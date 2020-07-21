2021 KTM 450 Rally Replica

KTM’s Ready To Race mantra is perfectly channeled in the 2021 version of the KTM 450 Rally Replica but for most of us mere mortals the Rally Replica represents the ultimate adventure motorcycle.

A pukka rally replica motorcycle complete with full ADR compliance where it is clear that the only thing holding back the performance is the sack of potatoes sat on the back of it!

If you are well-heeled and adventurous enough to seriously entertain the prospect of owning one of these very special machines you better get in quick as there are only 85 available worldwide and the price tag here in Australia is a cool $55,995.

This is a motorcycle designed to excel in multi-stage cross-country rallies, to satisfy even the toughest demands of the rally racer and to win. Personally, I would just be happy to strap a swag on the back and head for the hills!

The fiery 450 cc SOHC fuel-injection motor is wrapped in a competition-based chassis with a series of finer details to denote the exclusivity of this machine. The rear self-supporting fuel tanks double as the sub-frame and hold 16-litres of fuel. Combined with the main tank the fuel capacity is a huge 33-litres.

Those specs include refined WP XACT PRO closed cartridge suspension with sophisticated Cone Valve technology and purposeful aerodynamics and ergonomics crafted for peerless handling across a wide breadth of terrain.

For 2021, KTM has honed the engine package with a brand-new gearbox and revised shift mechanism.

The direct influence of PANKL Racing Systems materials inside the KTM Motorsport department meant technicians were able to further hike the bike’s excellent reliability, but also benefit the rider with a larger gear spread.

The habits and styles of the three Red Bull KTM Factory Racing riders – all of whom have sampled Dakar Rally winning success in the last half a decade – assisted in the finalisation of gearing ratios. The result is that the KTM 450 Rally Replica now comes with the same gear ratios as those advocated on the machines of Dakar Rally champions.

Stefan Huber – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Rally Team Leader

“The work goes on! We’re proud of the 2021 KTM 450 Rally Replica. With this model we have already set the bar very high in giving the customers a product so close to what we prepare and take to rallies across the world. Of course, we always make new discoveries, and this means the 2021 bike is a significant upgrade. The gearbox construction and configuration will make a difference to the riders who want to push the KTM 450 Rally Replica. It is crucial for us to be able to transfer what we learn directly into the hands of KTM riders. We’re here to win races but making a better product is very important and satisfying. I personally look forward to seeing this incredible machine in racing action at the upcoming 2021 Dakar Rally!”

2021 KTM 450 Rally Replica Specifications