2021 Husqvarna Rockstar specials

While KTM have their ‘Six Days’ special editions of selected models sister brand Husqvarna leverages their partnership with Rockstar Energy Drink to produce special Rockstar editions and for 2021 Husqvarna have given this special treatment to their popular FE 350 four-stroke and TE 300i two-stroke enduro machines.

Australian Husqvarna dealers are taking pre orders starting from today and if you want to secure one of the limited machines it might be best to put a deposit down. Australian pricing has been confirmed and the FE 350 will sell for $15,970 while the TE 300i sees a $16,375 sticker price. The machines are expected to arrive in Australia from January 2021.

Manufactured in limited numbers, the MY21 TE 300i Rockstar Edition and FE 350 Rockstar Edition embrace the highly successful collaboration between Husqvarna Motorycles and Rockstar Energy Drink. Built to perform at the highest level, each model forms the basis of the machines raced by Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Billy Bolt, Graham Jarvis and Alfredo Gomez.

Provided with competition focused upgrades and true factory aesthetics, straight out of the showroom the MY21 TE 300i and FE 350 Rockstar Edition models deliver exceptional handling characteristics together with proven engine performance and reliability.

Equipped to take on the toughest trails, the TE 300i Rockstar Edition offers enhanced 2-stroke performance, trusted simplicity and class-leading handling. Its electronic fuel injection system eliminates the need for premixed fuel while also ensuring a smoother power delivery and more torque.

The FE 350 Rockstar Edition combines premium WP suspension and innovative electronics as standard. Paired with the compact 350 cc DOHC engine, capable of unleashing 450-rivalling power, the comfortable ergonomics and agile, 250-like handling ensure the perfect balance between weight and power. Built from the well-proven FE 350, the FE 350 Rockstar Edition delivers true versatility and can master demanding terrain when in the hands of any rider.

Mirroring the motorcycles used by Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, the TE 300i Rockstar Edition and FE 350 Rockstar Edition feature chromium molybdenum steel frames that are finished with a tough, premium black powder coating.

Further technical upgrades include a black seat cover with additional ribs for increased grip, a front disc protector, a durable rear chain guide and a Supersprox rear sprocket.

Technical highlights TE 300i Rockstar Edition and FE 350 Rockstar Edition

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing graphics

Black powder coated frame

Blue CNC machined triple clamps

Black seat cover with additional ribs

Front disc protector

Blue Supersprox rear sprocket

Blue chain guide

Grey ODI grips

FE 350 Rockstar Edition

TE 300i Rockstar Edition FE 350 Rockstar Edition FE 350 Rockstar Edition Engine Engine type Single cylinder, 4-stroke Displacement 349.7 cc Bore/stroke 88/57.5 mm Compression ratio 13.5:1 Starter/battery Electric starter / 12V 2.2Ah Transmission 6 gears Fuel system Keihin EFI, throttle body 42 mm Control 4 V / DOHC with finger followers Lubrication Pressure lubrication with 2 oil pumps Gear ratios 14:32 16:26 20:25 22:23 25:22 26:20 Primary ratio 24:73 Final drive 14:52 (13:52) Cooling Liquid cooling Clutch DDS wet multi-disc clutch, MAGURA hydraulics Ignition Keihin EMS Chassis

