2021 FIM Endurance World Championship
24 Heures Motos
The FIM Endurance World Championship returns to action with the opening round or 2021, the 24 Heures Motos at the legendary Bugatti, Le Mans.
The Bugatti Circuit, located in Le Mans, France, was constructed in 1965 and featured on the World Endurance calendar for the first time in 1978. At 4.185km in length, Le Mans is the third-longest circuit on the 2021 calendar but by far one of the toughest.
Unpredictable weather conditions, as well as a mixture of low, medium and high speed corners, heavy braking zones, elevation changes and fast changes of direction, makes the 24-hour race one of the most demanding races on the calendar.
Defending World Endurance Champions Yoshimura SERT Suzuki field a four-rider team of Gregg Black, Xavier Simeon, Kazuki Watanabe and Sylvain Guintoli – Suzuki’s MotoGP test rider. SERT were fourth quickest overnight in the opening Free Practice sessions ahead of the season opener.
Damien Saulnier – Team Manager
“We are all really happy to start this season. It’s good to get together, hear the bike and see it ride. Our riders needed some time to get back in shape but by the end of the day everyone has found their bearings. We are in the top five with a bike fitted with racing tyres, which is very positive. We have an excellent package with the Yoshimura technicians who know this GSX-R1000R perfectly well, a SERT team specialised in Endurance, good tyres and a trio of fast riders who are discovering and progressing together. So everything looks good for us.”
Honda’s endurance specialists F.C.C. TSR Honda France will feature riders Josh Hook, Mike Di Meglio and new recruit Yuki Takahashi, targeting the top step of the podium aboard the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, where they claimed victory last year. With two victories at the 24 Heures Motos for Di Meglio and Hook, the F.C.C. TSR Honda France squad are quietly confident of holding the trophy again at the prestigious 24-hour race but have some pace to find as they were only seventh quickest overnight.
Josh Hook
“It has been a long wait, which is not good for us because it has been a long time since we’ve been to the track racing, but finally, we are underway, so we are really looking forward to that. From the test, it was very positive in all conditions the bike is working very well and from what I’ve heard from the team, in that little bit extra time that we had, they made some improvements with the electronics which is the part we were struggling, so it is a step in the right direction. This time of the year, the weather is going to be warmer, so definitely it is going to be more physically on the bike, so we’ll see.”
Other Honda powered teams competing in the event are National Motos and RAC 41 Chromeburner, both in the Superstock category. National Motos have moved into the Superstock class this season, with their aim to win the FIM World Cup aboard the Fireblade SP with a new ride line-up of Guillaume Antiga and Kévin Trueb who join Frenchman Stéphane Egea, who has been with the team since 2017.
YART Yamaha EWC Team are also set to start their 2021 campaign this weekend, eight months after victory in the final round of the 2019/2020 season in Estoril, Niccolò Canepa, Karel Hanika, and Marvin Fritz are raring to get their 2021 season underway as the series returns to the iconic Bugatti Circuit in north-western France this weekend. They were second quickest overnight.
Mandy Kainz – YART Yamaha Team Manager
“We feel ready for the first round but 24-hour races almost make their own rules! To win you need to be clever but also lucky, so we will try to be clever and we know both our bike and riders are very good. But a 24-hour race is a 24-hour race and anything can happen so we need to hope for that bit of luck too! If we are clever and the luck is on our side, we are confident we can fight for the victory.”
For Werner Daemen’s BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team it is their second year in the endurance world championship after a strong maiden season. The new #37 bike in action is the BMW M 1000 RR. The regular riders Markus Reiterberger (GER), Ilya Mikhalchik (UKR) and Xavi Forés (ESP), as well as Kenny Foray (FRA) as the fourth rider make for an experienced, strong rider line-up.
At the official Pré-Mans Test at the end of March, the team set the best time with new record laps with the BMW M 1000 RR on both days, and backed that up overnight by topping the opening Free Practice sessions held overnight and is now eager to build on that performance at the first race weekend of the season.
