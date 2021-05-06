BSB 2021

Weather affected both the first and final days of a three-day official British Superbike Championship Test at Snetterton this week. Day one of the latest round of the test tour was effectively washed out on Tuesday at the Norfolk track with virtually none of the riders venturing out in any of the sessions before Wednesday dawned brighter and saw Iddon, on Paul Bird’s factory supported VisionTrack Ducati Panigale V4R, on the pace.

The 36 year old from Stockport, but now based at Blaydon on Tyneside, set fastest time in Wednesday’s morning session before waiting until the final moments of the second session in the afternoon to post his best lap, which put him 0.166s ahead of fellow Ducati rider Tommy Bridewell.

The rain returned for the third session and teams chose to end the day early in preparation for Thursday’s final day of testing, but once again the weather proved to be the only winner, and Iddon, who took his maiden Bennetts BSB victory at Snetterton last year, was forced to end the day early along with everyone else.

“It was very good to top the only two sessions that really happened so from that point of view, it Christian Iddonwas a real confidence booster. Not only that, I felt we were strong, and the bike was good although we couldn’t really get our teeth into things and we didn’t get to try a lot of what we had planned. It’s a shame we couldn’t do more laps, but it wasn’t just the wet weather, the track was just too cold, and it wouldn’t have made sense to go out and we had nothing to gain. We started where we finished at Silverstone and got some really good data so we will take what we learned into the next test at Oulton in a couple of weeks and then the one after that at Donington as we build towards the season ahead.”

Tommy Bridewell made it a Ducati 1-2 atop the charts but defending champion Josh Brookes was present at the Snetterton test but didn’t ride following a finger injury sustained at Silverstone last week. The 37-year-old Bedfordshire-based Aussie had a minor operation under local anaesthetic on Sunday to repair the little finger on his left hand but because of the poor weather forecast and to prevent any complications, it was decided to keep the number one VisionTrack Ducati parked up. Brookes plans to be back in action along with his team-mate Iddon at the next official test which takes place at Oulton Park on May 19th.

Danny Buchan and Kyle Ryde were third and fourth respectively on BMW machinery and TT racer Peter Hickman again showed good short circuit form on his FHO Racing BMW. With no pure roads racing for more than 18 months, and none of that action on the immediate horizon, the Isle of Man TT lap record holder ended the test fifth quickest.

“The Snetterton test has been quite positive for us and although we didn’t get in as much riding as we would have liked, with two sessions yesterday, but the news is the BMW felt good straight off. If you look at the times it was pretty evident from all of the BMW teams. Again, it is very early days still for us and I am happy that I feel comfortable on it at another different track, so that is a big positive after some changes we made at Silverstone. Yesterday I didn’t feel like I was pushing that hard and we didn’t go for a fast lap and so it was nice to be in the top five. We had made some changes to test today to hopefully try and improve the pace again, but unfortunately that didn’t happen, so we can move on to Oulton Park where hopefully we can get some more track time in.”

Jason O’Halloran was 14th quickest.

The opening round of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship takes place over the weekend of 25/27 June at Oulton Park.

BSB Official Test, Snetterton

Superbike Combined Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Christian IDDON Ducati 1m49.162 2 Tommy BRIDEWELL Ducati +0.166 3 Danny BUCHAN BMW +0.298 4 Kyle RYDE BMW +0.357 5 Peter HICKMAN BMW +0.413 6 Glenn IRWIN Honda +0.486 7 Andrew IRWIN BMW +0.575 8 Xavi FORÉS BMW +0.658 9 Ryan VICKERS Kawasaki +0.694 10 Lee JACKSON Kawasaki +1.081 11 Gino REA Suzuki +1.181 12 Josh OWENS Kawasaki +2.145 13 Rory SKINNER Kawasaki +2.324 14 Jason O’HALLORAN Yamaha +2.376 15 Danny KENT Suzuki +2.416 16 Tarran MACKENZIE Yamaha +2.798 17 Takumi TAKAHASHI Honda +3.195 18 Dan LINFOOT Honda +3.542 19 Storm STACEY Kawasaki +3.605 20 Luke HOPKINS Honda +4.470 21 Dean HARRISON Kawasaki +4.741 22 Joe FRANCIS BMW +4.845 23 Ryo MIZUNO Honda +5.300 24 Brian McCORMACK BMW +5.894 25 Brad JONES BMW +6.195 26 Joey THOMPSON BMW +9.324

GP2 / Junior Superstock / Ducati TriOptions

Charlie Nesbitt was the quickest GP2 rider at the Snetterton test ahead of Dan Jones and Jamie Perrin.

