaha of Corderoy then started to pull away, creating a one second lead over second by lap six. He soon found himself with a three second lead at half race distance, and controlled his lead to take his fourth victory of the season by 3.813s.
McManus held Nixon off on the final lap and on the drag to the line, to round out the podium. Championship challenger Joe Talbot finished fourth.
Australia’s Seth Crump finished 26th and now holds 23rd in the standings.
Pirelli National Junior Superstock Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Zak CORDEROY
|Yamaha
|22m23.483
|2
|Eugene McMANUS
|Kawasaki
|+3.818
|3
|Jack NIXON
|Yamaha
|+3.863
|4
|Joe TALBOT
|Kawasaki
|+4.507
|5
|Max COOK
|Kawasaki
|+5.141
|6
|Franco BOURNE
|Kawasaki
|+5.577
|7
|Asher DURHAM
|Kawasaki
|+12.688
|8
|Liam DELVES
|Kawasaki
|+15.337
|9
|Adam HARTGROVE
|Yamaha
|+20.232
|10
|Louis VALLELEY
|Yamaha
|+23.705
|11
|Cameron HALL
|Kawasaki
|+23.775
|12
|Owen JENNER
|Kawasaki
|+24.915
|13
|Sam LAFFINS
|Kawasaki
|+25.003
|14
|Charlie FARRER
|Yamaha
|+25.196
|15
|Adam McLEAN
|Honda
|+26.381
|16
|George STANLEY
|Kawasaki
|+28.549
|17
|Kade VERWEY
|Kawasaki
|+41.153
|18
|Daniel BROOKS
|Kawasaki
|+44.508
|19
|Lewis JONES
|Kawasaki
|+44.665
|20
|George EDWARDS
|Yamaha
|+50.418
|21
|Ed BEST
|Yamaha
|+57.183
|22
|Matt BOWER
|Kawasaki
|+57.233
|23
|Jack BEDNAREK
|Yamaha
|+1m05.437
|24
|Kier ARMSTRONG
|Kawasaki
|+1m05.813
|25
|Kevin COYNE
|Kawasaki
|+1m06.558
|26
|Seth CRUMP
|Kawasaki
|+1m08.252
|27
|James BULL
|MV Agusta
|+1m13.334
|28
|Lynden LEATHERLAND
|Yamaha
|+1m13.711
|29
|Oliver JOHNSON
|Yamaha
|+1m16.174
|30
|Jake CAMPBELL
|Kawasaki
|+1m19.420
|31
|Harry LEIGH
|Kawasaki
|+1m23.888
|32
|Taylor ROSE
|Kawasaki
|+1m25.259
|33
|Kayla BARRINGTON
|Kawasaki
|+1m35.155
|34
|Samuel LAIDLOW
|Yamaha
|+1 Lap
|35
|Josh COWARD
|Kawasaki
|+1 Lap
|36
|Toby REYNOLDS
|Yamaha
|+1 Lap
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Nathan DRURY
|Kawasaki
|6 Laps
|DNF
|Caolan IRWIN
|Yamaha
|7 Laps
|DNF
|Jake HOPPER
|Yamaha
|10 Laps
|DNF
|Harry FOWLE
|Triumph
|/
Pirelli National Junior Superstock Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jack NIXON (Yamaha)
|256
|2
|Joe TALBOT (Kawasaki)
|243
|3
|Zak CORDEROY (Yamaha)
|203
|4
|George STANLEY (Kawasaki)
|159
|5
|Eugene McMANUS (Kawasaki)
|150
|6
|Liam DELVES (Kawasaki)
|113
|7
|Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki)
|106
|8
|Louis VALLELEY (Yamaha)
|79
|9
|Max COOK (Kawasaki)
|74
|10
|Franco BOURNE (Kawasaki)
|73
|11
|Owen JENNER (Kawasaki)
|62
|12
|Adam HARTGROVE (Yamaha)
|54
|13
|Charlie FARRER (Yamaha)
|54
|14
|Sam LAFFINS (Kawasaki)
|53
|15
|Aaron SILVESTER (Yamaha)
|45
|16
|Daniel BROOKS (Kawasaki)
|38
|17
|James ALDERSON (Triumph)
|35
|18
|Kade VERWEY (Kawasaki)
|35
|19
|Caolan IRWIN (Yamaha)
|29
|20
|Simon REID (Yamaha)
|25
|21
|Cameron HALL (Kawasaki)
|23
|22
|Jack BEDNAREK (Yamaha)
|17
|23
|Seth CRUMP (Kawasaki)
|10
|24
|Matt BOWER (Kawasaki)
|7
|25
|Harry FOWLE (Triumph)
|5
|26
|Luke VERWEY (Kawasaki)
|4
|27
|Adam McLEAN (Honda)
|3
|28
|Kier ARMSTRONG (Kawasaki)
|2
|29
|Ed BEST (Kawasaki)
