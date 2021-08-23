2021 British Superbike Championship
Round Six Cadwell Park – Support Classes
Images by David Yeomans
British Supersport/GP2 Race 1
Harry Truelove took his second win of the Quattro Plant British Supersport season in style at Cadwell Park, taking the sprint race victory by 0.026 from Jack Kennedy and Ben Currie.
It was Trulove who bagged the lead after the opening lap, making the best start from pole and began to hold off Bradley Perie and Ben Currie. At the end of the opening set of four laps began a four man battle for the lead, with Jack Kennedy joining the leading group.
The local man Truelove began to pull a gap over the chasing pack at half race distance, holding the advantage to 0.732 over Perie, with Currie and Kennedy battling it out for third. With two laps to go Harry had a second lead over the field, but it would be left between Kennedy and Currie to battle for second after Brad Perie crashed out. Truelove rode sensibly but a small mistake at the final corner saw him have to beat Kennedy to the drag to the line to collect his second win in as many races.
British Supersport/GP2 Race 1 Results
|Pos
|CL
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|SSP
|Harry TRUELOVE
|Yamaha
|18m03.759
|2
|SSP
|Jack KENNEDY
|Kawasaki
|+0.026
|3
|SSP
|Ben CURRIE
|Kawasaki
|+1.675
|4
|GP2
|Jack SCOTT
|Harris
|+4.425
|5
|SSP
|Brandon PAASCH
|Triumph
|+7.097
|6
|SSP
|Lee JOHNSTON
|Yamaha
|+9.333
|7
|GP2
|Charlie NESBITT
|Kalex
|+11.878
|8
|SSP
|Eunan McGLINCHEY
|Kawasaki
|+15.733
|9
|GP2
|Cameron HORSMAN
|Chassis Factory
|+28.946
|10
|SSP
|James HIND
|Yamaha
|+29.680
|11
|SSP
|Kyle SMITH
|Triumph
|+34.837
|12
|GP2
|Cameron FRASER
|Chassis Factory
|+46.613
|13
|SSP
|Jamie van SIKKELERUS
|Yamaha
|/
|14
|SSP
|Scott SWANN
|Yamaha
|+46.848
|15
|SSP
|Phil WAKEFIELD
|Yamaha
|+1n00.798
|16
|GP2
|Harvey CLARIDGE
|Chassis Factory
|+1n01.202
|17
|SSP
|Joe DUGGAN
|Kawasaki
|+1n16.806
|18
|SSP
|Ben TOLLIDAY
|Yamaha
|+1n23.552
|Not Classified
|DNF
|SSP
|Rhys IRWIN
|Yamaha
|1 Lap
|DNF
|SSP
|Bradley PERIE
|Yamaha
|2 Laps
|DNF
|GP2
|Dan JONES
|Spirit
|2 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Sam MUNRO
|Yamaha
|3 Laps
|DNF
|GP2
|Jake ARCHER
|Kalex
|3 Laps
|DNF
|GP2
|Aaron RIDEWOOD
|Yamaha
|5 Laps
|DNF
|GP2
|Conor WHEELER
|Harris
|6 Laps
|DNF
|GP2
|Harry ROWLINGS
|ABM Evo
|/
British Supersport/GP2 Race 2
Harry Truelove made it three in a row in the Quattro Group British Supersport class, dominating the feature race at Cadwell Park. Launching off the line, Truelove was unchallenged on his way to another win, but it was a dramatic race behind him.
After a close battle over the opening few laps between Jack Jennedy, Ben Currie and Bradley Perie, disaster would strike Kennedy at the halfway point when the series leader crashed out of second.
With Currie able to pull away for a safe second, it was the GP2 machine of Charlie Nesbitt that was third across the line, with Bradley Perie taking the final podium position in the Supersport class. Currie had destroyed a bike in morning warm-up so P2 was a good way to bounce back.
Joining Nesbitt on the GP2 podium was Jones and Horsman who had a close battle over the final few laps.
