2021 BMW R 18 Classic

A slew of new models were always going to spin out of the new Big Boxer engine after the debut of the R 18. The first addition to the range broke cover overnight and it is, predictably, a bagger.

The new BMW R 18 Classic is essentially a touring version of the R 18 complete with a large windscreen, passenger seat, saddle bags, additional LED headlights and 16-inch front wheel. It will arrive in Australia during the first quarter of 2021.

The highlights of the new BMW R 18 Classic

Windshield (removable).

Saddle bags (removable).

Passenger seat (removable).

Additional LED headlight.

16-inch front wheel.

Electronic Cruise Control as standard.

The centrepiece of the new BMW R 18 Classic and R 18 is the new 1802 cc two-cylinder ‘Big Boxer’ engine. Both its dominating appearance and technology reflect a continuation of the traditional air-cooled boxer engines. From 2,000 to 4,000 rpm, over 150 Nm of torque is available at all times while peak power is 91 horsepower at 4750 rpm.

The centrepiece of the suspension in the new R 18 Classic is a double-loop steel tube frame. Its design perpetuates the longstanding BMW Motorrad tradition of this frame type.

The suspension elements of the new BMW R 18 Classic and R 18 deliberately dispense with electronic adjustment options. Instead, a telescopic fork and a directly mounted shock with travel-dependent damping and adjustable spring preload looks after suspension duties.

Fork tube diameter is 49 mm, while the suspension travel is 120 mm at the front and 90 mm at the rear.

The new BMW R 18 Classic and R 18 are stopped by a twin disc front end and a single disc brake at the rear in conjunction with four-piston fixed calipers.

The new BMW R 18 Classic and R 18 feature mid-mount pegs.

Three standard riding modes “Rain”, “Roll” and “Rock” adapt to individual rider preferences and conditions.

Standard trim also includes ASC (Automatic Stability Control, disengageable) and engine drag torque control (MSR).

Among other options, a reverse assist makes manoeuvring convenient, while the Hill Start Control function facilitates uphill starts.

The new R 18 will be offered worldwide as an exclusive R 18 Classic First Edition and R 18 First Edition right from launch, with a standard model reserved additionally for certain markets. It combines the R 18 look with exclusive equipment features in a classic black finish with white double-lined paintwork. Other highlights include numerous chrome surfaces, a seat badge and a “First Edition” chrome clasp on the side covers.

Common highlights of the new BMW R 18 Classic and R 18