|2
|30
|Lewis JONES (Kawasaki)
|1
Honda British Talent Cup
Saturday at Donington Park threw up a serious challenge for the 2021 Honda British Talent Cup, with the standings finely poised and the rain coming down. At the front holding his nerve in a serious show of domination, however, was Casey O’Gorman (Microlise Cresswell Racing) after breaking nearly 20 seconds clear at the head of the field.
The fight to complete the podium saw Cormac Buchanan (Microlise Cresswell Racing) storm through in the latter stages to catch the duel for second and then steam past for an impressive podium, with Jamie Lyons (C&M Motors Ltd/Tooltec Racing) vs Carter Brown (City Lifting by RS Racing) going all the way to the wire and Lyons coming out on top.
It was O’Gorman in the hot seat from the off as the number 67 streaked away into the lead from pole, with he and Carter Brown pulling a gap early on. From there, O’Gorman was simply unstoppable. Getting the hammer down and the gap going up and up and up, it was a true masterclass in the wet, at one point nearly 20 seconds clear. After the show of domination, O’Gorman then slacked off a little just before the flag, keeping it tidy to the end to take a well-earned 25 points and his seventh win of the season – as well as the Championship lead. But behind him, there was plenty to be decided.
After the initial shuffle it was Rossi Banham (MJL Racing) vs Brown vs Lyons, with Lucas Brown (Amphibian Scaffolding/SP125 Racing) on the scene and Johnny Garness (City Lifting by RS Racing) dropping a few positions. But lap by lap, the group got whittled down as Carter Brown and Lyons pulled away, Lucas Brown crashed out and then Banham too.
Buchanan was the next on the move, up from 14th on the grid to slice past Garness and set off after Brown-Lyons duel. And the Kiwi made up some incredible ground in the latter stages, cutting three and two seconds a lap off those ahead. By Lap 10 he was on the back of them and only a few corners later had passed both, setting off to make some breathing space in second.
As the final lap dawned, O’Gorman was gone and it seemed the podium was settled, with Buchanan in second, Lyons in third and Brown not able to make up much ground. But by the end of the lap the number 74 had dug deep, and as Buchanan crossed the line for P2 the fight for third went right to the wire. Lyons and Brown were side by side on the drag to the line, and the Northern Irishman was able to keep it by just 0.036 – leaving Brown in fourth and therefore one single point behind O’Gorman ahead of Sunday’s season finale.
The top five was completed by Rhys Stephenson (Rocket Racing) in some space, with Harrison Crosby (Banks Racing) in sixth just under a second clear of James Cook (Wilson Racing). The number 34 had some close company from Garness, who took eighth but just a tenth in further arrears.
Kiyano Veijer (Microlise Cresswell Racing) took ninth just ahead of American teammate Julian Correa, with Sullivan Mounsey (iForce Lloyd & Jones) missing out on the top ten by just six-tenths.