Werner Daemen – BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team Manager
“I think that we are better prepared for Le Mans than last year, so I’m expecting a good result. We are very happy with the new BMW M 1000 RR and the pre-test at Le Mans was superb for us. All our riders are in top form. We are ideally positioned with Ilya, Markus and Xavi as our regular trio, and I can honestly say that with Kenny we have the fastest reserve rider in the world. He proved that once again last weekend, when he finished second in the French championship. Now the team is working on fine-tuning every detail. I’m looking forward to the race, and if everything goes according to plan, we should be up there at the front.”
The Wójcik Racing Team are also in high spirits ahead of the upcoming season. Two podiums in 2020 rewarded them with a fourth-place finish in the overall standings. Adam Stepien’s team will field the experienced Gino Rea, 36-year-old Sheridan Morais and the 2019 World Supersport Champion, Randy Krummenacher, giving the team an ultra-strong and crucially an experienced rider line-up for 2021 on the Yamaha YZF-R1.
The Moto Ain team will compete in the Formula EWC class after taking back-to-back championships in the FIM Endurance World Cup. Team principal Pierre Chapuis has chosen former 250cc and Moto2 Grand Prix race winner Roberto Rolfo, Swiss rider Robin Mulhauser and French veteran and MotoGP podium finisher Randy de Puniet on another YZF-R1.
A new independent team joined in the fray at the front end amid the factory teams overnight. Tati Team Beringer Racing posted the 3rd-fastest time in FP1 with a 1:36.514 lap on their ZX-10R. The team are heading into their third season in the EWC with big ambitions.
Patrick Enjolras – Tati Team Beringer Manager
“We’ve just worked on the new Kawasaki electronics with dedicated engineers. Now we know we have a very good machine.”
Among privateer teams capable of giving the factory outfits a run for their money are VRD Igol Experiences, Moto Ain who are debuting in EWC after two back-to-back FIM Superstock World Cup wins, Maco Racing and 3ART Best of Bike, all four Yamaha-mounted.
Despite the 24 Hours Motos being held behind closed doors due to the global pandemic situation, the 44th edition will see 50 teams battling on track.
The 24 Heures Motos officially gets underway on Thursday 10th June with free practice, qualifying and night practice. The final positions on the starting grid will be determined after the last qualifying sessions, which takes place on Friday 11th June.