British Supersport/GP2 Race 2 Results
|Pos
|CL
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|SSP
|Harry TRUELOVE
|Yamaha
|24m06.660
|2
|SSP
|Ben CURRIE
|Kawasaki
|+7.825
|3
|GP2
|Charlie NESBITT
|Kalex
|+9.010
|4
|SSP
|Bradley PERIE
|Yamaha
|+11.489
|5
|SSP
|Lee JOHNSTON
|Yamaha
|+20.055
|6
|SSP
|Kyle SMITH
|Triumph
|+26.226
|7
|GP2
|Dan JONES
|Spirit
|+29.299
|8
|GP2
|Cameron HORSMAN
|Chassis Factory
|+29.418
|9
|SSP
|James HIND
|Yamaha
|+36.322
|10
|SSP
|Jamie van SIKKELERUS
|Yamaha
|+43.687
|11
|SSP
|Sam MUNRO
|Yamaha
|+52.382
|12
|GP2
|Cameron FRASER
|Chassis Factory
|+57.293
|13
|GP2
|Conor WHEELER
|Harris
|+1m02.685
|14
|GP2
|Jake ARCHER
|Kalex
|+1m02.950
|15
|SSP
|Scott SWANN
|Yamaha
|+1m08.495
|16
|GP2
|Harry ROWLINGS
|ABM Evo
|+1m16.833
|17
|SSP
|Phil WAKEFIELD
|Yamaha
|+1m23.320
|18
|GP2
|Harvey CLARIDGE
|Chassis Factory
|+1m23.573
|19
|GP2
|Aaron RIDEWOOD
|TCR Yamaha
|+1m24.149
|20
|SSP
|Joe DUGGAN
|Kawasaki
|+1m35.370
|21
|SSP
|Ben TOLLIDAY
|Yamaha
|+1 Lap
|Not Classified
|DNF
|SSP
|Jack KENNEDY
|Kawasaki
|11 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Eunan McGLINCHEY
|Kawasaki
|12 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Brandon PAASCH
|Triumph
|13 Laps
|DNF
|GP2
|Jack SCOTT
|Harris
|13 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Rhys IRWIN
|Yamaha
|15 Laps
British Supersport Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jack KENNEDY (Kawasaki)
|182
|2
|Bradley PERIE (Yamaha)
|179
|3
|Ben CURRIE (Kawasaki)
|176
|4
|Kyle SMITH (Triumph)
|152
|5
|Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha)
|141
|6
|Harry TRUELOVE (Yamaha)
|138
|7
|Eunan McGLINCHEY (Kawasaki)
|119
|8
|Brandon PAASCH (Triumph)
|104
|9
|Jamie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha)
|72
|10
|James HIND (Yamaha)
|67
|11
|Korie McGREEVY (Yamaha)
|53
|12
|Rhys IRWIN (Yamaha)
|53
|13
|Sam MUNRO (Yamaha)
|47
|14
|Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha)
|46
|15
|Scott SWANN (Yamaha)
|38
|16
|Joe DUGGAN (Kawasaki)
|25
|17
|Cederic BLOCH (Kawasaki)
|20
|18
|Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha)
|14
|19
|Joseph LOUGHLIN (Yamaha)
|9
|20
|Stephen THOMAS (Triumph)
|6
|21
|Dominic HERBERTSON (Kawasaki)
|4
|22
|David KRAWIECKI (Yamaha)
|4
|23
|Jody LEES (Kawasaki)
|4
|24
|Charles HARDISTY (Yamaha)
|4
|25
|Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha)
|1
British GP2 Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Charlie NESBITT (Kalex)
|285
|2
|Mason LAW (Spirit)
|190
|3
|Cameron HORSMAN (Chassis Factory)
|146
|4
|Jack SCOTT (Harris)
|144
|5
|Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory)
|109
|6
|Dan JONES (Spirit)
|102
|7
|Jamie PERRIN (Spirit)
|90
|8
|Jake ARCHER (Kalex)
|86
|9
|Harry ROWLINGS (ABM Evo)
|84
|10
|Conor WHEELER (Harris)
|81
|11
|Harvey CLARIDGE (Chassis Factory)
|56
|12
|Aaron RIDEWOOD (TCR Yamaha)
|26
Pirelli National Superstock Race
Tom Neave took a thrilling victory in the Pirelli National Superstock race at Cadwell Park, taking the win by 0.7s. It was Chrissy Rouse who grabbed the holeshot, storming through from the third row of the grid. However, Tom Neave had soon found a way through by lap three before a red flag for rain on lap four saw the race stopped.
