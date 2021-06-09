2021 FIM Endurance World Championship

24 Heures Motos

The FIM Endurance World Championship returns to action with the opening round or 2021, the 24 Heures Motos at the legendary Bugatti, Le Mans.

The Bugatti Circuit, located in Le Mans, France, was constructed in 1965 and featured on the World Endurance calendar for the first time in 1978. At 4.185km in length, Le Mans is the third-longest circuit on the 2021 calendar but by far one of the toughest.

Unpredictable weather conditions, as well as a mixture of low, medium and high speed corners, heavy braking zones, elevation changes and fast changes of direction, makes the 24-hour race one of the most demanding races on the calendar.

Defending World Endurance Champions Yoshimura SERT Suzuki field a four-rider team of Gregg Black, Xavier Simeon, Kazuki Watanabe and Sylvain Guintoli – Suzuki’s MotoGP test rider. SERT were fourth quickest overnight in the opening Free Practice sessions ahead of the season opener.

Damien Saulnier – Team Manager

“We are all really happy to start this season. It’s good to get together, hear the bike and see it ride. Our riders needed some time to get back in shape but by the end of the day everyone has found their bearings. We are in the top five with a bike fitted with racing tyres, which is very positive. We have an excellent package with the Yoshimura technicians who know this GSX-R1000R perfectly well, a SERT team specialised in Endurance, good tyres and a trio of fast riders who are discovering and progressing together. So everything looks good for us.”

Honda’s endurance specialists F.C.C. TSR Honda France will feature riders Josh Hook, Mike Di Meglio and new recruit Yuki Takahashi, targeting the top step of the podium aboard the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, where they claimed victory last year. With two victories at the 24 Heures Motos for Di Meglio and Hook, the F.C.C. TSR Honda France squad are quietly confident of holding the trophy again at the prestigious 24-hour race but have some pace to find as they were only seventh quickest overnight.

Josh Hook

“It has been a long wait, which is not good for us because it has been a long time since we’ve been to the track racing, but finally, we are underway, so we are really looking forward to that. From the test, it was very positive in all conditions the bike is working very well and from what I’ve heard from the team, in that little bit extra time that we had, they made some improvements with the electronics which is the part we were struggling, so it is a step in the right direction. This time of the year, the weather is going to be warmer, so definitely it is going to be more physically on the bike, so we’ll see.”

Other Honda powered teams competing in the event are National Motos and RAC 41 Chromeburner, both in the Superstock category. National Motos have moved into the Superstock class this season, with their aim to win the FIM World Cup aboard the Fireblade SP with a new ride line-up of Guillaume Antiga and Kévin Trueb who join Frenchman Stéphane Egea, who has been with the team since 2017.

YART Yamaha EWC Team are also set to start their 2021 campaign this weekend, eight months after victory in the final round of the 2019/2020 season in Estoril, Niccolò Canepa, Karel Hanika, and Marvin Fritz are raring to get their 2021 season underway as the series returns to the iconic Bugatti Circuit in north-western France this weekend. They were second quickest overnight.

Mandy Kainz – YART Yamaha Team Manager

“We feel ready for the first round but 24-hour races almost make their own rules! To win you need to be clever but also lucky, so we will try to be clever and we know both our bike and riders are very good. But a 24-hour race is a 24-hour race and anything can happen so we need to hope for that bit of luck too! If we are clever and the luck is on our side, we are confident we can fight for the victory.”

For Werner Daemen’s BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team it is their second year in the endurance world championship after a strong maiden season. The new #37 bike in action is the BMW M 1000 RR. The regular riders Markus Reiterberger (GER), Ilya Mikhalchik (UKR) and Xavi Forés (ESP), as well as Kenny Foray (FRA) as the fourth rider make for an experienced, strong rider line-up.

At the official Pré-Mans Test at the end of March, the team set the best time with new record laps with the BMW M 1000 RR on both days, and backed that up overnight by topping the opening Free Practice sessions held overnight and is now eager to build on that performance at the first race weekend of the season.

Werner Daemen – BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team Manager

“I think that we are better prepared for Le Mans than last year, so I’m expecting a good result. We are very happy with the new BMW M 1000 RR and the pre-test at Le Mans was superb for us. All our riders are in top form. We are ideally positioned with Ilya, Markus and Xavi as our regular trio, and I can honestly say that with Kenny we have the fastest reserve rider in the world. He proved that once again last weekend, when he finished second in the French championship. Now the team is working on fine-tuning every detail. I’m looking forward to the race, and if everything goes according to plan, we should be up there at the front.”