The FIM EWC 2021 consists of four events in France, Portugal and Japan. After the opener at Le Mans, the season continues on 17th July with the 12 Hours of Estoril in Portugal. The 24-hour classic ‘Bol d’Or’ will be held at Le Castellet (FRA) on 18th/19th September, before the season draws to a close with the 8-hour race at Suzuka, Japan on 7th November.
Wednesday LeMans Test Combined Times
|Pos
|Team
|Bike
|Cat
|Time/Gap
|1
|BMW MOTORRAD
|BMW
|EWC
|1:36.260
|2
|YART – Yamaha Official
|Yamaha
|EWC
|+0.206
|3
|TATI TEAM BERINGER
|Kawasaki
|EWC
|+0.254
|4
|YOSHIMURA SERT MOTUL
|Suzuki
|EWC
|+0.518
|5
|WEBIKE SRC KAWASAKI TRICKSTAR
|Kawasaki
|EWC
|+0.775
|6
|VRD IGOL EXPÉRIENCES
|Yamaha
|EWC
|+0.903
|7
|F.C.C. TSR Honda France
|Honda
|EWC
|+0.922
|8
|MOTO AIN
|Yamaha
|EWC
|+1.175
|9
|MACO RACING Team
|Yamaha
|EWC
|+1.330
|10
|ERC Endurance Ducati
|Ducati
|EWC
|+1.498
|11
|3ART BEST OF BIKE
|Yamaha
|EWC
|+1.557
|12
|BMRT 3D MAXXESS NEVERS
|Kawasaki
|SST
|+1.845
|13
|Team LRP Poland
|BMW
|EWC
|+2.292
|14
|TEAM 18 SAPEURS
|Yamaha
|SST
|+2.462
|15
|National Motos
|Honda
|SST
|+2.675
|16
|Team Bolliger Switzerland #8
|Kawasaki
|EWC
|+2.708
|17
|Wójcik Racing Team 2
|Yamaha
|SST
|+2.796
|18
|Wójcik Racing Team
|Yamaha
|EWC
|+2.879
|19
|JMA MOTOS ACTION BIKE
|Suzuki
|SST
|+2.937
|20
|TEAM 33 LOUIT APRIL MOTO
|Kawasaki
|SST
|+2.956
|21
|RAC41-CHROMEBURNER
|Honda
|SST
|+3.162
|22
|METISS
|Metiss
|EXP
|+3.178
|23
|Motobox Kremer Racing #65
|Yamaha
|EWC
|+3.184
|24
|OG MOTORSPORT BY SARAZIN
|Yamaha
|SST
|+3.423
|25
|Team Aviobike
|Yamaha
|SST
|+3.462
|26
|Aprilia Le Mans 2 Roues
|Aprilia
|SST
|+3.805
|27
|FAST TEAM RACING
|Kawasaki
|SST
|+3.824
|28
|JUNIOR TEAM LMS SUZUKI
|Suzuki
|SST
|+3.881
|29
|PITLANE ENDURANCE
|Yamaha
|SST
|+3.900
|30
|No Limits Motor Team
|Suzuki
|SST
|+3.978
|31
|FALCON RACING
|Yamaha
|SST
|+4.239
|32
|TEAM Univers racing/ACRacing
|BMW
|SST
|+4.257
|33
|TEAM LH RACING
|Yamaha
|SST
|+4.680
|34
|TEAM GT ENDURANCE
|Yamaha
|EWC
|+4.784
|35
|Slider Endurance
|Yamaha
|SST
|+4.810
|36
|Space Moto
|Suzuki
|SST
|+5.204
|37
|TEAM RACING 85
|Kawasaki
|SST
|+5.234
|38
|Mana-au compétition
|Suzuki
|SST
|+5.261
|39
|ENERGIE ENDURANCE 91
|Kawasaki
|SST
|+5.281
|40
|TRT27 BAZAR 2 LA BECANE
|Suzuki
|SST
|+5.451
|41
|Moto sport endurance #20
|Yamaha
|SST
|+5.487
|42
|MOTOSTAND ENDURANCE
