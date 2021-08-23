2021 British Superbike Championship

Round Six Cadwell Park – Support Classes

Images by David Yeomans

British Supersport/GP2 Race 1

Harry Truelove took his second win of the Quattro Plant British Supersport season in style at Cadwell Park, taking the sprint race victory by 0.026 from Jack Kennedy and Ben Currie.

It was Trulove who bagged the lead after the opening lap, making the best start from pole and began to hold off Bradley Perie and Ben Currie. At the end of the opening set of four laps began a four man battle for the lead, with Jack Kennedy joining the leading group.

The local man Truelove began to pull a gap over the chasing pack at half race distance, holding the advantage to 0.732 over Perie, with Currie and Kennedy battling it out for third. With two laps to go Harry had a second lead over the field, but it would be left between Kennedy and Currie to battle for second after Brad Perie crashed out. Truelove rode sensibly but a small mistake at the final corner saw him have to beat Kennedy to the drag to the line to collect his second win in as many races.

British Supersport/GP2 Race 1 Results

Pos CL Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 SSP Harry TRUELOVE Yamaha 18m03.759 2 SSP Jack KENNEDY Kawasaki +0.026 3 SSP Ben CURRIE Kawasaki +1.675 4 GP2 Jack SCOTT Harris +4.425 5 SSP Brandon PAASCH Triumph +7.097 6 SSP Lee JOHNSTON Yamaha +9.333 7 GP2 Charlie NESBITT Kalex +11.878 8 SSP Eunan McGLINCHEY Kawasaki +15.733 9 GP2 Cameron HORSMAN Chassis Factory +28.946 10 SSP James HIND Yamaha +29.680 11 SSP Kyle SMITH Triumph +34.837 12 GP2 Cameron FRASER Chassis Factory +46.613 13 SSP Jamie van SIKKELERUS Yamaha / 14 SSP Scott SWANN Yamaha +46.848 15 SSP Phil WAKEFIELD Yamaha +1n00.798 16 GP2 Harvey CLARIDGE Chassis Factory +1n01.202 17 SSP Joe DUGGAN Kawasaki +1n16.806 18 SSP Ben TOLLIDAY Yamaha +1n23.552 Not Classified DNF SSP Rhys IRWIN Yamaha 1 Lap DNF SSP Bradley PERIE Yamaha 2 Laps DNF GP2 Dan JONES Spirit 2 Laps DNF SSP Sam MUNRO Yamaha 3 Laps DNF GP2 Jake ARCHER Kalex 3 Laps DNF GP2 Aaron RIDEWOOD Yamaha 5 Laps DNF GP2 Conor WHEELER Harris 6 Laps DNF GP2 Harry ROWLINGS ABM Evo /

British Supersport/GP2 Race 2

Harry Truelove made it three in a row in the Quattro Group British Supersport class, dominating the feature race at Cadwell Park. Launching off the line, Truelove was unchallenged on his way to another win, but it was a dramatic race behind him.

After a close battle over the opening few laps between Jack Jennedy, Ben Currie and Bradley Perie, disaster would strike Kennedy at the halfway point when the series leader crashed out of second.

With Currie able to pull away for a safe second, it was the GP2 machine of Charlie Nesbitt that was third across the line, with Bradley Perie taking the final podium position in the Supersport class. Currie had destroyed a bike in morning warm-up so P2 was a good way to bounce back.

Joining Nesbitt on the GP2 podium was Jones and Horsman who had a close battle over the final few laps.

British Supersport/GP2 Race 2 Results

Pos CL Bike Time/Gap 1 SSP Harry TRUELOVE Yamaha 24m06.660 2 SSP Ben CURRIE Kawasaki +7.825 3 GP2 Charlie NESBITT Kalex +9.010 4 SSP Bradley PERIE Yamaha +11.489 5 SSP Lee JOHNSTON Yamaha +20.055 6 SSP Kyle SMITH Triumph +26.226 7 GP2 Dan JONES Spirit +29.299 8 GP2 Cameron HORSMAN Chassis Factory +29.418 9 SSP James HIND Yamaha +36.322 10 SSP Jamie van SIKKELERUS Yamaha +43.687 11 SSP Sam MUNRO Yamaha +52.382 12 GP2 Cameron FRASER Chassis Factory +57.293 13 GP2 Conor WHEELER Harris +1m02.685 14 GP2 Jake ARCHER Kalex +1m02.950 15 SSP Scott SWANN Yamaha +1m08.495 16 GP2 Harry ROWLINGS ABM Evo +1m16.833 17 SSP Phil WAKEFIELD Yamaha +1m23.320 18 GP2 Harvey CLARIDGE Chassis Factory +1m23.573 19 GP2 Aaron RIDEWOOD TCR Yamaha +1m24.149 20 SSP Joe DUGGAN Kawasaki +1m35.370 21 SSP Ben TOLLIDAY Yamaha +1 Lap Not Classified DNF SSP Jack KENNEDY Kawasaki 11 Laps DNF SSP Eunan McGLINCHEY Kawasaki 12 Laps DNF SSP Brandon PAASCH Triumph 13 Laps DNF GP2 Jack SCOTT Harris 13 Laps DNF SSP Rhys IRWIN Yamaha 15 Laps