Honda British Talent Cup Race One
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Casey O’GORMAN
|Honda
|24m14.454
|2
|Cormac BUCHANAN
|Honda
|+16.142
|3
|Jamie LYONS
|Honda
|+17.754
|4
|Carter BROWN
|Honda
|+17.790
|5
|Rhys STEPHENSON
|Honda
|+25.577
|6
|Harrison CROSBY
|Honda
|+31.960
|7
|James COOK
|Honda
|+32.872
|8
|Johnny GARNESS
|Honda
|+32.980
|9
|Kiyano VEIJER
|Honda
|+42.961
|10
|Julian CORREA
|Honda
|+43.157
|11
|Sullivan MOUNSEY
|Honda
|+43.811
|12
|Maik DUIN
|Honda
|+55.855
|13
|Evan BELFORD
|Honda
|+57.578
|14
|Mason JOHNSON
|Honda
|+59.177
|15
|Harrison MACKAY
|Honda
|+1m16.191
|16
|Luca HOPKINS
|Honda
|+1m16.471
|17
|Alexander ROWAN
|Honda
|+1m20.066
|18
|Anthony EAGLE
|Honda
|+1m24.697
|19
|Rossi DOBSON
|Honda
|+1m33.037
|20
|Daniel GOODMAN
|Honda
|+1m49.492
|21
|Troy JEFFREY
|Honda
|+1m53.328
|22
|Ryan HITCHCOCK
|Honda
|+2m03.823
|23
|Clayton EDMUNDS
|Honda
|+2m03.887
|24
|Josh BANNISTER
|Honda
|+2m08.153
|25
|Holly HARRIS
|Honda
|+1 Lap
|Not Classifieds
|DNF
|Corey TINKER
|Honda
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Harrison DESSOY
|Honda
|4 Laps
|DNF
|JJ CUNNINGHAM
|Honda
|5 Laps
|DNF
|Harley McCABE
|Honda
|6 Laps
|DNF
|Rossi BANHAM
|Honda
|9 Laps
|DNF
|Lucas BROWN
|Honda
|9 Laps
|DNF
|Bailey STUART-CAMPBELL
|Honda
|9 Laps
|DNF
|Peter WILLIS
|Honda
|10 Laps
|DNF
|Lucas HILL
|Honda
|/
Honda British Talent Cup Race Two
Casey O’Gorman (Microlise Cresswell Racing) ended the season on a high as the number 67 put in another stunner at Donington Park to secure the 2021 Honda British Talent Cup.
Getting the holeshot and, this time in the dry, putting in another dominant performance saw the points leader wrap up the crown in style as closest Championship rival Carter Brown (City Lifting by RS Racing) came home second. Jamie Lyons (C&M Motors Ltd/Tooltec Racing) locked out the podium, ending the season with another top finish.
From the off it was a two rider fight at the front, with O’Gorman streaking away in the lead and only Brown able to go with him. Lyons was holding station in third with a small gap behind him too, with a gaggle of riders then fighting over fourth.
Brown stuck in behind O’Gorman initially, but the number 67 then started to stretch his legs and the gap began to go up. Keeping it tidy under pressure, it was nearly seven seconds by the time the Microlise Cresswell Racing rider made it to the flag to sign off from 2021 in style. Eight wins, three missed rounds and some injury struggles later, O’Gorman is the Honda British Talent Cup Champion!
The fight for second saw Lyons catch Brown mid race and it seemed like that would boil over into a duel, but ultimately the number 74 was able to stay ahead and pull away again, just over two seconds clear of Lyons by the flag. For both it ends the season on a solid high, however, and secures them second and fourth in the final standings, respectively.
The fight for fourth saw Cormac Buchanan (Microlise Cresswell Racing) suffer some late heartbreak as he crashed out, leaving Evan Belford (City Lifting by RS Racing) vs teammate Johnny Garness as the duel for 13 points. Belford took it in the end, securing P3 in the Championship in the process as Garness completed the top five in the race for P5 in the standings.
Rhys Stephenson (Rocket Racing) took another impressive result on Sunday in P6, with some time in hand over Bailey Stuart-Campbell (151s Racing) in seventh. Harrison Crosby (Banks Racing) had a lonelier ride to P8, with the top ten completed by a close finish between Rossi Banham (MJL Racing) and Harley McCabe (MLav VisionTrack Academy).
