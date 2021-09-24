Bennetts British Superbikes – Round 9

24th-26th September – Oulton Park

The 2021 Bennetts British Superbike Championship Showdown kicked off at Oulton Park overnight (24/25/26 September) as the eight Title Fighters set up for the final crucial phase of the season.

After 24 races and a total of seven different race winners and a total of 12 podium finishers, the final Title Fighter positions were decided at Silverstone, and now the leading contenders are on track for the first Showdown clash in Cheshire.

Josh Brookes claimed his first podium finishes of the season last time out at Silverstone and he carried the momentum into the opening day of the Showdown, waiting until the final minutes of the session to launch his way to the top.

Josh Brookes – P1

“I am obviously happy to finish the day on top, we haven’t topped a day after free practice this year, so obviously that’s a positive! “The changes we’ve been making at recent rounds, I would say the last three or four, have been quite outside of a range I would normally work in. Before coming here, I was a little bit pessimistic that that could work at this circuit due to its nature, so we’ve made some other adjustments to counteract the fact that the circuit is so undulating and that wheelie is always an issue. “What is surprising is the area we’re able to make the bike work now – I never would’ve dreamed of trying some of the settings we’ve got in the bike currently in years before, but I’ve been forced into it through lack of performance. When we’ve discovered a problem we are now having to make new changes to get past it. “I can never expect to be anywhere at the moment because the season has been so up and down for me, nothing surprises me. When you’ve been quick before you always know that you can do it again. If you’ve never been fast I suppose it’s hard to set a point that you’d like to get to, or a point you think you can get to. “But having set lap times before, won races before, won championships before, I already know what it feels like to go quick, so I’m always trying to repeat what I’ve done in the past and not only repeat what I’ve done in the past but if you can, set a new standard. So at the moment I’m not surprised by anything I’m doing because it’s all things I’ve done before. “In recent times I haven’t had the results, so we’ve been forced to make changes that don’t feel natural to try and find a solution to these problems. As the year’s gone on we’ve understood better, so now we can actually put something together that works.”

Tommy Bridewell had been the pace-setter up until the final five minutes of the day, but the Oxford Products Racing Ducati rider was nudged down the order after Brookes’ final sequence of laps, and he was then eased into third when Peter Hickman struck to take second on his final lap.

Jason O’Halloran holds a 30-point advantage in the standings as the McAMS Yamaha rider bids to go one better this season after finishing runner-up last year. O’Show was fourth fastest overnight ahead of Christian Iddon; it was this pair who had taken the fight for victory down to the wire at the Cheshire circuit earlier in the season.

Gino Rea was the first of the Showdown spoilers in sixth, holding off Lee Jackson by just 0.003s to claim sixth place as they edged ahead of Bradley Ray, who crashed out unhurt at Knickerbrook.

Glenn Irwin was ninth fastest for Honda Racing, holding off Danny Buchan who had set the pace in this morning opening session. Andrew Irwin held onto eleventh place just ahead of Tarran Mackenzie, who was the final rider to complete the SUPERPICKS 12 who progress directly into Q2 on Saturday.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship

Oulton Park, Friday Free Practice

Josh Brookes (VisionTrack Ducati) 1m:34.201s Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW) +0.173s Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) +0.270s Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) +0.285s Christian Iddon (VisionTrack Ducati) +0.522s Gino Rea (Buildbase Suzuki) +0.579s Lee Jackson (FS-3 Kawasaki) +0.650s Bradley Ray (Rich Energy OMG Racing BMW) +0.653s Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing) +0.719s Danny Buchan (SYNETIQ BMW) +0.777s Andrew Irwin (SYNETIQ BMW) +0.918s Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) +0.989s

Bennetts British Superbikes Championship Standing

Pos Rider Points 1 Jason O’HALLORAN (Yamaha) 1071 2 Tarran MACKENZIE (Yamaha) 1041 3 Christian IDDON (Ducati) 1026 4 Tommy BRIDEWELL (Ducati) 1024 5 Peter HICKMAN (BMW) 1015 6 Danny BUCHAN (BMW) 1014 7 Glenn IRWIN (Honda) 1012 8 Josh BROOKES (Ducati) 1002 9 Bradley RAY (BMW) 182 10 Lee JACKSON (Kawasaki) 167 11 Ryan VICKERS (Kawasaki) 150 12 Rory SKINNER (Kawasaki) 143 13 Andrew IRWIN (BMW) 114 14 Gino REA (Suzuki) 108 15 Kyle RYDE (BMW) 69 16 Dan LINFOOT (Honda) 65 17 Xavi FORÉS (BMW) 52 18 Danny KENT (Suzuki) 49 19 Storm STACEY (Kawasaki) 31 20 Dean HARRISON (Kawasaki) 17 21 Joe FRANCIS (BMW) 12 22 Luke STAPLEFORD (Suzuki) 10 23 Ryo MIZUNO (Honda) 9 24 Tim NEAVE (Suzuki) 7 25 Takumi TAKAHASHI (Honda) 3 26 Bjorn ESTMENT (Suzuki) 3 27 Luke HOPKINS (Honda) 2 28 Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Kawasaki) 1

