Pearson aiming to win Supersport before step up to Superbike

Some would say it has been a long time coming, however with a number of years hampered by serious injuries, it is only now that current Motorsports TV Supersport Championship points leader, Broc Pearson, looks to have found his rhythm and groove in the Championship.

The talented Queenslander is no stranger to battling at the front, however serious injuries in recent years have sidelined his Championship chances, including breaking his back twice and a collar bone break last year.

In 2020 he finished 4th behind Champion Tom Toparis, Oli Bayliss, and Max Stauffer.

In 2021, Pearson is showing the immense talent he has, as he looks to be as one with his City2Surf Locksmith and YRD backed Yamaha YZF R6, smashing lap records on the way to two victories and two second places from the two rounds run this year.

Pearson leads the Supersport Championship seven-points ahead of Tom Edwards, 13-points ahead of Max Stauffer, 28-points in front of Luke Power in 4th, and Dallas Skeer 29-points behind in 5th.

He hasn’t had it all his own way, with the talented Tom Edwards and Max Stauffer both scoring race wins, ensuring Pearson has had to work extremely hard to lead the Championship.

Could this be the year Pearson breaks through for his first Motorsports TV Supersport Championship title win.

“If you don’t want to win the Championship you are not a proper racer. Absolutely I would love to win the Championship, we all want to,” said Pearson.

“That is the big picture, but we are still early in the year, and have a number of rounds to go.

“I need to win as many races as I can. I think I have a good chance, but those other boys aren’t going to count themselves out either.”

Pearson puts the success of this year so far down to hard work both on and off the track and remaining injury free.

“The last few years I rode scared, after a few big knocks, whereas last year I had a small injury where I broke my collar bone, but I was able to finish the year strong.

“I was able to get much fitter, stronger, and I have more confidence coming into this year.

“I’ve become smarter in the way I ride. I’ve got pretty comfortable on the bike and finding its limit and have been able to make a lot of progression this year. It’s all come together.

“This is the first time I have come into the year injury free – touch wood – I’m really fit and have fun on the bike.”

Pearson is well aware that his main competition in Tom Edwards and Max Stauffer will be hard to beat.

“Every year the bar gets raised, and we are on the same machinery.

“Both are very different riders. Max is like a dog with a bone, Tom is always going to be there, so they are both really good riders.”

Pearson puts part of his success down to his sponsors and supporters, particularly his father, who runs City2Surf Locksmiths to help fund his racing and YRD.

“Dad puts in so much work and funds the team, and obviously I’m supported by YRD, who have been a massive help in developing me as a racer as I’ve come up through the ranks in the 300s and 600s.

“I’ve also got some great local support from North Queensland Finance Solutions and Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey who help me go racing.

“We are just a small family father and son team, and we do what we can with the great support we receive.”

During the break from racing, Pearson test rode the Penrite Honda Superbike of Troy Herfoss in Queensland, as did a number of other high profile riders.

While Pearson enjoyed the opportunity, his main focus is on winning the 2021 Championship, which he hopes will open the door to an Alpinestars Superbike ride in 2022.

Motorsports TV Supersport Championship Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Broc PEARSON 91 2 Tom EDWARDS 84 3 Max STAUFFER 78 4 Luke POWER 63 5 Dallas SKEER 62 6 Jack PASSFIELD 58 7 Scott NICHOLSON 58 8 Aidan HAYES 47 9 Rhys BELLING 42 10 Tom BRAMICH 41 11 Mitch KUHNE 30 12 John LYTRAS 28 13 Timothy LARGE 25 14 Luke MITCHELL 24 15 Matthew LONG 23 16 Jack HYDE 23 17 Noel MAHON 17 18 Joel TAYLOR 17

2021 ASBK Championship Calendar (Updated)