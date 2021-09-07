2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship

Round 13 – Aragon

Following a weekend break after the British Grand Prix, the MotoGP paddock heads to the Teruel province in Spain for the 13th round of the 2021 world championship this weekend, the Gran Premio TISSOT de Aragón at Motorland Aragón.

Part of the autonomous community of Aragón, the Teruel province is noted for its harsh climate, with a wide daily variation of temperatures during the day. With its exposed position, Motorland Aragón can experience quite cool temperatures in the mornings, so a range of tyres to cover these fluctuations of temperature is imperative. There’s plenty to talk about after the British GP, and the FIM MotoGP World Championship now saddles up to head back south to Spain for an anti-clockwise circuit… and that usually means one thing: Marc Marquez will be on fire. The 5.077 km circuit has an interesting and complex layout featuring 10 left- and 7 right-hand corners, along with a longest straight measuring 968 metres.

The eight-time World Champion didn’t cover himself with glory at Silverstone after an early crash that collected Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing), but there was no harm done for either party and the number 93 was quick to apologise. But momentum didn’t mean much for Marc Marquez when the paddock arrived in Germany, another anti-clockwise venue he’s made absolutely his own, with the Honda rider putting his foot down to take that history-making win and get back on the top step regardless. The Aragon GP has been a happy hunting ground with five wins and five pole positions since joining the Repsol Honda Team and the circuit is just a two-hour journey from his home of Cervera.

Marc Marquez

“Aragon is always a track that I enjoy racing at and we have had strong results there in the past. But we can’t rely on what we did in the past, in 2021 we arrive there in a different situation so have to approach the weekend in the correct way, see our level and see what our opponents are doing. It’s great to be back racing at MotorLand after missing the rounds in 2020 and hopefully we can put on a good show for the fans. In recent races we have been closer to the front so the aim is to continue this and see what’s possible on Sunday.”

Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) was ill on race day at Silverstone but team-mate Alex Marquez (LCR Honda Castrol) had one of his best Sundays of the year so far, and Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team) most definitely had his best weekend on the whole since joining Honda. Starting from pole, leading for a good while and then coming home in fifth, it was a big step forward for the number 44. And at Aragon?

Pol Espargaro

“I am very excited to be riding in Aragon, the weekend in Silverstone was a great one for us. In the past the Honda has been the bike I was trying to beat in Aragon and now I am riding it, so I am very interested to see what we can do together this weekend. We are arriving in a good moment after the strong Silverstone weekend and I am excited to go racing again. Let’s keep working to finish the season strongly and keep learning.”

That’s also true of Aprilia. After a season of knocking on the door week-in, week-out, Silverstone finally saw that milestone reached: a first MotoGP era podium. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) has impressed for much of the year but his British GP – and last lap battle to hold off Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) – were another impressive performance to underline some serious progress. He also took his previous premier class podium at Aragon, as well as more top finishes as the number 41 always seems to shine at the venue. And this weekend, there’s a headline in the other side of the garage too: Maverick Viñales.

After a rollercoaster few weeks, the Spaniard returns in black and red to take on a new challenge on the RS-GP, debuting early after already having signed for the Noale factory to race there in 2022. And on his test debut at Misano, the laptimes made for very exciting reading. Viñales already has podiums with two manufacturers, and wins… can he start adding more with Aprilia? And where will he slot back into the pack on his RS-GP debut?

Yamaha, meanwhile, remain on the front foot in the title fight. A stunning race from Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) at Silverstone as issues hit for his closest rivals sees him coming into the weekend a whopping 65 points clear, although the Alcañiz venue has never been the best for Yamaha. That may change who stands on the top step, but it can’t change who leads the standings. Quartararo could sit out the next two weekends and still lead the Championship by a minimum of 15 points, so he has some room to ride clever and focus on damage limitation if he needs to. That said, he himself pointed out the huge step forward taken by the Iwata marque in Austria, another track that’s traditionally tougher, so can he flip the form book? Former teammate Franco Morbidelli did do that on one visit to MotorLand last year too…

Cal Crutchlow returns to partner Quartararo at Monster Energy Yamaha and will be looking to keep making progress and taking data, and Jake Dixon will also get another ride out on the Petronas Yamaha SRT machine. After a solid debut at Silverstone, can he build on that?

Jake Dixon

“I’m really looking forward to Aragon this weekend and to have another chance to ride the Yamaha YZR-M1 again is just awesome. It has made me really happy. I want to thank the team for giving me the opportunity to ride the bike again and to see what I can do. I want to see how I can improve throughout the weekend again and try to close that gap to the front guys. Obviously they are the best in the world but I have a great team around me and I think it’s possible. I feel like I’m working well with the bike and I think we’ll take another step closer towards the front this weekend.”

