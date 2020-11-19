2021 Ducati Supersport 950

The Panigale V2 was comprehensively updated for 2020 model year but for 2021 it is the more affordable road biased Supersport model that has received the most attention.

It also has grown a ‘950’ suffix to its name with the model now being referred to by Ducati as Supersport 950. Personally, I would have liked to the see ‘SS’ name plate brought back in to use.

Does this new capacity suffix to the name suggest that they might soon unveil new Supersport machines with different capacity engines and expand the Supersport mode range…? I would say that is a fairly safe bet, but we are yet to be told whether that will happen in 2021 or further down the track.

While the Panigale V2 is the track focussed twin-cylinder option in the Ducati range with 155 horsepower in its latest Euro5 guise and a dry weight of 176 kg, along with racer style ergonomics, the Supersport 950 is a slightly more relaxed steed with 110 horsepower and tips the scales at 184 kg.

The engines are not just in a different state of tune but have completely different architecture. The Panigale V2 is powered by the 955 cc ‘Superquadro’ powerplant while the Supersport 950 uses the ‘Testastretta 11-degree’ engine that displaces 937 cc. While the peak numbers are lower in the Supersport they also arrive at them much sooner, the Panigale V2 torque of 104 Nm peaks at 9000 rpm while the Supersport 950 makes its 93 Nm at 6500 rpm. 80 per cent of that maximum twist is available from as low as 3500 rpm.

Clearly the Supersport is going to be the more practical option for the road but it’s still certainly no slouch and the riding position is still quite sporting. Ground clearance is not at Panigale levels though with Ducati stating that the Supersport offers lean angles up to 48-degrees.

Different strokes for different folks and all that…

Seat height is 810 mm with an optional lower 790 mm seat also available. Ducati promise both perches have had plenty of attention lavished on them and offer all-day riding potential. If you want softer again you can option a seat with another 25 mm of padding, which of course would similarly raise the seat height.

The screen has two positions that are 50 mm apart to help cater for riders of different heights.

Ducati are even offering 25-litre factory semi-rigid pannier bags for the Supersport 950 and they do not detract from the looks of the machine at all.

The SuperSport 950 is equipped with electronic controls based on information from Bosch’s 6-axis inertial platform, capable of instantly detecting the bike’s roll, yaw, and pitch angles in space. The electronic package consists of: Bosch Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO, Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up / down EVO available on all versions, and Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO, a new feature on this model that characterises its sporting nature.

The electronic settings are adjusted via the menu of the new 4.3” full-TFT display with graphics and interface, inspired by that of the Panigale family.

The SuperSport 950 also relies on the latest evolution of the Ducati trellis frame, which uses the engine as a load-bearing element, combined with a single-sided aluminium swingarm.

Up front we see fully-adjustable 43 mm Marzocchi forks in combination with an adjustable Sachs rear shock.

The Brembo brake system consists of M4-32 monobloc radial calipers that act on two 320 mm diameter discs, operated by a self-bleeding radial pump with separate reservoir and adjustable lever.

The SuperSport 950 range also includes the 950 S version which is equipped with fully adjustable Öhlins suspension and rear seat cowl. The only other difference is a Ducati Red ‘Tag’ on the rims.

The Supersport 950 will be available in Australia from May, 2021, starting from $19,390 Ride Away while the S model will sell from $21,850 Ride Away. Maintenance intervals are every 15,000 km, or 12 months, with valve clearance checks every 30,000 km.

2021 Ducati Supersport 950 Specifications

SuperSport 950 / 950 S Engine Type 937 cc Testastretta 11°, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooled Bore X Stroke 94 x 67.5 mm Compression Ratio 12,6± 0.5 :1 Power 81 kW (110 hp) @ 9.000 rpm Torque 93 Nm (69 lb-ft) @ 6.500 rpm Fuel Injection Electronic fuel injection system, 53 mm throttle bodies with full Ride-by-Wire Exhaust Lightweight 2-1-2 system with catalytic converter and two lambda probes. Twin aluminium mufflers Transmission Gearbox 6 speed with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down EVO Primary Drive Straight cut gears; Ratio 1.84:1 Ratio 1=37/15 2=30/17 3=28/20 4=26/22 5=24/23 6=23/24 Final Drive Chain; Front sprocket 15; Rear sprocket 43 Clutch Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self bleeding master cylinder. Chassis Frame Tubular steel Trellis frame attached to the cylinder head Front Suspension Fully adjustable Æ 43 mm usd Marzocchi fork (950 S Fully adjustable Æ 48 mm usd Öhlins fork with TiN treatment) Front Wheel Y shaped, 3-spoke in light alloy 3.50″ x 17″ Front Tyre Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 120/70 ZR17 Rear Suspension Progressive linkage with adjustable Sachs monoshock. Aluminium single-sided swingarm (950 S Progressive linkage with fully adjustable Öhlins monoshock. Aluminium single-sided swingarm) Rear Wheel Y shaped, 3-spoke in light alloy 5.50″ x 17″ Rear Tyre Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 180/55 ZR17 Wheel Travel (Front/Rear) 130 mm (5.1 in)/144 mm (5.7 in) Front Brake 2 x 320 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Monobloc Brembo M4-32 callipers, 4-piston, radial pump with Bosch Cornering ABS. Self bleeding master cylinder Rear Brake 245 mm disc, 2-piston caliper, Bosch Cornering ABS Instrumentation Full-TFT color display Dimensions And Weights Dry Weight 184 kg Kerb Weight* 210 kg Seat Height 810 mm Wheelbase 1.478 mm Rake / Trail 24° 91 mm Fuel Tank Capacity 16 l Number Of Seats 2 Equipment Safety Equipment Riding Modes, Bosch Cornering ABS , Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO. Standard Equipment Power Modes, Day Time Running Light (DRL)**, Full-TFT color display, Adjustable windscreen, Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down EVO, (950 S Öhlins suspension, Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down EVO, Passenger seat cowl) Ready For Anti-theft system, Heated grips, Ducati Multimedia System (DMS) Warranty And Maintenance Warranty 24 months unlimited mileage Maintenance Service Intervals 15.000 km Service Intervals 30.000 km Emissions and Consumption Standard Euro 5 Co2 Emissions 134 g/km Consumption 5,6 l/100 km

2021 Ducati Supersport 950 Image Gallery