Zac Corderoy topped the Junior Supersport ranks ahead of Joe Talbot while Australian entrant Seth Crump was 12th quickest in the category.

Combined Results

Pos Class Rider Time/Gap 1 GP2 Charlie NESBITT 1m54.956 2 JSTK Zak CORDEROY +0.185 3 DUC Josh DAY +1.016 4 GP2 Dan JONES +1.312 5 JSTK Joe TALBOT +1.706 6 GP2 Jamie PERRIN +1.715 7 DUC Elliott PINSON +1.829 8 JSTK Kade VERWEY +1.887 9 DUC Chris WALKER +2.197 10 GP2 Cameron HORSMAN +2.256 11 JSTK Simon REID +2.527 12 GP2 Mason LAW +2.611 13 GP2 Jake ARCHER +2.617 14 JSTK Jack NIXON +2.887 15 GP2 Cameron FRASER +2.916 16 DUC Seb BULPIN +2.931 17 JSTK Eugene McMANUS +3.224 18 JSTK Adam HARTGROVE +3.278 19 DUC Edmund BEST +3.350 20 JSTK George STANLEY +3.481 21 JSTK Max COOK +3.748 22 JSTK Liam DELVES +3.910 23 JSTK Daniel BROOKS +3.925 24 JSTK Seth CRUMP +4.295 25 JSTK Luke VERWEY +4.459 26 DUC Craig CURRIE +4.717 27 JSTK Owen JENNER +5.162 28 JSTK Asher DURHAM +5.443 29 JSTK Trystan FINOCCHIARO +5.665 30 JSTK Charlie FARRER +5.861 31 JSTK Jack BEDNAREK +6.062 32 JSTK Connor THOMSON +6.495 33 DUC Daniel BOUCHER +6.538 34 JSTK Charlie ATKINS +7.183 35 DUC Oliver SAVAGE +7.316 36 DUC Andre COMPTON +7.372 37 JSTK Kyla BARRINGTO +7.673 38 JSTK Michael OWENS +7.677 39 JSTK Kier ARMSTRONG +7.797 40 GP2 Harvey CLARIDGE +7.824 41 GP2 Conor WHEELER +8.292 42 JSTK Max SMITH-HALVORSEN +8.855 43 JSTK Lynden LEATHERLAND +9.103 44 JSTK Jake HOPPER +9.829 45 JSTK Jake CAMPBELL +11.587

National Superstock / British Supersport

Billy McConnell returns to the STK1000 fold in 2021 on the Rich Energy OMG BMW and was third quickest in this weather distrupted test just ahead of countryman Brayden Elliott. Matt Truelove topped the STK1000 rankings on a BMW S 1000 RR.

South Australian Levi Day is back in the British Superstock 1000 Championship this season after a couple of years racing the Ducati Tri-Options Cup. Day had gearbox problems that cost them testing time at a recent Mallory Park test session and unfortunately an engine failure on the Powerslide/AJN Steelstock Suzuki also affected this test. After a big effort from the team Day got back on track to finish the test seventh quickest.

Kiwi Damon Rees was just inside the STK1000 top 20.

British Supersport riders participated in the same session as STK1000 riders and in the 600 category Bradley Perie topped the sessions from perennial Supersport yardstick Jack Kennedy. Victorian rider Ben Currie was well inside the top ten and hopes to have his new Gearlink Kawasaki machines ready before the season opener.

2021 Junior Supersport & Honda British Talent Cup

The Honda British Talent Cup have had their first taste of 2021 track action at Snetterton 300, with two days of testing prefaced by a briefing and some photo shoots. The weather didn’t play perfectly into the hands of motorcycle racing, however, with Thursday suffering cold temperatures and rain affecting play all day. Wednesday did give the class of 2021 chance to get solid good dry running in ahead of the season opener though, and it was James Cook (Wilson Racing) who topped the timesheets.