His distinguished team-mate, Valentino Rossi, also made a good start and after having gone straight to Q2 at Silverstone before late race grip issues saw him drop down the order. Can the Doctor keep that form rolling on his last visit to MotorLand?

Valentino Rossi

“I felt good with the bike throughout all of the BritishGP, especially as in the free practices we had one of the best pace of our season. We also had a good start to the race, where I was in a place that I could fight with the fastest riders. I am hopeful that we can feel the same this weekend, but Aragon can be really demanding in terms of grip level during the whole race – especially on the rear. Although I have been on the podium a few times, I have never won there. The layout of the track is good and it’s fast, but riding it is tricky; you have to be especially smooth in this circuit to be strong at the end of the race. We will see what happens though and I’m looking forward to being back there after missing it last year.”

Reigning World Champion Joan Mir ran out of steam at Silverstone – for steam, read grip – later in the British GP and came home in ninth, staying ahead of Danilo Petrucci (Tech3 Factory Racing) by a whisker. But with Quartararo winning, that ninth place finish has left hium 65-points from the top – and he’ll be gunning hard to take the opportunity at MotorLand to hit back.

Team-mate Alex Rins, meanwhile, had no such trouble. The 2019 winner couldn’t quite stage a repeat but he did take his first podium of the season at Silverstone in second, and guess who won last year on our first visit to MotorLand? The number 42 was sublime and he’ll be heading in on that injection of confidence. In fact, Suzuki will likely be feeling pretty confident all round at Aragon, as they’re the only two riders who were on the podium in both visits to the track last season.

And what of Ducati? At Silverstone it was a more muted run for the Borgo Panigale factory. Miller fought for the podium, Martin fell victim to Marc Marquez’ crash, and both Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) and Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) had a tougher race to fade to outside the top ten. Bagnaia conceded it made a chance of the crown an even longer shot too, but until grip trouble hit he’d been fast as ever. And Miller got back in the mix. Can they do so again at a track that’s been traditionally tougher hunting ground? And can Zarco move forward to the postcode he was in for much of the first half of the season?

Last year, we saw KTM have a more difficult first weekend at Aragon followed by a big step forward – with the top Austrian machine beating the top Ducati too, so there’s reason to expect them to fight for more top finishes. At Silverstone Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) put on another stunning Sunday charge to go from 12th to 6th too – and complete the statistic of six factories in the top six for the first time since 1972 – and there were also standouts from Iker Lecuona (Tech3 KTM Factory Racing) and Petrucci as both stormed into the top ten. Will experience from last season help to maintain that now? Binder and Lecuona have now raced at MotorLand twice in MotoGP, which is something that couldn’t be said of Silverstone.

Danilo Petrucci

“I can’t wait and I’m very curious to try my bike in another new place, as I didn’t ride in Aragón with the KTM RC16 yet. Last time out in Silverstone we had a pretty good result, a race that was really fun and especially a very good feeling with the bike, so I hope to maintain this in Aragón and finish in the top 10 once again.”

Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) will be looking for a lot more from MotorLand too. The Portuguese rider was on an absolute charge earlier this season, but since Assen he’s not scored points. With proven talent, speed and smarts, the Portuguese rider will more definitely reappear at the front, but will it be sooner rather than a little later?

2021 MotoGP Standings

Pos Rider Bike Nation Points 1 Fabio QUARTARARO Yamaha FRA 206 2 Joan MIR Suzuki SPA 141 3 Johann ZARCO Ducati FRA 137 4 Francesco BAGNAIA Ducati ITA 136 5 Jack MILLER Ducati AUS 118 6 Brad BINDER KTM RSA 108 7 Maverick VIÑALES Yamaha SPA 95 8 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM POR 85 9 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia SPA 83 10 Jorge MARTIN Ducati SPA 64 11 Alex RINS Suzuki SPA 64 12 Marc MARQUEZ Honda SPA 59 13 Takaaki NAKAGAMI Honda JPN 58 14 Pol ESPARGARO Honda SPA 52 15 Alex MARQUEZ Honda SPA 49 16 Franco MORBIDELLI Yamaha ITA 40 17 Danilo PETRUCCI KTM ITA 36 18 Enea BASTIANINI Ducati ITA 35 19 Iker LECUONA KTM SPA 33 20 Luca MARINI Ducati ITA 28 21 Valentino ROSSI Yamaha ITA 28 22 Stefan BRADL Honda GER 11 23 Dani PEDROSA KTM SPA 6 24 Lorenzo SAVADORI Aprilia ITA 4 25 Michele PIRRO Ducati ITA 3 26 Tito RABAT Ducati SPA 1 27 Cal CRUTCHLOW Yamaha GBR 0 28 Garrett GERLOFF Yamaha USA 0 29 Jake DIXON Yamaha GBR 0

Moto2

After another statement win at Silverstone – this one from Championship leader Remy Gardner (Red Bull KTM Ajo) – there’s plenty to talk about heading into the Gran Premio TISSOT de Aragon. Gardner’s lead is now 44 points after teammate and closest challenger Raul Fernandez crashed out at Silverstone, but we’re back on the Spaniard’s home turf…

Gardner has a solid recent record at MotorLand though, and with similar positions at the track last year to the form he showed at the 2020 British GP… which turned out pretty well as 2021 Gardner took it on. Raul Fernandez will be fired up to hit back though, and on previous occasions where that’s been true, the rookie sensation has been sensational. When the chips are down, the number 25 finds a way to reply. And he’ll have to start doing so soon given his deficit to the top.