It was a repeat performance on the restart, with Rouse grabbing the holeshot ahead of Alex Olsen, but it was a five rider battle throughout the opening laps. Taking the lead on lap five, Olsen was able to edge away from the pursuers. However, a fast charging Neave moved through on the penultimate lap to take the win ahead of Olsen and McConnell. The South Australian moved back into third in the championship standings.
Pirelli National Superstock Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Tom NEAVE
|Honda
|14m59.721
|2
|Alex OLSEN
|BMW
|+0.751
|3
|Billy McCONNELL
|BMW
|+0.967
|4
|Fraser ROGERS
|Aprilia
|+1.635
|5
|Chrissy ROUSE
|Kawasaki
|+2.455
|6
|Tom WARD
|Suzuki
|+5.133
|7
|Richard KERR
|Honda
|+6.375
|8
|Lewis ROLLO
|Kawasaki
|+7.203
|9
|Tom OLIVER
|Suzuki
|+7.586
|10
|Shane RICHARDSON
|BMW
|+7.842
|11
|Brayden ELLIOTT
|Suzuki
|+8.107
|12
|Jordan WEAVING
|Kawasaki
|+10.108
|13
|Ashley BEECH
|Suzuki
|+12.425
|14
|TJ TOMS
|Kawasaki
|+14.249
|15
|Damon REES
|BMW
|+14.379
|16
|Phil CROWE
|BMW
|+14.970
|17
|James EAST
|Aprilia
|+17.178
|18
|Ian HUTCHINSON
|Yamaha
|+24.027
|19
|Max STAINTON
|BMW
|+24.220
|20
|Matt TRUELOVE
|BMW
|+24.836
|21
|Rob McNEALY
|BMW
|+26.545
|22
|Connor CUMMINS
|Honda
|+26.987
|23
|David ALLINGHAM
|BMW
|+33.980
|24
|David BROOK
|Honda
|+44.315
|25
|Ben LUXTON
|Kawasaki
|+44.739
|26
|Jenny TINMOUTH
|Honda
|+48.054
|27
|Dave SELLERS
|Suzuki
|+48.192
|28
|Dave MACKAY
|Suzuki
|+48.378
|29
|Sam HOLME
|Kawasaki
|+48.697
|30
|Anthony MOORE
|Suzuki
|+1m00.696
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Max MORGAN
|Kawasaki
|6 Laps
Pirelli National Superstock Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tom NEAVE (Honda)
|138
|2
|Alex OLSEN (BMW)
|133
|3
|Billy McCONNELL (BMW)
|123
|4
|Fraser ROGERS (Aprilia)
|120
|5
|Luke MOSSEY (Kawasaki)
|112
|6
|Taylor MACKENZIE (BMW)
|112
|7
|Chrissy ROUSE (Kawasaki)
|95
|8
|Lewis ROLLO (Kawasaki)
|86
|9
|Keith FARMER (Kawasaki)
|47
|10
|Ian HUTCHINSON (Yamaha)
|47
|11
|Luke STAPLEFORD (Suzuki)
|46
|12
|Tim NEAVE (Suzuki)
|41
|13
|Luke HEDGER (Suzuki)
|40
|14
|Tom OLIVER (Suzuki)
|40
|15
|Levi DAY (Suzuki)
|39
|16
|Brayden ELLIOTT (Suzuki)
|39
|17
|Tom WARD (Suzuki)
|34
|18
|Richard KERR (Honda)
|25
|19
|David ALLINGHAM (BMW)
|18
|20
|Jordan WEAVING (Kawasaki)
|17
|21
|Shane RICHARDSON (BMW)
|12
|22
|Damon REES (BMW)
|11
|23
|James EAST (Aprilia)
|6
|24
|Brent HARRAN (Suzuki)
|5
|25
|Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki)
|5
|26
|Ashley BEECH (Suzuki)
|3
|27
|Lee WILLIAMS (Kawasaki)
|2
|28
|TJ TOMS (Kawasaki)
|2
|29
|Callum GRIGOR (Kawasaki)
|1
|30
|Matt TRUELOVE (BMW)
|1
Pirelli National Junior Superstock Race
Joe Talbot took victory in the Pirelli National Junior Superstock race at Cadwell Park, holding off a fast-charging Zak Corderoy. Talbot grabbed the holeshot and was able to build a commanding lead of over ten seconds at the front. However, as the circuit continued to dry Corderoy was on a charge, reducing the gap by seconds every lap, eventually finishing 2.6s behind.
