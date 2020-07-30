2021 BMW Motorrad range

BMW have just dropped their new colour schemes for model year 2021 but missing from this announcement are the pending 40th anniversary models that we expected to spring forth from Munich. We presume that is because Motorrad might have a few special things in store for the 40th Anniversary of GS for the R 1250 GS in regards to model variants and special editions. We have already seen the 40th Anniversary F 750 and F 850 GS models revealed a fortnight ago (Link), but it looks as though we might have another couple of weeks to wait before seeing the R 1250 GS special models. The top rung Triple Black is rumoured to be making a return for model year 2021 in the GS range, watch this space…

What we do have though is a cavalcade of new colour treatments across the rest of the BMW Motorrad range and sportsbike lovers are in for a treat with the S 1000 RR, Australia’s most popular sportsbike, back in Black Storm Metallic.

BMW Motorrad Australia General Manager Andreas Lundgren

“These comprehensive updates go well beyond simply offering a new colour or two; they will provide whole new looks and even greater breadth of ability with options such as a USB charging port and M Endurance chain for the S 1000 RR.”

The S 1000 XR scores the tri-colour BMW Motorsport livery while the Option 719 range of accessories will now be available across more models than before.

Nigel Harvey

Head of Marketing and Product for BMW Motorrad Australia

“The introduction of traditional and iconic colours for some of our most successful models underlines our commitment to showcasing BMW Motorrad’s history while also providing a highly impressive appearance. We are also delighted to expand our successful Option 719 line and we are certain many of our customers will relish the opportunity to specify these parts to set their motorcycle apart and truly make it their own.”

2021 BMW S 1000 RR

New paint finish Black storm metallic Racing Red removed.

Changeover to EU-5

New optional equipment: Sports silencer*.

New optional equipment: M titanium exhaust system*.

New optional equipment: M milled parts package** (M clutch lever protector, M brake lever protector, M folding brake lever, M folding clutch lever, M engine protectors,

M rider footrest system left/right)

M rider footrest system left/right) New optional equipment: USB charging port

New optional equipment: M Endurance chain

2021 BMW S 1000 XR

New: Style Sport with Light white non-metallic / Racing Blue metallic / Racing Red, titanium sports silencer, M Endurance chain, Windshield Sport, additional Core Screen with Lap timer

Tank cover and card pocket in motorcycle colour

New optional equipment: Titanium sports silencer

Touring package with expanded content. USB charging port, new luggage rack with

integrated holder for 30 l and 49 l top case.

integrated holder for 30 l and 49 l top case. Revised optional equipment: Luggage rack with integrated holder for 30 l and 49 l top

case.

case. New optional equipment: M milled parts package* (M folding brake lever, M folding

clutch lever, M engine protector left, M rider footrests right/left and M pillion passenger

footrests right/left)

clutch lever, M engine protector left, M rider footrests right/left and M pillion passenger footrests right/left) New optional equipment: USB charging port

New optional equipment: M Endurance chain

BMW R 1250 RS

Style Sport in Austin Yellow metallic now with new frame colour in matt black, Option 719 Stardust metallic removed

Changeover to EU-5

New optional equipment: Driving Modes Pro option now includes engine drag torque

control

control Extended optional equipment: Driving Modes Pro now includes Core Screen Sport

New optional equipment: Option 719 milled parts package Shadow with engine

housing cover front and cylinder head covers anodised in black/silver

housing cover front and cylinder head covers anodised in black/silver New optional equipment: Option 719 milled parts package Shadow II with hand levers,

rider footrests and foot lever as well as expansion tank covers anodised in Black/Silver

rider footrests and foot lever as well as expansion tank covers anodised in Black/Silver New optional equipment: Option 719 milled parts packages Storm/Storm II with the

same parts as in Option 719 milled parts packages Shadow/Shadow II

same parts as in Option 719 milled parts packages Shadow/Shadow II Option 719 HP milled parts package, HP milled parts package II and Option 719 seat have been removed

Sports silencer replaces previous HP rear silencer

BMW R 1250 R

Style Exclusive with new paint finish Mineral Grey metallic. Pollux metallic matt, Style Exclusive and Option 719 Stardust metallic have been removed

Style HP renamed Style Sport

Changeover to EU-5

New optional equipment: Driving Modes Pro option now includes engine drag torque

control

control Extended optional equipment: Driving Modes Pro now includes Core Screen Sport •

New optional equipment: Option 719 milled parts package Shadow with engine

housing cover front and cylinder head covers anodised in black/silver

housing cover front and cylinder head covers anodised in black/silver New optional equipment: Option 719 milled parts package Shadow II with mirrors, hand

levers, rider footrests and foot lever as well as expansion tank covers anodised in

Black/Silver

levers, rider footrests and foot lever as well as expansion tank covers anodised in Black/Silver New optional equipment: Option 719 milled parts packages Storm/Storm II with the

same parts as in option 719 milled parts packages Shadow/Shadow II

same parts as in option 719 milled parts packages Shadow/Shadow II Option 719 HP milled parts package, HP milled parts package II and option 719 seat

have been removed

have been removed Sports silencer replaces previous HP rear silencer

M Lightweight battery replaces previous HP battery

BMW K 1600 GT

New paint finish Option 719 Mineral White metallic. Option 719 Stardust metallic and Option 719 Blue Planet metallic/Ivory have been removed

Frame and engine in black for all colour versions

Reversing aid and adaptive turning light are now standard

Tyre pressure control RDC and daylight running light are now standard

Changes to tour package content. Expanded to include LED auxiliary headlights and

engine protection bars, reversing aid is now standard.

engine protection bars, reversing aid is now standard. Safety package has been removed

BMW K 1600 GTL

New paint finishes Manhattan metallic, Style Elegance and Option 719 Mineral White metallic. Pollux metallic, Style Elegance and Option 719 Stardust metallic as well as Option 719 Blue Planet metallic / Ivory have been removed

Reversing aid and adaptive turning light are now standard

Tyre pressure control RDC and daylight running light are now standard

Changes to comfort package content. Expanded to include engine protection bars

Safety package has been removed

BMW K 1600 B

New paint finish Mars Red metallic; Imperial Blue metallic has been removed

Reversing aid and adaptive turning light are now standard

Tyre pressure control RDC and daylight running light are now standard

Engine protection bars and LED auxiliary headlights

Changes to touring package content. LED auxiliary headlights, audio system, engine protection bars, running boards.

Changes to comfort package content. Shift Assistant Pro, keyless ride, central locking, alarm system. Additional LED headlight removed

Safety package has been removed

BMW K 1600 Grand America

New paint finish Mars Red metallic; Imperial Blue metallic has been removed

Reversing aid and adaptive turning light are now standard

Tyre pressure control RDC and daylight running light are now standard

Changes to comfort package content. Shift Assistant Pro, Keyless Ride, central locking, alarm system. Additional LED headlight removed

Safety package has been removed

BMW F 900 R and F 900 XR

New optional equipment: New activation concept for driving modes Pro. Coding plug is dropped.

* available from October 2020

** available from September 2020