|Kawasaki
|SST
|+5.523
|43
|TMC 35
|Yamaha
|SST
|+5.763
|44
|PLAYERS
|Kawasaki
|SST
|+5.831
|45
|Z RACING
|Suzuki
|SST
|+6.200
|46
|TEAM 202
|Yamaha
|SST
|+6.408
|47
|Fullgas Racing Team
|Kawasaki
|SST
|+7.815
Entry List
|N°
|Team
|Rider
|Bike
|Cat
|l1
|YOSHIMURA SERT MOTUL
|BLACK Gregg
|Suzuki
|EWC
|4
|TATI TEAM BERINGER
|TECHER Alan
|Kawasaki
|EWC
|5
|F.C.C. TSR
|HOOK Joshua
|Honda
|EWC
|6
|ERC ENDURANCE
|GINES Mathieu
|Ducati
|EWC
|7
|YART
|HANIKA Karel
|Yamaha
|EWC
|8
|TEAM BOLLIGER
|WALRAVEN Nigel
|Kawasaki
|EWC
|11
|WEBIKE SRC TRICKSTAR
|GUARNONI Jérémy
|Kawasaki
|EWC
|14
|MACO RACING
|LEBLANC Grégory
|Yamaha
|EWC
|15
|LE MANS 2 ROUES
|BOUÉ Marco
|Aprilia
|STK
|18
|TEAM 18 SAPEURS
|CLERE Hugo
|Yamaha
|STK
|20
|MOTO SPORT ENDURANCE
|SIMON Anthony
|Yamaha
|STK
|22
|TEAM 202
|PARRET Florent
|Yamaha
|STK
|23
|UNIVERS RACING / AC RACING
|MEUNIER Léo
|BMW
|STK
|24
|BMRT 3D MAXXESS NEVERS
|LOISEAU Anthony
|Kawasaki
|STK
|27
|TRT27 BAZAR 2 LA BECANE
|ERUAM Cyril
|Suzuki
|STK
|30
|TEAM GT ENDURANCE
|LAGEON Camille
|Yamaha
|EWC
|33
|TEAM 33 LOUIT APRIL MOTO
|GAMARINO Christian
|Kawasaki
|STK
|34
|JMA RACING – ACTION BIKE
|CARRILLO Cyril
|Suzuki
|STK
|35
|TMC 35 – PMO
|BILLEGA John Ross
|Yamaha
|STK
|36
|3ART BEST OF BIKE
|ESCUDIER Nicolas
|Yamaha
|EWC
|37
|BMW WORLD ENDURANCE TEAM
|REITERBERGER Markus
|BMW
|EWC
|40
|FAST TEAM RACING
|BOUVIER DAVID
|Kawasaki
|STK
|41
|RAC 41 CHROMEBURNER
|FASTRÉ Grégory
|Honda
|STK
|44
|NO LIMITS MOTOR TEAM
|SCASSA Luca
|Suzuki
|STK
|45
|METISS JBB
|PONS Gabriel
|Metiss
|EXP
|51
|TEAM MOTOSTAND ENDURANCE
|REGOUBY Baptiste
|Kawasaki
|STK
|53
|MANA-AU COMPETITION
|RICHARD Jérôme
|Suzuki
|STK
|55
|NATIONAL MOTOS
|EGEA Stéphane
|Honda
|STK
|65
|MOTOBOX KREMER RACING
|DEHAYE Geoffroy
|Yamaha
|EWC
|66
|OG MOTORSPORT BY SARAZIN
|HEDELIN Camille
|Yamaha
|STK
|71
|Z RACING
|SCAGLIARINI Nicola
|Suzuki
|STK
|72
|JUNIOR TEAM LMS SUZUKI
|RENAUDIN Martin
|Suzuki
|STK
|73
|TEAM SPACE MOTO
|ROCHE Charles
|Suzuki
|STK
|77
|WOJCIK RACING TEAM
|REA Gino
|Yamaha
|EWC
|85
|TEAM RACING 85
|JACOB Kévin
|Kawasaki
|STK
|86
|PITLANE ENDURANCE – JP3
|PELLIZOTTI Maxim
|Yamaha
|STK
|90
|TEAM LRP POLAND
|VINCON Dominik
|BMW
|EWC
|91
|ENERGIE ENDURANCE 91
|NAPOLI Christian
|Kawasaki
|STK
|94
|TEAM LH RACING
|FONTANELLE Benjamin
|Yamaha
|STK
|96
|MOTO AIN
|ROLFO Roberto
|Yamaha
|EWC
|101
|AVIOBIKE
|BOSCOSCURO Andrea
|Yamaha
|STK
|116
|KINGTYRE FULLGAS RACING TEAM
|DEJEAN Arnaud
|Kawasaki
|STK
|119
|SLIDER ENDURANCE