Owen Jenner completed the podium in third, ahead of Liam Delves, Asher Durham, Sal Laffins and Caolan Irwin.
Pirelli National Junior Superstock Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Joe TALBOT
|Kawasaki
|19m19.581
|2
|Zak CORDEROY
|Yamaha
|+2.617
|3
|Owen JENNER
|Kawasaki
|+3.517
|4
|Liam DELVES
|Kawasaki
|+5.490
|5
|Asher DURHAM
|Kawasaki
|+16.823
|6
|Sam LAFFINS
|Kawasaki
|+17.026
|7
|Caolan IRWIN
|Yamaha
|+34.424
|8
|Aaron SILVESTER
|Yamaha
|+37.926
|9
|George STANLEY
|Kawasaki
|+38.410
|10
|Kade VERWEY
|Kawasaki
|+42.404
|11
|Harry FOWLE
|Triumph
|+43.017
|12
|Max COOK
|Kawasaki
|+49.768
|13
|Daniel BROOKS
|Kawasaki
|+53.932
|14
|Kier ARMSTRONG
|Kawasaki
|+1m11.643
|15
|Lewis JONES
|Kawasaki
|+1m14.217
|16
|Andrew SMYTH
|Kawasaki
|+1m21.695
|17
|Luke VERWEY
|Kawasaki
|+1m22.096
|18
|Louis VALLELEY
|Yamaha
|+1m22.555
|19
|Lynden LEATHERLAND
|Yamaha
|+1m22.643
|20
|Jack BEDNAREK
|Yamaha
|+1m34.868
|21
|Nathan DRURY
|Kawasaki
|+1 Lap
|22
|Toby REYNOLDS
|Yamaha
|+1 Lap
|23
|Jake CAMPBELL
|Kawasaki
|+1 Lap
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Josh COWARD
|Kawasaki – Coward Racing
|5 Laps
|DNF
|Charlie FARRER
|Yamaha
|7 Laps
|DNF
|Jake HOPPER
|Yamaha
|7 Laps
|DNF
|Franco BOURNE
|Kawasaki
|8 Laps
|DNF
|Cameron HALL
|Kawasaki
|8 Laps
|DNF
|Jack NIXON
|Yamaha
|9 Laps
|DNF
|Adam HARTGROVE
|Yamaha
|9 Laps
|DNF
|Seth CRUMP
|Kawasaki
|9 Laps
|DNF
|Eugene McMANUS
|Kawasaki
|10 Laps
|/
|Connor THOMSON
|Yamaha
|/
Pirelli National Junior Superstock Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Joe TALBOT (Kawasaki)
|154
|2
|Jack NIXON (Yamaha)
|152
|3
|Zak CORDEROY (Yamaha)
|122
|4
|George STANLEY (Kawasaki)
|122
|5
|Liam DELVES (Kawasaki)
|84
|6
|Eugene McMANUS (Kawasaki)
|72
|7
|Louis VALLELEY (Yamaha)
|55
|8
|Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki)
|52
|9
|Sam LAFFINS (Kawasaki)
|45
|10
|Owen JENNER (Kawasaki)
|44
|11
|Max COOK (Kawasaki)
|39
|12
|Adam HARTGROVE (Yamaha)
|37
|13
|Daniel BROOKS (Kawasaki)
|36
|14
|James ALDERSON (Triumph)
|35
|15
|Franco BOURNE (Kawasaki)
|34
|16
|Kade VERWEY (Kawasaki)
|31
|17
|Aaron SILVESTER (Yamaha)
|27
|18
|Charlie FARRER (Yamaha)
|27
|19
|Simon REID (Yamaha)
|25
|20
|Caolan IRWIN (Yamaha)
|18
|21
|Jack BEDNAREK (Yamaha)
|13
|22
|Seth CRUMP (Kawasaki)
|10
|23
|Matt BOWER (Kawasaki)
|7
|24
|Cameron HALL (Kawasaki)
|7
|25
|Harry FOWLE (Triumph)
|5
|26
|Luke VERWEY (Kawasaki)
|4
|27
|Kier ARMSTRONG (Kawasaki)
|2
|28
|Lewis JONES (Kawasaki)
|1
Ducati TriOptions Cup Race 1
Josh Day collected his fifth victory of the season at Cadwell Park in dominant fashion with Chris the ‘Stalker’ Walker and David Shoubridge rounding out the podium.