Both Red Bull KTM Ajo riders may, however, have a lot on their plates from Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team). The Brit was the headline act at Aragon last year, taking both wins. It was no flash in the pan either, with another win at MotorLand on his CV from 2016 and a podium in 2015. The Brit has been on solid form lately, and although not quite getting back to his dominant start of the season, Aragon would seem a good place to stage a comeback to the top step.

Marco Bezzecchi (Sky Racing Team VR46), meanwhile, bounced back well at Silverstone from a disappointing Austrian GP, up at the front and pushing Gardner all the way. On paper he’s not got the best record at Aragon, with one Moto3™ podium, but last year he did nearly add a victory until a heartbreaker of a late crash. Late meaning final lap late. That will be a bad memory, but his speed prior to it a definite positive one… will he have similar in the locker this season?

Just behind the top four, it’s tighter than ever in the fight for fifth. Aron Canet (Kipin Energy Aspar Team) holds it for now, but only on finishing positions as Augusto Fernandez (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) is equal on points. Canet missed the events last year through injury but took a Moto3 win the year before, and the Boscoscuro chassis has a good record at MotorLand. Augusto Fernandez will want a step forward from his record at the track though. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Federal Oil Gresini Moto2) took a podium last year and is only 1 point behind the two, too… can he leapfrog back into the top five?

Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) is also now a serious threat to the top five. The Japanese rookie continues impressing and he has good memories of MotorLand from his first Grand Prix podium in 2019 in Moto3. And he’s only five points off Canet…

There will also be a debut to watch out for too. John McPhee (Petronas Sprinta Racing) will make his first appearance in Moto2 at the Aragon GP, moving up to replace Jake Dixon as Dixon remains on the MotoGP machine. What can McPhee do on a bigger bike?

Moto2 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Bike Nation Points 1 Remy GARDNER Kalex AUS 231 2 Raul FERNANDEZ Kalex SPA 187 3 Marco BEZZECCHI Kalex ITA 179 4 Sam LOWES Kalex GBR 127 5 Aron CANET Boscoscuro SPA 92 6 Augusto FERNANDEZ Kalex SPA 92 7 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO Kalex ITA 91 8 Ai OGURA Kalex JPN 87 9 Marcel SCHROTTER Kalex GER 75 10 Xavi VIERGE Kalex SPA 67 11 Jorge NAVARRO Boscoscuro SPA 58 12 Joe ROBERTS Kalex USA 56 13 Celestino VIETTI Kalex ITA 46 14 Bo BENDSNEYDER Kalex NED 40 15 Somkiat CHANTRA Kalex THA 35 16 Tony ARBOLINO Kalex ITA 33 17 Cameron BEAUBIER Kalex USA 26 18 Albert ARENAS Boscoscuro SPA 23 19 Jake DIXON Kalex GBR 21 20 Stefano MANZI Kalex ITA 20 21 Marcos RAMIREZ Kalex SPA 16 22 Thomas LUTHI Kalex SWI 16 23 Hector GARZO Kalex SPA 12 24 Nicolò BULEGA Kalex ITA 12 25 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA Kalex ITA 10 26 Hafizh SYAHRIN NTS MAL 8 27 Simone CORSI MV Agusta ITA 7 28 Fermín ALDEGUER Boscoscuro SPA 4 29 Alonso LOPEZ Boscoscuro SPA 4 30 Lorenzo BALDASSARRI MV Agusta ITA 3 31 Barry BALTUS NTS BEL 2 32 Yari MONTELLA Boscoscuro ITA 0 33 Tommaso MARCON MV Agusta ITA 0 34 Miquel PONS MV Agusta SPA 0 35 Fraser ROGERS NTS GBR 0 36 Taiga HADA / JPN 0 36 Taiga HADA Kalex JPN 0 37 Manuel GONZALEZ MV Agusta SPA 0 38 Piotr BIESIEKIRSKI Kalex POL 0 40 Keminth KUBO Kalex THA 0 40 Keminth KUBO Kalex THA 0

Moto3

The British Grand Prix belonged to one rider in Moto3: Romano Fenati (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team). The Italian topped every single session, took a second pole in as many weekends and then pulled clear by the finish line to make a serious statement on a tough weekend for the two riders head of him in standings: Championship leader Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Sergio Garcia (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team). But now it’s time to saddle up for the Gran Premio TISSOT de Aragon, and that’s home, known turf for the two title fight protagonists so far. So is it a chance for another all-change at the top?