The final standings saw Casey O’Gorman on 273 to runner-up Carter Brown on 267, while Evan Belford took the final podium position. Australia’s Cormach Buchanan finished the season just outside the top-ten, three points off tenth place.
Cormac Buchanan
“The final Honda British Talent Cup race here at Donington Park was a hard fought battle for P4 throughout and I was having an absolute blast… until the rear let go coming into the penultimate lap, resulting in a massive high side. Battered and bruised with a suspected scaphoid fracture in my wrist. Will need more X-rays in 10 days once the injury has time to settle but not sure that’s an option in MIQ. Gutted to end on such a low after the epic high of yesterday so will try and focus on the positives, including a PB lap time. Massive congrats to my Microlise Cresswell Racing team-mate COG Racing. on taking out the championship. To John and the entire Microlise Cresswell Racing team, enjoy the moment as reward for all of your hard work this season. It’s been a blast and thanks for welcoming this kiwi into the ranks. It’s certainly been a debut campaign of highs and lows – and a huge amount of learning – and I have really appreciated everyone sharing this journey with me. I hope you’ve enjoyed the ride so far!”
Honda British Talent Cup Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Casey O’GORMAN
|Honda
|25m52.822
|2
|Carter BROWN
|Honda
|+6.902
|3
|Jamie LYONS
|Honda
|+9.209
|4
|Evan BELFORD
|Honda
|+12.188
|5
|Johnny GARNESS
|Honda
|+12.312
|6
|Rhys STEPHENSON
|Honda
|+14.877
|7
|Bailey STUART-CAMPBELL
|Honda
|+25.617
|8
|Harrison CROSBY
|Honda
|+28.649
|9
|Rossi BANHAM
|Honda
|+33.502
|10
|Harley McCABE
|Honda
|+33.779
|11
|Kiyano VEIJER
|Honda
|+45.647
|12
|Corey TINKER
|Honda
|+46.129
|13
|Luca HOPKINS
|Honda
|+54.559
|14
|Ryan HITCHCOCK
|Honda
|+54.843
|15
|Lucas HILL
|Honda
|+55.107
|16
|Maik DUIN
|Honda
|+55.804
|17
|Julian CORREA
|Honda
|+56.037
|18
|Harrison MACKAY
|Honda
|+1m01.751
|19
|Josh BANNISTER
|Honda
|+1m07.656
|20
|Rossi DOBSON
|Honda
|+1m16.285
|21
|Peter WILLIS
|Honda
|+1m26.292
|22
|Troy JEFFREY
|Honda
|+1m28.514
|23
|Clayton EDMUNDS
|Honda
|+1m30.112
|24
|Alexander ROWAN
|Honda
|+1m31.629
|25
|Anthony EAGLE
|Honda
|+1m37.630
|26
|Holly HARRIS
|Honda
|+1m37.966
|27
|Daniel GOODMAN
|Honda
|1 Lap
|Not Classifieds
|DNF
|Cormac BUCHANAN
|Honda
|2 Laps
|DNF
|Lucas BROWN
|Honda
|7 Laps
|DNF
|JJ CUNNINGHAM
|Honda
|9 Laps
|DNF
|Harrison DESSOY
|Honda
|9 Laps
|DNF
|James COOK
|Honda
|10 Laps
Honda British Talent Cup Race Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Casey O’GORMAN (Honda)
|273
|2
|Carter BROWN (Honda)
|267
|3
|Evan BELFORD (Honda)
|244
|4
|Jamie LYONS (Honda)
|223
|5
|Johnny GARNESS (Honda)
|214
|6
|James COOK (Honda)
|144
|7
|Harrison CROSBY (Honda)
|142
|8
|Ollie WALKER (Honda)
|138
|9
|Sullivan MOUNSEY (Honda)
|110
