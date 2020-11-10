2021 KTM 690 Enduro R & 690 SMC R

KTM’s LC4 engine is now fully prepped for Euro5 emission standards, forming the heart of an updated and refocused 2021 KTM 690 Enduro R and 690 SMC R, with the models expected to arrive in Australian KTM dealers from March 2021 onwards.

Joachim Sauer – KTM Product Manager

“The LC4 has been a powerful component of the KTM 690 ENDURO R and KTM 690 SMC R but we’ve still been able to harness that asset and continue to develop both motorcycles to be a special part of our KTM portfolio. We’ve found ways to give riders a more exciting and upgraded package for 2021 that keep the bikes as references in their segment. They are unique in their own special ways and we want to keep making them as essential as they are exhilarating.”

2021 KTM 690 Enduro R Updates

The 2021 KTM 690 Enduro R offers a slim and manoeuvrable machine, equipped with cornering ABS, off-road ABS, motorcycle traction control and a sensitive motor slip regulation ensures a customizable setting for any condition or landscape. WP XPLOR Suspension (adapted from the Enduro range especially for the KTM 690 Enduro R) ensures grip, supplies confidence and channels the motor’s output to the road surface. The 74 hp and 73.5 Nm of torque and output are ideal for long treks on smooth tarmac at speed.

For 2021 KTM have retained many of the refined strengths of the motorcycle but have applied key updates that make the 690 Enduro R even more of an essential choice. KTM have added improved ride mode functionality through the handlebar switch: Street mode enables two channels of ABS both on the front and rear of the bike.

The Off-road setting disengages rear wheel ABS for that important rear braking feel for low-traction terrain. The ABS itself benefits from a new modulator unit to better regulate the force and application of the braking power required, which also means it can be activated ‘on the fly’ and there is no longer a need for a ‘dongle’.

The new dashboard has an ABS ‘button’ to provide a rapid way to switch off the rider aid for the full flow offroad setting. The same display now shows indicators for rpm and gear selection.

2021 KTM 690 SMC R Updates

The KTM 690 SMC R 2021 takes the torque and pace of the LC4 into a pulse quickening supermoto form with a top-quality chrome-molybdenum steel tubing chassis, WP APEX suspension, purposeful supermoto ergonomics, and wide-ranging electronic ABS modes such as Cornering and Supermoto mode (rear wheel deactivation of lean angle input).

The 2021 690 SMC R also has the same new ABS modulator as the KTM 690 Enduro R, permitting adjustment ‘on the go’ as well as the handy new dash, alongside improved Brembo brakes for the new year. Latest generation Brembo M4.32 monoblock caliper lifts the grade of stopping performance even further on the 320 mm front disc (240 mm rear) thanks to optimised stiffness.

As with its LC4 cousin, the KTM 690 SMC R gets a cosmetic makeover that lift its styling and appeal.

Additionally, a new specification of the catalytic converter has been fitted to the muffler, which sees Euro5 status of emissions for both LC4-equipped machines.

The KTM 690 ENDURO R and the KTM 690 SMC R MY 2021 will be available at authorised KTM dealers in Australia and New Zealand from March 2021 onwards. For more info visit www.ktm.com.