It was defending Champ Day who made the best start and grabbed the holeshot from the lights and after the first lap he had a 1.5 second gap over Walker, who was holding off Luke Jones. By half race distance Day had extended his lead to over four seconds over the ‘Stalker’ who was now being hounded by David Shoubridge.
Day continued to extend the gap over the remaining five laps, posting the fastest lap of the weekend in the process, and took the flag with a six second advantage to take another victory in 2021. Walker also pushed hard to break the chasing Shoubridge to collect his third podium of the season.
Ducati TriOptions Cup Race 1 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Josh DAY
|Ducati
|15m28.319
|2
|Chris WALKER
|Ducati
|+5.772
|3
|David SHOUBRIDGE
|Ducati
|+6.019
|4
|Craig NEVE
|Ducati
|+7.770
|5
|Edmund BEST
|Ducati
|+14.273
|6
|John McGUINNESS
|Ducati
|+17.002
|7
|Elliott PINSON
|Ducati
|+23.434
|8
|Sam COX
|Ducati
|+26.650
|9
|David JONES
|Ducati
|+27.204
|10
|Alberto SOLERA
|Ducati
|+43.387
|11
|Michael TUSTIN
|Ducati
|+43.624
|12
|Daniel BOUCHER
|Ducati
|+43.922
|13
|Carl STEVENS
|Ducati
|+45.102
|14
|Dijon COMPTON
|Ducati
|+45.483
|15
|Lee McLAUGHLIN
|Ducati
|+47.689
|16
|Matthew JONES
|Ducati
|+49.363
|17
|Ewan POTTER
|Ducati
|+57.087
|18
|Jacque FOLEY
|Ducati
|+57.500
|19
|Oliver SAVAGE
|Ducati
|+57.770
|20
|Max LOFTHOUSE
|Ducati
|+58.135
|21
|Lee DEVONPORT
|Ducati
|+59.989
|22
|Matt STEVENS
|Ducati
|+1m02.714
|23
|Illiam QUAYLE
|Ducati
|+1m02.918
|24
|Matt BAINBRIDGE
|Ducati
|+1m07.692
|25
|Ben FALLA
|Ducati
|+1m11.401
|26
|Stephen TAYLOR
|Ducati
|+1m19.647
|27
|Tom STEVENS
|Ducati
|+1m27.533
|28
|Peter HASLER
|Ducati
|+1m45.898
|Not Classifieds
|DNF
|Luke JONES
|Ducati
|3 Laps
|DNF
|Simon BASTABLE
|Ducati
|5 Laps
Ducati TriOptions Cup Race 2
Craig Neve took victory in the second Ducati TriOptions Cup race at Cadwell, beating Chris Walker by over five seconds. It was Josh Day who grabbed the holeshot to lead the opening laps, but as the circuit dried out the reigning champion found his lead diminished, with Neve and Walker finding their way through.
Edging away at the front, Neve was able to take chequered flag while a fast-charging Luke Jones was able to take the final rostrum position.