Frame Central double-cradle-type 25CrMo4 Subframe Carbon fibre reinforced polyamide Handlebar ProTaper, Aluminium Ø 28/22 mm Front suspension WP XPLOR-USD, Ø 48 mm Rear suspension WP XACT-Monoshock with linkage Suspension travel front/rear 300/300 mm Front/rear brakes Disc brake Ø 260/220 mm Front/rear rims 1.60 x 21”; 2.15 x 18” DID Front/rear tires 90/90-21”; 140/80-18” Chain X-Ring 5/8×1/4″ Silencer Aluminium Steering head angle 63.5° Triple clamp offset 22 mm Wheel base 1,487±10 mm Ground clearance 360 mm Seat height 950 mm Tank capacity, approx. 9.0l Competition weight: (without fuel) 106.8 kg Available January 2021 RRP $15,970 TE 300i Rockstar Edition TE 300i Rockstar Edition Engine Engine type Single cylinder, 2-stroke Displacement 293.2 cc Bore/stroke 72/72 mm Compression ratio – Starter/battery Electric starter / 12V 2 Ah Transmission 6 gears Fuel system TPI, Dellorto throttle body Ø 39 mm Control Exhaust control TVC Lubrication Elctronically regulated oil injection Gear ratios 14:32 16:26 20:25 22:23 25:22 26:20 Primary ratio 26:73 Final drive 14:50 (13:50) Cooling Liquid cooling Clutch DDS wet multi-disc clutch, MAGURA hydraulics Ignition Continental EMS Chassis Frame Central double-cradle-type 25CrMo4 Subframe Carbon fibre reinforced polyamide Handlebar ProTaper, Aluminium Ø 28/22 mm Front suspension WP XPLOR-USD, Ø 48 mm Rear suspension WP XACT-Monoshock with linkage Suspension travel front/rear 300/300 mm Front/rear brakes Disc brake Ø 260/220 mm Front/rear rims 1.60 x 21”; 2.15 x 18” DID Front/rear tires 90/90-21”; 140/80-18” Chain X-Ring 5/8×1/4″ Silencer Aluminium Steering head angle 63.5° Triple clamp offset 22 mm Wheel base 1,487±10 mm Ground clearance 360 mm Seat height 950 mm Tank capacity, approx. 8.5l Competition weight: (without fuel) 106.4 kg Available January 2021 RRP $16,375



The fine detail

Frame

The chromium molybdenum steel frame is expertly crafted using hydro-formed tubes, which are laser-cut and robot-welded to ensure the highest level of precision and quality. The specifically crafted geometry utilises advanced longitudinal and torsional flex characteristics, for unparalleled rider feedback, energy absorption and exceptional straight-line stability.

The forged aluminium cylinder head mountings on both models deliver optimal handling characteristics and comfort. The frame is finished off with a premium black powder coating and standard frame protectors guaranteeing superior protection and durability.

Advanced longitudinal and torsional flex characteristics → unparalleled rider feedback, energy absorption and exceptional straight-line stability

Forged aluminium cylinder head mountings on all models

Durable powder coated finish with standard frame protectors

Carbon fibre composite subframe

Unique to Husqvarna Motorcycles, the carbon composite subframe showcases advanced production technologies and innovation. Using 70% polyamide and 30% carbon fibre, the 2-piece subframe has a total weight of just over 1 kg. With the help of computational dynamics, specific rigidity is engineered into the light and robust subframe, delivering outstanding handling and rider comfort.

2-piece subframe → weight just over 1 kg

Carbon fibre composite construction → lightweight and robust

Specific rigidity characteristics → exceptional handling and comfort

Swingarm

The hollow, cast aluminium swingarm offers optimal stiffness and reliability at the lightest possible weight. Specific machining allows for the chain adjustment marks to be seen from above allowing for easy maintenance.

Optimal stiffness and reliability in a lightweight construction

WP XPLOR fork

The WP XPLOR front forks consist of a 48 mm spring type layout with split rebound and damping functions meaning compression damping is solely maintained by the left leg and rebound damping exclusively by the right leg. The result is simple adjustment through easy access clickers (30 clicks) located on the top of each fork leg. Additionally, the standard preload adjusters allow for a 3-way preload adjustment without the use of tools.

Offering unsurpassed performance and comfort, the WP XPLOR fork features an advanced mid-valve piston that delivers a consistent damping function while the setting allows the fork to operate higher in the stroke delivering exceptional rider feedback and bottoming resistance.

WP XPLOR front fork → 48 mm spring type with split damping function

Easy access preload adjusters

Advanced mid-valve piston and setting → superior performance, feel and comfort

WP XACT rear shock

The WP XACT shock provides advanced damping characteristics while keeping a compact and lightweight design. With a pressure balance inside the shock, damping is consistent, providing superior rider comfort and handling.

Using the same linkage progression found in Husqvarna Motorcycles’ motocross range, the rear end sits lower for optimal control and comfort in extreme enduro conditions. The component is fully adjustable and delivers unrivalled traction, feeling and energy absorption. Rear wheel travel is 300 mm.