The Wójcik Racing Team are also in high spirits ahead of the upcoming season. Two podiums in 2020 rewarded them with a fourth-place finish in the overall standings. Adam Stepien’s team will field the experienced Gino Rea, 36-year-old Sheridan Morais and the 2019 World Supersport Champion, Randy Krummenacher, giving the team an ultra-strong and crucially an experienced rider line-up for 2021 on the Yamaha YZF-R1.

The Moto Ain team will compete in the Formula EWC class after taking back-to-back championships in the FIM Endurance World Cup. Team principal Pierre Chapuis has chosen former 250cc and Moto2 Grand Prix race winner Roberto Rolfo, Swiss rider Robin Mulhauser and French veteran and MotoGP podium finisher Randy de Puniet on another YZF-R1.

A new independent team joined in the fray at the front end amid the factory teams overnight. Tati Team Beringer Racing posted the 3rd-fastest time in FP1 with a 1:36.514 lap on their ZX-10R. The team are heading into their third season in the EWC with big ambitions.

Patrick Enjolras – Tati Team Beringer Manager

“We’ve just worked on the new Kawasaki electronics with dedicated engineers. Now we know we have a very good machine.”

Among privateer teams capable of giving the factory outfits a run for their money are VRD Igol Experiences, Moto Ain who are debuting in EWC after two back-to-back FIM Superstock World Cup wins, Maco Racing and 3ART Best of Bike, all four Yamaha-mounted.

Despite the 24 Hours Motos being held behind closed doors due to the global pandemic situation, the 44th edition will see 50 teams battling on track.

The 24 Heures Motos officially gets underway on Thursday 10th June with free practice, qualifying and night practice. The final positions on the starting grid will be determined after the last qualifying sessions, which takes place on Friday 11th June.

The FIM EWC 2021 consists of four events in France, Portugal and Japan. After the opener at Le Mans, the season continues on 17th July with the 12 Hours of Estoril in Portugal. The 24-hour classic ‘Bol d’Or’ will be held at Le Castellet (FRA) on 18th/19th September, before the season draws to a close with the 8-hour race at Suzuka, Japan on 7th November.

Wednesday LeMans Test Combined Times

Pos Team Bike Cat Time/Gap 1 BMW MOTORRAD BMW EWC 1:36.260 2 YART – Yamaha Official Yamaha EWC +0.206 3 TATI TEAM BERINGER Kawasaki EWC +0.254 4 YOSHIMURA SERT MOTUL Suzuki EWC +0.518 5 WEBIKE SRC KAWASAKI TRICKSTAR Kawasaki EWC +0.775 6 VRD IGOL EXPÉRIENCES Yamaha EWC +0.903 7 F.C.C. TSR Honda France Honda EWC +0.922 8 MOTO AIN Yamaha EWC +1.175 9 MACO RACING Team Yamaha EWC +1.330 10 ERC Endurance Ducati Ducati EWC +1.498 11 3ART BEST OF BIKE Yamaha EWC +1.557 12 BMRT 3D MAXXESS NEVERS Kawasaki SST +1.845 13 Team LRP Poland BMW EWC +2.292 14 TEAM 18 SAPEURS Yamaha SST +2.462 15 National Motos Honda SST +2.675 16 Team Bolliger Switzerland #8 Kawasaki EWC +2.708 17 Wójcik Racing Team 2 Yamaha SST +2.796 18 Wójcik Racing Team Yamaha EWC +2.879 19 JMA MOTOS ACTION BIKE Suzuki SST +2.937 20 TEAM 33 LOUIT APRIL MOTO Kawasaki SST +2.956 21 RAC41-CHROMEBURNER Honda SST +3.162 22 METISS Metiss EXP +3.178 23 Motobox Kremer Racing #65 Yamaha EWC +3.184 24 OG MOTORSPORT BY SARAZIN Yamaha SST +3.423 25 Team Aviobike Yamaha SST +3.462 26 Aprilia Le Mans 2 Roues Aprilia SST +3.805 27 FAST TEAM RACING Kawasaki SST +3.824 28 JUNIOR TEAM LMS SUZUKI Suzuki SST +3.881 29 PITLANE ENDURANCE Yamaha SST +3.900 30 No Limits Motor Team Suzuki SST +3.978 31 FALCON RACING Yamaha SST +4.239 32 TEAM Univers racing/ACRacing BMW SST +4.257 33 TEAM LH RACING Yamaha SST +4.680 34 TEAM GT ENDURANCE Yamaha EWC +4.784 35 Slider Endurance Yamaha SST +4.810 36 Space Moto Suzuki SST +5.204 37 TEAM RACING 85 Kawasaki SST +5.234 38 Mana-au compétition Suzuki SST +5.261 39 ENERGIE ENDURANCE 91 Kawasaki SST +5.281 40 TRT27 BAZAR 2 LA BECANE Suzuki SST +5.451 41 Moto sport endurance #20 Yamaha SST +5.487 42 MOTOSTAND ENDURANCE Kawasaki SST +5.523 43 TMC 35 Yamaha SST +5.763 44 PLAYERS Kawasaki SST +5.831 45 Z RACING Suzuki SST +6.200 46 TEAM 202 Yamaha SST +6.408 47 Fullgas Racing Team Kawasaki SST +7.815