British Supersport Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Jack KENNEDY (Kawasaki) 182 2 Bradley PERIE (Yamaha) 179 3 Ben CURRIE (Kawasaki) 176 4 Kyle SMITH (Triumph) 152 5 Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha) 141 6 Harry TRUELOVE (Yamaha) 138 7 Eunan McGLINCHEY (Kawasaki) 119 8 Brandon PAASCH (Triumph) 104 9 Jamie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha) 72 10 James HIND (Yamaha) 67 11 Korie McGREEVY (Yamaha) 53 12 Rhys IRWIN (Yamaha) 53 13 Sam MUNRO (Yamaha) 47 14 Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha) 46 15 Scott SWANN (Yamaha) 38 16 Joe DUGGAN (Kawasaki) 25 17 Cederic BLOCH (Kawasaki) 20 18 Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha) 14 19 Joseph LOUGHLIN (Yamaha) 9 20 Stephen THOMAS (Triumph) 6 21 Dominic HERBERTSON (Kawasaki) 4 22 David KRAWIECKI (Yamaha) 4 23 Jody LEES (Kawasaki) 4 24 Charles HARDISTY (Yamaha) 4 25 Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha) 1

British GP2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Charlie NESBITT (Kalex) 285 2 Mason LAW (Spirit) 190 3 Cameron HORSMAN (Chassis Factory) 146 4 Jack SCOTT (Harris) 144 5 Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory) 109 6 Dan JONES (Spirit) 102 7 Jamie PERRIN (Spirit) 90 8 Jake ARCHER (Kalex) 86 9 Harry ROWLINGS (ABM Evo) 84 10 Conor WHEELER (Harris) 81 11 Harvey CLARIDGE (Chassis Factory) 56 12 Aaron RIDEWOOD (TCR Yamaha) 26

Pirelli National Superstock Race

Tom Neave took a thrilling victory in the Pirelli National Superstock race at Cadwell Park, taking the win by 0.7s. It was Chrissy Rouse who grabbed the holeshot, storming through from the third row of the grid. However, Tom Neave had soon found a way through by lap three before a red flag for rain on lap four saw the race stopped.

It was a repeat performance on the restart, with Rouse grabbing the holeshot ahead of Alex Olsen, but it was a five rider battle throughout the opening laps. Taking the lead on lap five, Olsen was able to edge away from the pursuers. However, a fast charging Neave moved through on the penultimate lap to take the win ahead of Olsen and McConnell. The South Australian moved back into third in the championship standings.

Pirelli National Superstock Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Tom NEAVE Honda 14m59.721 2 Alex OLSEN BMW +0.751 3 Billy McCONNELL BMW +0.967 4 Fraser ROGERS Aprilia +1.635 5 Chrissy ROUSE Kawasaki +2.455 6 Tom WARD Suzuki +5.133 7 Richard KERR Honda +6.375 8 Lewis ROLLO Kawasaki +7.203 9 Tom OLIVER Suzuki +7.586 10 Shane RICHARDSON BMW +7.842 11 Brayden ELLIOTT Suzuki +8.107 12 Jordan WEAVING Kawasaki +10.108 13 Ashley BEECH Suzuki +12.425 14 TJ TOMS Kawasaki +14.249 15 Damon REES BMW +14.379 16 Phil CROWE BMW +14.970 17 James EAST Aprilia +17.178 18 Ian HUTCHINSON Yamaha +24.027 19 Max STAINTON BMW +24.220 20 Matt TRUELOVE BMW +24.836 21 Rob McNEALY BMW +26.545 22 Connor CUMMINS Honda +26.987 23 David ALLINGHAM BMW +33.980 24 David BROOK Honda +44.315 25 Ben LUXTON Kawasaki +44.739 26 Jenny TINMOUTH Honda +48.054 27 Dave SELLERS Suzuki +48.192 28 Dave MACKAY Suzuki +48.378 29 Sam HOLME Kawasaki +48.697 30 Anthony MOORE Suzuki +1m00.696 Not Classified DNF Max MORGAN Kawasaki 6 Laps