|CORTOT Charles
|Yamaha
|STK
|121
|FALCON RACING
|CHEVALIER David
|Yamaha
|STK
|156
|PLAYERS
|DE KIMPE Arnaud
|Kawasaki
|STK
|333
|VRD IGOL EXPERIENCES
|ALT Florian
|Yamaha
|EWC
|777
|WOJCIK RACING TEAM 2
|SZKOPEK Marek
|Yamaha
|STK
|N°
|Team
|Rider
|Bike
|Cat
|1
|YOSHIMURA SERT MOTUL
|SIMÉON Xavier
|Suzuki
|EWC
|4
|TATI TEAM BERINGER
|SUCHET Sébastien
|Kawasaki
|EWC
|5
|F.C.C. TSR
|YUKI Takahashi
|Honda
|EWC
|6
|ERC ENDURANCE
|ROSSI Louis
|Ducati
|EWC
|7
|YART
|FRITZ Marvin
|Yamaha
|EWC
|8
|TEAM BOLLIGER
|BÜHN Jan
|Kawasaki
|EWC
|11
|WEBIKE SRC TRICKSTAR
|NIGON Erwan
|Kawasaki
|EWC
|14
|MACO RACING
|BOULOM Enzo
|Yamaha
|EWC
|15
|LE MANS 2 ROUES
|PARISSE Emmanuel
|Aprilia
|STK
|18
|TEAM 18 SAPEURS
|NIGON Johan
|Yamaha
|STK
|20
|MOTO SPORT ENDURANCE
|LE BRAS Youenn
|Yamaha
|STK
|22
|TEAM 202
|CREUSOT Amandine
|Yamaha
|STK
|23
|UNIVERS RACING / AC RACING
|MEUNIER Lucas
|BMW
|STK
|24
|BMRT 3D MAXXESS NEVERS
|HARDT Jonathan
|Kawasaki
|STK
|27
|TRT27 BAZAR 2 LA BECANE
|BRUNET LUGARDON Cyril
|Suzuki
|STK
|30
|TEAM GT ENDURANCE
|CROIX Karl
|Yamaha
|EWC
|33
|TEAM 33 LOUIT APRIL MOTO
|SANCHIS MARTINEZ David
|Kawasaki
|STK
|34
|JMA RACING – ACTION BIKE
|BONNET Julien
|Suzuki
|STK
|35
|TMC 35 – PMO
|DIARD Maxime
|Yamaha
|STK
|36
|3ART BEST OF BIKE
|LAGRIVE Mathieu
|Yamaha
|EWC
|37
|BMW WORLD ENDURANCE TEAM
|MYKHALCHYK Illya
|BMW
|EWC
|40
|FAST TEAM RACING
|CHERON Hervé
|Kawasaki
|STK
|41
|RAC 41 CHROMEBURNER
|TESSELS Wayne
|Honda
|STK
|44
|NO LIMITS MOTOR TEAM
|MASBOU Alexis
|Suzuki
|STK
|45
|METISS JBB
|GOETSCHY Jonathan
|Metiss
|EXP
|51
|TEAM MOTOSTAND ENDURANCE
|NOEL François
|Kawasaki
|STK
|53
|MANA-AU COMPETITION
|JOUIS Bruno
|Suzuki
|STK
|55
|NATIONAL MOTOS
|ANTIGA Guillaume
|Honda
|STK
|65
|MOTOBOX KREMER RACING
|STRÖHLEIN Stefan
|Yamaha
|EWC
|66
|OG MOTORSPORT BY SARAZIN
|PERRET David
|Yamaha
|STK
|71
|Z RACING
|SCAGLIARINI Mattia
|Suzuki
|STK
|72
|JUNIOR TEAM LMS SUZUKI
|RAYMOND Guillaume
|Suzuki
|STK
|73
|TEAM SPACE MOTO
|BRARD Christophe
|Suzuki
|STK
|77
|WOJCIK RACING TEAM
|SHERIDAN Morais
|Yamaha
|EWC
|85
|TEAM RACING 85
|HERAULT Jérémy
|Kawasaki
|STK
|86
|PITLANE ENDURANCE – JP3
|SARRABAYROUSE Alex
|Yamaha
|STK
|90
|TEAM LRP POLAND
|KRZEMIEN Kamil
|BMW
|EWC
|91
|ENERGIE ENDURANCE 91
|NAPOLI Federico
|Kawasaki
|STK
|94
|TEAM LH RACING
|CRONIER Nicolas
|Yamaha
|STK
|96
|MOTO AIN
|MULHAUSER Robin
|Yamaha
|EWC
|101
|AVIOBIKE
|AUBRY Jean-Edouard
|Yamaha
|STK
|116
|KINGTYRE FULLGAS RACING TEAM