Entry List

N° Team Rider Bike Cat l1 YOSHIMURA SERT MOTUL BLACK Gregg Suzuki EWC 4 TATI TEAM BERINGER TECHER Alan Kawasaki EWC 5 F.C.C. TSR HOOK Joshua Honda EWC 6 ERC ENDURANCE GINES Mathieu Ducati EWC 7 YART HANIKA Karel Yamaha EWC 8 TEAM BOLLIGER WALRAVEN Nigel Kawasaki EWC 11 WEBIKE SRC TRICKSTAR GUARNONI Jérémy Kawasaki EWC 14 MACO RACING LEBLANC Grégory Yamaha EWC 15 LE MANS 2 ROUES BOUÉ Marco Aprilia STK 18 TEAM 18 SAPEURS CLERE Hugo Yamaha STK 20 MOTO SPORT ENDURANCE SIMON Anthony Yamaha STK 22 TEAM 202 PARRET Florent Yamaha STK 23 UNIVERS RACING / AC RACING MEUNIER Léo BMW STK 24 BMRT 3D MAXXESS NEVERS LOISEAU Anthony Kawasaki STK 27 TRT27 BAZAR 2 LA BECANE ERUAM Cyril Suzuki STK 30 TEAM GT ENDURANCE LAGEON Camille Yamaha EWC 33 TEAM 33 LOUIT APRIL MOTO GAMARINO Christian Kawasaki STK 34 JMA RACING – ACTION BIKE CARRILLO Cyril Suzuki STK 35 TMC 35 – PMO BILLEGA John Ross Yamaha STK 36 3ART BEST OF BIKE ESCUDIER Nicolas Yamaha EWC 37 BMW WORLD ENDURANCE TEAM REITERBERGER Markus BMW EWC 40 FAST TEAM RACING BOUVIER DAVID Kawasaki STK 41 RAC 41 CHROMEBURNER FASTRÉ Grégory Honda STK 44 NO LIMITS MOTOR TEAM SCASSA Luca Suzuki STK 45 METISS JBB PONS Gabriel Metiss EXP 51 TEAM MOTOSTAND ENDURANCE REGOUBY Baptiste Kawasaki STK 53 MANA-AU COMPETITION RICHARD Jérôme Suzuki STK 55 NATIONAL MOTOS EGEA Stéphane Honda STK 65 MOTOBOX KREMER RACING DEHAYE Geoffroy Yamaha EWC 66 OG MOTORSPORT BY SARAZIN HEDELIN Camille Yamaha STK 71 Z RACING SCAGLIARINI Nicola Suzuki STK 72 JUNIOR TEAM LMS SUZUKI RENAUDIN Martin Suzuki STK 73 TEAM SPACE MOTO ROCHE Charles Suzuki STK 77 WOJCIK RACING TEAM REA Gino Yamaha EWC 85 TEAM RACING 85 JACOB Kévin Kawasaki STK 86 PITLANE ENDURANCE – JP3 PELLIZOTTI Maxim Yamaha STK 90 TEAM LRP POLAND VINCON Dominik BMW EWC 91 ENERGIE ENDURANCE 91 NAPOLI Christian Kawasaki STK 94 TEAM LH RACING FONTANELLE Benjamin Yamaha STK 96 MOTO AIN ROLFO Roberto Yamaha EWC 101 AVIOBIKE BOSCOSCURO Andrea Yamaha STK 116 KINGTYRE FULLGAS RACING TEAM DEJEAN Arnaud Kawasaki STK 119 SLIDER ENDURANCE CORTOT Charles Yamaha STK 121 FALCON RACING CHEVALIER David Yamaha STK 156 PLAYERS DE KIMPE Arnaud Kawasaki STK 333 VRD IGOL EXPERIENCES ALT Florian Yamaha EWC 777 WOJCIK RACING TEAM 2 SZKOPEK Marek Yamaha STK

