2021 Ducati Monster and Monster+

Ducati have unveiled the final new model for 2021 in their last web world premiere, with the new Monster breaking cover, fitted with a 111 hp Testastretta 11° engine, which it shares with the latest Supersport 950.

Ducati are calling this the lightest, most compact Monster yet, representing the epitome of the Monster line, even if it does feature a double-sided swingarm. Hence the name, just Ducati Monster, or Monster+ if you’re after the extras, with no number designation.

Euro5 homologated the engine boosts capacity over the outgoing 821, offering more power and torque while slimming down weight by 2.4 kg. The main gain is in torque which is up to 93 Nm from 85.4, while power is bumped up a couple of ponies and their should be some instant urge thanks to a high 13.3:1 compression ratio. A slip and assist clutch is also fitted.

The frame is based on the design of the Panigale V4, with an aluminium front frame attached directly to the heads, weighing only 3 kg, or 60 per cent less than the previous traditional trellis style unit.

The rims likewise have been shaved down to save 1.7 kg, while the swingarm loses 1.6 kg. The subframe uses Glass Fibre Reinforced Polymer technology to save a further 1.9 kg, with a total of 18 kg saved over the Monster 821, bringing the 2021 Ducati Monster to just 166 kg dry.

The new Monster is suspended by 43 mm USD forks, while a progressive linkage and preload adjustable monoshock handle the rear of the bike via an aluminium double-sided swingarm.

Brakes are Brembo M4.32 monoblock four-piston units, with semi-floating 320 mm rotors, and a radial master cylinder. At the rear you’ll find a 245 mm rotor with Brembo two-piston floating caliper.

Seat height is now 820 mm with a narrow design between the legs, ensuring an easy reach to the ground. A lower 800 mm accessory seat is also available. For those who need the bike lower still Ducati offer a lowered suspension kit which can further lower the seat height to 775 mm in conjunction with the low seat, but that will of course have trade offs in suspension travel and compliance.

The steering angle has been increased to 36°, up 7° compared to the 821, benefiting low speed maneuvering, with handlebars 70 mm closer to the rider and more upright for better control and comfort. The rider’s feet have also been moved, with Ducati stating ‘the legs are now less curled up’.

An extensive electronics package includes cornering ABS, traction control and wheelie control as standard, alongside launch control. Ride modes include Sport, Urban and Touring, with electronics controlled via the switchblocks and current settings and speed viewed via a 4.3 TFT display that includes tacho and gear.

Other standard fitment tech includes the Ducati Quick Shift system, full LED lighting, including dynamic indicators and a USB socket for charging personal devices.

On the Monster+ we see a fly screen and passenger seat cover included.

Service intervals are 15,000 km or every 12 months, while Desmoservice is every 30,000 km.

The 2021 Ducati Monster will be available in Ducati Red and Dark Stealth with black wheels, or in Aviator Grey with GP Red wheels. The Monster+ will be available in the same colours.

The new Monster will be available in Australia from June with a starting price of $18,200 Ride Away.

2021 Ducati Monster and Monster+ Specifications