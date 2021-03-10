2021 Classic TT cancelled

It has been confirmed today that this year’s Classic TT presented by Bennetts, due to take place between Sunday 22 August and Monday 30 August, has been cancelled.

The Isle of Man Government has taken the decision to cancel the event due to the ongoing uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic – particularly the availability of marshals, medics, race officials and other volunteers needed to run the event safely and effectively.

Cancelling the event for a second year is a huge disappointment for fans, competitors, race officials and volunteers, as well as the wider Isle of Man community as the many challenges of the pandemic continue to be felt.

Paul Phillips, TT Business Development Manager

“Obviously this is yet another disappointing announcement for us to have to make, but as with the cancellation of the 2021 TT Races, it was important that an early decision was made to give clarity and certainty to the thousands of visitors and individuals that come together for the Classic TT.

“A two-year break from racing on the Island is not what anyone would have wanted, but our Motorsport Team have been hard at work to ensure that the TT and Classic TT return stronger than ever in 2022 and we look forward to sharing some of these developments in the coming weeks and months.”