N° Team Rider Bike Cat 1 YOSHIMURA SERT MOTUL SIMÉON Xavier Suzuki EWC 4 TATI TEAM BERINGER SUCHET Sébastien Kawasaki EWC 5 F.C.C. TSR YUKI Takahashi Honda EWC 6 ERC ENDURANCE ROSSI Louis Ducati EWC 7 YART FRITZ Marvin Yamaha EWC 8 TEAM BOLLIGER BÜHN Jan Kawasaki EWC 11 WEBIKE SRC TRICKSTAR NIGON Erwan Kawasaki EWC 14 MACO RACING BOULOM Enzo Yamaha EWC 15 LE MANS 2 ROUES PARISSE Emmanuel Aprilia STK 18 TEAM 18 SAPEURS NIGON Johan Yamaha STK 20 MOTO SPORT ENDURANCE LE BRAS Youenn Yamaha STK 22 TEAM 202 CREUSOT Amandine Yamaha STK 23 UNIVERS RACING / AC RACING MEUNIER Lucas BMW STK 24 BMRT 3D MAXXESS NEVERS HARDT Jonathan Kawasaki STK 27 TRT27 BAZAR 2 LA BECANE BRUNET LUGARDON Cyril Suzuki STK 30 TEAM GT ENDURANCE CROIX Karl Yamaha EWC 33 TEAM 33 LOUIT APRIL MOTO SANCHIS MARTINEZ David Kawasaki STK 34 JMA RACING – ACTION BIKE BONNET Julien Suzuki STK 35 TMC 35 – PMO DIARD Maxime Yamaha STK 36 3ART BEST OF BIKE LAGRIVE Mathieu Yamaha EWC 37 BMW WORLD ENDURANCE TEAM MYKHALCHYK Illya BMW EWC 40 FAST TEAM RACING CHERON Hervé Kawasaki STK 41 RAC 41 CHROMEBURNER TESSELS Wayne Honda STK 44 NO LIMITS MOTOR TEAM MASBOU Alexis Suzuki STK 45 METISS JBB GOETSCHY Jonathan Metiss EXP 51 TEAM MOTOSTAND ENDURANCE NOEL François Kawasaki STK 53 MANA-AU COMPETITION JOUIS Bruno Suzuki STK 55 NATIONAL MOTOS ANTIGA Guillaume Honda STK 65 MOTOBOX KREMER RACING STRÖHLEIN Stefan Yamaha EWC 66 OG MOTORSPORT BY SARAZIN PERRET David Yamaha STK 71 Z RACING SCAGLIARINI Mattia Suzuki STK 72 JUNIOR TEAM LMS SUZUKI RAYMOND Guillaume Suzuki STK 73 TEAM SPACE MOTO BRARD Christophe Suzuki STK 77 WOJCIK RACING TEAM SHERIDAN Morais Yamaha EWC 85 TEAM RACING 85 HERAULT Jérémy Kawasaki STK 86 PITLANE ENDURANCE – JP3 SARRABAYROUSE Alex Yamaha STK 90 TEAM LRP POLAND KRZEMIEN Kamil BMW EWC 91 ENERGIE ENDURANCE 91 NAPOLI Federico Kawasaki STK 94 TEAM LH RACING CRONIER Nicolas Yamaha STK 96 MOTO AIN MULHAUSER Robin Yamaha EWC 101 AVIOBIKE AUBRY Jean-Edouard Yamaha STK 116 KINGTYRE FULLGAS RACING TEAM HENRIQUES David Kawasaki STK 119 SLIDER ENDURANCE MARMONT Clément Yamaha STK 121 FALCON RACING EISEN Théo Yamaha STK 156 PLAYERS THIBAULT Matthieu Kawasaki STK 333 VRD IGOL EXPERIENCES MARINO Florian Yamaha EWC 777 WOJCIK RACING TEAM 2 BERGMAN Christoffer Yamaha STK

