2021 BMW Scooters

BMW first introduced their full-size single-cylinder powered 350 cc scooter in 2017 with the C 400 X which was then joined by the more fully-featured C 400 GT the following year.

For 2021 BMW have updated the platform to meet Euro5 emissions standards which has necessitated a move to a ride-by-wire throttle system and more sophisticated engine management system.

The cylinder head has also come in for attention in order to increase efficiency and a new catalytic convertor helps clean up the other end of the fuel burning equation.

An impressive peak torque figure of 35 Nm arrives at 5750 rpm before building through to 34 horsepower at 7500 rpm and a top speed nudging 140 km/h.

It is, of course, a twist-and-go operation thanks to a CVT which means no gear changes are required. BMW claim that the CVT is smoother and more refined than before thanks to tighter build tolerances and other internal improvements.

The stability control system has also been upgraded with automatic calibration of different tyre sizes and is more progressive in its intervention.

New calipers adorn the twin-disc front and BMW claim that braking feel and progression from both ends is superior than its predecessors.

New colour schemes, including a special ‘Triple Black’ edition debut for 2021 on the C 400 GT while a ‘Style Sport’ colourway is available on the C 400 X.

We expect to be advised shortly as to when these machines are expected to hit the streets in Australia and whether any price changes will be applied.