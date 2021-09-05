Dylan Ferrandis

2021 AMA Pro MX 450 Champion

With 1-2 results in the 450 Motos overnight at Fox Raceway’s penultimate round of the 2021 AMA Pro Motocross Championship Dylan Ferrandis has extended his championship lead over fellow European Ken Roczen out to a now insurmountable 62-points.

Ferrandis won the 2019 250 West Supercross Championship and then took out the 250 Motocross Championship and 250 West Supercross Championship double last year (2020), before stepping up to the 450 class this year.

Ferrandis finished seventh in the 450 Supercross Championship this year before going on to wrap up the 450 Motocross Championship at his first attempt.

Dylan Ferrandis – Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing

“It was another tough day, and I had to dig really deep to get this result. The weather was really hard on us, hard on the body, but I had this championship in mind, and I really wanted it. I tried the best that I could, and it looked like it was enough to grab it. It’s just unreal to be the champion in my first year on the 450. When I was young, I dreamed of being a 250 champion, but I never really dreamed of being a 450 champion. So, it’s not even a dream come true; it’s more than that. It’s just the best thing that I have ever done in my life. Today I’m really out of emotions. It was just such an awesome year for me, and it’s so awesome to win with this Yamaha bike and with this team. I’m really happy for everybody involved in winning this championship.”

Ferrandis is the eighth rider in history to earn the title in his first season in the AMA’s premier category, while also giving Yamaha its first 450 Class championship since 2007 with Grant Langston.

Jeremy Coker – Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing 450 Team Manager

“Today was a day I’ll never forget in my life. Even though I’ve been involved in a lot of championships on the 250 side as an engine builder and crew chief, this is really special. To do this as the team manager on this team and to orchestrate things from this side; it brings tears to my eyes. The crew was incredible! There was not one person on this team that didn’t have the same goal, and we all worked hard to achieve it. It’s something none of us will ever forget. I’m proud of what Dylan did today. He rode amazing. It was a really tough day and very hot outside, but he pulled off the championship a weekend early. As for Christian, we didn’t even know if he’d be able to race, and he came out here and did what he did; it was just an awesome ride. We’ve still got one more to go, and we’ll be out there to win at Hangtown.”

27-year-old Ferrandis is the second Frenchman to win the premier category in the American Motocross Championship after countryman Jean Michel Bayle did the 500 and 250 (two-stroke) championship double in 1991. The 22-year-old French phenom that was Bayle also won the Supercross championship that year to become the first rider in history to win the three major American series in the same year. A backlash from many American fans at a Frenchman winning all their titles was part of the reason Bayle left the dirt and went road racing instead from 1992 onwards.

The 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will conclude next Saturday, September 11, with the sport’s oldest event in Northern California, the legendary Hangtown Motocross Classic.

450 Class Championship Standings (Round 11 of 12)