Pirelli National Superstock Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Tom NEAVE (Honda) 138 2 Alex OLSEN (BMW) 133 3 Billy McCONNELL (BMW) 123 4 Fraser ROGERS (Aprilia) 120 5 Luke MOSSEY (Kawasaki) 112 6 Taylor MACKENZIE (BMW) 112 7 Chrissy ROUSE (Kawasaki) 95 8 Lewis ROLLO (Kawasaki) 86 9 Keith FARMER (Kawasaki) 47 10 Ian HUTCHINSON (Yamaha) 47 11 Luke STAPLEFORD (Suzuki) 46 12 Tim NEAVE (Suzuki) 41 13 Luke HEDGER (Suzuki) 40 14 Tom OLIVER (Suzuki) 40 15 Levi DAY (Suzuki) 39 16 Brayden ELLIOTT (Suzuki) 39 17 Tom WARD (Suzuki) 34 18 Richard KERR (Honda) 25 19 David ALLINGHAM (BMW) 18 20 Jordan WEAVING (Kawasaki) 17 21 Shane RICHARDSON (BMW) 12 22 Damon REES (BMW) 11 23 James EAST (Aprilia) 6 24 Brent HARRAN (Suzuki) 5 25 Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki) 5 26 Ashley BEECH (Suzuki) 3 27 Lee WILLIAMS (Kawasaki) 2 28 TJ TOMS (Kawasaki) 2 29 Callum GRIGOR (Kawasaki) 1 30 Matt TRUELOVE (BMW) 1

Pirelli National Junior Superstock Race

Joe Talbot took victory in the Pirelli National Junior Superstock race at Cadwell Park, holding off a fast-charging Zak Corderoy. Talbot grabbed the holeshot and was able to build a commanding lead of over ten seconds at the front. However, as the circuit continued to dry Corderoy was on a charge, reducing the gap by seconds every lap, eventually finishing 2.6s behind.

Owen Jenner completed the podium in third, ahead of Liam Delves, Asher Durham, Sal Laffins and Caolan Irwin.

Pirelli National Junior Superstock Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Joe TALBOT Kawasaki 19m19.581 2 Zak CORDEROY Yamaha +2.617 3 Owen JENNER Kawasaki +3.517 4 Liam DELVES Kawasaki +5.490 5 Asher DURHAM Kawasaki +16.823 6 Sam LAFFINS Kawasaki +17.026 7 Caolan IRWIN Yamaha +34.424 8 Aaron SILVESTER Yamaha +37.926 9 George STANLEY Kawasaki +38.410 10 Kade VERWEY Kawasaki +42.404 11 Harry FOWLE Triumph +43.017 12 Max COOK Kawasaki +49.768 13 Daniel BROOKS Kawasaki +53.932 14 Kier ARMSTRONG Kawasaki +1m11.643 15 Lewis JONES Kawasaki +1m14.217 16 Andrew SMYTH Kawasaki +1m21.695 17 Luke VERWEY Kawasaki +1m22.096 18 Louis VALLELEY Yamaha +1m22.555 19 Lynden LEATHERLAND Yamaha +1m22.643 20 Jack BEDNAREK Yamaha +1m34.868 21 Nathan DRURY Kawasaki +1 Lap 22 Toby REYNOLDS Yamaha +1 Lap 23 Jake CAMPBELL Kawasaki +1 Lap Not Classified DNF Josh COWARD Kawasaki – Coward Racing 5 Laps DNF Charlie FARRER Yamaha 7 Laps DNF Jake HOPPER Yamaha 7 Laps DNF Franco BOURNE Kawasaki 8 Laps DNF Cameron HALL Kawasaki 8 Laps DNF Jack NIXON Yamaha 9 Laps DNF Adam HARTGROVE Yamaha 9 Laps DNF Seth CRUMP Kawasaki 9 Laps DNF Eugene McMANUS Kawasaki 10 Laps / Connor THOMSON Yamaha /

