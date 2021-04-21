2021 CFMOTO 700CL-X Classic

The 700CL-X Classic will be the first variant in CFMOTO’s new larger capacity line-up to hit Australian shores followed by the wire-spoked-wheeled Adventure and solo-seated Sport models in late 2021.

Over 8000 700CL-X units have already been produced in China, where the model is called the ‘Heritage’. The new CFMOTO models are powered by a 693 cc parallel-twin engine that delivers 73hp (55kW) at 8500 rpm and a flexible 68 Nm at 6500 rpm.

The 700CL-X’s exhibits an increase of 18 hp (13 kW) and 6 Nm over CFMOTO’s existing 649 cc LAMS-based parallel twin found in the successful two 650NK variants as well as the 650MT and 650GT.

The hike in capacity for the 693 cc engine over the 649 cc unit has been achieved by a 3 mm increase in stroke. Other technical highlights for the updated powerplant include Bosch fuel-injection, split connecting rods, a slipper clutch, and forged pistons for strength and reduced weight and inertia.

Styled by CFMOTO’s European design team, the 700CL-X Classic represents a value proposition in the middleweight road bike segment.

Standard features including a ride-by-wire throttle, cruise control, dual-channel Continental anti-lock braking, Spanish J.Juan brakes, ‘Sport’ and ‘Economy’ riding modes, full LED lighting, USB charging and an adaptive headlight that automatically adjusts to ambient brightness.

Fuel capacity is 13 litres, and wet weight is a light 196 kg thanks to features such as the aluminium-alloy swingarm.

The 700CL-X tracks on 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, mated to Pirelli MT60 dual-purpose tyres.

Suspension is by KYB including a fully adjustable upside-down 41 mm fork as well as a monoshock rear with rebound and preload adjustment. Travel front and rear is 150 mm.

The standard seat height is 800 mm and, with its high handlebar, the 700CL-X Classic promotes a relaxed, upright riding position.

The accessories catalogue includes two seats – in brown and black trim – that have 825 mm reach, while other customisation options include bar-end mirrors, radiator protection and soft panniers. All accessories will be available when the 700CL-X Classic is launched in July 2021.

CFMOTO Australia director Michael Poynton is excited about the impending arrival of the 700CL-X Classic.

“CFMOTO has carved itself an impressive CV in the LAMS space in Australia, but now we’re ready to take the next step as we move into the ‘full-power’ bike ranks,” said Poynton.

“We’re tremendously excited about the 700CL-X range, and the Classic is a great starting point with its beautiful aesthetics and lovely retro touches such as the round headlight.

“The future for CFMOTO is exciting, and the relationship with KTM will only enhance our offerings across a variety of full-power motorcycle segments.”

The 700CL-X Classic will arrive Down Under in two liveries: Coal Grey and Charcoal Blue. The model comes with a standard two-year unlimited-kilometre warranty, which will be extended a further 12 months if scheduled servicing is performed through a CFMOTO dealer. It goes on sale at $9490 rideaway.

2021 CFMOTO 700CL-X Classic Specifications

For more information on the all-new 700CL-X Classic, visit www.cfmoto.com.au or contact your local CFMOTO dealer.