Quattro Group British Supersport Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Ben CURRIE (Kawasaki) 240 2 Jack KENNEDY (Kawasaki) 236 3 Bradley PERIE (Yamaha) 235 4 Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha) 224 5 Kyle SMITH (Triumph) 181 6 Harry TRUELOVE (Yamaha) 157 7 Eunan McGLINCHEY (Kawasaki) 155 8 Brandon PAASCH (Triumph) 104 9 Rhys IRWIN (Yamaha) 95 10 Jamie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha) 90 11 James HIND (Yamaha) 86 12 Sam MUNRO (Yamaha) 73 13 Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha) 63 14 Scott SWANN (Yamaha) 56 15 Korie McGREEVY (Yamaha) 53 16 Joe DUGGAN (Kawasaki) 32 17 Cederic BLOCH (Kawasaki) 20 18 Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha) 18 19 Pete WRIGHT (Kawasaki) 11 20 Dan COOPER (Honda) 10 21 Joseph LOUGHLIN (Yamaha) 9 22 Stephen THOMAS (Triumph) 6 23 Michael DUNLOP (Triumph) 5 24 Dominic HERBERTSON (Kawasaki) 4 25 David KRAWIECKI (Yamaha) 4 26 Jody LEES (Kawasaki) 4 27 Charles HARDISTY (Yamaha) 4 28 Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha) 1

Quattro Group British GP2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Charlie NESBITT (Kalex) 385 2 Mason LAW (Spirit) 262 3 Cameron HORSMAN (Chassis Factory) 203 4 Jack SCOTT (Harris) 164 5 Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory) 148 6 Dan JONES (Spirit) 144 7 Harry ROWLINGS (ABM Evo) 120 8 Jake ARCHER (Kalex) 119 9 Jamie PERRIN (Spirit) 103 10 Conor WHEELER (Harris) 103 11 Harvey CLARIDGE (Chassis Factory) 88 12 Aaron RIDEWOOD (TCR Yamaha) 37 13 Jodie FIELDHOUSE (Ariane) 7

Pirelli National Superstock Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Tom NEAVE (Honda) 194 2 Billy McCONNELL (BMW) 172 3 Alex OLSEN (BMW) 171 4 Fraser ROGERS (Aprilia) 157 5 Taylor MACKENZIE (BMW) 149 6 Luke MOSSEY (Kawasaki) 136 7 Chrissy ROUSE (Kawasaki) 117 8 Lewis ROLLO (Kawasaki) 100 9 Tim NEAVE (Suzuki) 90 10 Ian HUTCHINSON (Yamaha) 65 11 Levi DAY (Suzuki) 53 12 Tom OLIVER (Suzuki) 49 13 Keith FARMER (Kawasaki) 47 14 Luke STAPLEFORD (Suzuki) 46 15 Tom WARD (Suzuki) 46 16 Luke HEDGER (Suzuki) 40 17 Brayden ELLIOTT (Suzuki) 39 18 Richard KERR (Honda) 31 19 Jordan WEAVING (Kawasaki) 23 20 Damon REES (BMW) 20 21 Shane RICHARDSON (BMW) 18 22 David ALLINGHAM (BMW) 18 23 Davey TODD (Honda) 10 24 Brent HARRAN (Suzuki) 8 25 James EAST (Aprilia) 6 26 Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki) 5 27 Ashley BEECH (Suzuki) 4 28 Lee WILLIAMS (Kawasaki) 2 29 TJ TOMS (Kawasaki) 2 30 Callum GRIGOR (Kawasaki) 1 31 Matt TRUELOVE (BMW) 1