Ducati TriOptions Cup Race 2 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Craig NEVE
|Ducati
|19m57.324
|2
|Chris WALKER
|Ducati
|+5.149
|3
|Luke JONES
|Ducati
|+6.766
|4
|Josh DAY
|Ducati
|+14.045
|5
|David SHOUBRIDGE
|Ducati
|+31.611
|6
|Dijon COMPTON
|Ducati
|+57.513
|7
|Alberto SOLERA
|Ducati
|+1m01.306
|8
|David JONES
|Ducati
|+1m04.553
|9
|Matthew JONES
|Ducati
|+1m06.258
|10
|Michael TUSTIN
|Ducati
|+1m07.698
|11
|Carl STEVENS
|Ducati
|+1m12.719
|12
|Elliott PINSON
|Ducati
|+1m14.874
|13
|Sam COX
|Ducati
|+1m15.775
|14
|Oliver SAVAGE
|Ducati
|+1m16.597
|15
|Daniel BOUCHER
|Ducati
|+1m18.679
|16
|Illiam QUAYLE
|Ducati
|+1m19.619
|17
|Lee DEVONPORT
|Ducati
|+1m25.188
|18
|Ewan POTTER
|Ducati
|+1m40.629
|19
|Simon BASTABLE
|Ducati
|+1m40.660
|20
|Max LOFTHOUSE
|Ducati
|+1m41.076
|21
|Tom STEVENS
|Ducati
|+1m42.422
|22
|Matt BAINBRIDGE
|Ducati
|+1m44.589
|23
|Ben FALLA
|Ducati
|+1 Lap
|24
|Peter HASLER
|Ducati
|+1 Lap
|25
|Stephen TAYLOR
|Ducati
|+1 Lap
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Matt STEVENS
|Ducati
|2 Laps
|DNF
|Lee McLAUGHLIN
|Ducati
|3 Laps
|DNF
|John McGUINNESS
|Ducati
|5 Laps
|DNF
|Jacque FOLEY
|Ducati
|11 Laps
Ducati TriOptions Cup Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Josh DAY (Ducati)
|168
|2
|Chris WALKER (Ducati)
|129
|3
|Elliott PINSON (Ducati)
|114
|4
|David SHOUBRIDGE (Ducati)
|96
|5
|Edmund BEST (Ducati)
|93
|6
|Craig NEVE (Ducati)
|79
|7
|John McGUINNESS (Ducati)
|77
|8
|Carl STEVENS (Ducati)
|50
|9
|Michael TUSTIN (Ducati)
|49
|10
|Sam COX (Ducati)
|47
|11
|Alberto SOLERA (Ducati)
|45
|12
|David JONES (Ducati)
|43
|13
|Daniel BOUCHER (Ducati)
|21
|14
|Seb BULPIN (Ducati)
|18
|15
|Luke JONES (Ducati)
|16
|16
|Matthew JONES (Ducati)
|13
|17
|Dijon COMPTON (Ducati)
|12
|18
|Jacque FOLEY (Ducati)
|10
|19
|Lee DEVONPORT (Ducati)
|8
|20
|Ben FALLA (Ducati)
|7
|21
|Ewan POTTER (Ducati)
|6
|22
|Oliver SAVAGE (Ducati)
|6
|23
|Lee McLAUGHLIN (Ducati)
|5
|24
|Max LOFTHOUSE (Ducati)
|3
|25
|Matt STEVENS (Ducati)
|3
|26
|Richard SPENCER-FLEET (Ducati)
|2
GP Originals Race 1
The GP Originals, a series dedicated to period, racing specification to-stroke 250 and 350 cc motorcycles from the 1970s through to the early 1980s joined the British Superbike support card at Cadwell Park. The field is largely made up of TZ250 and TZ350 Yamaha motorcycles.