Silverstone seemed a venue likely to prove tougher for rookie sensation Acosta, and so it was. But now we head to MotorLand and his rivals will be especially happy to return to a track where the number 37 has already been on the top step – twice – in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup last season. And having taken some points after an almighty duel with Garcia at Silverstone, the pressure still remains off for Acosta as his lead actually grew to 46 points.

Garcia will be gunning for some revenge after said duel. The number 11 suffered a late shuffle back to just outside the points at Silverstone, and the more familiar turf of Aragon will see him back on his mission to win, win and keep winning… or at least cut the gap as a minimum. Can he showcase the same step forward at Aragon as he has at most venues this season? His teammate could be one to watch too…

After qualifying for the FIM Moto3 Junior World Championship races at the track last season, Izan Guevara (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) found himself outside the top twenty on the grid despite fighting for the title – and as a rookie in the class too. But once the lights went out, the Spaniard fought through the field not once, not twice, but three times in a row to take a goosebumps-inducing three victories from three. Coming into MotorLand off the back of his best Moto3 finish so far with a fourth at Silverstone, and two fastest laps in a row – new records no less – Guevara will likely be thinking big for Aragon.

The same can probably be said of the rider who just denied Guevara’s rookie podium aspirations last time out, although in a different way: Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing). The Italian was the top Honda once again, and on the rostrum once again, taking some solid points. And with his Leopard machine always impressing on top speed, he’ll be rubbing his hands to take on that long, long back straight at MotorLand and try and take some points back from Fenati as his compatriot pulls clear in the fight for third overall. Fenati is in serious form though, and took a fourth last year.

The fast faces from last season will be gunning for glory too. Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo) took two wins and will be looking to get back in the fight for the podium, and Darryn Binder (Petronas Sprinta Racing), Ayumu Sasaki (Red Bull KTM Tech3) and Kaito Toba (CIP Green Power) all stood on the box at Aragon last year.

Niccolo Antonelli (Avintia VR46 Academy) will be an interesting presence too, with the Italian saying his incredible escape with Fenati at Silverstone helped him fight through the pain barrier. Can he do that again? The likes of Deniz Öncü (Red Bull TKM Tech3), who took eighth on new turf at Silverstone, and Tatsuki Suzuki (SIC58 Squadra Corse), back in the top five in the British GP, will want to play a key role at Aragon too.

There’s also Syarifuddin Azman (Petronas Sprinta Racing) making his Moto3 debut to keep an eye on, the Malaysian already a race winner in the 2021 FIM Moto3 Junior World Championship. He’s in for John McPhee, who in turn heads for Moto2.

Moto3 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Bike Nation Points 1 Pedro ACOSTA KTM SPA 201 2 Sergio GARCIA GASGAS SPA 155 3 Romano FENATI Husqvarna ITA 132 4 Dennis FOGGIA Honda ITA 118 5 Jaume MASIA KTM SPA 105 6 Darryn BINDER Honda RSA 95 7 Niccolò ANTONELLI KTM ITA 87 8 Ayumu SASAKI KTM JPN 71 9 Kaito TOBA KTM JPN 62 10 Jeremy ALCOBA Honda SPA 60 11 Gabriel RODRIGO Honda ARG 60 12 Izan GUEVARA GASGAS SPA 59 13 Andrea MIGNO Honda ITA 58 14 Tatsuki SUZUKI Honda JPN 54 15 Deniz ÖNCÜ KTM TUR 53 16 John MCPHEE Honda GBR 53 17 Filip SALAC KTM CZE 46 18 Ryusei YAMANAKA KTM JPN 37 19 Xavier ARTIGAS Honda SPA 30 20 Jason DUPASQUIER KTM SWI 27 21 Riccardo ROSSI KTM ITA 23 22 Stefano NEPA KTM ITA 22 23 Carlos TATAY KTM SPA 20 24 Adrian FERNANDEZ Husqvarna SPA 16 25 Yuki KUNII Honda JPN 15 26 Maximilian KOFLER KTM AUT 10 27 Elia BARTOLINI KTM ITA 7 28 Andi Farid IZDIHAR Honda INA 3 29 Daniel HOLGADO KTM SPA 1 30 Lorenzo FELLON Honda FRA 0 31 Joel KELSO KTM AUS 0 32 Takuma MATSUYAMA Honda JPN 0 33 Alberto SURRA Honda ITA 0 34 David SALVADOR Honda SPA 0