|HENRIQUES David
|Kawasaki
|STK
|119
|SLIDER ENDURANCE
|MARMONT Clément
|Yamaha
|STK
|121
|FALCON RACING
|EISEN Théo
|Yamaha
|STK
|156
|PLAYERS
|THIBAULT Matthieu
|Kawasaki
|STK
|333
|VRD IGOL EXPERIENCES
|MARINO Florian
|Yamaha
|EWC
|777
|WOJCIK RACING TEAM 2
|BERGMAN Christoffer
|Yamaha
|STK
|N°
|Team
|Rider
|Bike
|Cat
|1
|YOSHIMURA SERT MOTUL
|GUINTOLI Sylvain
|Suzuki
|EWC
|4
|TATI TEAM BERINGER
|ENJOLRAS Julien
|Kawasaki
|EWC
|5
|F.C.C. TSR
|DI MEGLIO Mike
|Honda
|EWC
|6
|ERC ENDURANCE
|MASSON Etienne
|Ducati
|EWC
|7
|YART
|CANEPA Niccolò
|Yamaha
|EWC
|8
|TEAM BOLLIGER
|PELLIJEFF Jesper
|Kawasaki
|EWC
|11
|WEBIKE SRC TRICKSTAR
|CHECA David
|Kawasaki
|EWC
|14
|MACO RACING
|LAMBRECHTS Bram
|Yamaha
|EWC
|15
|LE MANS 2 ROUES
|DUPUY Eddy
|Aprilia
|STK
|18
|TEAM 18 SAPEURS
|LUSSIANA Matthieu
|Yamaha
|STK
|20
|MOTO SPORT ENDURANCE
|OLLIVIER Jimmy
|Yamaha
|STK
|22
|TEAM 202
|MEJANE Bastien
|Yamaha
|STK
|23
|UNIVERS RACING / AC RACING
|QUETEL Jimmy
|BMW
|STK
|24
|BMRT 3D MAXXESS NEVERS
|PILOT Julien
|Kawasaki
|STK
|27
|TRT27 BAZAR 2 LA BECANE
|GIRARDET Hugo
|Suzuki
|STK
|30
|TEAM GT ENDURANCE
|DUFOUR Paul
|Yamaha
|EWC
|33
|TEAM 33 LOUIT APRIL MOTO
|PEROLARI Corentin
|Kawasaki
|STK
|34
|JMA RACING – ACTION BIKE
|CUDEVILLE Maxime
|Suzuki
|STK
|35
|TMC 35 – PMO
|LE BAIL David
|Yamaha
|STK
|36
|3ART BEST OF BIKE
|BERCHET Morgan
|Yamaha
|EWC
|37
|BMW WORLD ENDURANCE TEAM
|FORÉS Javier
|BMW
|EWC
|40
|FAST TEAM RACING
|DAGAULT Manu
|Kawasaki
|STK
|41
|RAC 41 CHROMEBURNER
|LEESCH Chris
|Honda
|STK
|44
|NO LIMITS MOTOR TEAM
|CALIA Kevin
|Suzuki
|STK
|45
|METISS JBB
|RIZZA Ludovic
|Metiss
|EXP
|51
|TEAM MOTOSTAND ENDURANCE
|HUGUEVILLE Alexis
|Kawasaki
|STK
|53
|MANA-AU COMPETITION
|TRUEB Samuel
|Suzuki
|STK
|55
|NATIONAL MOTOS
|TRUEB Kévin
|Honda
|STK
|65
|MOTOBOX KREMER RACING
|COLLIAUX Benjamin
|Yamaha
|EWC
|66
|OG MOTORSPORT BY SARAZIN
|PLANCASSAGNE Alex
|Yamaha
|STK
|71
|Z RACING
|ECCHELI Davide
|Suzuki
|STK
|72
|JUNIOR TEAM LMS SUZUKI
|SUCHET Valentin
|Suzuki
|STK
|73
|TEAM SPACE MOTO
|LOUAUT Olivier
|Suzuki
|STK
|77
|WOJCIK RACING TEAM
|KRUMMENACHER Randy
|Yamaha
|EWC
|85
|TEAM RACING 85
|BACHELIER Marc
|Kawasaki
|STK
|86
|PITLANE ENDURANCE – JP3
|PARASSOL Adrian
|Yamaha
|STK
|90
|TEAM LRP POLAND
|LEWANDOWSKI Bartlomiej
|BMW
|EWC
|91
|ENERGIE ENDURANCE 91
|CHOY Martin
|Kawasaki
|STK
|94
|TEAM LH RACING
|HEMMER Lothaire
|Yamaha
|STK
|96
|MOTO AIN
|DE PUNIET Randy
|Yamaha
|EWC
|101
|AVIOBIKE
|KEMMER Christopher