|10
|Kiyano VEIJER (Honda)
|107
|11
|Cormac BUCHANAN (Honda)
|104
|12
|Bailey STUART-CAMPBELL (Honda)
|78
|13
|Rhys STEPHENSON (Honda)
|78
|14
|Troy JEFFREY (Honda)
|52
|15
|Ryan HITCHCOCK (Honda)
|46
|16
|Rossi BANHAM (Honda)
|45
|17
|Corey TINKER (Honda)
|43
|18
|Harley McCABE (Honda)
|40
|19
|Lucas BROWN (Honda)
|32
|20
|Mason JOHNSON (Honda)
|28
|21
|Luca HOPKINS (Honda)
|24
|22
|Julian CORREA (Honda)
|21
|23
|Harrison DESSOY (Honda)
|16
|24
|Rossi DOBSON (Honda)
|15
|25
|Josh BANNISTER (Honda)
|10
|26
|Harrison MACKAY (Honda)
|8
|27
|Lucas HILL (Honda)
|5
|28
|Alexander ROWAN (Honda)
|5
|29
|Maik DUIN (Honda)
|4
|30
|JJ CUNNINGHAM (Honda)
|4
HEL Performance British Junior Supersport Race One
Adon Davie dominated the Hel Performance British Junior Supersport race, taking the opening race win by over 16 seconds. After an action-packed opening few laps, Davie was able to make his way into the lead where he was able to extend away from the pursuing pack. Ash Barnes finished second ahead of Kam Dixon.
HEL Performance British Junior Supersport Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Adon DAVIE
|Kawasaki
|21m24.431
|2
|Ash BARNES
|Yamaha
|+16.098
|3
|Kam DIXON
|Kawasaki
|+41.350
|4
|Charlie ATKINS
|Kawasaki
|+48.799
|5
|Jack ROACH
|Kawasaki
|+52.436
|6
|Calum BEACH
|Kawasaki
|+52.635
|7
|Kieran KENT
|Kawasaki
|+1m05.356
|8
|Christopher JOHNSON
|Kawasaki
|+1m07.071
|9
|Cameron BROWN
|Kawasaki
|+1m22.295
|10
|Joe ELLIS
|Kawasaki
|+1m23.099
|11
|Joe FARRAGHER
|Kawasaki
|+1m44.962
|12
|Oliver MORGAN-EDWARDS
|Kawasaki
|+1m45.604
|13
|James ROSE
|Kawasaki
|+2m00.878
|14
|Christian SMITH
|Kawasaki
|+2m06.460
|15
|Bradley WILSON
|Kawasaki
|+2m07.325
|16
|Katie HAND
|Yamaha
|+2m15.130
|17
|Jamie HANKS-ELLIOTT
|Kawasaki
|+2m16.587
|18
|Jack SMITH
|Kawasaki
|+2m19.357
|19
|Scarlett ROBINSON
|Kawasaki
|+1 Lap
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Aaron LILLY
|Yamaha
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Declan CONNELL
|Kawasaki
|2 Laps
|DNF
|Lewis JONES
|Kawasaki
|2 Laps
|DNF
|James McMANUS
|Kawasaki
|4 Laps
|DNF
|Mikey HARDIE
|Kawasaki
|6 Laps
|DNF
|Cameron DAWSON
|Kawasaki
|7 Laps
|DNF
|Kieran SMITH
|Kawasaki
|7 Laps
|DNF
|Joseph THOMAS
|Kawasaki
|9 Laps
|DNF
|Lucca ALLEN
|Yamaha
|9 Laps
|DNF
|Zak SHELTON
|Kawasaki
|9 Laps
|DNF
|Annabel THOMAS
|Kawasaki
|/
HEL Performance British Junior Supersport Race Two
Adon Davie won the Junior Supersport race two as well, with a 2.309-second lead over second-placed Ash Barnes, while James McManus and Calum Beach battled for the final podium position, with McManus coming out on top.
Cameron Dawson currently leads the standings with a 43-point lead over second placed Ash Barnes, who holds 228-points to his 271. Kam Dixon is third after Donington, on 201-points.
The British Junior Supersport class has one round remaining at Brands Hatch.