Pirelli National Junior Superstock Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Jack NIXON (Yamaha) 202 2 Joe TALBOT (Kawasaki) 190 3 Zak CORDEROY (Yamaha) 140 4 George STANLEY (Kawasaki) 139 5 Eugene McMANUS (Kawasaki) 98 6 Liam DELVES (Kawasaki) 90 7 Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki) 82 8 Louis VALLELEY (Yamaha) 59 9 Max COOK (Kawasaki) 56 10 Owen JENNER (Kawasaki) 48 11 Adam HARTGROVE (Yamaha) 47 12 Aaron SILVESTER (Yamaha) 45 13 Sam LAFFINS (Kawasaki) 45 14 Franco BOURNE (Kawasaki) 45 15 Charlie FARRER (Yamaha) 44 16 Daniel BROOKS (Kawasaki) 38 17 James ALDERSON (Triumph) 35 18 Kade VERWEY (Kawasaki) 34 19 Simon REID (Yamaha) 25 20 Caolan IRWIN (Yamaha) 18 21 Cameron HALL (Kawasaki) 16 22 Jack BEDNAREK (Yamaha) 13 23 Seth CRUMP (Kawasaki) 10 24 Matt BOWER (Kawasaki) 7 25 Harry FOWLE (Triumph) 5 26 Luke VERWEY (Kawasaki) 4 27 Kier ARMSTRONG (Kawasaki) 2 28 Adam McLEAN (Honda) 2 29 Lewis JONES (Kawasaki) 1

HEL Performance British Junior Supersport Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Cameron DAWSON (Kawasaki) 240 2 Kam DIXON (Kawasaki) 174 3 Ash BARNES (Yamaha) 168 4 Adon DAVIE (Kawasaki) 132 5 Lucca ALLEN (Yamaha) 128 6 Joseph THOMAS (Kawasaki) 96 7 Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Kawasaki) 95 8 Zak SHELTON (Kawasaki) 88 9 James McMANUS (Kawasaki) 79 10 Joe FARRAGHER (Kawasaki) 64 11 Mikey HARDIE (Kawasaki) 63 12 Declan CONNELL (Kawasaki) 56 13 Osian JONES (Kawasaki) 44 14 Lewis JONES (Kawasaki) 28 15 Chloe JONES (Yamaha) 28 16 Harry COOK (Yamaha) 26 17 Finn SMART-WEEDEN (Kawasaki) 26 18 Connor SELLORS (Kawasaki) 21 19 Cameron BROWN (Kawasaki) 19 20 Kieran SMITH (Kawasaki) 17 21 Annabel THOMAS (Kawasaki) 16 22 Charlie ATKINS (Kawasaki) 14 23 Elliot DUFTON (Kawasaki) 10 24 Jacob STEPHENSON (Yamaha) 9 25 Joe ELLIS (Kawasaki) 8 26 Jack FERRIS (Kawasaki) 7 27 Chris MOFFITT (Kawasaki) 7 28 Bradley WILSON (Kawasaki) 5 29 Christopher JOHNSON (Kawasaki) 5 30 Kieran KENT (Kawasaki) 4 31 Alessandro VALENTE (KTM) 2 32 Calum BEACH (Kawasaki) 1

Honda British Talent Cup Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Carter BROWN (Honda) 234 2 Evan BELFORD (Honda) 228 3 Casey O’GORMAN (Honda) 223 4 Johnny GARNESS (Honda) 195 5 Jamie LYONS (Honda) 191 6 Ollie WALKER (Honda) 138 7 James COOK (Honda) 135 8 Harrison CROSBY (Honda) 124 9 Sullivan MOUNSEY (Honda) 105 10 Kiyano VEIJER (Honda) 95 11 Cormac BUCHANAN (Honda) 84 12 Bailey STUART-CAMPBELL (Honda) 69 13 Rhys STEPHENSON (Honda) 57 14 Troy JEFFREY (Honda) 52 15 Ryan HITCHCOCK (Honda) 44 16 Corey TINKER (Honda) 39 17 Rossi BANHAM (Honda) 38 18 Harley McCABE (Honda) 34 19 Lucas BROWN (Honda) 32 20 Mason JOHNSON (Honda) 26 21 Luca HOPKINS (Honda) 21 22 Harrison DESSOY (Honda) 16 23 Rossi DOBSON (Honda) 15 24 Julian CORREA (Honda) 15 25 Josh BANNISTER (Honda) 10 26 Harrison MACKAY (Honda) 7 27 Alexander ROWAN (Honda) 5 28 Lucas HILL (Honda) 4 29 JJ CUNNINGHAM (Honda) 4

Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup Championship Standings