|Yamaha
|STK
|116
|KINGTYRE FULLGAS RACING TEAM
|HAUSER Ludovic
|Kawasaki
|STK
|119
|SLIDER ENDURANCE
|BUISSON Dylan
|Yamaha
|STK
|121
|FALCON RACING
|MILLET Loïc
|Yamaha
|STK
|156
|PLAYERS
|Kawasaki
|STK
|333
|VRD IGOL EXPERIENCES
|TEROL Nicolás
|Yamaha
|EWC
|777
|WOJCIK RACING TEAM 2
|FILLA Michal
|Yamaha
|STK
|N°
|Team
|Rider
|Bike
|Cat
|1
|YOSHIMURA SERT MOTUL
|WATANABE Kazuki
|Suzuki
|EWC
|4
|TATI TEAM BERINGER
|Kawasaki
|EWC
|5
|F.C.C. TSR
|Honda
|EWC
|6
|ERC ENDURANCE
|BARRIER Sylvain
|Ducati
|EWC
|7
|YART
|LAVERTY Michael
|Yamaha
|EWC
|8
|TEAM BOLLIGER
|BRENNER Marcel
|Kawasaki
|EWC
|11
|WEBIKE SRC TRICKSTAR
|Kawasaki
|EWC
|14
|MACO RACING
|SVITOK Tomas
|Yamaha
|EWC
|15
|LE MANS 2 ROUES
|Aprilia
|STK
|18
|TEAM 18 SAPEURS
|Yamaha
|STK
|20
|MOTO SPORT ENDURANCE
|DUBOURG Freddy
|Yamaha
|STK
|22
|TEAM 202
|Yamaha
|STK
|23
|UNIVERS RACING / AC RACING
|MULHMEYER Philippe
|BMW
|STK
|24
|BMRT 3D MAXXESS NEVERS
|MANGE Romain
|Kawasaki
|STK
|27
|TRT27 BAZAR 2 LA BECANE
|STOLTZ Régis
|Suzuki
|STK
|30
|TEAM GT ENDURANCE
|GUILBOT Thomas
|Yamaha
|EWC
|33
|TEAM 33 LOUIT APRIL MOTO
|STOLL Clément
|Kawasaki
|STK
|34
|JMA RACING – ACTION BIKE
|Suzuki
|STK
|35
|TMC 35 – PMO
|Yamaha
|STK
|36
|3ART BEST OF BIKE
|Yamaha
|EWC
|37
|BMW WORLD ENDURANCE TEAM
|FORAY Kenny
|BMW
|EWC
|40
|FAST TEAM RACING
|PICOT Sébastien
|Kawasaki
|STK
|41
|RAC 41 CHROMEBURNER
|Honda
|STK
|44
|NO LIMITS MOTOR TEAM
|Suzuki
|STK
|45
|METISS JBB
|Metiss
|Experimental
|51
|TEAM MOTOSTAND ENDURANCE
|VIELLARD Antoine
|Kawasaki
|STK
|53
|MANA-AU COMPETITION
|POTILLON Simon
|Suzuki
|STK
|55
|NATIONAL MOTOS
|Honda
|STK
|65
|MOTOBOX KREMER RACING
|Yamaha
|EWC
|66
|OG MOTORSPORT BY SARAZIN
|Yamaha
|STK
|71
|Z RACING
|BONIFACIO Nico
|Suzuki
|STK
|72
|JUNIOR TEAM LMS SUZUKI
|LAMIRE Alexis
|Suzuki
|STK
|73
|TEAM SPACE MOTO
|Suzuki
|STK
|77
|WOJCIK RACING TEAM
|Yamaha
|EWC
|85
|TEAM RACING 85
|Kawasaki
|STK
|86
|PITLANE ENDURANCE – JP3
|FORAY Joseph
|Yamaha
|STK
|90
|TEAM LRP POLAND
|BMW
|EWC
|91
|ENERGIE ENDURANCE 91
|Kawasaki
|STK
|94
|TEAM LH RACING
|NACIMIENTO Erik
|Yamaha
|STK
|96
|MOTO AIN
|Yamaha
|EWC
|101
|AVIOBIKE
|GESSLBAUER Geri
|Yamaha
|STK
|116
|KINGTYRE FULLGAS RACING TEAM
|BERGERON Lionel
|Kawasaki
|STK
|119
|SLIDER ENDURANCE
|DILLER Charles
|Yamaha
|STK
|121
|FALCON RACING
|ROBERT Hugo
|Yamaha
|STK
|156
|PLAYERS
|Kawasaki
|STK
|333
|VRD IGOL EXPERIENCES
|WESTMORELAND James
|Yamaha
|EWC
|777
|WOJCIK RACING TEAM 2
|WIELEBSKI Artur
|Yamaha
|STK