Pirelli National Junior Superstock Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Joe TALBOT (Kawasaki) 154 2 Jack NIXON (Yamaha) 152 3 Zak CORDEROY (Yamaha) 122 4 George STANLEY (Kawasaki) 122 5 Liam DELVES (Kawasaki) 84 6 Eugene McMANUS (Kawasaki) 72 7 Louis VALLELEY (Yamaha) 55 8 Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki) 52 9 Sam LAFFINS (Kawasaki) 45 10 Owen JENNER (Kawasaki) 44 11 Max COOK (Kawasaki) 39 12 Adam HARTGROVE (Yamaha) 37 13 Daniel BROOKS (Kawasaki) 36 14 James ALDERSON (Triumph) 35 15 Franco BOURNE (Kawasaki) 34 16 Kade VERWEY (Kawasaki) 31 17 Aaron SILVESTER (Yamaha) 27 18 Charlie FARRER (Yamaha) 27 19 Simon REID (Yamaha) 25 20 Caolan IRWIN (Yamaha) 18 21 Jack BEDNAREK (Yamaha) 13 22 Seth CRUMP (Kawasaki) 10 23 Matt BOWER (Kawasaki) 7 24 Cameron HALL (Kawasaki) 7 25 Harry FOWLE (Triumph) 5 26 Luke VERWEY (Kawasaki) 4 27 Kier ARMSTRONG (Kawasaki) 2 28 Lewis JONES (Kawasaki) 1

Ducati TriOptions Cup Race 1

Josh Day collected his fifth victory of the season at Cadwell Park in dominant fashion with Chris the ‘Stalker’ Walker and David Shoubridge rounding out the podium.

It was defending Champ Day who made the best start and grabbed the holeshot from the lights and after the first lap he had a 1.5 second gap over Walker, who was holding off Luke Jones. By half race distance Day had extended his lead to over four seconds over the ‘Stalker’ who was now being hounded by David Shoubridge.

Day continued to extend the gap over the remaining five laps, posting the fastest lap of the weekend in the process, and took the flag with a six second advantage to take another victory in 2021. Walker also pushed hard to break the chasing Shoubridge to collect his third podium of the season.

Ducati TriOptions Cup Race 1 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Josh DAY Ducati 15m28.319 2 Chris WALKER Ducati +5.772 3 David SHOUBRIDGE Ducati +6.019 4 Craig NEVE Ducati +7.770 5 Edmund BEST Ducati +14.273 6 John McGUINNESS Ducati +17.002 7 Elliott PINSON Ducati +23.434 8 Sam COX Ducati +26.650 9 David JONES Ducati +27.204 10 Alberto SOLERA Ducati +43.387 11 Michael TUSTIN Ducati +43.624 12 Daniel BOUCHER Ducati +43.922 13 Carl STEVENS Ducati +45.102 14 Dijon COMPTON Ducati +45.483 15 Lee McLAUGHLIN Ducati +47.689 16 Matthew JONES Ducati +49.363 17 Ewan POTTER Ducati +57.087 18 Jacque FOLEY Ducati +57.500 19 Oliver SAVAGE Ducati +57.770 20 Max LOFTHOUSE Ducati +58.135 21 Lee DEVONPORT Ducati +59.989 22 Matt STEVENS Ducati +1m02.714 23 Illiam QUAYLE Ducati +1m02.918 24 Matt BAINBRIDGE Ducati +1m07.692 25 Ben FALLA Ducati +1m11.401 26 Stephen TAYLOR Ducati +1m19.647 27 Tom STEVENS Ducati +1m27.533 28 Peter HASLER Ducati +1m45.898 Not Classifieds DNF Luke JONES Ducati 3 Laps DNF Simon BASTABLE Ducati 5 Laps

Ducati TriOptions Cup Race 2

Craig Neve took victory in the second Ducati TriOptions Cup race at Cadwell, beating Chris Walker by over five seconds. It was Josh Day who grabbed the holeshot to lead the opening laps, but as the circuit dried out the reigning champion found his lead diminished, with Neve and Walker finding their way through.

Edging away at the front, Neve was able to take chequered flag while a fast-charging Luke Jones was able to take the final rostrum position.