GP Originals Race 1 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Ant HART
|Harris TZ
|16m45.004
|2
|Dan JACKSON
|Harris TZ
|+30.721
|3
|Gary VINES
|Yamaha TZ
|+31.253
|4
|Chris MOORE
|BSR TZ
|+42.765
|5
|Nick WILLIAMSON
|Yamaha TZ
|+57.126
|6
|Roy CHAPMAN
|Harris TZ
|+58.051
|7
|Paul WHITING
|Spondon TZ
|+1m05.706
|8
|Jason BURRILL
|BSR TZ
|+1m05.999
|9
|Mark LINTON
|Yamaha TZ
|+1m06.732
|10
|Michael GRIGSON
|Yamaha TZ
|+1m08.065
|11
|Liam McCARTER
|Spondon TZ
|+1m08.714
|12
|Colin SLEIGH
|Yamaha TZ
|+1m24.200
|13
|Sian BROOKS
|Yamaha TZ
|+1m32.388
|14
|Derek CRIPPS
|Yamaha TZ
|+1m36.369
|15
|Danny MURPHY
|Harris TZ
|+1 Lap
|16
|Nick ANDERSON
|Yamaha TZ
|+1 Lap
|17
|Andy GREEN
|Yamaha TZ
|+1 Lap
|18
|Keith MILLEN (M)
|Yamaha TZ
|+1 Lap
|19
|Mike McDONNELL
|Yamaha TZ
|+1 Lap
|20
|Derek SKINNER
|Yamaha TZ
|+1 Lap
|21
|Dave GRIGSON
|Yamaha TZ
|+1 Lap
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Nigel PALMER
|Yamaha TZ
|4 Laps
|DNF
|Ewan HAMILTON
|BSR TZ
|4 Laps
|DNF
|Phil ATKINSON
|BSR TZ
|6 Laps
|DNF
|Glen ENGLISH
|Yamaha TZ
|9 Laps
|DNF
|John HANNAFOR
|Yamaha TZ
|/
GP Originals Race 2
Ant Hart couldn’t back up his victory in the second bout after the Harris TZ rider only completed a single lap in the second bout which left Glen English to take victory ahead of Chris Moore and Dan Jackson.
GP Originals Race 2 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Glen ENGLISH
|Yamaha TZ
|15m29.610
|2
|Chris MOORE
|BSR TZ G
|+0.098
|3
|Dan JACKSON
|Harris TZ
|+3.340
|4
|Gary VINES
|Yamaha TZ
|+18.171
|5
|Paul WHITING
|Spondon TZ
|+24.275
|6
|Michael GRIGSON
|Yamaha TZ
|+24.636
|7
|Roy CHAPMAN (M)
|Harris TZ
|+25.248
|8
|Nick ANDERSON
|Yamaha TZ
|+28.686
|9
|Mark LINTON
|Yamaha TZ
|+29.056
|10
|Nick WILLIAMSON (M)
|Yamaha TZ
|+33.525
|11
|Liam McCARTER
|Spondon TZ
|+33.839
|12
|Jason BURRILL
|BSR TZ
|+36.029
|13
|Colin SLEIGH
|Yamaha TZ
|+39.818
|14
|Sian BROOKS
|Yamaha TZ
|+51.093
|15
|Derek CRIPPS
|Yamaha TZ
|+59.009
|16
|Danny MURPHY (M)
|Harris TZ
|+1m24.912
|17
|Andy GREEN
|Yamaha TZ
|+1m26.525
|18
|Mike McDONNELL
|Yamaha TZ
|+1m46.483
|19
|Derek SKINNER (M)
|Yamaha TZ
|1 Lap
|20
|Keith MILLEN (M)
|Yamaha TZ
|1 Lap
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Nigel PALMER (M)
|Yamaha TZ
|4 Laps
|DNF
|Phil ATKINSON
|BSR TZ
|5 Laps
|DNF
|Ant HART
|Harris TZ
|8 Laps
|DNF
|Dave GRIGSON (M)
|Yamaha TZ
|8 Laps
|DNF
|Ian WALTON (M)
|Harris TZ
|/
|DNF
|John HANNAFORD (M)
|Yamaha TZ
|/
|DNF
|James HILLIER
|Yamaha TZ
|/
|DNF
|Ewan HAMILTON (M)
|BSR TZ
|/