Motorcycle Recall Notice

PRA No. – 2021/18940

Date published – 16 May 2021

Campaign number – 3LU

Product description

Supplier – Honda Australia Motorcycles and Power Equipment Pty Ltd

Traders who sold this product – National Network of Authorised Honda Motorcycle Franchises

Where the product was sold – Nationally

Dates available for sale – 1 October 2020 – 26 March 2021

Honda Motorcycle Models

Honda CRF450R 449cc MY2021

550 affected motorcycles

See attached VIN list

What are the defects?

Due to a manufacturing fault, the motorcycle’s drive chain joining link may dislodge, which can cause the chain to detach from the rear sprocket.

What are the hazards?

If the drive chain detaches, the motorcycle may experience loss in vehicle control. This can increase the risk of an accident, causing serious injury or death to the rider and bystanders.

What should consumers do?

Consumers should contact their nearest Honda motorcycle dealer and arrange for their motorcycle to be inspected and repaired at their earliest opportunity.

For further information, consumers should contact their authorised Honda Motorcycle Dealer directly or contact the Customer Relations Department on 1300 559 846 (Monday to Friday, 8:30am – 6pm) or email customer.relations@honda.com.au or via the website https://motorcycles.honda.com.au/contactus