Advanced linkage progression → exceptional control and comfort

Pressure balance → consistent damping

300 mm rear wheel travel

CNC machined triple clamps

The 22 mm offset blue-anodised CNC machined triple clamps offer premium quality as standard on all Husqvarna Motorcycles enduro models. The triple clamps are expertly crafted using superior manufacturing techniques and materials to provide high levels of quality and reliability. A 2-way adjustable handlebar clamp is fitted as standard and allows for customisable ergonomics.

CNC aluminium → finest quality and reliability

Adjustable handlebar position → customisable ergonomics

MAGURA hydraulic clutch

The reliable, high quality, German-made clutch system guarantees even wear, near maintenance-free operation and perfect action in every condition. Free play is constantly compensated so that the pressure point and function of the clutch remain identical in cold or hot conditions, as well as over time.

MAGURA hydraulic clutch → perfect action in every condition

MAGURA brake

The MAGURA braking system offers the highest level of braking performance while specifically tailored for enduro riding to deliver a sensitive and smooth feel. The 260 mm front and 220 mm rear waved brake discs by GSK keep weight to a minimum and guarantee complete braking confidence.

A front disc protector is fitted as standard to the Rockstar Editions for added protection in extreme riding conditions.

MAGURA brake calipers and high-performance GSK discs → superior stopping power with unsurpassed sensitivity and action

Standard front disc protector → added protection for extreme enduro riding

ProTaper handlebar

The ProTaper handlebar is second to none for function and style. Manufactured to exacting standards, it features class-leading fatigue resistance and minimal weight. The ProTaper logos are chemically applied and are scratch and peel resistant.

ProTaper handlebar → class-leading function and style

Grips and throttle assembly

The grey ODI lock-on grip is fitted to the left side without glue, while on the right, the vulcanised grip features an innovative integrated throttle mechanism. The assembly has easy free-play adjustment and, by changing a cam, throttle progression can be altered.

Throttle assembly and ODI grips → easily alter throttle progression; easy grip mounting without glue

Map switch, traction control

Designed for easy operation, a thumb activated map switch is fitted as standard on the FE 350 Rockstar Edition. This selects between two EFI maps and is used to activate the traction control feature. Traction control offers improved traction and better control on slick terrain.

Traction control is selected to an on or off position from the switch and functions by analysing throttle input from the rider and the rate at which RPM increases in the engine. If the RPM increases too quickly, the EMS registers a loss of grip and reduces the amount of power to the rear wheel, ensuring maximum traction.

Additionally, the TE 300i Rockstar Edition is also fitted with a standard map switch allowing selection between two ignition curves based on conditions or rider preference.

Handlebar map switch as standard → alter engine characteristics according to conditions and rider preference

Traction control → optimal traction in all conditions

Engine management system (EMS)

As well as controlling EFI parameters on the FE 350 Rockstar Edition, the Keihin EMS features selectable engine maps via the switch on the handlebar as well as traction control. Combined with the gear sensor, power delivery is tailored for each gear.

Keihin EMS → smaller, lighter and faster at processing engine data for more efficient engine management

Gear sensor → specific engine maps for each gear

On the 2-stroke, the EMS features an electronic control unit (ECU) which is responsible for a number of functions. The unit determines the ignition timing, the amount of fuel and oil injected and additionally receives information from the throttle position sensor, ambient air and intake pressure sensors as well as crankcase pressure and water temperature sensors to adapt values and make corrections for automatic temperature and altitude compensation. This means there is no need to change carburettor jetting as in the past.

2-stroke EMS → modern engine management eliminating the need for jetting changes

Throttle body

The FE 350 Rockstar Edition features a 42 mm Keihin throttle body. The injector is positioned to ensure the most efficient flow into the combustion chamber. Ensuring optimal throttle response, the throttle cable is mounted directly without a throttle linkage, which provides more immediate throttle response and control.

Throttle body → 42 mm, injector positioned for optimal flow, more immediate throttle response thanks to direct cable mounting

The TE 300i Rockstar Edition uses a 39 mm throttle body, which regulates the amount of air entering the engine via a butterfly valve, operated by dual throttle cables connected to the handlebar throttle assembly. Unlike 4-stroke throttle bodies, fuel is not introduced at this point, but rather 2-stroke oil is mixed with the air entering the engine to lubricate the crankshaft, cylinder and piston. Additionally, a throttle position sensor (TPS) relays airflow data to the ECU which in turn calculates the amount of oil and fuel delivered to the engine. At the same time a bypass screw regulates the idling speed and a cold start device opens a bypass providing more air for cold starts.

