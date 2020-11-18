2021 Kawasaki ZX-10RR

Kawasaki are set to unveil their new models for 2021 at some point next week but that hasn’t stopped the Kawasaki Racing Team showing off the fresh new face of their ZX-10RR machines during WorldSBK testing in Europe overnight.

WorldSBK rules mandate that the front end or ‘face’of the race machines must closely resemble that of the model they are based on. Thus how in recent years we have seen the painted on headlights etc. on the front of the WorldSBK machines which, in my opinion, look great.

So what we are very likely to be looking at here is the face of the production ZX-10RR for the 2021 model year.

The design reminds me of the Kawasaki MotoGP machines from last decade mixed in with some styling cues from the current model supercharged H2 Kawasaki.

We should also mention that Jonathan Rea was the fastest rider at the test.

Jonathan Rea

“We started to work with some items for 2021, part of the test plan KHI sent us. Like always we were collecting information and tried many things – a different front fairing to give our feedback to Kawasaki, engine feeling, front fork, some brake items and a front tyre for Pirelli. We did quite a lot of work and I set a lot of laps today with an old tyre. I have not been super-fast with a fresh tyre but the more laps I did on a tyre the faster I got. That is a good problem to have! There were pluses and minuses and we have a lot of information to go back now and assess everything before we return to the track and go further at Motorland next week.”

Pere Riba – Crew Chief for Jonathan Rea

“It was all OK, as usual. We have the new bike and we have been testing all the items, the old ones and the new ones, just to collect the information. The engine has a new character and this has an effect. The aerodynamics of the new fairing seems to be working very well and it helps in different areas. It also makes the bike work a little bit different in terms of balance and we need time to look for the best package. We followed the plan, and the items that KHI requested. Johnny was finally the fastest rider, with a Q tyre, but he did very well.”