N° Team Rider Bike Cat 1 YOSHIMURA SERT MOTUL GUINTOLI Sylvain Suzuki EWC 4 TATI TEAM BERINGER ENJOLRAS Julien Kawasaki EWC 5 F.C.C. TSR DI MEGLIO Mike Honda EWC 6 ERC ENDURANCE MASSON Etienne Ducati EWC 7 YART CANEPA Niccolò Yamaha EWC 8 TEAM BOLLIGER PELLIJEFF Jesper Kawasaki EWC 11 WEBIKE SRC TRICKSTAR CHECA David Kawasaki EWC 14 MACO RACING LAMBRECHTS Bram Yamaha EWC 15 LE MANS 2 ROUES DUPUY Eddy Aprilia STK 18 TEAM 18 SAPEURS LUSSIANA Matthieu Yamaha STK 20 MOTO SPORT ENDURANCE OLLIVIER Jimmy Yamaha STK 22 TEAM 202 MEJANE Bastien Yamaha STK 23 UNIVERS RACING / AC RACING QUETEL Jimmy BMW STK 24 BMRT 3D MAXXESS NEVERS PILOT Julien Kawasaki STK 27 TRT27 BAZAR 2 LA BECANE GIRARDET Hugo Suzuki STK 30 TEAM GT ENDURANCE DUFOUR Paul Yamaha EWC 33 TEAM 33 LOUIT APRIL MOTO PEROLARI Corentin Kawasaki STK 34 JMA RACING – ACTION BIKE CUDEVILLE Maxime Suzuki STK 35 TMC 35 – PMO LE BAIL David Yamaha STK 36 3ART BEST OF BIKE BERCHET Morgan Yamaha EWC 37 BMW WORLD ENDURANCE TEAM FORÉS Javier BMW EWC 40 FAST TEAM RACING DAGAULT Manu Kawasaki STK 41 RAC 41 CHROMEBURNER LEESCH Chris Honda STK 44 NO LIMITS MOTOR TEAM CALIA Kevin Suzuki STK 45 METISS JBB RIZZA Ludovic Metiss EXP 51 TEAM MOTOSTAND ENDURANCE HUGUEVILLE Alexis Kawasaki STK 53 MANA-AU COMPETITION TRUEB Samuel Suzuki STK 55 NATIONAL MOTOS TRUEB Kévin Honda STK 65 MOTOBOX KREMER RACING COLLIAUX Benjamin Yamaha EWC 66 OG MOTORSPORT BY SARAZIN PLANCASSAGNE Alex Yamaha STK 71 Z RACING ECCHELI Davide Suzuki STK 72 JUNIOR TEAM LMS SUZUKI SUCHET Valentin Suzuki STK 73 TEAM SPACE MOTO LOUAUT Olivier Suzuki STK 77 WOJCIK RACING TEAM KRUMMENACHER Randy Yamaha EWC 85 TEAM RACING 85 BACHELIER Marc Kawasaki STK 86 PITLANE ENDURANCE – JP3 PARASSOL Adrian Yamaha STK 90 TEAM LRP POLAND LEWANDOWSKI Bartlomiej BMW EWC 91 ENERGIE ENDURANCE 91 CHOY Martin Kawasaki STK 94 TEAM LH RACING HEMMER Lothaire Yamaha STK 96 MOTO AIN DE PUNIET Randy Yamaha EWC 101 AVIOBIKE KEMMER Christopher Yamaha STK 116 KINGTYRE FULLGAS RACING TEAM HAUSER Ludovic Kawasaki STK 119 SLIDER ENDURANCE BUISSON Dylan Yamaha STK 121 FALCON RACING MILLET Loïc Yamaha STK 156 PLAYERS Kawasaki STK 333 VRD IGOL EXPERIENCES TEROL Nicolás Yamaha EWC 777 WOJCIK RACING TEAM 2 FILLA Michal Yamaha STK