39 mm throttle body → regulates air flow, TPS relays airflow data

Exhaust system

Tailored specifically for each model using an innovative 3D design process, the TE 300i Rockstar Edition header pipes feature advanced geometry and performance. Offering more ground clearance, it is less susceptible to damage while a corrugated surface makes the header pipe more durable, reducing possible damage from rocks and other enduro hazards. The 2-stroke muffler also features an aluminium mounting bracket and advanced internal construction for excellent noise damping and weight saving.

The FE 350 Rockstar Edition exhaust system is expertly designed to deliver class-leading performance at the lowest possible weight. The header pipe is designed and manufactured in two pieces, to be as compact as possible. The joining position allows it to be removed without having to take out the rear shock. Further innovation allows for a short, compact silencer without increasing noise levels. The component is crafted from lightweight aluminium and is stylishly finished in a black coating that highlights its premium quality.

Corrugated surface on TE 300i Rockstar Edition→ more durable against damage

Header joining position on FE 350 Rockstar Edition → remove header pipe without removing rear shock

Electric start and wiring harness

All TE and FE models come with an electric starter as standard. The system uses a compact and lightweight Li-Ion battery, which is 1 kg lighter than a conventional battery. After several years of experience with electric starters on Husqvarna Motorcycles enduro models, the proven reliability is second to none and ensures quick and effortless starting in any condition.

Additionally, the wiring harness concentrates all needed electrical components into a secure area below the seat, neatly organised and easy accessibility.

Integrated cooling system and radiators

The radiators are expertly crafted using high-strength aluminium with Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) to channel air through the radiators more efficiently. The cooling system is intelligently integrated into the frame, eliminating the need for additional hoses. The large centre tube running through the frame reduces pressure at this point, allowing for a consistent coolant flow.

Additionally, the radiators are mounted close to the centre of gravity for improved handling agility. The FE 350 Rockstar Edition is fitted with a radiator fan as standard. A radiator fan is available for the TE 300i Rockstar Edition from the Husqvarna Motorcycles Technical Accessories catalogue.

Integrated cooling → maximum efficiency in minimum space

Large central tube → consistent coolant flow

Fuel tank

The 8.5 litre polythene fuel tanks incorporate a quick release filler cap and an integrated fuel pump. The fuel pump features internal line routing directly from the pump to the flange for optimal fuel flow. Additionally, the external fuel line is specifically positioned to make it less exposed and susceptible to damage. A fuel level sensor is incorporated on all models.

Airbox and tool-less air filter access

The airbox is designed with precisely positioned inlet ducts aimed at preventing air deformation, which ensures maximum airflow and maximum filter protection. The air filter is easily accessed, without tools, by removing the left side panel. Easy maintenance is guaranteed by the Twin Air filter and filter cage design that features a simple fail proof mounting system for safe and accurate filter installation.

Airbox → maximum air flow and filter protection

Filter mounting system → safe and accurate protection against dirt

Tool-less filter access → easy and fast maintenance

Wheels

Black high-strength alloy rims by D.I.D with laser engraved logos are coupled to CNC machined hubs using lightweight spokes and silver anodised aluminium nipples. The nipples incorporate an advanced design reducing the frequency of spoke checks and maintenance.

Lightweight but strong and reliable construction → minimum unsprung weight

Tyres

The TE 300i Rockstar Edition and FE 350 Rockstar Edition feature Michelin Enduro tyres as used by the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team. The FIM approved tyres offer exceptional grip in a wide variety of different terrain and riding conditions. The US model TE 300i Rockstar Edition features Dunlop AT81 tyres.

Bodywork

Featuring replica motorsport graphics, the TE 300i Rockstar Edition and FE 350 Rockstar Edition feature bodywork that clearly showcases Husqvarna Motorcycles’ progressive approach to offroad motorcycle design. The ergonomics are specifically tailored to deliver comfort and control. As a result of extensive testing, the slim contact points make shifting between riding positions easier and allow the rider complete ease of movement.

The flat seat profile, together with the black high-grip seat cover with additional ribs, delivers superior control in all conditions.