Ducati TriOptions Cup Race 2 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Craig NEVE Ducati 19m57.324 2 Chris WALKER Ducati +5.149 3 Luke JONES Ducati +6.766 4 Josh DAY Ducati +14.045 5 David SHOUBRIDGE Ducati +31.611 6 Dijon COMPTON Ducati +57.513 7 Alberto SOLERA Ducati +1m01.306 8 David JONES Ducati +1m04.553 9 Matthew JONES Ducati +1m06.258 10 Michael TUSTIN Ducati +1m07.698 11 Carl STEVENS Ducati +1m12.719 12 Elliott PINSON Ducati +1m14.874 13 Sam COX Ducati +1m15.775 14 Oliver SAVAGE Ducati +1m16.597 15 Daniel BOUCHER Ducati +1m18.679 16 Illiam QUAYLE Ducati +1m19.619 17 Lee DEVONPORT Ducati +1m25.188 18 Ewan POTTER Ducati +1m40.629 19 Simon BASTABLE Ducati +1m40.660 20 Max LOFTHOUSE Ducati +1m41.076 21 Tom STEVENS Ducati +1m42.422 22 Matt BAINBRIDGE Ducati +1m44.589 23 Ben FALLA Ducati +1 Lap 24 Peter HASLER Ducati +1 Lap 25 Stephen TAYLOR Ducati +1 Lap Not Classified DNF Matt STEVENS Ducati 2 Laps DNF Lee McLAUGHLIN Ducati 3 Laps DNF John McGUINNESS Ducati 5 Laps DNF Jacque FOLEY Ducati 11 Laps

Ducati TriOptions Cup Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Josh DAY (Ducati) 168 2 Chris WALKER (Ducati) 129 3 Elliott PINSON (Ducati) 114 4 David SHOUBRIDGE (Ducati) 96 5 Edmund BEST (Ducati) 93 6 Craig NEVE (Ducati) 79 7 John McGUINNESS (Ducati) 77 8 Carl STEVENS (Ducati) 50 9 Michael TUSTIN (Ducati) 49 10 Sam COX (Ducati) 47 11 Alberto SOLERA (Ducati) 45 12 David JONES (Ducati) 43 13 Daniel BOUCHER (Ducati) 21 14 Seb BULPIN (Ducati) 18 15 Luke JONES (Ducati) 16 16 Matthew JONES (Ducati) 13 17 Dijon COMPTON (Ducati) 12 18 Jacque FOLEY (Ducati) 10 19 Lee DEVONPORT (Ducati) 8 20 Ben FALLA (Ducati) 7 21 Ewan POTTER (Ducati) 6 22 Oliver SAVAGE (Ducati) 6 23 Lee McLAUGHLIN (Ducati) 5 24 Max LOFTHOUSE (Ducati) 3 25 Matt STEVENS (Ducati) 3 26 Richard SPENCER-FLEET (Ducati) 2

GP Originals Race 1

The GP Originals, a series dedicated to period, racing specification to-stroke 250 and 350 cc motorcycles from the 1970s through to the early 1980s joined the British Superbike support card at Cadwell Park. The field is largely made up of TZ250 and TZ350 Yamaha motorcycles.

GP Originals Race 1 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Ant HART Harris TZ 16m45.004 2 Dan JACKSON Harris TZ +30.721 3 Gary VINES Yamaha TZ +31.253 4 Chris MOORE BSR TZ +42.765 5 Nick WILLIAMSON Yamaha TZ +57.126 6 Roy CHAPMAN Harris TZ +58.051 7 Paul WHITING Spondon TZ +1m05.706 8 Jason BURRILL BSR TZ +1m05.999 9 Mark LINTON Yamaha TZ +1m06.732 10 Michael GRIGSON Yamaha TZ +1m08.065 11 Liam McCARTER Spondon TZ +1m08.714 12 Colin SLEIGH Yamaha TZ +1m24.200 13 Sian BROOKS Yamaha TZ +1m32.388 14 Derek CRIPPS Yamaha TZ +1m36.369 15 Danny MURPHY Harris TZ +1 Lap 16 Nick ANDERSON Yamaha TZ +1 Lap 17 Andy GREEN Yamaha TZ +1 Lap 18 Keith MILLEN (M) Yamaha TZ +1 Lap 19 Mike McDONNELL Yamaha TZ +1 Lap 20 Derek SKINNER Yamaha TZ +1 Lap 21 Dave GRIGSON Yamaha TZ +1 Lap Not Classified DNF Nigel PALMER Yamaha TZ 4 Laps DNF Ewan HAMILTON BSR TZ 4 Laps DNF Phil ATKINSON BSR TZ 6 Laps DNF Glen ENGLISH Yamaha TZ 9 Laps DNF John HANNAFOR Yamaha TZ /

GP Originals Race 2

Ant Hart couldn’t back up his victory in the second bout after the Harris TZ rider only completed a single lap in the second bout which left Glen English to take victory ahead of Chris Moore and Dan Jackson.

GP Originals Race 2 Results