Cook’s best saw him end the test 0.184 ahead of the game, with Harrison Crosby (Banks Racing) slotting into second. Crosby also reversed that order in one session, the only rider deposing Cook during the dry sessions at the test. Cormac Buchanan (Microlise Cresswell Racing) was third quickest, three tenths off the top, as he got to grips with BTC machinery. The New Zealander will race in the BTC in 2021 at rounds that don’t clash with the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup, where he also debuts this year.

Combined Results

Pos Class Rider Time/Gap 1 BTC James COOK 2m08.273 2 BTC Harrison CROSBY +0.184 3 BTC Cormac BUCHANAN +0.296 4 BTC Ollie WALKER +0.474 5 BTC Ryan HITCHCOCK +0.770 6 BTC Sullivan MOUNSEY +1.360 7 BTC Evan BELFORD +1.906 8 BTC Rossi DOBSON +2.311 9 JSP Cameron DAWSON +2.692 10 JSP Zak SHELTON +2.876 11 BTC Lucas BROWN +2.942 12 JSP James McMANUS +3.218 13 JSP Brody CROCKFORD +3.276 14 BTC Evan PENDRILL +4.155 15 BTC Mason JOHNSON +4.186 16 JSP Kam DIXON +4.263 17 JSP Osian JONES +4.385 18 JSP Finn SMART-WEEDEN +4.933 19 BTC Luca HOPKINS +5.004 20 JSP Joe FARRAGHER +5.048 21 JSP Christopher JOHNSON +5.081 22 JSP Lucca ALLEN +5.163 23 JSP Annabel THOMAS +5.198 24 BTC Rossi BANHAM +5.201 25 BTC Alfie DAVIDSON +5.403 26 BTC Rhys STEPHENSON +6.002 27 JSP Harry COOK +6.008 28 JSP Chloe JONES +6.086 29 JSP Kieran SMITH +6.189 30 BTC Lucas HILL +6.306 31 JSP Declan CONNELL +6.472 32 BTC Harrison DESSOY +6.478 33 JSP Lewis JONES +6.557 34 BTC Kiyano VEIJER +6.621 35 BTC JJ CUNNINGHAM +6.626 36 BTC Peter WILLIS +7.200 37 BTC Bailey STUART-CAMPBELL +7.213 38 JSP Joe ELLIS +7.339 39 BTC Troy JEFFREY +7.492 40 JSP Chris MOFFITT +7.746 41 BTC Harrison MACKAY +7.794 42 JSP Bradley WILSON +8.085 43 JSP Mikey HARDIE +8.206 44 BTC Holly HARRIS +8.539 45 JSP Jacob STEPHENSON +8.602 46 JSP Kieran KENT +8.804 47 BTC Alexander ROWAN +9.079 48 JSP Connor SELLORS +10.240 49 JSP Oliver MORGAN-EDWARDS +10.437 50 JSP Christian SMITH +11.768 51 JSP Calum BEACH +14.331 52 JSP Luke GILBY +14.437 53 BTC Ross MOORE +15.285

2021 British Superbike Championship Calendar

Round Location Races Official Test T1 – Silverstone National – 28 – 29 April – Official Test T2 – Snetterton 300 – 04 – 06 May – Official Test T3 – Oulton Park – 19 May – Official Test T4 – Donington Park (National) – 08 June – Round 1 Oulton Park – 25 – 27 June Triple Header Round 2 Knockhill – 09 – 11 July Triple Header Round 3 Brands Hatch Gp – 23 – 25 July Triple Header Round 4 Thruxton – 30 – 01 August Triple Header Round 5 Donington Park (National) – 13 – 15 August Triple Header Round 6 Cadwell Park – 20 – 22 August Triple Header Round 7 Snetterton 300 – 03 – 05 September Triple Header Round 8 Silverstone National – 10 – 12 September Triple Header Round 9 Oulton Park – 24 – 26 September Triple Header Round 10 Donington Park Gp – 01 – 03 October Triple Header Round 11 Brands Hatch Gp – 15 – 17 October Triple Header