Progressive bodywork → distinctive look, modern design and factory graphics

Ergonomics → confidence-inspiring riding position in all riding situations

Seat → flat seat profile and high-grip seat cover for exceptional control in all conditions

Technical information by model

TE 300i Rockstar Edition

The trusted 2-stroke is exceedingly simple to manage and features a host of developments that enhance its class-leading performance. The flagship TE 300i Rockstar Edition offers astonishing power in a light and agile package. While retaining solid reliability and low maintenance costs, the electronic fuel injection offers a smooth power delivery and impressive torque. With class leading chassis and ergonomics, it delivers an even more controllable and thrilling ride. Additionally, the TE 300i Rockstar Edition features advanced technology with added colour, graphics and part updates to replicate the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory race machines.

Engine

The 300 cc 2-stroke engine is the benchmark for unrivalled power in a lightweight construction. The engine features precisely positioned shaft arrangements for optimal mass centralisation, a counter balancer shaft reducing vibration, a twin-valve controlled power valve and 6-speed enduro gearbox.

The TE 300i Rockstar Edition features an advanced electronic fuel injection system. This comprises of a set of fuel injectors positioned at the transfer ports, which deliver the ideal amount of fuel into the engine for every condition. This not only reduces fuel consumption and emissions but also delivers a clean and smoother power delivery.

Cylinder

The 72 mm bore cylinder features a twin valve-controlled power valve system, which delivers smooth and controlled power throughout the RPM range. Optimal exhaust port timing is achieved with the combination of a state-of-the-art, adjustable power valve drive and machined exhaust port window.

Additionally, the cylinder features two inlet positions located on the transfer ports at the rear of the cylinder where a pair of fuel injectors are mounted. The injectors deliver the fuel downwards into the transfer port, which guarantees excellent atomisation with the air travelling upward to the combustion chamber. This ensures a more efficient combustion resulting in reduced fuel consumption and emissions.

Dual fuel injectors → excellent atomisation, reduced fuel consumption

Power valve → machined port window

Piston

The lightweight piston is perfectly matched to the cylinder and transmits minimal oscillating mass ensuring high levels of reliability and performance.

Piston → fits perfectly to cylinder and combustion chamber

Engine casings

The TE 300i Rockstar Edition engine is designed to improve mass centralisation. As a result, the lightweight, die-cast engine casings are developed to accommodate a shaft arrangement aimed at centralising oscillating mass and improving rideability. Additionally, the counter balancer shaft is integrated in a very compact manner having little effect on the overall design.

Additionally, the water pump casing is designed for effective cooling by optimising the flow of coolant.

Die-cast engine casings → mass centralisation, optimal handling

Water pump casing → optimal flow of coolant for effective cooling

Counter balancer shaft

The engine houses a laterally mounted counter balancer shaft. The balancer significantly reduces vibration resulting in a smoother and more comfortable ride.

Counter balancer shaft → significantly reduced vibration

Crankshaft

The crankshaft features a 72 mm stroke and is balanced in conjunction with the counter balancer shaft for minimum vibration. By incorporating a heavier ignition rotor, the crankshaft produces more inertia than its motocross counterpart, which improves control in the lower RPM range.

Gearbox

A 6-speed Pankl Racing Systems gearbox features enduro specific ratios while an innovative shift lever reduces dirt build up guaranteeing easy operation in all conditions.

6-speed gearbox → enduro specific ratios

Gear lever → prevents dirt build up and blockage

Clutch

The TE 300i Rockstar Edition features a Damped Diaphragm Steel (DDS) clutch. What this means is the clutch uses a single diaphragm spring instead of the more common coil spring design, resulting in a much lighter clutch action. This design also incorporates a damping system that increases both traction and durability. Additionally, the light and robust basket and inner hub guarantee optimal oil supply and cooling to the clutch.

Combined with the MAGURA hydraulic system it guarantees a light and smooth clutch feeling, which is almost maintenance and adjustment free.

DDS clutch → light action with integrated damping system, increased traction and reliability

MAGURA hydraulic system → light and smooth clutch action, almost maintenance free

Oil tank and pump

The TE 300i Rockstar Edition features an electronic oil pump that feeds vital 2-stroke oil into the engine to keep it lubricated. The pump is located just below the oil tank and feeds the oil via the throttle body meaning oil is not mixed with the fuel, eliminating the need for pre-mixing as per traditional 2-stroke engines. The pump is controlled by the EMS and delivers the optimal amount of oil according to the current RPM and engine load. This reduces waste as well as excessive smoke being transmitted from the exhaust.