HEL Performance British Junior Supersport Race Two Results
|Pos
|Name
|Gap
|1
|Adon DAVIE
|–
|2
|Ash BARNES
|2.309
|3
|James McMANUS
|3.776
|4
|Calum BEACH
|3.943
|5
|Kam DIXON
|5.612
|6
|Lucca ALLEN
|6.148
|7
|Kieran KENT
|8.68
|8
|Charlie ATKINS
|9.023
|9
|Zak SHELTON
|10.366
|10
|Cameron DAWSON
|10.972
|11
|Declan CONNELL
|32.686
|12
|Annabel THOMAS
|32.995
|13
|Jack ROACH
|45.773
|14
|Luke GILBY
|46.355
|15
|Joe ELLIS
|47.119
|16
|Lewis JONES
|47.457
|17
|Oliver MORGAN-EDWARDS
|01:19.2
|18
|James ROSE
|01:19.4
|19
|Aaron LILLY
|01:20.3
|20
|Christian SMITH
|01:22.7
|21
|Mikey HARDIE
|01:24.2
|22
|Bradley WILSON
|01:25.9
|23
|Kieran SMITH
|01:26.8
|24
|Harry COOK
|01:43.9
|25
|Jamie HANKS-ELLIOTT
|01:47.4
|26
|Katie HAND
|01:47.8
|27
|Jacob STEPHENSON
|01:50.6
|28
|Scarlett ROBINSON
|01:50.9
|29
|Jack SMITH
|02:08.1
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Christopher JOHNSON
|6 Laps
|DNF
|Joseph THOMAS
|7 Laps
|DNF
|Cameron BROWN
|9 Laps
|DNF
|Joe FARRAGHER
|–
HEL Performance British Junior Supersport Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider/Manufacturer
|Total
|1
|Cameron DAWSON (Kawasaki)
|271
|2
|Ash BARNES (Yamaha)
|228
|3
|Kam DIXON (Kawasaki)
|201
|4
|Adon DAVIE (Kawasaki)
|198
|5
|Lucca ALLEN (Yamaha)
|149
|6
|Joseph THOMAS (Kawasaki)
|105
|7
|Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Kawasaki)
|95
|8
|James McMANUS (Kawasaki)
|95
|9
|Zak SHELTON (Kawasaki)
|95
|10
|Joe FARRAGHER (Kawasaki)
|77
|11
|Mikey HARDIE (Kawasaki)
|63
|12
|Declan CONNELL (Kawasaki)
|61
|13
|Charlie ATKINS (Kawasaki)
|45
|14
|Osian JONES (Kawasaki)
|44
|15
|Lewis JONES (Kawasaki)
|34
|16
|Harry COOK (Yamaha)
|29
|17
|Chloe JONES (Yamaha)
|28
|18
|Cameron BROWN (Kawasaki)
|28
|19
|Calum BEACH (Kawasaki)
|28
|20
|Jack ROACH (Kawasaki)
|27
|21
|Finn SMART-WEEDEN (Kawasaki)
|26
|22
|Kieran KENT (Kawasaki)
|23
|23
|Connor SELLORS (Kawasaki)
|21
|24
|Christopher JOHNSON (Kawasaki)
|20
|25
|Annabel THOMAS (Kawasaki)
|20
|26
|Kieran SMITH (Kawasaki)
|17
|27
|Joe ELLIS (Kawasaki)
|15
|28
|Elliot DUFTON (Kawasaki)
|10
|29
|Jacob STEPHENSON (Yamaha)
|9
|30
|James ROSE (Kawasaki)
|8
|31
|Jack FERRIS (Kawasaki)
|7
|32
|Chris MOFFITT (Kawasaki)
|7
|33
|Bradley WILSON (Kawasaki)
|6
|34
|Oliver MORGAN-EDWARDS (Kawasaki)
|4
|35
|Alessandro VALENTE (KTM)
|2
|36
|Christian SMITH (Kawasaki)
|2
|35
|Luke GILBY (Yamaha)
|2