The oil tank is located beneath the fuel tank and is connected to a filler hose, which runs through the upper member of the frame to a filler cap conveniently located for easy refills. The oil tank capacity is 0.7 litres and is fitted with a sensor that illuminates a visible warning light to the rider when the oil needs to be refilled.

Oil pump and tank → convenient solution, eliminates pre-mix

FE 350 Rockstar Edition

The FE 350 is known for its versatility in all types of terrain. With a lightweight chassis and enhanced all-round performance, it possesses a 450-rivalling power-to-weight ratio, while keeping the light and agile feel of a 250. Already a preferred choice for those wanting a perfect balance of weight and power, the motorcycle combines premium WP suspension, innovative electronics and comfortable ergonomics. Along with a host of other innovative refinements, the FE 350 Rockstar Edition features the same advanced technology with added colour, graphics and part updates to replicate the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing machines.

Engine

The DOHC 350 cc engine is second to none in terms of versatility. Sharing much of its architecture with the FE 250 engine, the FE 350 delivers a significant increase in power and torque giving its lightweight character 450-rivalling power.

Performance, weight, mass centralisation → rideability

Lightweight and compact → 450 rivalling power-to-weight ratio

Cylinder head

The FE 350 Rockstar Edition features an advanced DOHC cylinder head layout, which is meticulously engineered to deliver performance and reliability. Internally, the DOHC layout features polished camshafts and low-friction DLC coated finger followers. Together with the lightweight titanium valves – 36.3 mm intake and 29.1 mm exhaust – they help deliver optimal performance.

Lightweight titanium valves → 36.3 mm intake and 29.1 mm exhaust

Polished camshafts, finger followers with DLC coating → minimal friction

Cylinder and piston

The 88 mm bore and 57.5 mm stroke cylinder features a compression ratio of 13.5:1 and a large diameter yet lightweight forged bridged-box-type piston. As a result, the low oscillating mass delivers exceptional power, high revs and a broadly usable power band.

Lightweight 88 mm diameter piston → reduces oscillating masses

Forged bridged-box-type piston → optimised fit in combustion chamber

13.5:1 compression ratio → high performance and reduced danger of engine knocking

Crankshaft

The crankshaft is optimised for overall reliability to guarantee long service intervals of 135 hours. This has been made possible by a bushing-type bearing at the connecting rod and two force-fitted bearing shells at the big-end bearing. Additionally, an oil supply to the main bearing is integrated within the engine casing.

Bushing-type bearing on connecting rod → maximum reliability and long service intervals

Plain big end bearing with force-fitted bearing shells → 135-hour service interval

Counter balancer shaft

In order to counteract the rotational force of the crankshaft and reduce vibration, the FE 350 Rockstar Edition engine uses a multifunctional counter balancer shaft, which also drives the water pump and timing chain.

Multifunctional counter balancer shaft → reduced vibrations, compact design

Crankcases

The engine cases are engineered to house the shaft arrangements at the ideal centre of gravity. The casings are manufactured using a high-pressure die-cast production process, resulting in thin wall thickness while retaining exceptional strength. The iconic Husqvarna Motorcycles logo adorns the bronze finished crankcase covers.

Crankcases → light and compact, mass-centralisation

High-pressure die-cast production process → thin walls for reduced weight, while maintaining strength

Gearbox

The 6-speed gearbox from Pankl Racing Systems uses specific wide-range enduro gearing. Additionally, a gear sensor allows the EMS to tailor a specific engine character for each gear.

Pankl 6-speed gearbox → enduro specific ratios

No-dirt gear lever → prevents dirt build up for perfect control

DDS clutch

The FE 350 Rockstar Edition features a Dampened Diaphragm Steel (DDS) clutch. The exclusive characteristics of this system include a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of traditional coil springs, which makes the clutch pull very light while the integrated damping system improves traction and durability. The clutch basket is a single-piece CNC machined steel component that allows the use of thin steel liners and contributes to the compact design of the engine. The MAGURA hydraulic system ensures perfect action in all conditions.